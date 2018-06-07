Meghan Markle ‘draws a lot of strength’ from her ‘classy, chic & confident’ mom

I meant to ask the British peeps around here: how did British royal-wedding watchers respond to Doria Ragland? Because from over here in America, it felt like Doria got a good response – people were pleased to see that Meghan Markle has one parent who she can count on, and Doria seemed dignified and classy throughout. As I said at the time, I really appreciated the subtle ways Prince Charles behaved towards Doria too, almost like he was stressing the fact that she too was being welcomed into the family. Anyway, obvious story is obvious: People Mag has a piece about how Meghan “draws a lot of strength” from her mom.
When Doria Ragland accompanied her daughter Meghan Markle to church on her wedding day, she drew plaudits for being a strong and solo role model. With Meghan, 36, initially entering St. George’s Chapel alone and walking unaccompanied up the aisle, Doria watched on, tears in her eyes, as her daughter joined Prince Harry, 33, at the altar. Those who know the two women are not surprised at the display of self-confidence.
“Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable,” Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.”
The characteristics that inspired Meghan’s steady confidence were plain to see for those who met Doria at the parties following the Windsor Castle wedding on May 19.
“She has a softness, but I detected a steely core to her,” says a royal family friend. “She has come through a hell of a lot.” Doria, the source adds, “was lovely to talk to and bursting with pride.”
Sure. We really don’t know what Doria is really like, but that’s a good thing. I’m relieved that there is one member of Meghan’s family who keeps her sh-t tight, who seemingly has no interest in any spotlight. Doria’s whole vibe was “I’m not the star of this show.” And thank God for that – it was refreshing after months of vileness from the half-siblings, and a week of messiness from Thomas Markle. At least Meghan has Doria.
But here’s my question: the palace will obviously do the work to shut down, ignore and shun the rogue Markle relatives, but does it follow that Doria will be invited in? Which is to say, what will Meghan do for the big holidays? Will she be allowed to invite Doria to visit? Will Doria get the same treatment that the Countess of Wessex’s widower father gets? Sophie’s dad is pretty much invited to all of the royal holidays now. And it’s clear Doria is the only one in the Markle family with whom Meghan wants to spend time.
Probably one of my favorite parts about the Royal Wedding was watching Doria look at her daughter with such love and pride as well as holding back tears of happiness. She is one classy lady.
Same for me.
I love Doria. Her quiet grace and dignity at the wedding was beautiful.
Good set of questions. We shall see.
I think it was nice that they seemed to look out for Doria during the festivities. Soft but steely core is such an apt description. Hopefully that continues to happen as Meghan and Harry build their family. I doubt they could go to LA because of the security nightmare so I assume she would be invited to England?
But I’m not one that knows the ins and outs of how this works.
My English family’s response to her was very positive. I don’t know what’s the red top response was, but anecdotal evidence would suggest she’s carried herself with such grace that she’s difficult to criticise- plus I’d hazzard her ex has given plenty of fodder for the gossips to gossip about which in some way has saved Doria from them?
Having said that I’m 100% sure she will at least be subject to a myriad micro aggressions based on her race. I mean her daughter’s father in law recently commented that a British woman didn’t ‘look’ like she was from here…soooo….
I think they will invite to Doria to many royal family events. I also think that Meghan will probably go to the US for events like Thanksgiving (maybe she is used to skipping that one after living in Canada for so long, but that would be a good way to get family time with doria in California without having any press about her “skipping” royal holidays.) I assume doria will be invited for Christmas and easter, especially once they have kids. I kind of figure doria is going to start staying longer and longer stretches in the UK, especially once Meghan and Harry get a bigger apartment in KP. like she’ll come from early December through February or something, then from Easter through June, etc.
Man no matter how big ones home a, I wouldn’t want my MIL staying with me for months on end – and I doubt thatshe would want to do that either! It also sounds awfully boring given M+H would be her only family here and presumably she wouldn’t have any friends/social circle? By all accounts she’s appears to still be working, anyway?
I also wonder how her visa would work – I think US citizens get a 60 day no visa entry and then they have to either leave and re-enter or apply for an extension? I can’t remember exactly and can’t bring myself to go on the UKBA website to check 😂
I mean, she should be able to spend as much time with her kid as she wants – and I’ve said before that there is zero issue with a kid supporting their parent financially too – but it just doesn’t sound likely to me that she would spend many months of the year here? Also the weather is shit!
