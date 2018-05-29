“Cardi B didn’t know Childish Gambino & Donald Glover are the same person” links

Cardi B only found out a few days ago that Donald Glover & Childish Gambino are the same person. Bless her heart. [Buzzfeed]
Morgan Freeman issued another apology. [Dlisted]
Harvey Weinstein’s courtroom sketches make him look rancid. [The Blemish]
Here’s a Teen Mom 2 star who seems drama-free. [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC in multiple costume changes. [LaineyGossip]
Catholic school wouldn’t allow their gay valedictorian to speak at graduation. [Jezebel]
Lili Reinhart isn’t pregnant & has no interest in your bump-watch. [JustJared]
BTS visited the Friends set. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Neville Longbottom got married in real life. [GFY]
lololol!!! Cardi B is so adorable!! I love her so much – with her, what you see is what you get and she should be proud of who she is!!
A surprising number of people don’t seem to be aware that Donald Glover is Childish Gambino. She is definitely not alone.
It seems I’m one of those people too. didn’t know they were the same person
Honestly, I totally forgot until the This is America vid came out that they were the same.
She’s in the industry!
LOL, Bless her. An honest mistake.
I heard about this yesterday and laughed. It’s funny…too funny…but I like her honesty.
A gay, male presenting white person supporting all rights except women’s choice? What a shocker there.
I don’t want to say I’ll cut him (her? The article said he’s gender non-conforming and I don’t know which pronoun to use) slack, but he’s 17 and reared in Catholic school. Some Catholic schools aren’t political, but I’m going to imagine that as his school bussed kids to anti-choice rallies, he’s been steeped in anti-choice goo. It takes some time for young adults to grasp what the reality is.
I’m a 65 year old white non-rapper and I knew he was the same person.
I didn’t know they were the same person until he hosted SNL. I also didn’t realize he was on 30 Rock!
Just once or twice – he was a writer for them I think, too.
Not 30 Rock, Community.
He was on 30 Rock as a young Tracy Morgan.
He was on one of the live 30 Rock episodes.
I’m a compulsive google-er, and I have ADD. The compulsive need to google random thoughts that pop into my head saves me a lot of embarrassment, honestly.
I had a bit too much to drink of my birthday though, and ended up googling (typos included) “wtere can u byu one of those robot dogs” because I happened to watch a vine with one of those Boston Dynamics robot dogs falling over in it. Left that window open before falling asleep. Woke up in the morning, go to look something else up, and see that in my browser ahhaha. My husband was just like ‘yeah, you know they’re not like a pet dog – which we already have – right?’
But yeah – I think Cardi could benefit from some quick google searches, though I do find this funny.
Meh. I hadn’t even heard of Childish Gambino before a couple months ago. At the time I was told that was the stage name for Donald Glover, but if I hadn’t been, then I could see the casual outsider (yeah, I know Cardi B. isn’t that) not knowing this. There are worse things to be ignorant of.
