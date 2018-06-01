Roseanne Barr’s new argument: she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett is black

Roseanne Barr is still tweeting… and deleting. I honestly haven’t even looked at her Twitter in days, because life’s too short. I’d like to thank all of the outlets, like People Mag, for wading through that messy feed to figure out WTF she’s actually talking about. Roseanne was fired on Tuesday, after a spectacular Memorial Day meltdown involving Ambien-tweeting, racism, anti-Semitism and more. The official reason for her firing was that she said Valerie Jarrett – an African-American woman who is close, personal and professional friends with the Obamas – is “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” The funny/sad thing is, she’s tweeted (and deleted) tons of other racist bullsh-t for years and ABC still gave her the show.

Anyway, since she was fired, Roseanne has been convinced that it was all just some kind of huge misunderstanding and that she can either talk her way out of it or scream at people until she’s rehired. Some of what she’s been tweeting and deleting:

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted, referencing the Disney/ABC Television Group President. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

She continued, tweeting, “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.”

She also expressed her regret to actress Jayden Rey, who played Mary Connor, the daughter of DJ (Michael Fishman) and his African American wife Geena (Xosha Roquemore) on the show.

“I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American,” Barr tweeted. “It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she wrote in another tweet. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”

Yes, she’s so sad for the young African-American child-actress on the show, even though that child and character was just used as a convenient prop to “prove” that Roseanne Barr (and the Roseanne character) couldn’t be that bad or racist, because look, she has a black grandchild/friend! That’s all it was.

As for Roseanne’s claim that she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett was black… are you f–king kidding me? Is that going to be the new Deplorable talking point? “I didn’t even know so-and-so was black, therefore I can’t be racist!”

65 Responses to “Roseanne Barr’s new argument: she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett is black”

  1. Maria says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:48 am

    That woman needs to put a sock in it.

  2. Whitecat says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Oh please, Roseanne knows what’s up. When she dressed up as hitler and was putting human shaped cookies, everyone thought they were meant to be Jews, then she helpfully corrected them and said they are suppose to be palestinians (as if that makes it better).

    I’m happy she’s finally getting what’s coming to her but I am bored with this ‘oh we didn’t know she’s that racist!!!’ Of everyone involved in this mess. Everyone knew jeez.

  3. Anon33 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Why hasn’t she stopped tweeting??? My god.

  4. minx says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Sure, a white woman from Planet of the Apes. Totally believable 🙄

  5. Renee2 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Let’s pretend that she is speaking the truth, that she was not aware that she is Black – her anti-Muslim /anti-Arab xenophobic statements are okay????? This B*TCH!!!!!

  6. Wren says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:52 am

    This is getting ridiculous. If you’re going to be racist, own it. Just effing own it. Don’t go around whining and feeling sorry for yourself when your opinions finally get you in trouble. She doesn’t give a hoot about any of the cast or crew, she cares that everybody hates her. She cares that she’s perceived as the bad guy.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

      racists are gonna racist until they get called out as one, and then it’s pearl-clutching time.

      “I’m not a racist…I was just joking…I have black friends…I didn’t even know she’s black”

      sure, jan.

    • AnnaKist says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:00 am

      I agree, Wren. She can be a racist and own it. She can offend people all she likes, but as we have seen, there are others with the power to put her in her place, albeit belatedly. All the talking to, explaining, pleading for empathy from, has no effect on diehard nasty racists, xenophobes such as Barr, so ABC got her where it really hurts – in her wallet. As a bonus, she is copping exactly what she deserves, in terms of the schitt now being hurled her way from many angles.

  7. Peg says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:54 am

    She did not know Susan Rice was black also.
    Jimmy Kimmel is asking for forgiveness for Roseanne, because she is ill, Twitter users let him know illness don’t make you racist, and then pull tapes of Jimmy on the ‘Man Show’ in black/brown makeup.

  8. KeWest says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Roseanne and Bill Cosby. There goes my 80s childhood.

  9. NameChange says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Imma need this a*hole to shut up.

  10. Morning Coffee says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

    She can’t be racist. She has black friends! Ugh….

  11. Diana says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Stop talking Lady! Wow

  12. Alix says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

    This is the same woman who asked her cast and crew not to defend her, right? When is someone going to confiscate her phone?

    FWIW, if she feels so bad about the jobs of everyone on the show, she could easily cut them all a big fat check from her own account with no financial hardship.

  13. Christin says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Time to put down the shovel and quietly fade back into life at the macadamia farm.

  14. Insomniac says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Bull. Shit. I saw some deplorables floating that “She’s black? No way!” defense of Roseanne this week. I saw the stuff you said about Jarrett while Obama was in office, Deplorables. Cut the crap.

    And I’m sure Jayden Rey is already all too familiar with racist white ladies who smile in her face and then say horrible things to and about black people.

  15. Llamas in pajamas says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:12 am

    She is freaking gross for using her crew an the little girl for sympathy for herself. She can go sit by Ivanka Trump. They have the same terrible social media game.

  16. lightpurple says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Oh, Roseanne. She’s black and she was born in Iran. And you knew that.

  17. Tiffany says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Of course she is on damage control, she finally went after someone with pull and connections. The minute she learned Iger called Jarrett personally she knew she was screwed. She got away with it with Dr. Susan Rice and thought she was going to get away with it with Valarie Jarrett. Valarie Jarrett’s connections and relationships are far and wide and dummy is seeing the consequences.

