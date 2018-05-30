“Oh, no… don’t cancel Bill Maher’s show, what will we ever do? LOL” links

Conservatives are arguing that Bill Maher should be canceled too, and liberals are like, “that’s cool, man, he’s not one of us.” [Pajiba]

Melania Trump isn’t a ghost, she’s planning a picnic. [Jezebel]

The Dior Cruise show was a friggin’ mess. [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s more on superheroine Serena Williams in Paris. [LaineyGossip]

If I worked at Sesame Street, I would be mad about this too. [Dlisted]

Dr. Luke is suing Kesha. He needs to stop. [Wonderwall]

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned. [Buzzfeed]

Bethenny Frankel, angry & unhappy? LOL. [Reality Tea]

Gus Kenworthy’s rescue puppy has passed away. [OMG Blog]

The Annihilation director doesn’t want to make a sequel. [Looper]

I love that conservatives are coming for Bill Maher as revenge for Roseanne. It's like if I took your ice cream cone and you retaliated by adding sprinkles — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) May 30, 2018

Conservatives: "Roseanne Barr got fired, so we demand Bill Maher be banished from the airwaves forever!"

Liberals: "Okay." — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) May 30, 2018