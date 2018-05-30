Lili Reinhart to people calling her pregnant: I will never apologize for my body

While out and about with her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star, Cole Spruce, Lili Reinhart was photographed by some fans who posted photos. One of the photos in question was this:
📷| Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Haley Richardson, Zoey Deutch e Lu Richardson, em New Orleans (27/05). pic.twitter.com/cjEDEZ8Sny
— Bughead Brasil (@BugheadBR) May 28, 2018
Apparently some people on social media speculated that Lili was pregnant. I’m going to give Lili’s fans the benefit of the doubt and say that they probably wanted to see a baby bump more than anything else. Lili and Cole are darling together and fans must want them to marry and have babies. However, even if the fans’ intentions were pure, it didn’t sit well with Lili and she posted a series of comments on her Instagram Stories to tell folks why:
It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant.
Nope. Not pregnant.
This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight.
My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for.
My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours.
And that’s fine.
So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.
Double fist-pump to not having to apologize for our bodies and for strangers finding something else to worry about. Lili just admitted to having major self-esteem issues because of her cystic acne. Being scrutinized for her figure must have been hard to take. That’s a cute dress Lili is wearing, I’ll bet she walked out of the house thinking she looked cute, only to return to have that thought stomped on.
Lili’s co-star, Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), came to her defense with her own Instagram Story:
Inspired by you @lilireinhart. I feel bloated 24/7, my weight fluctuates constantly — it comes with being a woman and should be celebrated, not criticized.
I used to fear that day that people start publicly criticizing my body and commenting on my weight.
I’ve suffered too much from my own self criticism and wasn’t sure that I could handle it from others. But seeing somebody as beautiful as Lili respond to public scrutiny by preaching and practicing self love is all it takes for me to overcome that fear. Proud to call her my friend. Let’s continue inspiring women to love their bodies.
It’s breaking my heart to hear these beautiful people talking about how much they beat themselves up. Of course they do, Hollywood puts ridiculous standards on everyone but especially women. And on top of that, people feel they have the right to make negative comment on social media about them. I want to take both Lili and Camila’s messages to heart – let’s all embrace ourselves for our personal beauty and screw those who can’t see it.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter
I dont think anyone asks her to apologize though.
I also have nearly non stop abdomen action but I dont htink anyone is wanting any kind of an apology about it. I myself am not so proud, but thats about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The apology comes from the fact that a lot of folks assume a woman must have a flat stomach, else she’s pregnant or fat, and fat on a woman is considered a Really Bad Thing. So Lili’s point is that when asked if she was pregnant she would have to admit she is failing to maintain a flat stomach, which for many and especially many in Hollywood it means she is doing womanhood wrong.
I bloat easily. I have had coworkers ask if I am pregnant. I always respond “nope, just fat!” and watch them get super uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel her pain. I got asked by an old high school friend If I was expecting, and patiently had to explain that no – I was just bloated. Maybe we should stop assuming weight gain equals pregnancy or depression or sickness and just see it as a part of life that happens to all of us, weight is fluid and fluctuates just like most things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the pain too, in a round about way. Years ago a few weeks after I gave birth to my son, a well meaning neighbor asked me when my baby was due…that was a low moment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, Cole Sprouse makes me feel gross because I find him so hot. He’s just so young
Riverdale is a hilarious mess, but it’s definitely got lots of hot people. Lili and Camila are gorgeous and have such phenomenal bodies it’s crazy that even they feel shamed.
Asi get older, I feel like I need to enjoy the body i have now, because 5 years later, I’ll wonder what I was ever kvetching about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find him super hot, too, detritus. But I just googled and realized he’s only about 2 years younger than I am, so I feel less creepy.
My husband refers to Riverdale as “Veronica”. Like – “can we watch Veronica now?” because he thinks she’s just incredibly cute. He doesn’t really get many celebrity crushes or anything like that but he was watching the first episode and was just like “She…. she’s SO pretty!” And I mean – I have to agree. All the people on this show are incredibly beautiful. It was cute though. Because it was nothing skeevy about it – 3 year age difference only – and he said it with such admiration. I told him that people were giving them crap over their bodies and he was just horrified. He can’t understand why because they’re clearly fit – but they’re not starving themselves. They’re normal, relatively tiny girls who have parts of their body that they don’t love as much as others – just like anyone else. But they’ve still got GREAT bodies. He’s always been pretty good about trying to understand the crap women go through – but in the last 2 years or so he’s REALLY gotten more of an idea of how much different the world is for women.
This isn’t the first time Lili and Camilla have shot back against photoshopping/body shaming either. I really appreciate that they’re making a statement as soon as they started getting a lot of attention. They seem like kickass ladies, and it makes me happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way about Cole!! He’s hot but so young. I enjoy the dark hair and throw back vibes from his fashion. LOL that is all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s preggo in that pic, I’m carrying twins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is people have been so far removed from reality. Can you believe women make up more than 50% of the population yet the female body is a mystery to most people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm yeah that’s what my belly looks like most of the time and I’m quite thin.
It’s crazy that people don’t seem to remember what people look like without flexing and filters and photoshop and the most flattering selfie angles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s beautiful. It’s so rude how quick people are to say someone is pregnant just because they don’t have washboard abs. She’s fit and looks so healthy. She’s setting a great example for the girls who watch her show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Real life shippers are the absolute worst though. They make up fanfiction about their idol’s relationships, whether they are really in a relationship or not, and then scrutinize every picture, every interview and every social media sighting for proof that their dumb theories are right. Now, even despite her denial and photographic evidence, there will be a certain contingent of fans who will really believe she was pregnant and being forced to lie about it by the CW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks awesome but I can’t imagine having to deal with that in the public eye. I wonder if she could have PCOS? Cystic acne and gaining weight in the belly were some of my first symptoms. I remember desperately trying to get pregnant while multiple people asked if I was pregnant because of my belly…. it was the worst.
Anyways, she’s super cute and I wouldn’t be mad if they had babies 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse