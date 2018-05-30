Roseanne Barr blames her racist tweets on Ambien-tweeting on a holiday

Roseanne Barr tweeted herself out of a lucrative network gig over the Memorial Day holiday. She went on a crazy Twitter rant about politics and Valerie Jarrett and Chelsea Clinton and George Soros and more. It was not the first time, and it was not the last time. Roseanne Barr has been going on racist and deplorable Twitter rants for years. Literally, YEARS. It was known, and ABC gave her a job anyway. But ABC fired her and canceled Roseanne (the show) yesterday because I guess tweeting that Valerie Jarrett equals “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” was finally enough.
After Roseanne got in “trouble” in the hours before ABC fired her, she issued some dumb apologies on Twitter and then claimed she was going to leave Twitter. Reader, she did not leave Twitter. She was fired mid-day, and then overnight, she started tweeting more sh-t (I’m not going to embed anything, because she’s deleted half of this sh-t already):
“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr tweeted. “I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast friday.”
“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please,” she also tweeted.
She added, “hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled [sic] a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Barr also wrote an apology to Jarrett, writing, “@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!”
I’ve never tried Ambien – in my adult life, I’m usually so tired by 9 pm, I can fall asleep pretty quickly. So I have no first-hand knowledge of how Ambien affects people, so I’ll trust the multitude of Ambien users on the internet. Those people are largely mocking Roseanne’s Blame It On The Ambien defense, like Ambien suddenly made her a deplorable racist. But only on Memorial Day!! Because that’s important. If you’re on Ambien and it’s a national holiday, then that’s the perfect excuse to tweet racist sh-t. All is forgiven, right?
Pol Pot was on a lot of ambien.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 30, 2018
I hope ambien has to issue a statement saying they don’t make people racist
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 30, 2018
AMBIEN SIDE EFFECTS: Peddling bizarre conspiracy theories, voting for white nationalists, doing photo shoots while dressed as Hitler and tanking your career by calling black women apes. If your racism lasts longer than four hours, please see a doctor. pic.twitter.com/Q3GdHA8myV
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 30, 2018
Just like when Hitler Ambien invaded Poland pic.twitter.com/J5idn1U3Hd
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2018
Side effects of Ambien include:
Nausea
Anti-Semitism
Loss of appetite
Having your career destroyed
Transphobia
Memory loss
Twitter meltdowns
Disorientation
Islamophobia
Getting your show cancelled
Conspiracy theorizing
Anxiety
Losing your agent
Nightmares
Severe racism
Dry mouth
— Amanda Kerri: Access Journalist. (@Amanda_Kerri) May 30, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
“I drunk texted the racism guys sorry.”
Yeah, no.
She’s really the worst.
I hope Ambien’s company sues her because I have never heard of any medication that makes people racist.
They should sue her! Ambien is now trending on Twitter in connection to this.
That would be great – I’ve heard of Ambien making people do weird things, but not suddenly become a racist.
Plus she’s been that way for DECADES.
Mte. You can do stupid thighs, say stupid things, but racism, sexism, all bad isms, that’s all in your head already.
I hate when people blame the shitty things they do and say on alcohol, or ambien in this case. I think being drunk or high only makes people more truthful, more likely to aay what you really mean. And trying to excuse your racism by saying you were on ambien and it was a holiday is bringing to a whole new level. I wish Roseanne would just go away but this is just going to make her more loud.
Yes, I agree. The “true self” shines through, without the inhibitions normally in place. Many, many people do not like their real selves, but instead of working hard at true introspection (and thus change), they just pretend that they are nice, likable people and that anything they do while intoxicated is “sooo out of character”.
That was my first thought. Blaming it on Ambien actually makes it worse, not better. Proves that her racism is deeply rooted, waiting to bubble to the surface if she’s ever not careful.
All I could think was “In Ambien Veritas.”
Seriously though, she’s pathetic. She’s not racist, it was the Ambien! Bah.
