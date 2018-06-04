Pete Davidson got two tattoos for new girlfriend Ariana Grande

Embed from Getty Images

What better way to celebrate your new love than with a little ink? I’m being 100% sarcastic here. So Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande are now a “thing”. Pete, who already has a tattoo of Hilary Clinton, recently got two tattoos commemorating his budding relationship.

Tattoo artist London Reese showed off the new ink, a black bunny ear mask like the one Ariana wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, on his Instagram page on Saturday. He captioned the shot “We had a good night.” London also inked Ariana’s initials on Pete’s hand.

The pair began casually dating in May, and became “Instagram official” last week. Pete posted a photo of them wearing Harry Potter robes, showcasing their respective Hogwarts houses (Ariana is a proud Slytherin and Pete is a Gryffindor). Pete captioned the shot, “The chamber of secrets has been opened”, to which Ariana commented and “u tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now).” She punctuated her comment with the hiding monkey and blushing smiley face emojis.

I know nothing about Harry Potter – my nerdery has its limits – but a quick check of Urban Dictionary seems to indicate that Slytherins are cunning, resourceful, bad ass and sexy. The same site defines Gryffindors as brave, daring, chivalrous and nervy. Despite being from enemy camps these two might be a perfect match. Apparently, Ariana’s comment was super cheeky – and gained her some new fans.

"u tryna slytherin" 🤣😂😂😂

I am now a Ariana Grande fan off that comment alone. #respect https://t.co/bpWDFbirCK — MmB (@MmB2034) May 30, 2018

U TRYNA SLYTHERIN?! Ariana is all of us pic.twitter.com/2EgL4SBEz9 — SaraB.Davis (@Evi3Zamora) May 30, 2018

The two were also photographed together on Friday night, where Pete did some stand up, opening for Dave Chappelle at the Borgata in Atlantic City. Comedian Wil Sylvince posted a photo with the happy couple, saying that Ariana was as “cool as frozen mangos.” I’m assuming that’s a compliment. Pete confessed that he “got very, very high” before his set, which is kind of obvious when looking at this pic.

While I am all for young love, and I kind of like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande as a couple, we need to put an end to the relationship-inspired tattoos. This really needs to stop, although you know it never will. Have we learned nothing from Brad Pitt and Kaley Cuoco? But, hey, they do make an adorable couple.