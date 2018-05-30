Roseanne Barr dropped by her talent agency & ‘Roseanne’ won’t be syndicated anymore

Is anyone else shocked by the Oscar-caliber performances being given by everyone at ABC/Disney and everyone who ever worked for or with Roseanne Barr? They are so surprised, y’all! They were the most innocent little bunny rabbits, they were just born a mere three days ago, they never heard of anything to do with Roseanne Barr being an unhinged nutburger who spewed racist and bigoted hate speech for the better part of a decade. They never knew!! Until just now. They only learned about Roseanne’s hate speech this week! And as soon as they found out, they canceled her ABC sitcom reboot. They never knew before now, they swear! In addition to having her show canceled, Roseanne Barr was also dropped by her talent agency:

ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.” Barr signed with ICM last August, just as the reboot of “Roseanne” went into production. Barr has long been known to hold out out-there views on politics and aspects of American culture. The actress has also been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, a character trait that was also given to her sitcom alter-ego, Roseanne Connor.

Yes, it was just about the ONE tweet, you guys. While it was an awful tweet – the one about Valerie Jarrett – Roseanne Barr has literally hate-tweeted for years now. She’s been racist and deplorable for a while now. What else? Not only is the a–hole’s show cancelled, but she’s not going to be getting any money from residuals either, because the reruns were just canceled too:

Viacom is pulling “Roseanne” reruns from its Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT channels, a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap on Tuesday. The syndication scheduling change, which follows ABC’s cancellation of the hit series’ recent revival, will go into effect tomorrow. Additionally, Laff, a digital network that programs reruns of sitcoms spanning the past few decades, has made the same call. “While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Conner, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week,” a Laff spokesperson told us. “Therefore, we are removing the original ‘Roseanne’ series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.”

I feel slightly more forgiving with this one – those cable networks have been airing the old version of the show for years, and there was likely some kind of long-standing syndication deal that withstood Roseanne Barr’s more recent racist episodes. Now, all that being said… I seriously cannot get over the performative quality of all of this outrage, from political commentators to journalists to industry professionals. (Oh, and Hulu is yanking her episodes too, good.)

