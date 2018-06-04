Kanye West now claims he wasn’t diagnosed with a ‘mental condition’ until he was 39

😁 📸: @complex A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Kanye West is an unreliable narrator for Kanye West’s life. Kanye is still canceled, of course, but we’re still going to talk about him, because… it’s June, and all of the galas and royal weddings are over, and it’s worth discussing, honestly. Kanye has released his new EP called YE. The first reports – from Kanye’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming listening party – indicated that Kanye was mostly rapping about trashy reality show drama involving the Kardashian-Jenners. Some have hailed YE as a masterpiece, but some reviews are more critical. Anyway, here’s the cover of the album:

If you remember, during Kanye’s deplorable meltdown a few months ago, he repeatedly insisted that what was going on with him didn’t involve mental illness. He claimed his 2016 breakdown was caused by opiod addiction, which… I mean, as I said at the beginning, Kanye is no longer a reliable narrator for his own life. Apparently, Kanye now claims that he was only recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder:

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” Kanye West said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy following the 40-year-old rapper’s Wyoming listening party for his new album YE. After clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition,” West added, “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.” Although the musician declined to specify what he had been diagnosed with during the interview, West had already confirmed on his new album that he is bipolar, calling it his “superpower.” In the interview, West also revealed that following the backlash he got for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during an interview with TMZ, he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing the controversial topic. “It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good. Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40,” he continued.

“That’s why God put that on me at age 40.” Let me tell you something, Kanye: you have been bipolar for YEARS. This wasn’t something that just happened last year, and you didn’t *JUST* become bipolar. Maybe it’s true that he wasn’t diagnosed until last year, but I sort of doubt it, because – again! – Kanye is an unreliable narrator. As for Kanye making the album to raise awareness of mental health issues and how people shouldn’t be fired from their jobs when they’re off their medication and ranting and raving about how slavery is a choice… well…??? I have a lot of thoughts but I’ll keep them to myself.