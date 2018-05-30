Pusha T: Drake is ‘hiding a child’ named Adonis, Drake is a ‘deadbeat’ dad

Of all the things to happen this week, I honestly wasn’t expecting a massive diss-track beef between Pusha T and Drake. Pusha T (with help from Kanye West) was about to drop a new album (Daytona), and that album involved some disses of Drake on the song called “Infrared”. Drake heard “Infrared” several days ago and WITHIN 24 HOURS, he released “Duppy Freestyle,” a diss track against Pusha which many called brilliant, savage and amazingly petty. This is Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” NSFW for lyrics:

So Pusha T waited a few days. He went back to the studio. And then he went IN.

Pusha T went straight for Drake’s jugular in a newly released diss track … taking shots at Drizzy’s childhood, alleging he’s got a secret son and releasing a photo of a young Drake with blackface. In the track, titled, “The Story of Adidon” — mixed over the beat for Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” — Push raps, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat motherf*****.”

Pusha T drops Drake’s alleged kid’s name, saying, “Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run” and targets the baby mama, who he calls “Sophie” … “Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Push touches on Drake’s race too, saying, “Confused always felt you weren’t black enough, afraid to grow it because your fro wasn’t nap enough.”

“The Story of Adidon” was dropped with artwork of a younger Drake with his face painted black … a photo which we’re told was untouched.

I’m including the artwork below – did Drake really do minstrel-like blackface? Good God, this stuff is so… shady, petty, crazy and amazing. I’d heard about Drake’s secret son too, but I didn’t know what to believe. These rap beefs have gotten crazy-personal. Oh, and Pusha says he’s just starting to peel back the layers, as in this is just the first layer. OH MY GOD.

This is the artwork and a clip of “The Story of Adidon,” NSFW for lyrics.

Oh, and Drake posted this a few days ago, his attempt at being a gigantic bitch and saying that he’s revived Pusha’s career. Pusha was like, “yeah, no.”

30 Responses to “Pusha T: Drake is ‘hiding a child’ named Adonis, Drake is a ‘deadbeat’ dad”

  1. Sara says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:06 am

    And they say women are catty :)

    Reply
  2. NameChange says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Drake is right, though, this is the best promotion for Pusha’s album. No one (except hardcore rap fans) was checking for Pusha until this “beef” with Drake (and the stunt Kanye pulled with Whitney’s drug photo).

    Don’t quote me, but another website says the photo was doctored and that’s not really Drake (although another says it IS Drake, so who knows).

    Reply
  3. Jussie says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Drake made a critical error getting into a beef with Pusha-T. Can’t really believe he was that stupid.

    Reply
    • NameChange says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:10 am

      He thought he would have another Meek Mill situation. But now he’s beefing with both Pusha AND Kanye (Kanye is Pusha’s producer) and, say what you will about Kanye, he has bars. If he’s helping Pusha behind the scenes, Drake is done (unless he can get Lil Wayne or another real lyricist to help him).

      Reply
    • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:14 am

      I was surprised too! Pusha T has always been hardcore. He wasn’t mainstream by any means, but has always been lauded as a top lyricist. Drake has the numbers, Pusha has the skills.

      Reply
      • PoodleMama says:
        May 30, 2018 at 8:43 am

        I used to be a big Pusha T fan from way back when he was in Clipse. However, this response has really made me think that Meek was much more intelligent about his Drake beef despite losing. Some of the things Pusha said really bothered me in particular…making fun of Drakes producer for having MS. I also think it was such a stunt queen thing to do to make Whitney’s bathroom pic his album cover. At least Meek left room to still have a positive personal brand (which he is doing now with all of his prison reform stuff).

        The Drake photos…which are apparently real are insane to me and I think that this is the rare rap beef that will actually make me like both of them less.

    • Peeking in says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:41 am

      He didn’t get into beef with PushaT. Pusha started with him years ago. Drake said he was a fan of Push, even bought a signed mic, and out of nowhere, years ago, Push started coming for him.

      Reply
  4. Kimma1216 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Who is this guy and why is he relevant? Stirring up controversy for attention. Between this and the Whitney pic, I’m all set. I don’t know who he is..and it doesn’t matter to me.