What a load of horse puckey. She’s really going all in with this, isn’t she? I don’t think Ambien forces you to talk using words you don’t use, about things you don’t believe. Which is to say: maybe it was the Ambien, but it just stripped her veneer (what little veneer there was – I don’t pretend that she is some paragon of virtue. She’s a loon who’s been peddling some of the worst and dumbest ideas in modern history).
I’ve used Ambien since Menopause kicked in with horrible insomnia. After a few yrs. on it, I have “slept-eaten” once or twice, but I have NO RECOLLECTION OF IT the next morning (only knew about it by the napkin and crumbs by the bed lol). IF this tw@t “Ambien Tweeted”, she’d have NO IDEA this is what she did. This is just another excuse, by the Deplorable crowds, to “normalize/make acceptable” their horrific behavior.
My mother once ate cat food while on Ambien and had absolutely no idea what she was was doing and did not remember later. Ambien is very dangerous stuff. But Roseanne is full of it. She is horrible Ambien or no Ambien.
The reason the Ambien sounds like baloney to me is that she adds that Memorial Day line. I mean, what?
I took that Memorial Day line to mean that she was drinking and Ambien-ing at the same time. Not that it matters because she’s always been a sh*tty person.
@Aang-are we talking dry or wet here?
Have any other Ambien users reported sleep-tweeting? I’ve heard of other sleep-activities like sleep-eating before with or without Ambien, but never anything like sleep-writing. Does it actually happen? I’ve always heard the person doesn’t remember what they did, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know someone who mixed, baked, and ate a batch of brownies on Ambien and had no recollection of it. Only knew because she saw all the detritus in the kitchen next morning. So I guess Barr could be on Twitter writing after taking the pill. Still don’t think Ambien causes racism, though…
The cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy of her supporters is stunning. She and her deplorable supporters do not live in the real world. Some of the comments (“where’s the racism”, blacks & Muslims brought this on themselves….they’re spreading hate, “ etc.) is next level crazy.
Rosanne won’t go away….she’ll continue with her hate and racist rants….but folks need to keep calling her out on it.
And she’s being invited to all kinds of “conservative” hosts shows to further peddle her racism and martyrdom. She’ll land somewhere else. Fox (the website) already had a think piece about “PC culture running amok” yesterday. Yes, the same people demand that footballers not silently protest by kneeling.
…as if we needed more confirmation that these people are f*cking horrible, they were all over her Twitter yesterday claiming that she didn’t say anything offensive (like, WHAT??) and comparing her racist remarks to Michelle Wolfe’s smoky eyeshadow comment, etc.
God these people are just the worst of the worst.
They are the absolute f&%king worst. Did you see all the deplorable tweets trying to nail Bill Maher for comparing Trump to and orangutan…as if it’s the same thing???! They’ll do anything, ANYTHING to “own the libs” — including, of course, electing the worst person possible as POTUS.
Sure, Jan. 🙄
I am more interested in learning what she intends to do for the people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own (well, except for going to work on her show in the first place knowing how vile a person she is).
Exactly. I feel really for the the cast, crew and writers. She’s responsible for a lot of job loss and ruined careers. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf will be fine, but the others… . And I watched all of the reboot and loved it.
I saw some stations have pulled reruns of the original show, too. So on top of losing their current jobs, the actors from the original show are losing some residuals.
So Roseanne were you using Ambien when you sent out all those previous disgusting tweets? What about when you sang the national anthem all those years ago?
Instead of cancelling the show and putting all those people out of work, kill off the character and rename the show “ Roseanne’s Family”. They did the same thing when Valerie Harper was fired from her sitcom many years ago.
Nah. That sounds like a trainwreck.
Nah, they can all go. Both the network and her co-workers knew what kind of person Roseanne was and enabled her for money. I don’t feel sorry for any of them (except maybe the newcomers).
Yep. I completely agree.
My idea is to do a non-reversible Freaky Friday, have Wanda Sykes wake up in bed with Dan and look in the mirror and say, “What the f*** happened?!?” while Dan and the rest don’t notice anything different and life goes on. That I would watch. I love Wanda Sykes and will watch anything with her in it.
