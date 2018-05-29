Senator Ted Cruz jinxed the Houston Rockets with his presence at Game 7

I’m honestly getting into this whole “sports blogging” thing. I mean, I know I’m not Deadspin or anything, but as the years go on, I am paying more attention to the NBA and to tennis, of course. So I’ve been following the NBA Playoffs and I was very happy that LeBron and the Cavaliers got it done in Game 7 in Boston on Sunday. Hurray to them and “The King is still the King,” as Rihanna says.

On Monday night, it was the moment for Houston Rockets vs. Gold State Warriors, Game 7. Houston Rockets lead the Warriors 54-43 at halftime. Then it all went to sh-t. The Rockets couldn’t hit a 3-pointer if their lives depended on it. Warriors ended up winning, 101 to 92. It’s being said that James Harden went ice cold. It’s being said that the Rockets just bricked the f–k out of it. But here’s a different theory: what if Ted Cruz jinxed them with his smarmy curse? Cruz is the jackass senator from Texas, so I guess he thought it would be cute to attend the home game, Game 7. Except that he flat-out CURSED them.

I will always believe that as soon as Ted Cruz’s creepy little fingers typed out the hashtag #ClutchCity, the Rockets were going to lose. It was foretold.

Anyway, yet again we have the Warriors v. the Cavaliers in the Finals. How do you feel about that??