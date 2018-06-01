Melania Trump isn’t going to Camp David with her husband this weekend, lol

It’s not funny, and yet… I can’t help but laugh. It’s ridiculous at this point and this is our reality. Donald Trump is unhinged, paranoid, crazy, destructive, vile, racist and deplorable. And yet… I still want to know what the f–k is going on with his wife. Melania Trump has not been seen in public since May 10th. Twenty-two days. That’s how long she’s been gone… from public view. Some people think she’s in New York, but a reporter did idly claim that he saw Melania in the White House yesterday, in passing. Maybe it was Melania, or maybe that complicit bitch Ivanka Trump just decided to wear a brown wig and aid in the cover-up.
Interestingly enough, it turns out that we won’t be seeing Melania at all today or this weekend either.
New: confirmed @FLOTUS will not join @realDonaldTrump at Camp David this weekend, instead remain @WhiteHouse
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 1, 2018
.@FLOTUS will NOT be joining the president at Camp David this weekend, per her office.
(Mrs. Trump has joined him on 3 of the 5 trips he's taken there – last was Sept. 2017.)
Her office said this wk she's been working – holding staff mtgs on initiatives/long-term planning.
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 1, 2018
At this point, literally no one even believes Melania is even in the White House. Her husband is ghost-tweeting for her, her spokeswoman is a mini-Sarah Huckabee Sanders and I’m half-expecting Robert Mueller to dig up the fact that the real Melania was replaced by a series of wax figures and fem-bots with sh-tty wiring.
One last thing: John Boehner said some words about Melania too. Boehner said: “I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House. That’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day. Well, maybe one reason.” LOL.
White House Photographer Disturbed To Find Faint, Ghostly Image Of Melania Trump In Background Of Every Photo https://t.co/dFom3zXiIj pic.twitter.com/LbbQZHWW0Z
— The Onion (@TheOnion) May 31, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Where in the World is Carmen San Di… I mean Melania?
Seriously, like Fembot Mel wants to be *anywhere* that Dumpster Fire is (unless she’s forced to by a Pre-nup (old or renegotiated at time of elections). I would not be surprised in the least to know her SS double (the one walking with her across the WH lawn that time) stands in for her for some of the “distance” shots.
Yes, I think the double will show up soon in a full-time roll. They lie about everything.
Is Melanie going instead?
I’ll bet you money, she’s having plastic surgery. She’s way past the expiration date for Donald’s girls so she’s getting “refreshed” to make the Donald happy. Although really she just needs to look like a Big Mac to make Donald happy.
That or just taking a break from a job he promised her she’d never have to do.
Agree on all counts.
The only thing she’s planning is her escape. Assuming she’s even still actually at the WH anyway which I doubt.
The Boehner quote… OMG. 😂😂😂
No one remotely intelligent respects Trump.
He speaks the truth too. He also said GOP is not the Republican Party but the Trump Party.
I’m off to Google any Boehner/Melania memes. Some clever clogs is sure to have already posted a couple.
Since his retirement, Beohner interviews have been somewhat of a petty gift… in their own way. Too bad him nor anyone else in their party will do anything to actually fix the problem.
I don’t think Trump thought he was gonna win either. I suspect the plan was to win the popular vote But not the electoral. He wanted to be Hillary so he could continue his whining with no problems Or added work.
As for Melanie, I’m confused as to why No one has figured out where she is. Surely it can’t be that hard to track her down
I don’t think any of the Republicans wanted Trump to win either. Yes they got Gorsuch and the tax bill, but now they are also under investigation (bc we all know Mueller isn’t just looking at Trump….looking at you Nunes and Rohrabacher….) and they no longer have their favorite hobby to pass the time – investigating Hillary. The saying is true – Rs are better at campaigning, Ds are better at governing. And the Rs know it and that partly explains the current mess.
His whole point in running was to launch his media empire, what was going to be Trump Media. ALL of the people around him had they’re next jobs lined up. He was truly shocked to win, just as I was shocked when Ohio went to Trump. It’s a well known fact, you cannot win the presidency without Ohio and Florida. Hillary lost primarily because she ran a crappy campaign. Unfortunately for her, and rightfully or wrongly, she’s paranoid. You can’t blame her, but if you’re that paranoid she shouldn’t have run.
The nation was “ripe” for someone like Trump, tee’d up by Fox News and a kind of shitty mainstream media. Just look what the media’s done with this Roseanne shit. It was the media that repeated that tweet over and over and over again, like I read it 1000 times. Really, at the end of the day, who really gives a f*ck about Roseanne Barr. That’s just crappy reporting and but one small example.
