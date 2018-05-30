Kim Kardashian will reportedly meet with Donald Trump today about a pardon

Clearly, I don’t “blame” Kim Kardashian for her MAGA-hat-wearing douchebag husband Kanye West. Kanye’s politics are his own, and Kim has proven many times over that she’s a Democrat who isn’t afraid to lend her voice, visibility, time and money to important causes like gun control, reproductive choice and prison reform. My problem with Kim – regarding Kanye – is that she does too much to normalize Kanye’s rants and raves because she’s worried about HER brand. But I’ve never doubted that Kim and I share many of the same political sensibilities in general. So what should we make of this? It’s looking more and more certain that Kim will travel to the Trump White House to personally lobby Jared Kushner and Donald Trump to pardon a woman named Alice Marie Johnson.
Kim Kardashian West is set to meet with President Trump on Wednesday, likely in the Oval Office, to ask him to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life-sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. This follows “months of talks” between Kardashian West and Jared Kushner about prison reform. Kardashian West has been publicly promoting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. The case of Johnson, who’s been in prison since 1996 on money-laundering and drug-conspiracy charges, came to Kardashian’s attention when she spotted a video Mic posted to Twitter in October.
Kardashian West confirmed earlier this month that she’d had several phone calls with Trump’s son-in-law/adviser about Johnson’s case. (She’s also involved in the effort to free Cyntoia Brown, a woman sentenced to 60 years for killing a man who she says was soliciting her for sex at 16 after she was forced into prostitution.)
While Kardashian West is already drawing flak on social media for both working with the Trump administration and not being a prison reform expert, she explained her stance in an interview with Mic several weeks ago. When asked about accusations that she’s legitimizing Trump’s broader policies, she suggested she’s willing to put her other gripes with Trump aside to help Johnson.
“I’m just focused on criminal justice reform and helping one person at a time. And so far, the White House has been really receptive to my calls, and I’m grateful for that,” she said. “And I’m not going to stop that because people personally don’t like Trump.”
I honestly don’t know how to feel about this… I mean, if Trump ends up pardoning Johnson, then the ends justify the means and Kim should be lauded and praised. But if she just goes in there and poses with Donald Trump for a photo-op and all she gets is a promise that he’ll “look” at possibly pardoning Johnson, then it’s just typical Trump bullsh-t, and he will have played her just for the photo-op. Would you go into the Trump (All) White House and pose beside that orange, lying turd just for a promise that he might do something? I probably would not. So it’s all about what Jared Kushner has promised her ahead of time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I would find it hard to be married to someone with such different political beliefs but thats me.
Me too
I don’t know if I could handle it either. Couples married for decades have divorced because of the Trump disaster
I grew up in a split house. It was not easy.
My husband and I are on the same side of the line, but he’s more centrist-left and I’m more far-left-socialist, and that in and of itself makes for some interesting conversations around the coffee table.
same in my house @TheHufflepuff!
Same here, Umyeah. My daughter gave the brush-off to her suitor last year, a very wealthy, good-looking, pharmacist with 8 large pharmacies. Forget that. He is a great conversationalist, a terrific cook, hard-working (like her) and has a fantastic sense of humour. But… well, 2 buts… hes a tRump supporter and loves Kanye West. One she could probably compromise on, but two? Nope. She’s just about to get engaged to one of her long-time best mates, who treats her (and me) like gold. They’re always closer to you than you think. He detests both tRump amd West.
Please. I know exactly how to feel about this -she’s attention seeking trash.
This is little more than a convenient diversion away from her attacking a non-profit more than once over the weekend. No one came to defend her reprehensible tweets and now she needs validation from SOMEONE. People need to get over this idea that she is somehow better than her family or her husband. She’s not. She’s as opportunistic and greedy as the rest. If there is any movement on her quest, it won’t be due to her appearance, it will be because 45 will have another public face to add to his celebrity stable and he can tweet about how he did something great and how popular he is.
PS The end justifies the means mentality is a really horrible way to make decisions.
