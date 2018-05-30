What will Disney change about the Star Wars franchise given Solo’s box office?

As we discussed on Memorial Day, Solo: A Star Wars Story did not do well at the box office. To be clear, the whole idea of saying that a film didn’t “do well” when it made about $170 million worldwide is based off of expectations and predictions, not to mention production costs. Disney is pouring money into all of these Star Wars films, throwing more and more money at the troubled productions and promotional campaigns, and they expect each film to break box office records. Disney thought Solo would open with $300 million-plus worldwide, and it did half of that. Solo is flat-out bombing overseas. So what can be done and who is to blame?

Lucasfilm and Disney are facing a moment of reckoning. Over Memorial Day weekend, they were jolted when Solo: A Star Wars Story battled hard to hit $103 million domestically and bombed overseas with $65 million. The film badly trailed the launch of fellow stand-alone pic Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which debuted to $155 million domestically in 2016 on its way to topping $1.056 billion globally. At its current rate, Solo may not gross much more than $400 million in all after costing at least $250 million to produce before marketing. Solo’s initial performance marks a rare loss for Disney. Moreover, it is forcing the studio to re-examine its strategy for the iconic Star Wars franchise, which Disney took over when it bought Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion in 2012. Most box-office analysts say the main problem is the fact that Solo debuted just five months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit the big screen, resulting in a clear-cut case of audience fatigue with the Star Wars extended universe. While the studio isn’t abandoning its plan to release one Star Wars feature per year, insiders concede Disney and Lucasfilm aren’t likely to release two Star Wars movies so close together again, regardless of whether they are anthology films, like Solo, or part of the official episodes, like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its follow-up, The Last Jedi. On top of that, Disney would surely prefer a year-end launching pad going forward, rather than a summer bow. Force Awakens, Rogue One and Last Jedi all opened in mid-December and had no direct competition. Each did blockbuster business and were the biggest films of their respective years (2015, 2016 and 2017).

[From THR]

There’s more in that THR piece about how Disney screwed themselves over by trying to tap into the lucrative “summer blockbuster” timing, when they should have just stuck to their Christmas-release model. I think that’s a fair piece of criticism: it felt like Disney didn’t really know how to promote a film in May, because they were so used to promoting Star Wars movies in winter. That being said, it’s not that different, really, it’s just that the larger conversations were about Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool. Summers are for comic-book movies, Christmas is for Star Wars!

As for the rest of it… I mean, it would be great if Disney did some deep analysis on the blockbuster-bubble of this current Hollywood era, but whatever. It sounds like they’re just shrugging and saying “let’s just do Star Wars movies once a year in December EVERY YEAR FROM HERE TO ETERNITY.”