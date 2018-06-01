“Hm, Angelina Jolie’s in talks for an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ prequel?” links
  • June 01, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Angelina Jolie is in talks to do an Alice In Wonderland prequel? [Dlisted]
Fug the movie posters. [Go Fug Yourself]
Emma Stone’s unofficial PR is that her BFF is on vacation with her in France, so it’s not like Emma is alone with Justin Theroux. [LaineyGossip]
Samantha Bee talks more about why she apologized. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian’s White House ensemble costs $4000. [Wonderwall]
I’m actually really sad on behalf of LeBron James right now. [Buzzfeed]
Stassi Schroeder talks sh-t about Scheana Marie. [Reality Tea]
Northern Irish women want reproductive choices too. [Jezebel]
Michael Moore has a new project. [OMG Blog]
How will Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom open? [Looper]

Angelina Jolie speaks to the press after a NATO meeting in Brussels

3 Responses to ““Hm, Angelina Jolie’s in talks for an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ prequel?” links”

  1. Anon33 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Why do they insist on continuing to ruin one of the best stories ever written???? I love Disney but this is getting out of hand. The two live action Alices were atrocious messes.

    Reply
  2. Lilly says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Like others, I kind of hoped Samantha wouldn’t apologize, but I do get that it pulls away from where the real outrage should be – on kids ripped out of their families love and protection.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Go Angelina – taking in wonderful projects and showing the haters that Hollywood was never done with her…

    Reply

