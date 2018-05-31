People: Amal Clooney ‘helped’ Meghan Markle settle into London life

It’s been more than a week and a half since the Royal Wedding, and I’m still mystified about the inclusion of Amal and George Clooney on the guest list. They were invited to the church wedding, the Windsor Castle reception, and the Frogmore House after-party. It felt like the Frogmore House afterparty had some kind of low-key sponsorship by Casamigos Tequila, which would partially explain the Clooneys presence, even if the idea of a tequila brand sponsoring a wedding party is tacky AF. Some people insisted that Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle were good friends, because something something United Nations. No. I still don’t believe that. But according to People Magazine, Amal and Meghan have “known each other for a while” and they grew closer when she moved to London last year. Huh.
Amal Clooney is more than just a wedding guest to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — she’s the new royal’s confidant.
“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. The two were introduced by a mutual friend and got closer after the Suits star, 36, moved to the U.K.
“Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life,” the source continues. “It was a very natural friendship from day one.”
The rest of the People article is about how Amal and George are going to decamp to Lake Como, Italy for the summer, so I guess Amal won’t be there to advise Meghan personally in her first months as a duchess. Personally, I still think this whole issue is suspicious as hell. Of course there are connections – Amal and Meghan using the same hair stylist, Princess Eugenie’s fiance being a brand ambassador for Casamigos – but those connections really don’t explain the Clooneys prime seating in the chapel and A-list invitations to every part of the wedding day. Plus, I just have my doubts in general that Amal has, like, been secretly advising Meghan for months. It seems like a cover story for a royal wedding sponsored by tequila.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
Look again. These 2 are more alike than you think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they are friendly (or actual friends) but their inclusion at all the events just seems so weird. Like out of left field. Being invited? fine, sure, okay. Being invited and given prime seats and scoring an invite to the relatively small evening reception? They are THAT close?
I kind of enjoy the mystery around it though lol. It’s one of those things where we may never know and that kind of adds to the fun of it, ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Clooneys are nauseating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I just can’t with Amal. I just want to smack the smug off her face in every picture. I know Clooney wants her to be a “thing”, but GEEEZ….she was a JUNIOR barrister, (with horrible clothing taste), not some hoi poloi with her own international company when they met. Her client “choices” are questionable as well (Assange flee rape chargers??). Please…. take that damned unicorn horn down from the middle of her forehead and make her stop prancing in front of every camera lens she sees. She does Meghan no favors by association IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least George managed to wear a tie, which pleased me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still find it very odd that people who were not even related to them (Oprah, Amal, George etc) all came from outside the UK, yet not ONE of DORIA’s relatives attended the wedding. I find it very strange. Not even one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where they sat at the wedding was truly bizarre. I am sorry but I do not buy into the fact that Amal and Meghan are bffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse