Roseanne Barr’s new argument: she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett is black

Roseanne Barr is still tweeting… and deleting. I honestly haven’t even looked at her Twitter in days, because life’s too short. I’d like to thank all of the outlets, like People Mag, for wading through that messy feed to figure out WTF she’s actually talking about. Roseanne was fired on Tuesday, after a spectacular Memorial Day meltdown involving Ambien-tweeting, racism, anti-Semitism and more. The official reason for her firing was that she said Valerie Jarrett – an African-American woman who is close, personal and professional friends with the Obamas – is “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” The funny/sad thing is, she’s tweeted (and deleted) tons of other racist bullsh-t for years and ABC still gave her the show.
Anyway, since she was fired, Roseanne has been convinced that it was all just some kind of huge misunderstanding and that she can either talk her way out of it or scream at people until she’s rehired. Some of what she’s been tweeting and deleting:
“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted, referencing the Disney/ABC Television Group President. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”
She continued, tweeting, “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.”
She also expressed her regret to actress Jayden Rey, who played Mary Connor, the daughter of DJ (Michael Fishman) and his African American wife Geena (Xosha Roquemore) on the show.
“I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American,” Barr tweeted. “It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”
“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she wrote in another tweet. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”
Yes, she’s so sad for the young African-American child-actress on the show, even though that child and character was just used as a convenient prop to “prove” that Roseanne Barr (and the Roseanne character) couldn’t be that bad or racist, because look, she has a black grandchild/friend! That’s all it was.
As for Roseanne’s claim that she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett was black… are you f–king kidding me? Is that going to be the new Deplorable talking point? “I didn’t even know so-and-so was black, therefore I can’t be racist!”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
That woman needs to put a sock in it.
have mercy on the sock… please spare a thought for it… i mean, even a gangrenous foot would be better than this woman.
@lowercasedeb I lol’ed at that!
LOL
Oh please, Roseanne knows what’s up. When she dressed up as hitler and was putting human shaped cookies, everyone thought they were meant to be Jews, then she helpfully corrected them and said they are suppose to be palestinians (as if that makes it better).
I’m happy she’s finally getting what’s coming to her but I am bored with this ‘oh we didn’t know she’s that racist!!!’ Of everyone involved in this mess. Everyone knew jeez.
OMG SHE DID THAT? I know I shouldn’t be shocked but I am! Shame on ABC for hiring her in the first place
WTF is her deal with hating Muslims and Palestinians. I know she is Jewish but the racist hate filled obsession is disgusting. I wish she would go the f— away.
I’m kind of astonished at how much she’s whining and backtracking. She can’t even own her abhorrent views. Kinda like most everyone in Trumplandia, I guess. Amoral and cowardly.
Why hasn’t she stopped tweeting??? My god.
She will stop once we stop reading about her. Btw i said it yesterday, you do not talk about another woman like that. That’s the superficial part of her tweet. The racist side is what makes it painful.
She was supposed to (twice) and just like her Nazi dotard overlord she keeps coming back for the attention and the fact she has nothing better to do than spew hate.
Sure, a white woman from Planet of the Apes. Totally believable 🙄
So the joke would have made sense because she thought Valerie Jarrett was white????
muslim brotherhood AND planet of the apes.
no, of course Barr thought she was white with a slur like that! /S
there aren’t enough eye rolls for that one.
Let’s pretend that she is speaking the truth, that she was not aware that she is Black – her anti-Muslim /anti-Arab xenophobic statements are okay????? This B*TCH!!!!!
This is getting ridiculous. If you’re going to be racist, own it. Just effing own it. Don’t go around whining and feeling sorry for yourself when your opinions finally get you in trouble. She doesn’t give a hoot about any of the cast or crew, she cares that everybody hates her. She cares that she’s perceived as the bad guy.
racists are gonna racist until they get called out as one, and then it’s pearl-clutching time.
“I’m not a racist…I was just joking…I have black friends…I didn’t even know she’s black”
sure, jan.
