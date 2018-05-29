The Rolls Royce used by Meghan Markle was once used by Wallis Simpson?

Several things can be true all at once. Queen Elizabeth has an encyclopedic memory for royal history, and she is surrounded by palace courtiers who also have long, institutional memories. The Queen also keeps sh-t around forever, from carriages to cars to jewelry to furniture. It’s all archived and kept in storage with meticulous record-keeping. But I also feel like the royal family largely greeted Meghan Markle as a breath of fresh air, and they embraced her completely. So, with all those things being true (arguably), does it mean something that the Rolls Royce which delivered Meghan and her mom to St. George’s Chapel was the same one used for a notable drive for Wallis Simpson?

Were courtiers making a cruel joke at Meghan Markle’s expense before the Royal Wedding? A motoring buff points out that the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV the Royal Mews sent to deliver Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, to St George’s Chapel, was the same vehicle they used to convey Wallis Simpson to the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Windsor, in 1972. Like Meghan, Mrs Simpson was an American divorcee. Her marriage to Edward VIII caused the 1936 abdication crisis. If it was a joke, it wouldn’t be the first time Meghan, whose mother is descended from slaves, has faced such poor taste since becoming engaged to Prince Harry. At the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, Princess Michael of Kent chose to wear a blackamoor brooch.

[From The Daily Mail]

For one, I’m appalled by this: “Meghan, whose mother is descended from slaves…” That’s more offensive to me than a car which was once used to ferry Wallis Simpson somewhere. Unless you’re going to introduce every member of royalty and every aristocrat as “descended from historic enslavers and colonizers,” you should really STFU. As for the Wallis Simpson thing… as I said, the Queen and her courtiers have long memories and they keep meticulous records, and they keep all of this sh-t around FOREVER. Of course the crown still owns the same Rolls Royce which Wallis Simpson used, and they probably knew that they were using the same one for Meghan. But… I bet that Rolls Royce was used for a million other things though. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