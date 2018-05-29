Brad Pitt is ‘okay’ with Neri Oxman ‘wearing the pants in their relationship’

Brad Pitt and his team spent much of last week trying to make it sound like Angelina Jolie was super-mad that he wasn’t allowing her to travel to Britain to work on Maleficent 2. There were multiple stories about their “custody battle” in both Page Six and E! News. To be clear, we still don’t 100% know what’s happening between Brad and Angelina in their lengthy divorce battle, but from the outside looking in, it does appear that their only real fight is over custody of the six kids, and it also appears that Angelina has had full temporary custody of the kids this whole time. Still, Brad wanted to celebrate the way he managed his PR, so he stepped out for a smiley pap stroll in LA:

PR machine as its finest 🤣😆😂 Brad Pitt smiling in LA amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/eTMucCgUxF via @DailyMailCeleb — AJ (@angeltresjolie) May 25, 2018

And in what was almost a tit-for-tat, Angelina Jolie stepped out with Know and Shiloh at Legoland Windsor… obviously pointing out that she’s already in England with the kids:

Angelina Jolie enjoys doting on children Knox, 9, and Shiloh, 11, at Legoland Windsor amid custody battle with Brad Pitt https://t.co/SiYRJ7BJts — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 27, 2018

So that’s where we are now. I find it weird that TMZ hasn’t gotten their hands on court filings or legal dramas between Angelina and Brad regarding custody recently, especially if the issue is as contentious as Team Pitt would have us believe. Meanwhile, enjoy this Radar story about Brad and his one true love, Neri Oxman:

Brad Pitt and his sexy MIT professor girlfriend Neri Oxman are getting quite serious, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that he is ready to introduce her to his kids! “Brad cannot get enough of her and he thinks the next step is having her meet his children,” a source close to the 54-year-old A-list actor said. “She kind of wears the pants in their relationship, but Brad is totally okay with that,” continued the source, noting Pitt “tells his friends that their sexual chemistry is off the hook and that he is absolutely in love.”

[From Radar]

I think Brad likes it when his ladies “wear the pants” in the relationship, because he prefers to copy what they’re doing. When he was with Angelina, he wore a lot of black and became more interested in humanitarian and charitable issues. Now that he’s with Neri, he can be more into architecture and sculpture and stuff.