    Reply
  5. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:11 am

    So my husband is a big time Hip Hop head. He loves a good lyricist beef and he was so amped this morning in the car and God forgive me, so was I. I haven’t been this invested since Nas and Jay-Z. Pusha T was vicious as hell. It was so such a personal song, especially going at Aubrey’s long discussed in the Hip Hop world, identity with his mix raced. He’s been accused of being a fraud when it comes to finding his “blackness.” As long as it stays non-violent, I’m all here for a beef. A dose of healthy competition inspires better music. I feel the good artists are stepping up big time. As for the baby, our local New York station is claiming that the mother of Drake’s son was a bottle girl at a strip club and did what some may call “soft porn.” I wish she hadn’t been brought into it to shame her. But Drake seems to not be in the child’s life and did ask her to get an abortion when she told him she was pregnant. There were text messages.

    Reply
  6. Swack says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Have no idea who Pusha-T is except for the fact that Kanye purchased a photo of Whitney’s drug photo. Two grown men acting like teenagers is what I see.

    Reply
  7. Ayra. says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I follow Sophie. She wears OVO gear a lot, was out on private planes, I read that a paternity test was done. And Drake was apparently planning on using Adonis’ pictures for his new Adidas line (why he said that Adonis deserves better than an Adidas press run).
    Pusha came for his dad, his mom, his baby mom’s, his son, his producers.. Jeez. And people are undoubtedly going to be mad, but rap beefs are always so below the belt, that’s the whole point of a rap beef, you hit hard with bars and besides, this isn’t even the worst you can hear.

    (Just realized that this thread is going to be filled with people who have never heard of Pusha T, nevermind then).

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Pusha who??

    Reply
  9. HeyThere! says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    The only thing that makes me sad is the baby. Hopefully If it is true, he’s more involved behind the scenes, not just sending money. He will regret it later if he isn’t around.

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Both of them are gross and need to stop. Drake for them minstrel photos and Pusha for that bathroom photo. I don’t believe for a second that he did not know about that cover.

    Drake is being petty but he is right. No body really gives a shit about Pusha-T like that. He is only being blown up because a lot of people want to knock Drake off the pedestal that white people put his corny ass on and the disgusting album ccover. That is it.

    I will admit that I want to see what Drake is going to do now. He can only go even more personal against Pusha or take the L and move on before he gets exposed further. Pusha being a former drug dealer has no room to judge anyone since he was selling death and destruction to people before he switched careers.

    Kid Cudi must be be smiling somewhere at all this.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      May 30, 2018 at 9:11 am

      I love Kid Cudi, but I’m afraid he’s going start caping for Kanye since they have an album coming out together. I know Pusha from Clipse but yeah, people are definitely blowing him up and ignoring the worst parts since they want Drake off that pedestal. I’ve seen music journalists drag Pac for the sickle cell Prodigy bit when they write articles on his legacy, even if they think beefs should be no bars, so I’m side-eying the fuck out of people cackling at the MS line.

      Reply
  11. Slowsnow says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I love that the child’s name is Adonis, the handsomest greek mortal, lover of Aphrodite.

    Reply
  12. MVC says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I read something like ” Drake thought that this was a boxing match and Pusha T hit him with a bat in the head” couldn’t describe it better 😂
    The kid I do believe is his son, it’s surprising he only has ONE, after all the things I heard about him on the internet forums.

    Reply
  13. KeWest says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Sounds like a pretty stupid feud.

    Also if Kanye is involved then it should get dumber.

    Reply
  14. TyrantDestroyed says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:50 am

    How old are these men?

    Reply
  15. Div says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:56 am

    The worst bit for me is was the homophobia and how he made fun of one of Drake’s best friends for having MS and said “tick tock how long he has left.” Pusha’s brother was way more talented before he found Jesus and quit the game. People thought it was fucked up when Pac made fun of Prodigy for having Sickle Cell in the 90s and Drake for needling Kid Cudi about his mental health, so it’s kind of hypocritical how twitter is embracing Pusha’s MS dig.

    I know people were loving this, and maybe I’m soft, but I find this sad. I’m so sick of the hardcore misogyny and misgynoir in beefs and music as a whole, Drake included even if he wasn’t as bad. It wasn’t right back in the late 90s, early 00s, but the social environment was different and I understand how it happened. In 2018, I can’t stomach it anymore, especially as a Black woman since we’re almost always the ones getting dragged by trash men.

    *Also, the blackface photo was trash but I saw it in context and I “get” what they were going for even if I think it’s still a trash, disgusting idea. It’s not like Drake dressed up as a minstrel performer for kicks like twitter is running with. I don’t like Drake, Pusha, or Kanye, but 18 year old Drake’s stupid stunt/dumb attempted edgy commentary doesn’t bother me as much as 40 year old Kanye caping for Trump, wearing a Confederate flag jacket and a Maga hat, etc (and yes, Drake stans need to learn that Blackface is still offensive even if you’re Black).

    Reply