Yeah. Something has happened and she isn’t happy. Maybe she is sicker than we know and doesn’t want to spend anymore time than necessary with Trump. Either way, this is fucking bizarre and if it was Obama or Clinton we’d never hear the end of it……
I agree with you. I think something is very off and I think the surgery was definitely not minor. I also believe that she wants as little as possible to do with her husband and really regrets having to live in Washington, D.C. instead of her posh lifestyle in NYC. She definitely did not sign up for this…..
I see Boehner is enjoying a lot of wine and shade in his retirement.
But there’s definitely something going on here cause it’s just weird and the excuses from the White House aren’t helping.
I am so mad at John Boehner I could spit. For DECADES, DECADES, he supported the war on drugs, putting people in jail for smoking pot. NOW, he’s on the board of a marijuana company and is lobbying to get it legalized. The mofo.
Idk where she’s at, but she soooo checked out of this marriage. What’s funny to me is that it’s so obvious, which must drive him crazy. And if it’s true she left, she’d be the first of his wives to voluntarily leave – PLEASE let that be true. Maybe it’s her bond with Barron, her relatively good (usually) fashion sense, but part of me wants to root for her, to see her win and him lose. Maybe she never even went to the hospital, he just conjured that story to hide the fact that she took Barron and left his ass.
I think she’s the kind of woman who will leave any man if she doesn’t like the life with him. She did it when they were dating. But I think she genuinely doesn’t care about him and that’s different. Leaving a guy because of how HE behaves, not because of some external factors like the hate everyone associated with him gets, would make her life uncomfortable. Why complicate your life because of some worthless man? This presidency will be over at some point and she’ll move back in to her own life.
Root for her for what? She’s a birther.
If she’s not already back in the tacky, shiny, sparkly, gold plated penthouse in NY, she’s probably heading there this weekend
Maybe he’ll be the first prez in office to be publicly dumped by his wife?
I just clicked to say I love the lol.
I’m starting to get Katie Holmes vibes guys… what if she’s quietly getting all her ducks in a row to force a quick divorce settlement on her own terms? The lack of leaks about where she is and what she’s doing makes me think his camp might not know entirely either. That or they’ll be coming out any day now to announce due to “health” concerns she and Barron will be immediately decamping from DC for an as yet undetermined amount of time.
THIS. I dont think its plastic surgery (not anything major anyway) – the writing is on the wall. This reminds me of how Mueller had people in the Trump camp arrested, etc. and we didnt know for months. If “Melanie” has a great lawyer she could be doing shit under wraps
Maybe her great lawyer is Mueller!!!
Maybe it’s Avenotti? That would be an interesting conflict-of-interest.
You may be on to something. It would make sense (and also a great movie).
I’m seriously starting to like Boehner and his Trump comments lately! Melania.. she’s either getting refreshed surgically or she ran off w/ a Secret Service Agent.. time will tell. Lol
Please please please tell me it’s because she’s cooperating with Mueller and is in some witness protection program.
Uh, that would have to be SOME witness protection programme. She isn’t exactly going to blend in as a housewife in Idaho.
She can blend in as a plastic mannequin in the mall.
LOL SARA
Sara, I lol’d so hard at work at the plastic mannequin in the mall
I have my own theory about the timeline of the possible break-up: I think the State Visit from France may have had something to do with it.
It must have been painful for Melania to watch for days on end the life that Brigitte Macron is leading: She is older, but ageing gracefully. Yes, she has to live at the Elysée, but has fun anyway. And worst of all – she is married to a gorgeous man: kind-hearted, kids-loving, handsome, smart, healthy, faithful and respected all over the world. And Emmanuel adores the ground his wife is walking on and treats her like a queen.
Maybe after seeing that, Melania finally had enough.
I agree, you can tell the Macrons have a good marriage, and he treats his wife with love and respect, Melania has non of that with the orange clown.
Except for that whole she was his teacher “but they didn’t get together til he was 18″ (sure, Jan) thing. Yeesh.
I believed this in 2017 (and i wish I would have typed it out!) that she would move back to NYC for the next school year. Blame the investigation as a “distraction” or just say Barron wants to leave. She’s clearly hated FLOTUS life since day one. If they didn’t catch so much hell for the insane security cost, she would have never, ever left Manhattan.
The Camp David helicopter crew includes Tiffany, Nagini and Tom Riddle. No Barron or Kushner spawn. Smells like a family meeting to hash out party line on Divorce #3.
Maybe she gets summers off per their agreement? She’d frame it for Barrons well being of course.
Maybe ICE got her
What surprises me is that Donald is going to Camp David he said he hates the place. He only goes when is forced to , when there is some hush-hush meeting to cover up. I wonder who he is meeting this time around.
Where is Barron? Has he been seen in that 20 days? Did he go to that sports thing at the White House?
I can confirm she was in the hospital, it was kidney related, and it’s worse than they will admit. Coming from the WH.
That said, if you told me she was still quietly working with Meuller, I’d believe it.
I don’t like her, but I don’t wish poor health on her either.
