Emma Stone & Justin Theroux are sharing a Hotel du Cap Eden Roc bungalow

Throughout the month of May, I’ve been saying that there’s something fishy and edgy happening between Justin Theroux and Emma Stone. It’s fishy because… I’m starting to truly believe that Emma was “the reason” why Justin dumped Jennifer Aniston just a few days after her birthday (after not even showing up for her birthday). While I believe that Justin and Jennifer were basically separated (and living separately almost entirely) for months before their official split, I do think that Justin’s connection to Emma ended up speeding up the process. So far, Emma and Justin have been looking friendly and touchy at Louis Vuitton events, the Met Gala, and on social media. They worked together too, which is where I believe they started happening.
Emma and Justin were both in the South of France this week for the Louis Vuitton Cruise collection show, a collection of some of the most fug clothes I’ve ever seen. He was on a yacht with Laura Harrier, and people were like “oh, maybe Laura is the edgy new girlfriend.” No. Now he’s in a private bungalow with Emma Stone.
Justin Theroux and Emma Stone spend time together at a private cabana in the south of France: https://t.co/SFXvuAXyNs
Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are taking it easy in France. The Leftovers actor, 46, was seen lounging shirtless in the sun next to Stone, 29, who wore a red one-piece bathing suit, in a bungalow at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on Tuesday.
Stone and Theroux have been spending a lot of time together lately. The last time they were spotted together was earlier this month after the Met Gala, which Theroux attended solo. The actor, 46, was seen leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club with Stone. While they left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off. The famous pair have become friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac.
This is a bizarre case where the more mainstream outlets – People, Us Weekly, Page Six – are struggling to identify what’s happening clearly before their eyes. We don’t have to talk in innuendo anymore. Emma and Justin are clearly together, and they’ve clearly been happening for a while now. So those outlets need to start asking their sources: when did it start? Is Emma the reason why JustJen split? All of that. Unless everyone wants to keep Emma propped up as the most perfect America’s Sweetheart who would never bang a married, faux-edgy poseur who is 17 years older than her and clearly in the midst of some kind of mid-life crisis/post-separation younger-woman binge.
Lol serves Jennifer right for finally getting an ex who loves the time light like herself and someone who will play the pr game if she dared to try and ruin his reputation.
What a shock that you find Jennifer Aniston the villain in all of this.
Maya has clearly some issues.
Yup Maya is always good for a Jennifer diss
Maya’s issues with Jen pretty much go back to when this site first appeared on the internet.
Jen has a bad “picker” when it comes to men. That’s the only thing I can say against the woman. I like her. OTOH I have to say….most men are pigs, so…
Exactly. Whatever happened to women supporting women and maybe holding the men accountable for their actions.
Are we forgetting that Justin was in a long term relationship with another woman when he started hooking up with Jen? And Jen knew? She’s not innocent either, really.
I don’t like this couple.
@Melania: me neither. I thought Emma was smarter than this.
Me neither. If they are in fact a couple they are just as odd of a match to me as I thought he and Jen were.
I do wonder what kind of game Stone is playing. If they’re just friends she does seem pretty intent on making the tabs think there is something going on. She wouldn’t be spending so much solo time with him otherwise.
Theroux simply seems intent on keeping himself famous.
Agree about Theroux, also puzzled about ES though. I would think she’s smart enough to be concerned about blowback? Maybe she’s infatuated and doesn’t care. Young women can be very naive in their belief a man won’t treat them the same way they treated their “flawed” earlier partners. He probably sold her a bill of goods about problems with JA just as he likely did with JA about Heidi. I don’t think he’s an honest guy and as we know he’s capable of some serious acting. There’s been something very performative about him since the split, he just seems so different.
Girl.
Girl.
Love yourself better than this.
Seconded.
Thirded
Ugh.
I hope Emma hasn’t gone full-on, a-hole HW.
Friends or friends w/ benefits. Nothing more.
Yeah, I’m not getting much — or any — chemistry from these photos.
Me neither. Looks like best buddies hanging out.
It’s still gross IMO
They seem quite cozy and couple-y to me. I could see friends with benefits, though the fact that his marital problems seemed to begin just as he was filming with ES does seem awfully deja vu. The thought of this edgy dude leaving one white bread actress for another is kind of amusing. Such a poseur.
Emma is doing the same thing Jennifer Lawrence did. Down to the ending a long term relationship with someone age appropriate and going for old dudes that could be their dads. Both recently divorced from powerful women. Interesting. Is this the new America’s Sweetheart playbook?
Yep, when I think edgy the first name that comes to mind is Emma Stone! Nothing edgier than LaLa Land and playing Spider-Man’s girlfriend. 😏
Also, doesn’t she live in Malibu? I’m sure she has a place in NYC but for some reason I remember her living in Malibu for the past few years.
It’s almost like the excuses for the end of the marriage were…bulls**t? 🤔
Yeah, the excuse does seem pretty lame. I think Aniston got tired of the absentee husband who hardly ever came home and all he wanted to do was use the fame Jen gave him so he could chase after women half his age.
Theroux seems a thousand times more Hollywood than Aniston at this point. The last few months of pap strolls have been pretty exhausting and so clearly staged. Thirsty AF.
DM has way up close photos of him frolicking at the ocean with Stone, Sienna Miller and Laura Harrier yesterday. Those photos were taken from very close up so the paps clearly got an invitation to snap away.
I would so bang him in a universe where I wasn’t married to my very bangable husband. Those Leftovers sex scenes were, hummmm, inspiring.
I would totally bang him. What I would not want to do is hang out with him. If she is just hanging out with him as a friend, that’s where I would question her judgement.
Ha, so very well put.
I really don’t believe they’re a couple. I think they just became friends working on Maniac and both happen to be Louis Vuitton spokespeople so they are naturally in a lot of the same locations because of work. I only see a friendship between them, also isn’t Emma still with the SNL guy.
I would also think they were friends if it weren’t for the private bungalow. It doesn’t seem like a friend thing, there’s something that stinks in this story
Emma has not not been spotted with the SNL guy in months. I think they were just friends
EMMA!! why?! you can do better
They are obviously together. Gossip Cop has denied all his supposed hook ups with Selena, Laura, Petra, but no word on Emma Stone. I think they are together since last year when they filmed their Netflix movie. Sucks to be Jennifer
I do think that’s telling since GC has denied everything else, and his publicist has Page Six and People Mag on speed dial. Could be they’re trying to roll out a “friends” narrative first, with sitings and pics to support, in an effort to fudge the timeline.
If this is true, poor Aniston.
Yeah, but you gotta know that when your man is wiling to cheat to be with you, he’s willing to cheat, period. Not that I buy that these two are a couple. I don’t buy the “poor” anyone line.
These pictures are so amusing to me because they’re like a thousand pics out there with him and Aniston. I guess if you change the woman to one half your age, it makes it “edgy”.
Yes, nothing edgy about the posh lifestyle hanging at fancy estates with starlets. He likes the first class everything just fine. Although ES obviously does not do sun, so maybe he’ll at least lose the fake tan now?
Just considering their ages, I don’t get why she would want to be with him.
Any chance these are for publicity only?!
Great LV publicity. I don’t think I’ve heard this much about LV ever (but fat lot of good it’s doing them – the clothes are not good).
