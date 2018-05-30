Kim Kardashian will reportedly meet with Donald Trump today about a pardon

Clearly, I don’t “blame” Kim Kardashian for her MAGA-hat-wearing douchebag husband Kanye West. Kanye’s politics are his own, and Kim has proven many times over that she’s a Democrat who isn’t afraid to lend her voice, visibility, time and money to important causes like gun control, reproductive choice and prison reform. My problem with Kim – regarding Kanye – is that she does too much to normalize Kanye’s rants and raves because she’s worried about HER brand. But I’ve never doubted that Kim and I share many of the same political sensibilities in general. So what should we make of this? It’s looking more and more certain that Kim will travel to the Trump White House to personally lobby Jared Kushner and Donald Trump to pardon a woman named Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim Kardashian West is set to meet with President Trump on Wednesday, likely in the Oval Office, to ask him to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life-sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. This follows “months of talks” between Kardashian West and Jared Kushner about prison reform. Kardashian West has been publicly promoting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. The case of Johnson, who’s been in prison since 1996 on money-laundering and drug-conspiracy charges, came to Kardashian’s attention when she spotted a video Mic posted to Twitter in October. Kardashian West confirmed earlier this month that she’d had several phone calls with Trump’s son-in-law/adviser about Johnson’s case. (She’s also involved in the effort to free Cyntoia Brown, a woman sentenced to 60 years for killing a man who she says was soliciting her for sex at 16 after she was forced into prostitution.) While Kardashian West is already drawing flak on social media for both working with the Trump administration and not being a prison reform expert, she explained her stance in an interview with Mic several weeks ago. When asked about accusations that she’s legitimizing Trump’s broader policies, she suggested she’s willing to put her other gripes with Trump aside to help Johnson. “I’m just focused on criminal justice reform and helping one person at a time. And so far, the White House has been really receptive to my calls, and I’m grateful for that,” she said. “And I’m not going to stop that because people personally don’t like Trump.”

[From NY Magazine]

I honestly don’t know how to feel about this… I mean, if Trump ends up pardoning Johnson, then the ends justify the means and Kim should be lauded and praised. But if she just goes in there and poses with Donald Trump for a photo-op and all she gets is a promise that he’ll “look” at possibly pardoning Johnson, then it’s just typical Trump bullsh-t, and he will have played her just for the photo-op. Would you go into the Trump (All) White House and pose beside that orange, lying turd just for a promise that he might do something? I probably would not. So it’s all about what Jared Kushner has promised her ahead of time.