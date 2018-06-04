Pete Davidson got two tattoos for new girlfriend Ariana Grande

What better way to celebrate your new love than with a little ink? I’m being 100% sarcastic here. So Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande are now a “thing”. Pete, who already has a tattoo of Hilary Clinton, recently got two tattoos commemorating his budding relationship.
Tattoo artist London Reese showed off the new ink, a black bunny ear mask like the one Ariana wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, on his Instagram page on Saturday. He captioned the shot “We had a good night.” London also inked Ariana’s initials on Pete’s hand.
The pair began casually dating in May, and became “Instagram official” last week. Pete posted a photo of them wearing Harry Potter robes, showcasing their respective Hogwarts houses (Ariana is a proud Slytherin and Pete is a Gryffindor). Pete captioned the shot, “The chamber of secrets has been opened”, to which Ariana commented and “u tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now).” She punctuated her comment with the hiding monkey and blushing smiley face emojis.
I know nothing about Harry Potter – my nerdery has its limits – but a quick check of Urban Dictionary seems to indicate that Slytherins are cunning, resourceful, bad ass and sexy. The same site defines Gryffindors as brave, daring, chivalrous and nervy. Despite being from enemy camps these two might be a perfect match. Apparently, Ariana’s comment was super cheeky – and gained her some new fans.
"u tryna slytherin" 🤣😂😂😂
I am now a Ariana Grande fan off that comment alone. #respect https://t.co/bpWDFbirCK
— MmB (@MmB2034) May 30, 2018
U TRYNA SLYTHERIN?! Ariana is all of us pic.twitter.com/2EgL4SBEz9
— SaraB.Davis (@Evi3Zamora) May 30, 2018
The two were also photographed together on Friday night, where Pete did some stand up, opening for Dave Chappelle at the Borgata in Atlantic City. Comedian Wil Sylvince posted a photo with the happy couple, saying that Ariana was as “cool as frozen mangos.” I’m assuming that’s a compliment. Pete confessed that he “got very, very high” before his set, which is kind of obvious when looking at this pic.
While I am all for young love, and I kind of like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande as a couple, we need to put an end to the relationship-inspired tattoos. This really needs to stop, although you know it never will. Have we learned nothing from Brad Pitt and Kaley Cuoco? But, hey, they do make an adorable couple.
Photos: Instagram, WENN.com, Getty Images
Still better than defacing an innocent tree with initials in a heart like those 18th c trollops did. #tatsnottrees
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a visual notch on bedpost thing? When he’s 90 he can be all… yeah, awesome, reminders of all the chicks I banged
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, think that’s why he got the Hilary Clinton tattoo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the gossip I’m here for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahah Ive said too much….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nailed it! (Pun intended)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May the relationship tattoos never stop. Those are hilarious. Especially the 5 minutes relationships tattoos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also has one for his ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had several for her, but I think he covered them all up when they broke up. I’m sure he’ll cover these up when he and Ariana break up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was daring someone for a month and they did this, it would scare me. Too intense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Creepy as fuck. A bit manic.
Loved Cazzie David’s “Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is love bombing her HARD. A tattoo after less than a month? I would run for the hills.
The flip side of all this affection when he comes down from the manic side of his BPD is not going to be pretty for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SCAL Don’t appreciate the slur on BPD. He’s in therapy and just because someone has BPD does not make them undateable or crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no, it doesn’t, but love bombing does fall under the category of untreated BPD. Considering the fact that he was supposedly on path to sobrierity and dealing with his problems…it seems he changed his path and I don’t see how is it a slur to express concern when you see that 2+2 obviously make 4 ( something is off here).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SCAL @Geekychick neither of you know him or are his therapist, and I dislike people who diagnose remotely from behind their laptop. It does the person a disservice and spreads misinformation and prejudice against mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see this as a “slur” on BPD… just an observation based on reality. It’s my understanding that Davidson has spoken of having BPD.
Now his public behavior… admittedly high, drinking again, and love bombing… is not a good sign for anyone who had said they were in recovery. With or without BPD.
Plus, Ariana seems like a total narcissist who just end a long, toxic relationship.
It might be fun and exciting at first, but chances are this won’t end well for either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to end well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
considering the fact that he has BPD, I wonder what kind of stries Cassie David(his ex, Larry David’s daughter) could tell if she weren’t extra classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you hating on people with BPD? I have BPD and you know what kind of stories people could tell about me? Not many, because I’m actually pretty boring. Stop treating it like it’s this terrible thing that makes one undateable and unable to exist in a relationship. He’s been open about it and gotten/getting treatment. He’s a person with BPD, not fkn Frankenstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyday there’s a new story about them. I used to like him ’cause of SNL, but this is getting Kardashian ridiculous.