I agree, Wren. She can be a racist and own it. She can offend people all she likes, but as we have seen, there are others with the power to put her in her place, albeit belatedly. All the talking to, explaining, pleading for empathy from, has no effect on diehard nasty racists, xenophobes such as Barr, so ABC got her where it really hurts – in her wallet. As a bonus, she is copping exactly what she deserves, in terms of the schitt now being hurled her way from many angles.
She did not know Susan Rice was black also.
Jimmy Kimmel is asking for forgiveness for Roseanne, because she is ill, Twitter users let him know illness don’t make you racist, and then pull tapes of Jimmy on the ‘Man Show’ in black/brown makeup.
She didn’t know? I’m Australian. And I know. Maybe she has cataracts. She needs to see an ophthalmologist, quick smart.
She knew. And I honestly don’t believe that she thinks anyone would buy this 🙄
Roseanne and Bill Cosby. There goes my 80s childhood.
Yep. Throw “21 Jump Street”-era Johnny Depp in there for me, too.
Give it time ladies. More recent decades will begin to roll out the shenanigans of aging celebrities. It happens when stars’ lights begin to fade and protecting them isn’t a priority anymore.
I have to admit — when all of this started pouring out after Harvey Weinstein, I was grateful that Michael Landon is no longer with us so I can still enjoy Little House on the Prairie. I know he had affairs but there likely wouldn’t be any huge exposes of more hideous behavior.
I NEED to keep LHOTP!
Imma need this a*hole to shut up.
She can’t be racist. She has black friends! Ugh….
Stop talking Lady! Wow
It’s unreal that basically anyone in the public eye has a team of handlers, yet no one has been able to step in and stop Roseanne or the Dotard from tweeting.
This is the same woman who asked her cast and crew not to defend her, right? When is someone going to confiscate her phone?
FWIW, if she feels so bad about the jobs of everyone on the show, she could easily cut them all a big fat check from her own account with no financial hardship.
Yeah..now she is asking for fans to recruit others to give her likes..and prayers (religous right will eat this up). She’s blamed drugs and ignorance..next she’ll say her account was hacked and it wasn’t even her.
“next she’ll say her account was hacked and it wasn’t even her.”
LMAO. my exact thought!
Time to put down the shovel and quietly fade back into life at the macadamia farm.
“Time to put down the shovel” is perfect and I will be stealing that from you
Bull. Shit. I saw some deplorables floating that “She’s black? No way!” defense of Roseanne this week. I saw the stuff you said about Jarrett while Obama was in office, Deplorables. Cut the crap.
And I’m sure Jayden Rey is already all too familiar with racist white ladies who smile in her face and then say horrible things to and about black people.
I hate that we live in a world in which people will now latch on to this BS and scream it in defense of Roseanne, even though they and she definitely knew with 100% certainty that VJ is black.
She is freaking gross for using her crew an the little girl for sympathy for herself. She can go sit by Ivanka Trump. They have the same terrible social media game.
Oh, Roseanne. She’s black and she was born in Iran. And you knew that.
Of course she is on damage control, she finally went after someone with pull and connections. The minute she learned Iger called Jarrett personally she knew she was screwed. She got away with it with Dr. Susan Rice and thought she was going to get away with it with Valarie Jarrett. Valarie Jarrett’s connections and relationships are far and wide and dummy is seeing the consequences.
Exactly!
She’s an ignorant f-k and she deserves everything she gets.
She needs to shut up and f*ck off. Apologies for my lack of eloquence.
I can always tell a jokers identity by their jokes. For bigots it’s ALWAYS on the p.o.c. to be a good sport. Come on – it’s just a joke!! Tsk, you’re so sensitive!!! ” i liked the first show and felt at the time that it was judged on a class basis – or maybe simply insiders who dealt with disliked Roseanne personally – and attacked it where say Norman Lear shows were not. that’s where I place Roseanne, as a descendent of Norman Lear shows. He was never personally unhinged like Roseanne tho.