Agree. Glad I’m not the only one who sees through this publicity stunt. She needs this since her brand’s association has taken some hits recently. I wonder what kind of deal her and Trump will make behind the scenes if this really happens. Kardashians need to stay in their place, outside of politics.
This☝☝ thank you @grabby hands. I’m not interested in any of Kim media whoring deflecting tactics and attempts to shift attention from her husband not GAF about Chicago youths and Kim attacking those that do actually GAF.
Agree. This woman isn’t as harmless and clueless as some people like to think. She’s calculating and a liar. Screw her and her husband. Especially after the way she went after Rhymefest and the Chicago organization this weekend. She is vile. Just like her husband.
Actually, she had taken on that cause before Kanye went all crazy again as you can also read in the linked and cited article.
She is a phony. This is all about trying to rebrand herself.
Thank you. I don’t know why people buy what she’s peddling.
She’s a selfish, narcissist, vapid person.
But what if she can actually help pardon this woman? Does it matter her narcissist motives if the end result is reparative justice?
I did a huge eye-roll at her antics, thinking she’s “reinventing”herself as an advocate and doer of good works. I didn’t know/hear anything about any tweets, and don’t have Twitter, so will Google it. The Kardashian family is like a nest of cockroaches. Once they establish their place, it’s almost impossible to be rid of them.
Good analogy, actually
Thank you. Let me repeat if for the people in the back: the end does not justify the means. Progressive people need to pay 45 dust.
Someone please shoot me into the sun.
After seeing the way she behaved during the Donda House controversy I don’t have a doubt she is a mean and bad person just like her husband.
Popculturediedin09 did a really good entry on his Tumblr about the similarities between the Trumps and the Kardashians.
She’s a disgrace to women.
What has the Donda House controversy?
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/05/28/entertainment/kim-kanye-west-donda-house/index.html
I think She is doing the right thing here! Putting aside her personal likings and dislikings to try helping this woman. Using her personal plattform for something completely unselfish!
Here here. Kudos to Kim. Anyone who has seen her tweets on prison reform would not be surprised that she would take up an opportunity to meet with the U.S. prez to help someone who has been given a sentence incredibly disproportional to any crime that was committed, and anyone who follows prison reform would not throw shade at KK for doing this. Obama pardoned many folks in his last days, and sadly that has not been on the agenda for the current WH administration. Kudos to Kim.
Anyone who’s seen her tweets on Donda’s House, a charity in honor of her mother-in-law supporting Chicago youth and the callous way she promised to take it away and give it to toddlers would 100% question what her motivations and intentions are. She’s trying to rehab her image.
They told the dotard Kim was coming so that’s why he thinks the North Korean thing is back on.
Bless! This comment made my morning!
😆😆😆😆😅😅@ Dota rd. . Kim coming and N. Korea. Do funny.
This is very funny!
I can’t even understand how this is my reality. A wannabe porn star is meeting with a porn star addict in the White House. One of these people is POTUS. One of these people is married to a person who thinks they are the new Jesus. The other person is married to a person who has not been seen in weeks. One of these people belong to a family that exploits the females of the family for profit. The other runs a business that exploits females for profit. Both of these people steal from charities. And I repeat, one of these people is POTUS. The other is there about prison reform. HELP
Yup, that about sums it up. How exactly did the world come to this?
+1
Do I believe that Trump will help this woman? No…no I do not…This is just an opportunity for Kim to be exploited…which, unfortunately is something she hasn’t had an issue dealing with…and I NEVA had any ill will regarding Kim…until last week…
I mean why does Kim need to fly all the way to Washington if it wasn’t for a PHOTO OP? Can’t the President read up on this story on his own? Can’t he get all the facts on his own? What personal experience does Kim have with this woman’s story?
I actually think there’s a good chance he’ll pardon her. Trump’s pardons of Jack Johnson, Joe Arpaio and Scooter Libby prove he’ll do it if there’s a benefit to him (Libby), he’ll get good pr (Jackson), or he somehow relates to the person (Arpaio).
He may be playing Kim, and this may be more vanity project on her part than I’m comfortable with, but freeing this woman is something she and others have been working towards for awhile now. I don’t see how she could not meet with him when this is the best chance the woman has of being pardoned.
