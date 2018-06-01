Melania Trump isn’t going to Camp David with her husband this weekend, lol

It’s not funny, and yet… I can’t help but laugh. It’s ridiculous at this point and this is our reality. Donald Trump is unhinged, paranoid, crazy, destructive, vile, racist and deplorable. And yet… I still want to know what the f–k is going on with his wife. Melania Trump has not been seen in public since May 10th. Twenty-two days. That’s how long she’s been gone… from public view. Some people think she’s in New York, but a reporter did idly claim that he saw Melania in the White House yesterday, in passing. Maybe it was Melania, or maybe that complicit bitch Ivanka Trump just decided to wear a brown wig and aid in the cover-up.

Interestingly enough, it turns out that we won’t be seeing Melania at all today or this weekend either.

New: confirmed @FLOTUS will not join @realDonaldTrump at Camp David this weekend, instead remain @WhiteHouse — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 1, 2018

.@FLOTUS will NOT be joining the president at Camp David this weekend, per her office. (Mrs. Trump has joined him on 3 of the 5 trips he's taken there – last was Sept. 2017.) Her office said this wk she's been working – holding staff mtgs on initiatives/long-term planning. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 1, 2018

At this point, literally no one even believes Melania is even in the White House. Her husband is ghost-tweeting for her, her spokeswoman is a mini-Sarah Huckabee Sanders and I’m half-expecting Robert Mueller to dig up the fact that the real Melania was replaced by a series of wax figures and fem-bots with sh-tty wiring.

One last thing: John Boehner said some words about Melania too. Boehner said: “I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House. That’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day. Well, maybe one reason.” LOL.

White House Photographer Disturbed To Find Faint, Ghostly Image Of Melania Trump In Background Of Every Photo https://t.co/dFom3zXiIj pic.twitter.com/LbbQZHWW0Z — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 31, 2018