It seems odd that she would make a point to single out and insult someone that she knows so little about- but I have to admit that had I only seen of her, I would have not thought she was black either.
I’m pretty sure she and other Deplorables have mixed up Jarrett and Loretta Lynch, because of course they would.
This whole thing is so disgusting. I can’t say that “I can’t believe she’s still tweeting” because this is so typical of trumpsters. She’s on her pity me tour now. Of course she’s the real victim. How could anyone think she knew Jarrett is black? Why I thought she was Irish!
She didn’t know Valerie Jarrett is black? That’s a damn lie. I didn’t know Roseann is racist? Oops, another lie. She didn’t mean it, she was sorta asleep, she has black friends! I cannot tell another lie…I always knew that she was a hateful a-hole.
I can’t figure this out though. It’s obvious she does have some sort of mental health issues, hasn’t it long been obvious? Or no? I don’t know. She’s obviously a very cruel person. Mean and cruel. But that’s not a mental health thing. So, two different issues, and she is both? Or is she just one of the most horrible people out there, and was never mentally ill? It doesn’t matter, but I think her history of presumed and at times, self-proclaimed mental health issues is getting mixed up with the fact that this woman is truly deplorable.
Yeah, Darla, maybe not mental health issues, but she’s definitely a nutter.
Carrie Fisher struggled with mental illness most of her life. She used comedy as an outlet, and was funnier than hell doing it. Mental illness doesn’t make you vicious, Roseanne is just a vile, nasty woman all on her own. Jimmy needs to shut it.
Poor misunderstood, compassionate, holier than thou Roseanne. She is praying for us for our misunderstandings; right after baking her Nazi /Holocaust cookies. Because…you know Holocaust cookies are sometimes funny. Let’s face it she is a despicable horrible human being.
https://www.thejc.com/image/policy:1.103833:1480918210/roseanne.JPG?f=16×9&h=576&w=1024&$p$f$h$w=0e7a364
http://th.gossipblog.it/QhsaRwi-juXYpb7MnQIretJ2_OE=/fit-in/655×437/http://media.gossipblog.it/r/ros/roseanne-barr-si-veste-da-hitler-e-cucina-dolcetti/01_ROSEANNE_BARR_HITLER_HEEB.jpg
http://images.gawker.com/18k4ky4drskzxjpg/original.jpg
I, I, I, me, me, me🙄
What a pathetic soul.
I can’t put my finger on it but there’s something in this conversation about what traits she ascribes to dark-skin blacks and what traits she ascribes to light-skinned blacks…and why.
Why make ugly attacks on her appearance in any case?
OMG. She’s horrible. Just go away, Roseanne. You and your likeminded fans can go commiserate in a hole somewhere.
“…and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Umm. It’s people like you, Ms Barr, who have divided your nation. Gawd, just shut your gob, you ignorant, disrespectful, mouthy cow.
lmao, oh, okay. All is forgiven. /s.
I thought Anderson Cooper’s interview about this with Tom Arnold on CNN was interesting. He says she needs help, but doesn’t excuse her racism.
This is exactly why I eyeroll when I see comments on facebook about giving her a second chance and what not. Like, if she was truly sorry then she would own up to it and take some responsibility. But no, she didnt know she was black. But no, she was on ambien. And how dare her co-workers criticize her and not take her side.
The more she tweets, the more demented and unhinged she reveals herself to be. Such liars.
Sure, Roseanne. That’s why you went after our previous First Lady Michelle Obama, who just happens to be black, blaming her for your show being cancelled. I mean, it’s not the network ABC or its parent company Disney that made that decision. No. According to you, It’s Michelle Obama who got you fired. Yeah, that’s really helping to prove you’re not a racist.
Liar. Just stop. Nobody believes you.
This is one of the reasons I loathe Deplorables so much. If they see this from Roseanne and aren’t sure who VJ is or what she looks like, they could take literally two seconds to google her and find out. But they won’t, and instead will just shout in support of Roseanne.
Facts truly do not matter anymore.
