Roseanne Barr’s new argument: she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett is black

Roseanne Barr is still tweeting… and deleting. I honestly haven’t even looked at her Twitter in days, because life’s too short. I’d like to thank all of the outlets, like People Mag, for wading through that messy feed to figure out WTF she’s actually talking about. Roseanne was fired on Tuesday, after a spectacular Memorial Day meltdown involving Ambien-tweeting, racism, anti-Semitism and more. The official reason for her firing was that she said Valerie Jarrett – an African-American woman who is close, personal and professional friends with the Obamas – is “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” The funny/sad thing is, she’s tweeted (and deleted) tons of other racist bullsh-t for years and ABC still gave her the show.

Anyway, since she was fired, Roseanne has been convinced that it was all just some kind of huge misunderstanding and that she can either talk her way out of it or scream at people until she’s rehired. Some of what she’s been tweeting and deleting:

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted, referencing the Disney/ABC Television Group President. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.” She continued, tweeting, “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.” She also expressed her regret to actress Jayden Rey, who played Mary Connor, the daughter of DJ (Michael Fishman) and his African American wife Geena (Xosha Roquemore) on the show. “I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American,” Barr tweeted. “It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.” “I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she wrote in another tweet. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”

[From People]

Yes, she’s so sad for the young African-American child-actress on the show, even though that child and character was just used as a convenient prop to “prove” that Roseanne Barr (and the Roseanne character) couldn’t be that bad or racist, because look, she has a black grandchild/friend! That’s all it was.

As for Roseanne’s claim that she didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett was black… are you f–king kidding me? Is that going to be the new Deplorable talking point? “I didn’t even know so-and-so was black, therefore I can’t be racist!”