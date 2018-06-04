Sophia Richie apparently dumped Scott Disick for cheating on her

It’s sad when the surprise in a breakup story is not that it happened or the reason why but the fact that the couple had made it as long as they did. Thus is the case with Scott Disick, the 35-year-old father of three (with Kourtney Kardashian), and Sofia Richie, the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie. We first reported on this – interesting – pairing back in September. Our CB dating pool for the relationship didn’t go past Thanksgiving so honestly, I think we should call this one a win for both. Except, the reason this love affair is over is because – wait for it – Scott cheated on Sofia.
Sofia Richie has broken up with Scott Disick after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on her and was subsequently spotted getting cozy with another woman, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.
“Sofia and Scott split up,” the source tells Us. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie],” the source says. “He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”
The source adds that the couple were still technically together when the reality TV star was spotted with another girl at Kanye West‘s listening party for his new album in Wyoming earlier this week. Another insider tells Us that Disick, 35, was “really sloppy throughout the night” and “could barely speak” when he was seen getting cozy with the mystery blonde.
Sofia, 19, found out about her boyfriend cheating on her with the woman in Miami “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source tells Us. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.” The pair had been “trying to work things out,” the source added but after his PDA with the blonde in Wyoming, they can’t continue to see each other “because Lionel forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship.”
The model and her music legend dad are “extremely close,” the source continues. While Disick still has feelings for the teen, “he knows there’s not much that he can do. Sofia is upset but is leaning towards sticking with her family and Lionel because she realizes the severity of it.”
I believe the key elements in this report. I have no doubt Scott hooked up with someone who wasn’t Sofia and that she dumped him for it. And I believe Lionel would be much happier if Sofia wasn’t dating Scott. But I’m having a tough time with Lionel threatening to cut Sofia off and write her out of the will if she gets back with Scott. I mean, they were just dating, it’s not like she was talking about eloping or anything. And Lionel supposedly understood why Sofia was dating Scott, right? Even if I don’t buy all the drama, I do find it funny. It sounds like an epic romance novel, “But daddy – I love him!” “He’s no good for you. He’s not good for this family.” “Daddy please!” “I forbid it!”
TMZ has photographic evidence that Scott has moved on to his next blonde. We don’t know much about her other than she was at the Kanye West listening party in Wyoming with him. Tragically, they also have evidence of Scott’s new manbun hair style and overgrown beard. Nothing here is too shocking. Scott and Sofia’s relationship seemed like he was her sugar daddy and she was retaliation for Kourtney’s relationship with a young model. I can’t go full snark on them because it’s sad that Scott is drinking again and hurting people – again. Even if they weren’t written in the stars, Sofia didn’t deserve to be embarrassed and maybe even had her heart broken. People claims that Scott thinks she’ll change her mind and come back to him. I hope not. I’m all for a fun, flashy relationship but this one ran it’s course. Listen to your dad, Sofia, and find something new.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
Stupse.
She is only relevant because she Lionel Richie’s daughter and he is only relevant because he has 10 kids with a Kardashian.
Just go away.
You know it’s real love when your dad tries to take away your money and you break up with the guy.
Lol
“While Disick still has feelings for the teen…” This is SUCH amazing shade!! 😂😂😂 Yes, this 35 year old man was literally dating a teenager.
I LOL’d at that part, too. He is such a skevy perv, I will never understand the appeal. Apparently being a Kardashian-by-proxy is an aphrodisiac to some women.
“He is such a skevy perv, I will never understand the appeal.”
me neither. he gives off Patrick Bateman vibes.
Dating him gets your picture in magazines
Sofia run and don’t ever look back!
I just don’t believe for a second any of it was ever real. He’s desperate for fame and relevance. So’s she.
Yeah. I figured she was simply trying to blow up like the Kardashian’s but it hasn’t happened. Just not spin-off or storyline material.
You are so riiiight!!! Both fame hungry trying to snatch a show.
She comes across as so boring to me. Her face is constantly half asleep. It reminds me of Alicia Vikander.