Jack Johnson is dead…so in the mind of racist folks…that’s cool…this is a Black woman…who went to jail…FOREVER…for a non-violent drug offense…you think that Trump will spend ANY of his putrid, treasonous political cache to get HER out of prison?
If it also gives him (bs) cover for his bigotry AND lets him say “look what I did when Obama let her rot in jail…” honestly, yes I can absolutely see him doing it.
I loathe the Kardashian Empire but I’m not going to shade her for this at all. She is not colluding with Trump.
But she is cozying up to the man who is responsible for bring back the policy of jailing vast numbers of (mostly black) people for non-violent drugs offences.
Pardoning one person for a particular crime whilst being personally responsible for many, many others being incarcerated for often much more dubious reasons does not a good guy make!
It’s selfie time… Both hilarious and tragic.
Does she think of all people who work on criminal justice reform, SHE, Kim Kardashian is going to enact change by meeting with Donald Trump!? Ugh, she’s just trying to change her brand after her ugly tirade against Rhymefest.
Kim had better make sure she doesn’t show up wearing fake Ivanka Trump clothes after that tweet about fake Yeezys.
Of course they are receptive to her calls. She’s a famous woman married to one of the few famous black men willing to be used as a shield for Trump. If Trump gives this woman a pardon, it won’t be because he and Jared Kushy-life believe in prison reform. It will be to jab at Democrats. It’s a photo op for him to smile that stupid seal smile of his. I wonder what Chrissie Tiegen thinks. I would pay for her to go along!!
Perhaps she will give him some weight loss tips/supplements while she is there. That would be good for their picture, a little product placement.
That said, I do appreciate that she occasionally puts her money where her mouth is and fights for the causes that any decent human being would support. Trying to get non-violent offenders released, who are stuck in jail due to draconian 1990s drug laws is a decent thing to do. No idea if she will accomplish it. Stallone did get racist in chief to pardon a black man, of course, said black man is long dead. Not sure orangey will pardon and release a live black woman. But I appreciate her attempt.
1. If she’s so good at giving “weight loss advice” why didn’t she give some to her hubby? Didn’t he admit to getting lipo? I guess the pills she endorses don’t work.
2. Is she really putting in her own money? I swear if E cameras are with her at the White House shooting for her show, it just proves E flips the bill for everything.
The same Chrissy Tiegan who stuck her thirsty nose into Kim’s twitter drama about attacking a non profit organization? The same Chrissy Tieganwhose career is spent trying to go viral? The same Chrissy tiegan who likes to rack up “woke” points on social media by being Anti-Trumpet , yet talked shit about a little black girl and never apologized? Yeah sure, Kim’s fellow attention whore should tag along for the photo-op.
Never forget. Chrissy Teigen attacked a child and never apologized. A child that had accomplished more in her ten years of life than Chrissy has in 30. Never forget.
I must have missed it. Who did she attack? What was it about?
Quvenzhane Wallis who was nominated for Beast of the Southern Wild. She called her cocky and a couple of other things and agreed when the Onion called her, a 10-year-old child, a see you next Tuesday. Christy and her balled up fist faced self (credit:not me) should have been cancelled a loooong time ago.
OMG thank God I’m not the only one who dislikes Chrissy Teigen.
This is what gets his attention? Fame whore +fame whore= results? So disgusting.
Even Meek Mill had enough common sense to say “no” to a meeting with Trump regarding prison reform (well…HE GOT common sense once Jay-Z called him and reminded him that he financed Meek’s way out of that mess…and he didn’t spend money so that Meek could spend time with Trump…but I digress)…
There is nothing special about Kim K wanting to get a pardon for relative. All she has to do is put money into Trump account and she get a meeting with him. Another deposit and she get a pardon. She is not promoting prison reform. She could careless. It is a win win business transaction between two vile people.
I can see him sexually harassing her in some way. If I were her, I would not have a private meeting with him ON ANY TERMS. I swear, this man cannot get ONE thing right. Not one.
He does love plastic women..she’ll be the perfect photo partner for him..like ‘melanie’ with stormy’s cleavage