Or else have Darlene’s daughter (enraged by her grandmother’s assault with the sink sprayer) stab Roseanne to death under the influence of Ambien, which she stole from Roseanne’s purse. Then her public defender claims PTSD and the courtroom episode has the entire family testify to support that defense in flashbacks. Then life goes on and the name of the show is changed to The Connors and the entire family is treated for PTSD and Dan marries his granddaughter’s public defender (Wanda Sykes). Or else he marries the family’s therapist (Wanda Sykes).
“Trump hires Roseanne as top adviser”.
Head of Communication, no doubt, filling Hope Hicks’ spot to Tweet for him!
Maybe she will be in charge of his crusade against sportspeople who don’t respond to the national anthem in the manner he desires.
The rapidity with which the show was pulled makes me think that A] the execs had already thought of an escape plan in case she said something stupid or B] she flat-out had a tight morality and language clause in her contract due to her history of being a wingnut.
She’s the face and name of the show. As an employer, ABC had a legal obligation to its other employees to take stern disciplinary action for any attacks she made on protected classes (race, religion, gender, age, disability – she hit two out of the five) If she wanted to challenge it, she could try to argue that it was not work-related conduct but. again, given that she is the name and face of the show, what she does outside of work reflects on the show and her contract is probably designed to reflect that. A black woman, Wanda Sykes, quit her job as producer over this so it did have an impact on the cast and crew. ABC had to act and it had to do so quickly or it would be liable to any cast or crew member taking legal action under EEOA.
Uhhhhhhh when I’m riding the Ambien walrus, I’m building effigies out of footwear in my living room and baking really, really outrageous cakes that I don’t eat because honestly, I’m just so not into sweet foods. I’ve also known to spend all of what little money I have on a goddamned juicer I would never ever use, but it sure looked aesthetically appealing so I guess that’s why I bought that monstrosity.
I’ve yet to go on a racist, or indeed, any sort of bigoted tirade. Sorry, Roseanne. All Ambien did to you was bring out what was already there. I like building creepy stuff out of clothes on my sleep meds. Roseanne likes to go on a racist tweet storm. So. Yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And clearly Ambien made her forget that the president of ABC is a black woman……
Listen, I once ate an entire burrito damn near the size of my head on Ambien, never have I ever tweeted inherently racist nonsense…
Ambien doesn’t make you racist, being a racist does, what a raggedy ass hateful woman 😑
Ambien doesn’t cause racist tweets; being racist causes racist tweets.
What does Memorial Day have to do with it, Roseanne? Since when do we observe Memorial Day, a solemn occasion on which we remember and honor our war dead, by tweeting disgusting thoughts about race and religion?
Nice try.
Right?! What a bunch of b.s. I’m loving the Twitter responses, though. That last one listing the side effects had me Lol-ing.
I know, right? Twitter can be amazing sometimes, and one of the only things — along with CB, of course, keeping me sane during this era of Bigly.
As I saw a user comment on twitter, in fairness to Roseanne it’s very hard to know the difference between racism that gets you fired and racism that gets you elected as the president of the united states….
Bravo.
This.
Yeah I RT’d that one. Fantastic.
She’s made racist comments and conspiracy theories for years, and I doubt she can blame them all on Ambien side effects. Too late, Roseanne, you’re fired, finished, done.
What are her excuses for all the other times she’s said racist stuff?
She’s apparently been on Ambien for a loooooooooong time. 🙄
I hope her employees and co-stars sue her ass for every penny she has.
Yeah I guess she was on Ambien in 2016 when she called Susan Rice a man with ape balls.
So I guess, in the end, the show really did show perfect portrayal of a Trump supporter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a load of crap, she’s always been a racist jerk and always will be. I hope she’s embarrassed and ashamed for being fired, and for costing so many people their freaking jobs. What an idiot and I can’t believe anyone is defending her. Of course my local demographic was all over thr Facebook threads last night saying “but but but what about The View and liberals can say whatever they want”, so I was on a rampage. I’m gonna lose my shit if one more person brings up The View to defend Roseanne, it has nothing to do with her! Plus no one could tell me who on the show has said something comparable to that racist garbage. I asked at least 15 people and only one answered saying they are hateful towards Christians, which I said is not racist and I never heard back from them, lol.
