Kanye West now claims he wasn’t diagnosed with a ‘mental condition’ until he was 39

Kanye West is an unreliable narrator for Kanye West’s life. Kanye is still canceled, of course, but we’re still going to talk about him, because… it’s June, and all of the galas and royal weddings are over, and it’s worth discussing, honestly. Kanye has released his new EP called YE. The first reports – from Kanye’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming listening party – indicated that Kanye was mostly rapping about trashy reality show drama involving the Kardashian-Jenners. Some have hailed YE as a masterpiece, but some reviews are more critical. Anyway, here’s the cover of the album:
Yeezy’s back.
Stream #ye on TIDAL: https://t.co/tQCSZ1BSqR pic.twitter.com/LrOLetvmev
— TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 1, 2018
If you remember, during Kanye’s deplorable meltdown a few months ago, he repeatedly insisted that what was going on with him didn’t involve mental illness. He claimed his 2016 breakdown was caused by opiod addiction, which… I mean, as I said at the beginning, Kanye is no longer a reliable narrator for his own life. Apparently, Kanye now claims that he was only recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder:
“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” Kanye West said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy following the 40-year-old rapper’s Wyoming listening party for his new album YE. After clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition,” West added, “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”
Although the musician declined to specify what he had been diagnosed with during the interview, West had already confirmed on his new album that he is bipolar, calling it his “superpower.” In the interview, West also revealed that following the backlash he got for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during an interview with TMZ, he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing the controversial topic.
“It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good. Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40,” he continued.
“That’s why God put that on me at age 40.” Let me tell you something, Kanye: you have been bipolar for YEARS. This wasn’t something that just happened last year, and you didn’t *JUST* become bipolar. Maybe it’s true that he wasn’t diagnosed until last year, but I sort of doubt it, because – again! – Kanye is an unreliable narrator. As for Kanye making the album to raise awareness of mental health issues and how people shouldn’t be fired from their jobs when they’re off their medication and ranting and raving about how slavery is a choice… well…??? I have a lot of thoughts but I’ll keep them to myself.
He’s clearly not medicated, or refusing his meds. My father has a severe case of bipolar disorder and he refused medication until the last 5 years. My family could not live with him, I left home at 18, it’s just impossible to try to reason and deal with a bi polar person who refuses treatment. He really needs to get his sh*t together for the sake of his 3 kids because growing up with an erratic mess like Kanye, and when Kim K is also your mom, is going to be disastrous for those kids.
I was working in one office with a bipolar person for 7 years. A person who went off of their medication like every other month. I almost became crazy myself, had to quit the job. I feel you, hope your father is doing better now.
No wonder he and 45 are so chummy, they can’t keep their lies and stories straight
He has absolutely no respect for anyone. Mental issues are extremely serious and his statements about it are so ignorant. He probably believes it’s a gift that makes him so unique.
What upsets me the most is that when Britney was diagnosed and went through her breakdown, she was treated do badly and she hasn’t said 1% of the shit Kanye said in the past weeks.
He actually aknowledges his privilege towards that. I think people who actually live what they are talking about are entitled to their opinions. Of course he thinks it’s a gift, he (brilliantly) re-did an entire album within two weeks thanks to being manic.
He’s so…exhausting. Talk about high maintenance.
You do have to wonder.
I deal with a relative with mental illness (schizoaffective disorder with bipolar features, though AFAIK the treatment is the same, he’s had multiple diagnoses.)
My relative gets treated way better than an impoverished person would with the same condition. If he’d had the skill levels of a Kanye West (he thinks he does in his manic states, but…) how long would it have been before somebody said, “Yeah, this isn’t healthy.”
Yeah, this is going to end badly. Any of us who’ve been involved with someone with this disease knows how devastating it is to entire families.
It’s entirely possible that he was only diagnosed within the last year or so. I’ve been bipolar my whole life, but my shrink declined to officially diagnose me due to my addiction issues. It’s sometimes very difficult to distinguish what behaviors are the result of addiction, vs what behaviors are a result of mental illness.
I would love to know some of the symptoms. My aunt sometimes falls into depression, and she has some anger and narcissistic tendencies. She’s by no means a bad person but she always feels like the victim and like everyone is against or jealous of her. It is really hard to live with her. The only time she seems stable is when her mind is busy and goes to work but it’s hard for her to keep a job. And the sad part is that she doesn’t want to go to therapy, she thinks is only for “crazy” people.
I think he’s known for years that he is bipolar. It sounds to me that he is still in denial. I think it’s extremely careless and irresponsible for him to categorize his bipolar disorder as a superpower.
