Us Weekly: Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus are expecting their first baby together

At the beginning of the Cannes Film Festival in mid-March, Page Six reported that people in Cannes were “buzzing” with the gossip that Diane Kruger was carefully hiding a baby bump underneath her glamorous sack dresses. Looking back at all of the photos of Diane throughout May, it did seem like she was deliberately choosing dresses with empire waists or dresses that were sacky or structured away from her midsection. Well, now Us Weekly confirms the news: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together.
Party of three! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.
The happy news comes shortly after after Kruger, 41, appeared to be hiding her baby bump in oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. According to Page Six, the German actress had also been seen abstaining from alcohol at events earlier this year.
Norman is actually already a father, to son Mingus Lucien Reedus, with Helena Christensen. Mingus is already 18 years old, OMG. So Norman is going to do all of this again with Diane. Norman is 49 years old, by the way, and Diane is 41. I mean… I don’t have a problem with Norman and Diane having a baby. My problem was when she cheated on Joshua Jackson with Norman, then she left Joshua for Norman and… whatever. Joshua seems to be fine, so I’m not going to fight the good fight on his behalf. I hope Norman and Diane are very happy and I hope Diane convinces Norman to wash his hair at some point before the baby is born.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I STILL cant get over the massive downgrade though. Really, Norman Reedus?? Over Joshua Jackson?
I mean congrats on the baby, I guess.
Norman was really hot in his younger days. I’m not sure I understand the current unwashed look. But Diane must be happy with it.
It’s always strange to me when people leave ten-year long relationships, immediately hop into a new relationship, and get pregnant right away. Like, what about the Joshua Jackson relationship wasn’t working? It just makes me wonder.
I don’t know, I feel like it makes more sense. Diane Kruger strikes me as more . . . adventurous than Joshua Jackson? She always seems a little quirky in interviews and Norman Reedus is a bit unconventional. Whatever works.
Maybe Joshua didn’t want to be a father. That would be a very big deal breaker for a woman who wants a baby and is approaching 40+
i’ve never watched the walking dead so maybe i just don’t ‘get’ it… but norman reedus is kind of unattractive and looks like he smells, so ??????
It’s funny. I think Daryl on WD is hot and I get why he’s dirty all the time, he’s busy fighting off killer zombies. Stinky Norman? He does nothing for me. Zero. Ziltch.
Spot on Sullivan, I don’t know what it is about Daryl but he’s so attractive to me, Norman not at all, lol.
But you don’t fall for looks only. She didn’t just leave her long time boyfriend for a fling. And btw he was with Helena Christensen. He must have great personality and have some bedroom skills… Helena always picks interesting guys.
Huh. This relationship has lasted a lot longer than I would have guessed.
Agreed.
I don’t get this AT ALL. I’ve had questionable taste in men, and I think Reedus is cool. I loved him in The Boondock Saints, of course, and he’s Daryl Dixon! But he just looks so filthy all the time… I dunno. Mazel tov to the new parents, I guess.
I actually think Reddus is kind of hot.
A lot of people are feeling sorry for Joshua Jackson because supposedly Diane never wanted to start a family with him in those ten years they spent together (lots of comments on the DF). I just don’t get that. It’s not like women owe men babies. You have babies when it feels right and you’re in the right relationship, whether that’s with a husband of 10 years or with a new boyfriend you met a year ago. Sometimes you think you don’t want kids and then you meet someone new and boom, it feels right. Besides, if Joshua really wanted a family, he was free to leave at any point.
I just made the opposite comment below . – as in, this makes me think it was Joshua who didn’t want kids. I mean she moves on and within a year she’s preggo? Makes it seem like the reason for the breakup, IMO.
Women have a narrower window, so it wouldn’t surprise me if she just cut and run when she realized she was 40 with no kids.
She was with Joshua in her 30s while she was working on her career. Maybe she didn’t want kids then and now that she’s in her 40s, she wants kids now. She just happens to be with Norman. Perhaps if the relationship had lasted with Joshua, they would be having a baby.
I can’t help it… this makes me wonder if JJ was just not into kids, and she wanted one, so she made a move to someone who was willing…
Anyway, congrats to her.
anyone with eyes knew this. NEXT CALLER!!
No-one gets it anymore, even long term WD fans.
Actually Norman’s appearance is a perfect metaphor for WD. The once great show is now greasy and tired.
And from the gossip coming out yesterday I can see it ending sooner than the showrunners were hoping.
The greatest tragedy of this story is that somewhere in the world there is a teenager named Mingus Reedus.
What was Helena thinking?????? how could she agree to it????
Mingus is a popular Danish name.
I still enjoy TWD. It may not be the same excitement as the first few years but it is still better than much of what is on network television.
As far as the gossip about Lincoln and Cohan, they are my least favorite characters and if this season is their last, I won’t be terribly disappointed. I have wanted Rick dead for several seasons now.😀
What I want to know is if that 18 year old is going by “Mingus” or if he’s chosen otherwise.
Why would they do that do a child?
Mingus Reedus makes me think of Thurman Murman in Bad Santa. It’s just a bad combo.
Mingus Reedus…I can’t think of a good nickname for that. Maybe he goes by Lucien.
OH MY GOD MINGUS IS 18 whaaaaaaaaaaat
(I hope the pregnancy goes well and they’re really happy and that kid is loved and cherished.)
Admittedly I have no knowledge of the guy”s acting skills. Just fascinated – based solely on his looks here – how he managed to get a date much less have children with two different stunning woman. Maybe he doesn’t smell as bad as he looks?
A friend of mine works in PR and meets some celebrities in the course of her work. She met him a few years ago and said that he looks exactly like he does in photos, was super polite and helpful and that he smells great. She’s a major fragrance geek and thinks he was wearing some Calvin Klein fragrance combined with some spritzes of something fancier that I can’t remember the name of. She was surprised because she expected him not to be so fresh smelling!
Even though this confirmation is coming from US Weekly I totally believe it. You could definitely tell from those Cannes photos. Congrats to them!
Yes, it was obvious. Good luck to them!
Yawn.
A bit OT but that can’t be his real hair, right?
It really does look like a wig.
Mingus looks a lot like his mom, Helena Christensen. Wow. (Mixed with a young Rutger Hauer). No surprise he does some modeling now.
Congrats to Norman and Diane.
Ever since Norman hooked up with Helena back in the day…I’ve been tracking him…I get it…truly…I do…I even get what happened between her and Joshua…I don’t co-sign with it…Lawd…relationships can get SO FRIGGIN’ MESSY! And gawd forbid if you’re in a relationship with someone that you care for deeply…and you meet someone that cause your soul to shake ….But yea…I get it…and HECKY NAW she dosen’t want Norman to wash his hair…or change his clothes or nothing else! LOL!
All I can say is I am a huge TWD fan and had an opportunity to meet Norman Reedus at Comic Con once. He is very kind, charming and personable, he also smells glorious and obviously bathes. Not sure why everyone has something negative to say about him.
In relationships, people move on. People fall out of love. It isn’t always neat and tidy. That is life. Jackson has moved on and so has Kruger.
“I hope Diane convinces Norman to wash his hair at some point before the baby is born.”
That last comment, tho! 🤣
I’ve been a huge fan of The Walking Dead since the start, but the show is running on steam now and has for the last few seasons. When news about Andrew Lincoln leaving after Season 9 broke yesterday, I was not surprised.
Why are people commenting on Reedus looks like JJ is some kind of Adonis?
It is easier to slam his looks than say Kruger fell for another man who wasn’t Pacey on Dawson’s Creek.