The worst of the anti-View rhetoric was a fake photo floating around social media of Whoopi with a shirt showing Trump getting shot through the head. A shirt she never wore. When I pointed out that this was fake and photoshopped, complete with a link to the Snopes article showing the original photograph, the Facebook friend who posted this fake news said that it didn’t matter because “everything she says makes it clear she wants him dead anyways, so she doesn’t need to actually wear the shirt.”
Another FB “friend” unfollowed. This is a neighbor to and I am totally gonna get s–t for unfollowing her. But I don’t care.
I saw that pic and wondered if it was real or not. Not surprised that the Right would do that shit though. Desperate, deplorable people.
Meanwhile, on Facebook, she writes:” Give them hell, fans”
Soory/Not sorry apology I guess
She’s not in the least sorry about her insane, incomprehensible comments and doesn’t care about anyone losing a job. Like you say she’s back soaking up crazy fan comments (and those fan tweets are scary).
She’s unbelievably cruel, just plain horrible and attracts the worst in people. What a sociopath.
I take Ambien about once a month, and I usually have no memory of anything I do for the first 3 or 4 hours after I wake up. I have sent texts, had conversations (and even booked a flight once) and have no memory of any of it, it is freaky! I do seem a bit more prone to messaging and phoning people when I’m in that state, but I’ve never said anything out of character. So, I would believe Rosanne doesn’t remember what she did, but I don’t believe the Ambien made her say it.
What a load of B.S. I can’t believe peopke are defending her comment. It looks like if you claim they’d party, you can do anything and they’ll defend you. Liberal comments are in no way comparable to her racist comment. How can anyone defend that? I’m so sad, I had no idea America was this racist. This Presidency has really opened my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man I missed the Roseanne post from yesterday! Stupid job! I came home and while he was prepping dinner my husband flippantly said, “Oh that sucks about Roseanne being cancelled” and I said, “I commented on Celebitchy hours ago about it!” and logged on to show him, only to see Celebitchy posted after the links. I should have known.
Roseanne will be fine. Stupid people will pay her stupid money to keep being a racist shill. She doesn’t care about her co-stars or all the works out of jobs because of her.
ABC was dumb to re-boot this show so I don’t give them a cookie for cancelling. They wouldn’t even touch the Blackish episode of taking a knee during the anthem in the NFL BUT still gave this racist air space.
Every right-winger I know is like this. Crows about personal responsibility, then promptly evades it when called out on wrong-doing.
+1,000,000
If Roseanne is on Ambien, then what kind of pharmaceutical-induced haze is Emperor Zero on?
Holy opioids, Batman! Trump is high!
“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,”
Why does it matter that the writers are liberal? Is that to make her fanbase happy that a bunch of liberals lost their jobs?
I will say she got exactly what was coming to her regarding her quick cancellation, but so many of the men who do shit like this get chance after chance. Hell, look who’s president! If shit men were dealt with promptly, fairly and courageously, their behavior wouldn’t be allowed to escalate,
causing so much more damage. How come it takes a mob of women to take down one man who is a sexual abuser?
I’m sure the shocks no one, but it’s a completely fake apology. The same time she was “apologizing” she was retweeting conspiracy theories about Jarrett and Obama.
Would you believe she’s still tweeting, right now? She deleted her apologies (there were 2 where she @’ed Jarrett directly) and now she is tweeting at Gilbert and the man who played DJ, and all kinds of other crazy stuff.
Just now? Because I saw on the news this morning that she accused the actor who played DJ of “throwing her under the bus”.
As Tracking said above, no personal responsibility whatsoever.
She is the worst. She is not sorry for making all those people loose their jobs and she doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Ambien should sue her. Taken Ambien before and it sure made me do weird things like eating in the bathroom one time but it doesn’t make you a racist. She is a terrible person and has been for a long time with or without Ambien.
