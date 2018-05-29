“Cardi B didn’t know Childish Gambino & Donald Glover are the same person” links
  • May 29, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Cardi B at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert in New York

Cardi B only found out a few days ago that Donald Glover & Childish Gambino are the same person. Bless her heart. [Buzzfeed]
Morgan Freeman issued another apology. [Dlisted]
Harvey Weinstein’s courtroom sketches make him look rancid. [The Blemish]
Here’s a Teen Mom 2 star who seems drama-free. [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC in multiple costume changes. [LaineyGossip]
Catholic school wouldn’t allow their gay valedictorian to speak at graduation. [Jezebel]
Lili Reinhart isn’t pregnant & has no interest in your bump-watch. [JustJared]
BTS visited the Friends set. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Neville Longbottom got married in real life. [GFY]

Brad Pitt attends Press conference to NETFLIX Film "War Machine" in Tokyo

17 Responses to ““Cardi B didn’t know Childish Gambino & Donald Glover are the same person” links”

  1. Katy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    lololol!!! Cardi B is so adorable!! I love her so much – with her, what you see is what you get and she should be proud of who she is!!

    Reply
  2. Starkiller says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    A surprising number of people don’t seem to be aware that Donald Glover is Childish Gambino. She is definitely not alone.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    LOL, Bless her. An honest mistake.

    Reply
  4. me says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I heard about this yesterday and laughed. It’s funny…too funny…but I like her honesty.

    Reply
  5. Veronica says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    A gay, male presenting white person supporting all rights except women’s choice? What a shocker there.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      May 29, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      I don’t want to say I’ll cut him (her? The article said he’s gender non-conforming and I don’t know which pronoun to use) slack, but he’s 17 and reared in Catholic school. Some Catholic schools aren’t political, but I’m going to imagine that as his school bussed kids to anti-choice rallies, he’s been steeped in anti-choice goo. It takes some time for young adults to grasp what the reality is.

      Reply
  6. minx says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I’m a 65 year old white non-rapper and I knew he was the same person.

    Reply
  7. Kristen says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    I didn’t know they were the same person until he hosted SNL. I also didn’t realize he was on 30 Rock!

    Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I’m a compulsive google-er, and I have ADD. The compulsive need to google random thoughts that pop into my head saves me a lot of embarrassment, honestly.

    I had a bit too much to drink of my birthday though, and ended up googling (typos included) “wtere can u byu one of those robot dogs” because I happened to watch a vine with one of those Boston Dynamics robot dogs falling over in it. Left that window open before falling asleep. Woke up in the morning, go to look something else up, and see that in my browser ahhaha. My husband was just like ‘yeah, you know they’re not like a pet dog – which we already have – right?’

    But yeah – I think Cardi could benefit from some quick google searches, though I do find this funny.

    Reply
  9. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Meh. I hadn’t even heard of Childish Gambino before a couple months ago. At the time I was told that was the stage name for Donald Glover, but if I hadn’t been, then I could see the casual outsider (yeah, I know Cardi B. isn’t that) not knowing this. There are worse things to be ignorant of.

    Reply