100% agree
Yeah, no. And Kim chose to keep having children w him. Like Kourtney close to continue having children w Scott. Wtf is wrong w these people?
$$$.
That’s what is wrong with those people.
Exactly.
Kanye will never be cancelled, it’s time to accept it.
I don’t recall critics calling ye a masterpiece outside from ktt, because it’s not, it’s just a solid, pleasant and brilliant album done in 2 weeks. The other album was entirely scrapped. I hope I can hear it one day. Kanye must have a hell of a vault with all the material he scrapped over the years…
His sexuality?
Kanye sell albums because his albums are great. If anything, all the controversies he initiates make him lose money.
We knew for years that something wasn’t right with my mother, but it took until my mother was 60 for the doctor to diagnose her as bipolar. When she thinks she’s doing well, she stops taking her medicine because she thinks she’s completely cured. Seeing her crying and depressed one day, and telling strange lies and losing her temper so easily the next day is tough to deal with. I feel bad for anyone with this illness or close to a person with it.
I hear you. I told my mom for years that she had ADD, but she was not diagnosed until she was about 75, several years ago ( and refused treatment ). I think for people who have gotten along for a long time with mental illness, there is reluctance on the part of providers to diagnose, based on insurance repercussions. At least that was the case with my mother.
I believe that he was just diagnosed last year…I also believe that he needs to take some time off and get himself a consistent psychotropic meds treatment program along with talking therapy…and get his mind and body aligned…Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening…and I don’t know how this is going to play out…in a good way…other than that…he’s SO CANCELLED! Basically, I only cape for the music he made BEFORE he hooked up with the Kardashians anyway…because THAT is his best!
I don’t believe this at all. My guess is he was diagnosed at some point when his mother was still alive and previously medicated. It just seems very unlikely that 2016 would be the first time that he would have an incident during the course of his entire life living with this condition unmedicated. He just seems embarrassed and in denial.
I would not call Conye, a mad Genius, he is too dumb for that.
Maybe too many ‘YES’ people around him, blowing smoke up his behind.
Using mental illness, as an excuse to say nonsense, to sell albums,
Until he deals with his sexuality and race, this will be his normal.
I would say classifying it as a superpower is pretty accurate. My partner is BP2 and unmedicated. Being able to harness mania to produce something is incredible – so many artists and great minds have been diagnosed as BP, and it’s fair to say that they way their mind works is a superpower. It is also very damaging to the people around them who are the collateral damage to their whims, feelings, paranoia, self-absorption, anger and unpredictable moods.
The cover quote is something my partner says all the time – it’s an incredible gift and a horrible nightmare.
I was diagnosed bipolar @ age 30 (I’m 43 now.) Like many, many others, I too believed Kanye was manic for a looooong time prior to his actual diagnosis. IMHO, he’s either not taking his meds as prescribed or he is on the wrong meds/dosage, ’cause recent events prove he still has many a manic episode. I think he likes having these bouts of mania (his “superpower”). All I can say is that I used to love my manic episodes, too! Soooo much energy! So many IMPORTANT THOUGHTS, y’all. Sleep? Nope! Who needs it? Who had time? Then several days later, the crash. The anxiety from the insomnia caught up to me, sending me into a suicidal tailspin – sometimes corrected w/meds & rest, sometimes w/a hospital stay. Kanye’s loving his up moments way too much to willingly level himself off, IMO. He’ll eventually learn (maybe). His resources allow him the option of not needing ‘normalcy.’ Took me 10 years after my diagnosis to right my own ship – that was after a 20+ year opioid addiction. Got hooked on pain pills because they leveled me off far better than my psych meds (or so I thought…never realized narcotics made it worse). Sorry to dwell on my own experiences, but Kanye’s kinda-sorta following the bipolar ‘textbook,’ if you will. I’m absolutely NOT excusing his idiotic behavior, though. He needs consequences for his actions/words.
The timeline is consistent with the hospitalisation. I believe him.
I have suspected for a few years that my boyfriend may be bipolar. He abuses drugs so its hArd to tell if his mood swings are from that…He can be really manically happy and does things like obsessively post on facebook and usually starts to make bad decisions because he is so high and fearless. Even if he isnt on drugs he will seem so happy like he is high on something… he literally will jump up and down like a child and start running around..
but i know there is a depression/anger under the surface, then he crashes and burns and is mean depressed and miserable for a week. Nothing brings him out of this slump besides drugs most of the time
I dont know..wish he would see a doctor
This stuff is all symptoms of bipolar (including the reluctance to seek help and the feeling that they can do anything) so I have trouble faulting him got a mental illness. That said, my mom was bipolar and I hope he gets all the help he needs and stays on his meds for his family’s sake.