I mean maybe she won’t, lol, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she did. I know several people where the ILs live far away – if not in a different country – and they stay for a month or two when they visit. I wouldn’t want my MIL around that much either, but everyone is different.
My mum lives in the US and we both know our limit is 10 days max, despite being super close and speaking every day. Having said that we’ve got a 4 bed terrace not a 23 bed ‘apartment’ heh
US citizens get not 60 days, but SIX MONTHS of no-visa entry to the UK.
Doria will be in Tibet or Bali or some other wonderful place. She will be too busy having wonderful adventures to attend 3/4 of the royal family holiday gatherings.
That’s my wish for her.
We have thanksgiving in Canada our historic roots differ from the American version but we eat turkey and all the trimmings but those questionable yams with marshmallows have not crossed the border. The first thanksgiving was celebrated by Martin Frobisher in 1578 a few years before the Americans broke bread with their hosts. It did not take hold in our country until it was realized a day off to eat large birds was a way to thank God for his bounty. Indigenous people were a no show at the table since they were on reserves no one could find the Indian agent to give them permission to leave.
Some people’s family can be so vile that one seeks ‘family’s else where,through friends or colleagues. Atleast she has her mother .
Doria was the star of the wedding for me – You could see that she was bursting with pride and filled with emotion and unlike the overly-trained Royals, didn’t mind showing those emotions. It was nice to see.
The overly trained royals lost that training when it came to their response to the Bishop. Eye rolls, laughter and gaping mouths surely isn’t the proper response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Her mom, at the wedding and throughout, has been a class act. She has something about her that I think is very calming. How can that not be the case when you KNOW the world is watching you and get you are the picture of poise and calmness. I think she will be welcomed. MM needs someone close to her that is her own. And who better than her mom.
also, on a completely shallow note, I love what both Meghan and Doria were wearing the night before the wedding. Meghan’s dress is awesome and Doria looks wonderful.
On behalf of most Brits who watched the wedding, and the ensuing media articles, we loved Doria. Once someone is beloved, they are elevated to national treasure status. No micro aggressions here. Sorry Americans.
Doris seems like a great Mom to me. Close to her daughter but lets her live her life. I have nothing but admiration for her.
What I like about Doria is that she just seems so…unaffected by the whole thing, it being becoming part of the British Royal Family. I mean this as a compliment. The only time I saw her acting the opposite way was when she was looking at her daughter getting married.
And that ability to appear unaffected – even if she is – about it all is what endears her to us. The Middletons were too eager about the perks and proximity and that rubbed everyone the wrong way.
While I was watching the wedding, especially when Meghan and Doria were driving from the hotel to the chapel, I was struck by how surreal all of that must have been to Doria. I mean 2 years ago she was going about her life, working, doing yoga, playing with her dogs and fast forward she’s riding in a Bentley from the Royal Mews, meeting the most well know woman in the world, surrounded by opulence, pomp and circumstance. I would love to know what was going through her head before and during all of this.
I was hoping Doria would move to England and advise Meghan on het work. Doria was a social worker so i imagine she would have a ton to offer.
Judging from how she hardly spent any time in England pre or post wedding, I don’t get the impression she wants to live there…
I love Doria and she reminds me of my mother. I am happy Meghan has her and I can definitely see that so much of what Meghan is- is due to Doria. MM outlook on life. Her willingness to help those less fortunate and be a voice to those without one. I have friends that are social workers and Doria has seen so much. I am sure the BRF knows that as well.
I just wonder if Doria is really happy with her daughter making this decision. She just seems like such a smart, humble, down to earth person…I’d love to know her real opinions on the “royals”…
Doria seems like a kind, genuine and decent human being that loves her daughter and wants her to be happy.
I was very much impressed by Doria’s dignified, calm, graceful and respectful behavior.
No wonder, Meghan seems so kind and authentic herself.
I wonder, if Doria would like to move to England to be closer to her only child, especially after they have kids, if they decide to have any.
Especially, since I’ve read someplace that Doria quit her job in L.A.
As a social worker, she could maybe be of help to Meghan in her charity efforts.
Even in the cesspool that is the Daily Fail, the top commenters would defend Doria from their nasty stalking. She is amazing.
