Justin Theroux went yachting (sans jorts) with Laura Harrier in the French Riviera

The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection photocall in France

Here are some photos from Monday’s Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France. Saint-Paul-de-Vence is coastal, on the French Riviera, which meant that a bunch of celebrities got to go on vacation on Louis Vuitton’s dime, basically. All of the current LV brand-ambassadors came out, including Justin Theroux and Emma Stone. I still believe there is a good possibility that something is happening between Emma and Justin, but they made a point of not standing together and not posing for photos together solo at this event.

Interestingly enough, Justin did hang out with another lady just before the Louis Vuitton show. That lady is Laura Harrier, a very attractive 28-year-old American actress, known for Spider-man: Homecoming and the upcoming Black KkKlansman. You can see the photos at Page Six:

Laura and Justin don’t seem touchy-feely in those photos, and I feel like it’s more than likely that Louis Vuitton’s PR people convinced so many celebrities to come out for this show by basically guaranteeing a fun vacation for them. Maybe Justin and Laura were staying on the same party yacht or something. Or sh-t, maybe they’re dating. Or maybe Laura is his cover story because he’s been secretly banging Emma Stone this whole time. I truly do not know. What I do know is that after seven years of wearing JORTS on the beach with Jennifer Aniston, Justin has finally managed to invest in a pair of actual swim trunks. I guess BEACH JORTS are as dead as JustJen’s love.

The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection photocall in France

The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection photocall in France

The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection photocall in France

47 Responses to “Justin Theroux went yachting (sans jorts) with Laura Harrier in the French Riviera”

  1. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Congratulations to Ruth Negga for being the only person in that picture who even approaches looking good in those clothes.

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Sure, NOW he gets rid of the jorts.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Noooo, don’t do it Laura! Hope they just happened to be at the same place.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I wouldn’t wear any of those outfits.

    Reply
  5. Sherry says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Were Jennifer and Justin ever legally married? They split, no lawyer filings, no divorce filings, nothing.

    He and Emma make more sense than he and Jennifer to me. I’m sure there was a sexual attraction in the beginning, but I can’t imagine they had that much in common. He’s so NY and she’s very LA.

    Reply
    • NoShame says:
      May 29, 2018 at 9:36 am

      I’m from New York. Please don’t insult New Yorkers. Theroux is not a New Yorker. He’s the totally Hollywood version of a New Yorker. There are not a lot of people walking around here with Louis Vuitton backpacks or wearing fake tans in the dead of winter.

      Reply
      • Sherry says:
        May 29, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Sorry! I mostly meant that he seemed to like living in a condensed fast-paced city as opposed to the laid back, easy going attitude Jennifer exudes.

      • NoShame says:
        May 29, 2018 at 11:51 am

        I understand. I think the NYC/LA thing is just the story they put out. My sense is that he just used her to make himself famous and I think she got tired of having a “partner” who basically ghosted her to go work on location. I’m sure more than a few people pointed out to her that he was literally never around and I think it likely dawned on her what he was really up to. It’s not like he was actually in NYC for the last few years. He was in Europe, Australia, Austin, Toronto etc.

        I don’t think it would have mattered whether she moved to NYC or not. All you have to do is look at his behavior over the last few months. His entire life seems to revolve around using his Jen adjacent fame to chase after 25 year olds and hang out with the cool kids.

        If I were Jen I’d drop the manager they share. She’s literally still helping him with his fame and helping him at Jen’s expense. Next week it will be another round of tabloid stories about how Justin is finally free of the imaginary “prison” Jen had him in.

  6. Rapunzel says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Let me guess: The yacht was sailing on the edge of the Riviera, right? JustEdge Theroux would never sail anywhere else.

    Reply
  7. NoShame says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I wonder if Theroux realizes he wouldn’t even have this LV contract if it weren’t for his relationship with Aniston. I bet she is thrilled to be rid of him. He seems like he’s in the throws of a massive middle life crisis with a massive serving of douche on the side.

    I do think it’s ironic that he tried gaslighting Jen on the way out the door for being too Hollywood. This dude has gone FULL HOLLYWOOD since they broke up.

    Emma Stone would be smart to stay away from him. All he’s going to do is leverage his relationship with another famous woman in order to keep himself relevant.

    Reply
  8. Sullivan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Whatever that was he had with Aniston doesn’t seem to have had much substance. Of course, that’s why I thought it would work. 😉 He seems happier now. I don’t think anything has changed for her except maybe a couple fewer trips to NYC – so she’s probably as happy as she’s ever been.

    Reply
  9. tw says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Midlife crisis.

    Reply
  10. LadyT says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I see he’s still packing his little pistol.

    Reply
  11. Renee2 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I don’t think that they are happening. He gives off the vibe that he wouldn’t date Black women. I say this as someone who is Black.

    Reply
  12. whatWHAT? says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:33 am

    if that group photo is all of them wearing LV, then…wow, that’s some ugly stuff.

    Reply
  13. LittleWing says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Still exuding douche fumes…

    Reply
  14. KatieKins says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Wow, he’s really devoted to the strictly under 30 set right now, isn’t he? Maybe he should buy a car and work through his mid-life crisis that way.

    Reply
  15. Jegede says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:45 am

    How many women has he been papped with now?

    Selena, Emma, mixed race model and now Laura?

    Laura’s boyfriend may not be happy that she’s collateral damage in the Justin Theroux neverrending story.

    Reply
  16. jess1632 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:50 am

    She’s dating some other yt non famous boy…

    Also she’s stunning

    Reply
  17. jess1632 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:52 am

    But also LV seems like place for him to meet women rn like his breeding ground. Ick

    Reply
  18. Rachel in August says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Gawd, those stubby little legs, lol!

    Reply
  19. Felicia says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Also, idiotic comment on the New York Post twitter… a one piece is not a bikini

    Reply
  20. Electric Tuba says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I just can’t take this dude seriously. I honestly could not help myself from laughing and pointing if I saw him out and about. However you couldn’t pry my jorts out of my cold dead hands lmao! Jorts foreeeeeevvvveeeerrr!

    Reply
  21. Chaine says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:13 am

    He is ridiculous, but LOOK AT THOSE ABS. Not gonna lie, I’d do him.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Just looking at his face is unpleasant. Jennifer Aniston has released his innate smugness. I can imagine having lunch with him–his condescension would be palpable. I kind of think he’s a gold digger (or fame digger) and he really cultivated Jen until he could launch his greatness on the world. Maybe I’m wrong, but that picture speaks volumes to me.

    Reply
  23. Christy J says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Those outfits…yikes!

    Reply
  24. Angelbear says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Just watched him in ‘Mute’ with Alexander Skarsgard and Paul Rudd. He was really good.

    Reply

