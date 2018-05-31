Emma Stone & Justin Theroux are sharing a Hotel du Cap Eden Roc bungalow

The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection photocall in France

Throughout the month of May, I’ve been saying that there’s something fishy and edgy happening between Justin Theroux and Emma Stone. It’s fishy because… I’m starting to truly believe that Emma was “the reason” why Justin dumped Jennifer Aniston just a few days after her birthday (after not even showing up for her birthday). While I believe that Justin and Jennifer were basically separated (and living separately almost entirely) for months before their official split, I do think that Justin’s connection to Emma ended up speeding up the process. So far, Emma and Justin have been looking friendly and touchy at Louis Vuitton events, the Met Gala, and on social media. They worked together too, which is where I believe they started happening.

Emma and Justin were both in the South of France this week for the Louis Vuitton Cruise collection show, a collection of some of the most fug clothes I’ve ever seen. He was on a yacht with Laura Harrier, and people were like “oh, maybe Laura is the edgy new girlfriend.” No. Now he’s in a private bungalow with Emma Stone.

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are taking it easy in France. The Leftovers actor, 46, was seen lounging shirtless in the sun next to Stone, 29, who wore a red one-piece bathing suit, in a bungalow at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on Tuesday.

Stone and Theroux have been spending a lot of time together lately. The last time they were spotted together was earlier this month after the Met Gala, which Theroux attended solo. The actor, 46, was seen leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club with Stone. While they left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off. The famous pair have become friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac.

This is a bizarre case where the more mainstream outlets – People, Us Weekly, Page Six – are struggling to identify what’s happening clearly before their eyes. We don’t have to talk in innuendo anymore. Emma and Justin are clearly together, and they’ve clearly been happening for a while now. So those outlets need to start asking their sources: when did it start? Is Emma the reason why JustJen split? All of that. Unless everyone wants to keep Emma propped up as the most perfect America’s Sweetheart who would never bang a married, faux-edgy poseur who is 17 years older than her and clearly in the midst of some kind of mid-life crisis/post-separation younger-woman binge.

41 Responses to “Emma Stone & Justin Theroux are sharing a Hotel du Cap Eden Roc bungalow”

  1. Maya says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Lol serves Jennifer right for finally getting an ex who loves the time light like herself and someone who will play the pr game if she dared to try and ruin his reputation.

    Reply
  2. Melania says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I don’t like this couple.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      May 31, 2018 at 8:29 am

      @Melania: me neither. I thought Emma was smarter than this.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 31, 2018 at 8:31 am

      Me neither. If they are in fact a couple they are just as odd of a match to me as I thought he and Jen were.

      Reply
    • NoShame says:
      May 31, 2018 at 8:47 am

      I do wonder what kind of game Stone is playing. If they’re just friends she does seem pretty intent on making the tabs think there is something going on. She wouldn’t be spending so much solo time with him otherwise.

      Theroux simply seems intent on keeping himself famous.

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        May 31, 2018 at 8:53 am

        Agree about Theroux, also puzzled about ES though. I would think she’s smart enough to be concerned about blowback? Maybe she’s infatuated and doesn’t care. Young women can be very naive in their belief a man won’t treat them the same way they treated their “flawed” earlier partners. He probably sold her a bill of goods about problems with JA just as he likely did with JA about Heidi. I don’t think he’s an honest guy and as we know he’s capable of some serious acting. There’s been something very performative about him since the split, he just seems so different.

  3. Veronica S. says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Girl.

    Girl.

    Love yourself better than this.

    Reply
  4. MI6 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Ugh.
    I hope Emma hasn’t gone full-on, a-hole HW.

    Reply
  5. Really says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Friends or friends w/ benefits. Nothing more.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Emma is doing the same thing Jennifer Lawrence did. Down to the ending a long term relationship with someone age appropriate and going for old dudes that could be their dads. Both recently divorced from powerful women. Interesting. Is this the new America’s Sweetheart playbook?

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Yep, when I think edgy the first name that comes to mind is Emma Stone! Nothing edgier than LaLa Land and playing Spider-Man’s girlfriend. 😏

    Also, doesn’t she live in Malibu? I’m sure she has a place in NYC but for some reason I remember her living in Malibu for the past few years.

    It’s almost like the excuses for the end of the marriage were…bulls**t? 🤔

    Reply
  8. Slowsnow says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I would so bang him in a universe where I wasn’t married to my very bangable husband. Those Leftovers sex scenes were, hummmm, inspiring.

    Reply
  9. Emily says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

    I really don’t believe they’re a couple. I think they just became friends working on Maniac and both happen to be Louis Vuitton spokespeople so they are naturally in a lot of the same locations because of work. I only see a friendship between them, also isn’t Emma still with the SNL guy.

    Reply
  10. NYU says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:41 am

    EMMA!! why?! you can do better

    Reply
  11. Meg says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:44 am

    They are obviously together. Gossip Cop has denied all his supposed hook ups with Selena, Laura, Petra, but no word on Emma Stone. I think they are together since last year when they filmed their Netflix movie. Sucks to be Jennifer

    Reply
  12. Darla says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:44 am

    These pictures are so amusing to me because they’re like a thousand pics out there with him and Aniston. I guess if you change the woman to one half your age, it makes it “edgy”.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Just considering their ages, I don’t get why she would want to be with him.

    Reply
  14. DP says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Any chance these are for publicity only?!

    Reply

