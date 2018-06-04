Bill Clinton was asked about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo, it did not go well

I think it’s perfectly acceptable to hold these two thoughts at the same time:
Thought #1: The GOP/Deplorable party is super-eager to go full throttle Whataboutism with Bill Clinton because attacking the Clintons is a throwback to their deplorable glory days in the ‘90s, when the current GOP machinery really came together. It still pisses them off that Bill Clinton got two terms and left office wildly popular, and that he’s continued to be popular throughout his ex-president years. The GOP knows that any time they mention Bill and/or Hillary Clinton, they’re stirring up their base. The rest of us should stop constantly relitigating all of this old bullsh-t and stop falling into these dumb traps set by the GOP.
Thought #2: 2018 is a new era in how we talk about sexual harassment and abuse and trauma given the #MeToo movement. No one is safe, especially not powerful men who behaved poorly towards women for years, and yes, that includes Bill Clinton. There’s a way to differentiate between “men who cheat and fool around” and “men who hurt women,” and it’s a worthwhile exercise to simply ask where Bill Clinton falls.
So given those two thoughts, please hate-watch this short video from the Today Show, which aired this morning:
"Through the lens of #MeToo now, do you think differently or feel more responsibility?… Did you ever apologize to her [Lewinsky]?"
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018
This was… not good from Bill Clinton. Also, why is HE still bound and determined to relitigate this sh-t? Obviously, he wasn’t expecting the question and he seems rusty AF when scrambling to justify everything. Personally, I thought Monica Lewinsky’s “did my story belong in the #MeToo movement?” essay was kind of bulls–t. She was an adult, she made a series of choices, and she was victimized… by Ken Starr. Bill Clinton should have known better, just like he should have f–king known better than to cite his credentials in working with women as some sort of shield to deflect criticism. Oh, he put women in positions of power throughout his career? That’s awesome, but it also doesn’t mean that he hasn’t abused women. It’s like a more high-minded version of “…but I have a daughter!”
Hey, remember how the current president has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting more than 16 women? Remember how he bragged about grabbing women by the p-ssy? Remember? WHY ARE WE RELITIGATING BILL CLINTON?
Please just GO AWAY Bill Clinton! the 2018 elections are just around the corner and we do NOT need you to screw things up for us!!!
+1000
Bill can’t mess up the 2018 election. Let me tell you who can: The Sanders.
Jane Sanders was talking over the weekend about the Democratic party not being the party for progressives and saying they have to take it back. The left wing flank is going to kill us before anyone else. It’s a two front war, and they are locked and loaded.
Yup. And the Sanders WANT to mess up the elections. They are selfish and dangerous to the Democratic party. As for Bill…I’m so disappointed in him, but he HAS already admitted that the affair was a mistake. I do NOT think that this was a #MeToo situation at all.
Try getting the hoary old warriors on the left flank to see that though. They are convinced that the Democrats are centrist wastes of space and I gotta say, I don’t ever want to hear that again. If those clowns can look at what Donald and the Grand Ol Putin Party has done and think that Hillary would have done the same… there’s no help for them. They’re as lost as the Trumpsters.
100% THIS! The Sanders should just go away.
The Sanders are absolutely toxic examples of east coast elites and white privilege. Much like Trump, they sell government as wish fulfillment to the uninformed.
Jane and Bernie need to deal with the massive role she played in bankrupting Burlington College and that ongoing investigation. Janes financial misstatements regarding fundraising and loans implicate herself and Bernie. At best she comes across as financially naive at worst she intentionally misstated the colleges outlook causing egregious financial overreach.
INDEED!
Screw things up for what? The Dem party is dead. Wake up!
I’m not going to watch it, I just can’t take it.
I’ll just say that I always defended Lewinsky up until she recently published that piece where she basically signed herself onto the metoo movement while claiming she wasn’t.
I remember everything.
This was not a metoo situation. Period.
I am going to co-sign on EVERYTHANG you said…I too remember everything…and…THIS…was not THAT!
Paula Jones was the metoo, not Lewinsky.
Me neither.
Per Kaiser’s read, does Bill have some issues with the way he thinks about women? I should say so. But Lewinsky was in her 20s. She made a stupid mistake – like so many of us do then – and her main misfortune was in the fact that the GOP has no soul and no qualms about crushing people and her stupid mistake became a global story. But it wasn’t #metoo.
+1.
Come on.
She was an “adult”, but FFS, she was in her early 20s. Her boss was LITERALLY LIKE THE MOST POWERFUL MAN ON EARTH. She thought they were in love.
It was his job not to try it on with her. Just like it’s a high school teacher’s job to not try it on with his or her students, no matter what they want or say or wear. He failed. I had a hard time pushing back and saying no to my married boss when I was 22 – and he wasn’t the bloody President.
She didn’t have to say no to him. She just had to not go to DC “wearing my knee pads” and flash her a** at him.