You’ve been dating a month. Chill the F down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk. I mean – relationship tattoos aren’t a great idea, but depending on how it’s done, it’s not a huge deal. And some people don’t feel the need to sit around and plan their tats for years and make sure that every.single.dot is meaningful. I plan mine, and make sure it’s nothing I’m going to be super embarrassed about later, but that’s about the extent of it. Some people just don’t care that much about tattoos. And it’s not like he got a giant back tat of her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steve-O LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a bad feeling that this won’t end well.
Narcissist versus an admitted borderline personality disorder. May to December.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s obviously way more into this than she is… which I get, she’s a sexy lady. So what’s her angle? Is she trying to make Mac Miller jealous? That’s what I’m choosing to go with since I’m still pissed they broke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, looking at his arm, it appears he commemorates every moment of his life with a tattoo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are going to spiral fast. Didn’t realize his ex is Larry David’s daughter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I thought he made a big deal about going to rehab and getting clean…but he still drinks and smokes pot?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to end well. And by well, I mean probably badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he was sober? I know he’s had mental health issues and recreatonal drugs are never a good idea if you want to keep the old brain chemistry in check. But other than that concern I love these two together. I think they could really be good for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he said he got sober because he thought weed and alcohol caused his problems. When he got diagnosed, he „realized“ that the drugs weren’t an issue after all and he could take them again (while getting treated for BDP).
Which is not a good idea obviously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he go to rehab recently? I guess it didn’t take. If you want to get a tattoo dedicated to your partner, it’s your prerogative, but they’ve been together for 30 seconds and it seems like manic behaviour. I don’t see this ending well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give them until September 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is messy, she is messy. Mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not trying to be mean, but that girl looks 12! She’s cute though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That one photo of them looks like a high school boy and his junior high sister. :0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very very high? I thought he is supposed to be sober now? Worrisome 😬
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s heading down a bad road. I’ve had that feeling about him for a long time. I was happy to see that he had gotten sober and was working on his issues, but it seems like he is backsliding. Using pot again seems like he’s starting back in on a slippery slope. I hope he is okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the fact that she is dating a comedian/stand up comic. Female singers tend to date only other singers or back up dancers. Its refreshing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, I guess the “I´m finally sober after 8 years” didn´t last very long. I kind of had a feeling that´s why she broke it of with the last dude? I give this 2 more months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really has been dating some scrubs lately
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the Harry Potter joke was that deep. I think it was a cheeky sex joke.
“The Chamber of Secret” -> well…
“You tryna slytherin” = “You trying to slither in?” = “You trying to f*ck”
Hence, the blushing emojis. They make a cute couple and while I normally cringe at relationship tattoos, I tend to cringe when it’s in the context of being someone’s first and only tattoo. Given how tatted Pete is though, seems like it was just a tattoo Monday for him. It has some meaning and significance, yes, but given his affection for them, it’s a bit like gifting oneself as well. Regardless of what happens, I imagine he will still like the tattoo since it’s a tattoo and that’s his thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly the joke isn’t that deep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Admittedly, I know zero about his issues which led him to rehab but wouldn’t pot and alcohol be off limits to someone out of rehab? I distinctly see wine in his hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she didn’t get HIS initials tattoo’d on her so…
It amazes me how quickly Ariana is able to move on. She spends no time being single. She is just like Jennifer Lopez in that regard.
I think Pete is crazy in love but will regret those tattoos in 5, 4, 3, 2…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they’ll last long, but I doubt he’ll
regret the tattoos much. Almost seems like he wants to solidify the bragging rights that this hook up happened. She is so much more famous than him, he probably wants to mark this relationship before it ends!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big mistake, especially so early into the relationship. Has he chosen a tattoo to cover it with when they fall out of love and their relationship is over?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My teenage daughter is in love with Pete Davidson, but he just seems like a mess to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting tattoos like this so early in a relationship just seems manipulative to me. It basically forces the other person to be as “all in” as you are because you just tattooed their initials on your body. I don’t think it’s a conscious thing he’s doing, but she will inevitably feel like she has to be as crazy about him as he is about her. It makes it a lot harder for this to be just a fling. Wasn’t it described as “casual dating” last week? It won’t be casual if Pete has his way…
Report this comment as spam or abuse