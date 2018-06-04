Bill Clinton was asked about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo, it did not go well

Town and Country Philanthropy Summit

I think it’s perfectly acceptable to hold these two thoughts at the same time:

Thought #1: The GOP/Deplorable party is super-eager to go full throttle Whataboutism with Bill Clinton because attacking the Clintons is a throwback to their deplorable glory days in the ‘90s, when the current GOP machinery really came together. It still pisses them off that Bill Clinton got two terms and left office wildly popular, and that he’s continued to be popular throughout his ex-president years. The GOP knows that any time they mention Bill and/or Hillary Clinton, they’re stirring up their base. The rest of us should stop constantly relitigating all of this old bullsh-t and stop falling into these dumb traps set by the GOP.

Thought #2: 2018 is a new era in how we talk about sexual harassment and abuse and trauma given the #MeToo movement. No one is safe, especially not powerful men who behaved poorly towards women for years, and yes, that includes Bill Clinton. There’s a way to differentiate between “men who cheat and fool around” and “men who hurt women,” and it’s a worthwhile exercise to simply ask where Bill Clinton falls.

So given those two thoughts, please hate-watch this short video from the Today Show, which aired this morning:

This was… not good from Bill Clinton. Also, why is HE still bound and determined to relitigate this sh-t? Obviously, he wasn’t expecting the question and he seems rusty AF when scrambling to justify everything. Personally, I thought Monica Lewinsky’s “did my story belong in the #MeToo movement?” essay was kind of bulls–t. She was an adult, she made a series of choices, and she was victimized… by Ken Starr. Bill Clinton should have known better, just like he should have f–king known better than to cite his credentials in working with women as some sort of shield to deflect criticism. Oh, he put women in positions of power throughout his career? That’s awesome, but it also doesn’t mean that he hasn’t abused women. It’s like a more high-minded version of “…but I have a daughter!”

Hey, remember how the current president has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting more than 16 women? Remember how he bragged about grabbing women by the p-ssy? Remember? WHY ARE WE RELITIGATING BILL CLINTON?

Bill Clinton Leaving The Merrion Hotel

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “Bill Clinton was asked about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo, it did not go well”

  1. Chaine says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Please just GO AWAY Bill Clinton! the 2018 elections are just around the corner and we do NOT need you to screw things up for us!!!

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I’m not going to watch it, I just can’t take it.

    I’ll just say that I always defended Lewinsky up until she recently published that piece where she basically signed herself onto the metoo movement while claiming she wasn’t.

    I remember everything.

    This was not a metoo situation. Period.

    Reply
  3. MousyB says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I dont think recognizing Bill Clinton is a horrible/sketchy person and recognizing that the GOP and Bigly are poisonous hypocrites are mutually exclusive…

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I still see it as abuse. He was in a position of power, and took advantage of it. Sure she was 24, but she was naive and he was her boss. And when did he apologize?
    On another note, was he really 16M in debt when he left the WH? Yikes!

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Monica Lewinsky was not sexually harassed. Yes, there was a power imbalance in their relationship and he should have not gotten involved with her but she was a willing participant and this has nothing to do with #MeToo. The people who traumatized Monica Lewinsky are named Lindsey Graham and Asa Hutchinson, Jim Sensenbrenner and Bob Barr.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I do think it’s worth re-examining the whole Lewinsky scandal in light of #metoo. There was a huge power imbalance there – such that you have to wonder how consensual the relationship actually could be. That doesn’t mean it was rape, but I think it’s worth talking about.

    That said, it is very different from what Weinstein, Lauer and others were doing, AND it was investigated. Publicly. For years. Resulting in impeachment. Costing millions and millions of dollars. Everyone knows what happened, and Clinton was investigated for his behavior and actions, which is part of what we want out of MeToo, right? For the perpetrators to be held accountable? And he was, in many ways. Maybe not how some would have preferred it, but that mark of impeachment will never go away.

    So, while we can and should discuss the issue of consent and power imbalance, I also think its important to bear in mind the differences between what happened between Clinton and Lewinsky and what happened between Weinstein and his victims, or Trump and his victims.

    That said, Clinton needs a better answer to questions about it.

    Reply
  7. Jay says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:59 am

    The thing is, Bill has victimized many women. But he’s only ever really asked about Monica. Whatever. I agree with the tone and content of this post; asking these questions is worthwhile.

    Reply
    • Neha says:
      June 4, 2018 at 10:23 am

      Yeah, that’s what I was thinking. He has many rape and sexual assault allegations that just get ignored, especially by us Democrats who don’t want to admit to our hypocrisy as we turned a blind eye to all of his sketchiness although we accuse Deporables of turning a blind eye to guys like Trump and Moore. I saw it with Franken too, where Democrats were suddenly going all conspiracy theorist on his accusers or dismissing the assault as “not that bad”. I definitely think we all need to be introspective and learn from the #MeToo movement and realize it applies to our political heroes too.

      Reply
  8. Lisa Giametti says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Have people forgotten, the Lewinsky scandal was NOT the only scandal Clinton had with women. Let’s not erase his past because we hate the present state of things.

    Reply
  9. Evie says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I could care less about someone’s political affiliation; sexual harassment and sexual assault is wrong. Period. Clinton and Trump are both guilty, IMO. Both are predators who have used and abused their positions of power. They are just two egregious examples, however, there are uncounted numbers of sexual predators out there. The #MeToo movement has burst the dam and women are now feeling more confident about coming forward, although many will still suffer reprisals. But we’re off to a good start.

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I personally think that Monica Lewinsky was treated horribly and still is shamed because of that, and Clinton never had to deal with the level of shaming that she did, and that is what always bothered me. Yes, she was an adult, but c’mon, only like 21 or 22! And he was the POTUS! Her life was irrevocably changed by that incident, and his wasn’t, and that is what bothers me.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Bill Clinton is a dog , but we already know this so talking about it just fuels the narrative that the Clintons are somehow more important than everyone actually participating in politics today. Meanwhile, Trump’s on twitter talking about how the Russia witchhunt is heading into the midterms. He Is setting up an argument to cancel them. It’s happening right before our eye. And he is succeeding because of this whataboutism with people like the Clintons. We need to stop feeding the trolls.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment