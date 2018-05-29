Brad Pitt is ‘okay’ with Neri Oxman ‘wearing the pants in their relationship’

Brad Pitt and his team spent much of last week trying to make it sound like Angelina Jolie was super-mad that he wasn’t allowing her to travel to Britain to work on Maleficent 2. There were multiple stories about their “custody battle” in both Page Six and E! News. To be clear, we still don’t 100% know what’s happening between Brad and Angelina in their lengthy divorce battle, but from the outside looking in, it does appear that their only real fight is over custody of the six kids, and it also appears that Angelina has had full temporary custody of the kids this whole time. Still, Brad wanted to celebrate the way he managed his PR, so he stepped out for a smiley pap stroll in LA:
And in what was almost a tit-for-tat, Angelina Jolie stepped out with Know and Shiloh at Legoland Windsor… obviously pointing out that she’s already in England with the kids:
So that’s where we are now. I find it weird that TMZ hasn’t gotten their hands on court filings or legal dramas between Angelina and Brad regarding custody recently, especially if the issue is as contentious as Team Pitt would have us believe. Meanwhile, enjoy this Radar story about Brad and his one true love, Neri Oxman:
Brad Pitt and his sexy MIT professor girlfriend Neri Oxman are getting quite serious, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that he is ready to introduce her to his kids!
“Brad cannot get enough of her and he thinks the next step is having her meet his children,” a source close to the 54-year-old A-list actor said. “She kind of wears the pants in their relationship, but Brad is totally okay with that,” continued the source, noting Pitt “tells his friends that their sexual chemistry is off the hook and that he is absolutely in love.”
I think Brad likes it when his ladies “wear the pants” in the relationship, because he prefers to copy what they’re doing. When he was with Angelina, he wore a lot of black and became more interested in humanitarian and charitable issues. Now that he’s with Neri, he can be more into architecture and sculpture and stuff.
So are there going to be any pics of Pitt with the kids or only of Pitt walking solo?
Well, there’s an ocean between them so it would be quite a feat of technology for us to see him walking with them. Maybe a hologram kind of thing would be possible.
But what about the rest 4 of them? Where are they?
I thought they were all with Angie. That’s how I heard it, anyway.
She was only photographed with Knox and Shiloh arriving at the airport and now Legoland. I don’t think she has all the kids with her. Maybe, but she has been photographed twice now with just those two.
Or, he can get his lazy ass on a plane and go see his kids.
He is not hurting for money.
This headline absolutely cracked me up for some reason! Never change, Brad.
ETA: I was just wondering about Neri this weekend and why we hadn’t heard about her in so long. I think this means I need to get a life.
ETA AGAIN: Isn’t Kate Middleton said to have always wanted to meet Angelina? She must be thrilled that Angie is in England for the summer. We’ll probably see lots of pics of Kate with George and Charlotte at Legoland Windsor in the coming months!
Angie & Brad already went to the palace to meet William & Kate when they were still married.
AJ takes the kids to the Natural History Museum in London quite often, and KM is a patron or something. I’m sure they can arrange an educational playdate.
I agree, Brad lets his partners kind of run the show – and I think he likes it that way.
I wonder how that translates to the boudoir.
Nah, I really don’t.
Right?! How is this different from any of his other relationships?
Omg Shiloh is such a little mini me.
Shiloh has a kind of gamin look these days—very cute.
Shiloh looks just like her mom and has the same physique as her as well.
is this even for real?
Doubt it.
I will believe it when Oxman drops a bunch of weight that she can’t afford to loose! But I still think the optics of him chasing after a woman on the other side of the US while not going on the record about his love for his children or being seen with his children is bad optics for 2018. He has a lot of goodwill for now and other woman do take the good looking guy’s side (looking at you Wendy Williams and your not so subtle misogyny) but as soon as he missteps, everyone wil retcon their views of his current behavior.
I was always a big Brad fan and not really into Angie until she started acting like an adult. Since the incident on the plane, I have doubts about him. Hitting or pushing a child is never OK to me.
I still don’t believe it either. I’m sure I sound like a broken record about it, but there’s yet to be any evidence of them spending time together beyond their first meeting. A photo of him with his first gf post Angelina would be worth big bucks. Surely someone would have snapped a pic by now, a paparazzi or someone around her life.
Does Radar ever have credible sources?
No. It’s been how long and we have never seen them together? Not even any reports of them seeing each other since last November.
Custody battles take a LONG time. Since an allegation of abuse was made, it’s normal that she would have custody while the investigation is ongoing. It doesn’t mean that he is guilty of the abuse, it just means they haven’t settled the divorce and custody yet. Do I think he’s a peach? No. But there are often assumptions in the comments here that because she still has primary custody, it is an indication that he is guilty of abuse. I think they had a tumultuous relationship. I don’t think she’s a saint. And I think they both use the press to settle their scores. See a decade of Angie v Jennifer in the tabloids. Personally, I don’t care for either of them.
Other celebrities got their kids quickly after being cleared of child abuse. Robin Thicke comes to mind, and even Charlie Sheen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually Sheen’s took a while which was understandable considering the claims against him. Pitts lawyer also represented Sheen in his custody case against Denise Richards. I do find it somewhat strange that he was able to get things settled with Sheen’s case alot quicker than he is with Pitts case because we all know how awful Sheen was.
Because Sheen was happy to hand over physical custody to the mother(s), whereas Pitt is apparently at an impasse with Jolie over wanting shared. It’s not like it was ever a question that the kids would live with Sheen.
The need to make both of them equally bad is truly baffling. He was accused of hitting his kid and still does not have custody of his kids, not her. No one has ever said she was a saint, but she had never been accused of hurting her kids. DCFS was not called on her, they were called on him. Dismissing the facts as not important and making false equivalencies does not make them equally horrible. Why doesn’t he have joint physical custody after all this time, if everything is ok with them (Brad and the kids)?
The Jen and Angie plot in the tabs has nothing to do with her fight with him over the kids as she has mostly kept the story to a bare minimum since last year. Most of the stories are in response to the bs he is putting out.
. I remember him always whining about wanting a bunch of kids when married to Aniston and everyone was mad at her for not making his babies- she probably knew better than the public she’d be stuck raising them too like Jolie lol
So true. Isn’t it ironic how much grief she got for not having kids with him and now he doesn’t even have shared custody with Jolie? Now she gets grief for not having kids with Theroux, a dude who spends his days and nights partying with 25 year olds. It turns out, neither one of these dudes is even dad material.
It always amazed me people blamed her for not having kids with him – we don’t know what he’s really like, he had one foot out the door as soon as he met Angelina and there were rumors of problems before that, and he has since admitted to decades of substance abuse issues.
Uh oh here we go again with “Brad Pitt hands over his power to whoever he’s in a relationship with.”
Brad doesnt really have a personality so the women in his life must fill it. But I also feel like they are going for the Amal/George kind of totally feminist guy thats lucky his flawless girlfriend/wife even farts in his general direction.
History repeats itself and god is it dull. Hollywooders and their bubbles of obliviousness…
😁
Fake news
To be fair, he has been into architecture for years. Maybe they can actually bond and have a connection around that.
And Angie seems highly #unbothered by having all of the kids with her all the time. I would be too if I had a passel of nannies to help me with my passel of kids!
Tis true he has always been into architecture in design but he has always been into film as well. You wonder if he bonds and connects with Oxman over his hobby and losses having a partner he can talk in depth about his career and that part of his life.
Brad is super lucky his plane incident happened before #MeToo. Otherwise, his career would likely be over now. I still think it’s weird he was never arrested. Child Services doesn’t just randomly show up and you don’t just lose custody of all six of your kids for nothing. I still think there was a massive cover up there that protected him. Most people would have been arrested under those circumstances.
@Noshame, MeToo is about sexual harassment of different varieties at the work places and in life in general. It’s not about parents-children issues. So even if it happened now, it wouldn’t affect Pitt whatsoever. Also Pitt hasn’t lost the legal custody yet.
Actually the #MeToo movement has now moved to include different forms of bullying that have little to do with sexual harassment. Jessica Walters’ story about Jeffery Tambor had zero to do with being sexually harassed by him. It had to do with being screamed at and bullied.
You honestly don’t think the internet wouldn’t have gone after Pitt much harder now than they would have two years ago? Initially, wasn’t the story that Maddox had to jump in and protect his mom from a completely unhinged Pitt? There would have been a lot of questions about whether one of the most famous women on the planet felt safe on that plane and whether he’d been abusive in the past.
#MeToo is becoming about abusive men in general and whether that abuse provides unsafe environments for women. The fact that this was an unsafe environment for a really famous woman AND their six kids would have made this a disaster for Pitt in 2018. Just not in 2016.