By her own admission, she initiated the affair.
Please don’t do this. Please don’t perpetuate the idea that a grown woman does not have agency. She was crushing on her boss and he knew it but instead of setting clear boundaries, he gave in. He’s disgusting but he did not take advantage of her.
+1
From everything we know it was a consensual affair. I’m too young to remember who instigated it but the fact is Monica has never once said she was raped or forced to do anything. She has made statements to the effect that Clinton was in a position of power and definitely abused it by engaging in an affair with her. But basically she was too young and stupid to realize what the consequences would be and that her name would become a punchline for the rest of her life.
He “gave in” lol.
What a weak-willed man he must be, and how many hundreds of young women must he have done this with, if he can’t say no to a college-age woman with a crush.
And it was his affair, not hers.
I dont think recognizing Bill Clinton is a horrible/sketchy person and recognizing that the GOP and Bigly are poisonous hypocrites are mutually exclusive…
That’s the point. They shouldn’t be. But when what-about is played, people dig their heels in. To win against a Trumper, you have to say “Yeah, he’s awful. I don’t support his history of sexual misconduct. Why do you support Trump’s?”
Of course they’re not. But the right is incapable of such nuance, unfortunately.
I still see it as abuse. He was in a position of power, and took advantage of it. Sure she was 24, but she was naive and he was her boss. And when did he apologize?
On another note, was he really 16M in debt when he left the WH? Yikes!
He apologized publicly to her and her family along with apologizing to his family. It was some speech he made and they showed a clip of it during this interview. I’m not siding with him, just answering your question…
Monica Lewinsky was not sexually harassed. Yes, there was a power imbalance in their relationship and he should have not gotten involved with her but she was a willing participant and this has nothing to do with #MeToo. The people who traumatized Monica Lewinsky are named Lindsey Graham and Asa Hutchinson, Jim Sensenbrenner and Bob Barr.
Linda Tripp.
Ken Starr was looking everywhere and getting no where until Linda Tripp served up Monica on a platter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Took the words right out of my mouth, thank you.
I do think it’s worth re-examining the whole Lewinsky scandal in light of #metoo. There was a huge power imbalance there – such that you have to wonder how consensual the relationship actually could be. That doesn’t mean it was rape, but I think it’s worth talking about.
That said, it is very different from what Weinstein, Lauer and others were doing, AND it was investigated. Publicly. For years. Resulting in impeachment. Costing millions and millions of dollars. Everyone knows what happened, and Clinton was investigated for his behavior and actions, which is part of what we want out of MeToo, right? For the perpetrators to be held accountable? And he was, in many ways. Maybe not how some would have preferred it, but that mark of impeachment will never go away.
So, while we can and should discuss the issue of consent and power imbalance, I also think its important to bear in mind the differences between what happened between Clinton and Lewinsky and what happened between Weinstein and his victims, or Trump and his victims.
That said, Clinton needs a better answer to questions about it.
The thing is, Bill has victimized many women. But he’s only ever really asked about Monica. Whatever. I agree with the tone and content of this post; asking these questions is worthwhile.
Yeah, that’s what I was thinking. He has many rape and sexual assault allegations that just get ignored, especially by us Democrats who don’t want to admit to our hypocrisy as we turned a blind eye to all of his sketchiness although we accuse Deporables of turning a blind eye to guys like Trump and Moore. I saw it with Franken too, where Democrats were suddenly going all conspiracy theorist on his accusers or dismissing the assault as “not that bad”. I definitely think we all need to be introspective and learn from the #MeToo movement and realize it applies to our political heroes too.
Have people forgotten, the Lewinsky scandal was NOT the only scandal Clinton had with women. Let’s not erase his past because we hate the present state of things.
I could care less about someone’s political affiliation; sexual harassment and sexual assault is wrong. Period. Clinton and Trump are both guilty, IMO. Both are predators who have used and abused their positions of power. They are just two egregious examples, however, there are uncounted numbers of sexual predators out there. The #MeToo movement has burst the dam and women are now feeling more confident about coming forward, although many will still suffer reprisals. But we’re off to a good start.
I personally think that Monica Lewinsky was treated horribly and still is shamed because of that, and Clinton never had to deal with the level of shaming that she did, and that is what always bothered me. Yes, she was an adult, but c’mon, only like 21 or 22! And he was the POTUS! Her life was irrevocably changed by that incident, and his wasn’t, and that is what bothers me.
Bill Clinton is a dog , but we already know this so talking about it just fuels the narrative that the Clintons are somehow more important than everyone actually participating in politics today. Meanwhile, Trump’s on twitter talking about how the Russia witchhunt is heading into the midterms. He Is setting up an argument to cancel them. It’s happening right before our eye. And he is succeeding because of this whataboutism with people like the Clintons. We need to stop feeding the trolls.