  18. HK9 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:20 am

    She’s an ignorant f-k and she deserves everything she gets.

  19. I’m With The Band says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:20 am

    She needs to shut up and f*ck off. Apologies for my lack of eloquence.

  20. LittleWing says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I can always tell a jokers identity by their jokes. For bigots it’s ALWAYS on the p.o.c. to be a good sport. Come on – it’s just a joke!! Tsk, you’re so sensitive!!! ” i liked the first show and felt at the time that it was judged on a class basis – or maybe simply insiders who dealt with disliked Roseanne personally – and attacked it where say Norman Lear shows were not. that’s where I place Roseanne, as a descendent of Norman Lear shows. He was never personally unhinged like Roseanne tho.

  21. Philo says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:26 am

    It seems odd that she would make a point to single out and insult someone that she knows so little about- but I have to admit that had I only seen of her, I would have not thought she was black either.

  22. Darla says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:35 am

    This whole thing is so disgusting. I can’t say that “I can’t believe she’s still tweeting” because this is so typical of trumpsters. She’s on her pity me tour now. Of course she’s the real victim. How could anyone think she knew Jarrett is black? Why I thought she was Irish!

  23. Giddy says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:38 am

    She didn’t know Valerie Jarrett is black? That’s a damn lie. I didn’t know Roseann is racist? Oops, another lie. She didn’t mean it, she was sorta asleep, she has black friends! I cannot tell another lie…I always knew that she was a hateful a-hole.

  24. Peg says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

    She did know Susan Rice was black also.
    Jimmy Kimmel is asking for forgiveness for Roseanne, because she is ill, Twitter users let him know illness don’t make you racist, and then pull tapes of Jimmy on the ‘Man Show’ in black/brown makeup.

    • Darla says:
      June 1, 2018 at 9:56 am

      I can’t figure this out though. It’s obvious she does have some sort of mental health issues, hasn’t it long been obvious? Or no? I don’t know. She’s obviously a very cruel person. Mean and cruel. But that’s not a mental health thing. So, two different issues, and she is both? Or is she just one of the most horrible people out there, and was never mentally ill? It doesn’t matter, but I think her history of presumed and at times, self-proclaimed mental health issues is getting mixed up with the fact that this woman is truly deplorable.

    • LV487 says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:34 am

      Carrie Fisher struggled with mental illness most of her life. She used comedy as an outlet, and was funnier than hell doing it. Mental illness doesn’t make you vicious, Roseanne is just a vile, nasty woman all on her own. Jimmy needs to shut it.

  25. Spike says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Poor misunderstood, compassionate, holier than thou Roseanne. She is praying for us for our misunderstandings; right after baking her Nazi /Holocaust cookies. Because…you know Holocaust cookies are sometimes funny. Let’s face it she is a despicable horrible human being.

    https://www.thejc.com/image/policy:1.103833:1480918210/roseanne.JPG?f=16×9&h=576&w=1024&$p$f$h$w=0e7a364

    http://th.gossipblog.it/QhsaRwi-juXYpb7MnQIretJ2_OE=/fit-in/655×437/http://media.gossipblog.it/r/ros/roseanne-barr-si-veste-da-hitler-e-cucina-dolcetti/01_ROSEANNE_BARR_HITLER_HEEB.jpg

    http://images.gawker.com/18k4ky4drskzxjpg/original.jpg

  26. B says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I, I, I, me, me, me🙄

  27. girl_ninja says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    What a pathetic soul.

  28. Elle says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I can’t put my finger on it but there’s something in this conversation about what traits she ascribes to dark-skin blacks and what traits she ascribes to light-skinned blacks…and why.

  29. LittleWing says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Why make ugly attacks on her appearance in any case?

  30. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:23 am

    OMG. She’s horrible. Just go away, Roseanne. You and your likeminded fans can go commiserate in a hole somewhere.

  31. AnnaKist says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:46 am

    “…and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Umm. It’s people like you, Ms Barr, who have divided your nation. Gawd, just shut your gob, you ignorant, disrespectful, mouthy cow.

  32. Valerie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:58 am

    lmao, oh, okay. All is forgiven. /s.

  33. adastraperaspera says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I thought Anderson Cooper’s interview about this with Tom Arnold on CNN was interesting. He says she needs help, but doesn’t excuse her racism.

  34. Marianne says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:20 am

    This is exactly why I eyeroll when I see comments on facebook about giving her a second chance and what not. Like, if she was truly sorry then she would own up to it and take some responsibility. But no, she didnt know she was black. But no, she was on ambien. And how dare her co-workers criticize her and not take her side.

  35. JRenee says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:46 am

    The more she tweets, the more demented and unhinged she reveals herself to be. Such liars.

  36. Jayna says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Sure, Roseanne. That’s why you went after our previous First Lady Michelle Obama, who just happens to be black, blaming her for your show being cancelled. I mean, it’s not the network ABC or its parent company Disney that made that decision. No. According to you, It’s Michelle Obama who got you fired. Yeah, that’s really helping to prove you’re not a racist.

  37. jferber says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Liar. Just stop. Nobody believes you.

  38. Lorelei says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    This is one of the reasons I loathe Deplorables so much. If they see this from Roseanne and aren’t sure who VJ is or what she looks like, they could take literally two seconds to google her and find out. But they won’t, and instead will just shout in support of Roseanne.

    Facts truly do not matter anymore.

