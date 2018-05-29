“Cardi B didn’t know Childish Gambino & Donald Glover are the same person” links

Cardi B only found out a few days ago that Donald Glover & Childish Gambino are the same person. Bless her heart. [Buzzfeed]

Morgan Freeman issued another apology. [Dlisted]

Harvey Weinstein’s courtroom sketches make him look rancid. [The Blemish]

Here’s a Teen Mom 2 star who seems drama-free. [Starcasm]

Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC in multiple costume changes. [LaineyGossip]

Catholic school wouldn’t allow their gay valedictorian to speak at graduation. [Jezebel]

Lili Reinhart isn’t pregnant & has no interest in your bump-watch. [JustJared]

BTS visited the Friends set. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Neville Longbottom got married in real life. [GFY]