That dude is so gross. The instagram photos he chooses to post kind of say it all. Check out my super rich life while I set $100 bills on fire just as millions of people lose their jobs. He’s absolutely disgusting.
Also, dudes who date young girls like this are not that far from the pedophile crowd. Why do we keep acting like this is a cool thing for dudes to do? It’s like all the dudes who fawn over Selena Gomez. She might be legal but she looks like she isn’t a day over 15. It’s so creepy.
To be fair, Selena Gomez is 25. She’s a grown woman! I don’t think it’s pedophile-Ish to like someone with a baby face (but a woman’s body!)
I do agree with you that men in their 30s+ who date teenagers are creeps. Like there’s nothing inherently different between a 17 and 18 year old, just you won’t go to jail for being with her anymore. And that’s gross.
As I said, Gomez is legal. My point was that she looks like a child! And yet, there seem to be lots of middle aged dudes who love being friends with her. Cause I’m sure if she looked their age they’d still be totally interested in hanging out with her. LOL.
Just like all the dads who bought Britney Spears albums back in the day so they could bond with their own daughters. Yeah, sure.
Well that’s not really fair.. should Selena date 15year old guys so it won’t seem “creepy” to outsiders (and then be arrested for statutory charges instead)? Or not date until she is 40 and looks acceptable enough to date grown-up men? She can’t help how young her face looks, and unlike Ariana Grande her trademark is not the Lolita image.
So Scott was dating Sofia, who used to date Justin Bieber. Kourtney Kardashian used to hook up with Justin. This mystery blonde Scott is now seeing must be connected to the Kardashian/Jenners in some way. The dating pool in Hollywood sounds more like a swamp.
Gross
I mean she was getting old, wasnt she?
…..and she didn’t see this coming???? Hes a complete piece of crap on the KUWTK show even by low standards.
Shes 19, i remember being 19 and thinking i could make a bad boy “good” lol. I hope he wasnt her first love bc that would be extra painful.
When I was still a teenager, I was a little naive too, but everyone knows Scotts history of being a cheating pig. In fact, most of her life he’s been on TV and in the tabloids being shown as a trouble making, alcoholic who cheats on the mother of his children
So, other than his bank account (and there are bigger), can someone please explain this d-bag’s appeal to anyone???
Honestly, the sex has be fire. D2B
I find him amusing sometimes. I hate to admit it, but I’ve watched the K’s show a few times, and he’s probably the most amusing part. But he has DEEP issues, and it’s out there in the open. I have a little pity left for him, but he’s an adult and he’s not doing a whole lot to help himself.
I really don’t believe her dad is that involved in her life…. especially her personal life.
I honestly kind of wonder whether he could be bipolar too. He always seems to have periods where he´s depressed but doing sort of okay and then others where he´s totally out of control. Or is this just his alcoholic pattern? Either way, he´s very toxic and should be in therapy like three times a day…
fake news for KUWTK script
I believe all of this up to Lionel threatening to cut her off. That quite frankly went against what he said in interviews. He pretty much said that although he isn’t thrilled with her choice of men, he isn’t going to make big waves because the opposite will happen when you forbade something.
Anyway, I’m glad she broke up with this douche nozzle. Seriously she is 19 why would she tie herself down to this loser?
It just creeps me out how much she looks like Kourtney Kardashian.
Welp, what else did she expect? smh
Please, the ONLY thing that Dickless is fond of or cares about is himself. He is extremely narcissistic and will only pursue people that benefit him. He couldn’t be faithful to woman of his children, what makes anyone believe that he can be faithful to anyone else. He needs to crawl back under the rock that he came from and never resurface. Worst part is, is that he has 3 children that he certainly has no desire to be with and will continue to hurt anyone around him. He is an utter POS.
can I put “model” on my resume? I mean, there are pictures of me out there! 🙄😏
go for it! Every pizza is beautiful!! <3
He CHEATED on her? No, can’t be. The sleaze oozes from him.
