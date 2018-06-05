Evan Ross: Ashlee wanted privacy while giving birth but our parents watched

I can’t believe that Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross’ little girl Jagger is almost three years old. I never notice my own kids aging so I guess I chart the years through celebrity kids instead. I could have sworn we just announced Jagger’s arrival. Maybe it’s because we don’t hear too much about the Simpson Ross kids. Evan and Ashlee have just launched a unisex clothing collection for Zadig & Voltaire and they’ve named it Jagger Snow after their daughter so they’re talking about her. Evan said the most memorable thing on the day Jagger was born was not so much her arrival, but Evan and Ashelee’s parents, who all arrived before the guest of honor.

For Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross, the day their daughter was born is one they won’t be forgetting anytime soon — for more reasons than one.

“Probably our parents coming in before it was time to come,” Ross, 29, says of the most memorable moment from the day. “I was like, ‘What are y’all doing?!’ ”

“While [Ashlee] was having the baby, we said we were going to do it just us, but then we saw both our parents behind the curtain watching,” he adds. “Also, those nurses can’t stop my mom! Like, Diana Ross just walks in.”

[From People]

I didn’t want anyone in my delivery room and, at the time, that included my husband. But the nurse wouldn’t let him leave. The only time I heard her yell was after I kissed him goodbye. Ultimately, I had to have an unscheduled C-section and I was glad he was there for that so it all worked out. But neither set of grandparents were within a 100-mile radius of the hospital. However, given the option, I would have been thrilled to have Diana Ross there, especially if she walked in at the height of the chaos. I want to believe she tossed her oversized coat at some attending and told the PA to fetch her a glass of champagne only to check her watch and ask Ashlee if she planned on being long because she hoped to make her nail appointment.

As for the clothing line, it’s kind of cute. I have only seen a few photos so far here and here. The tuxedo blazer Evan is wearing is great. I’m not sure why they named the collection after Jagger but it might be because she has a sense of style, something Evan said Ashlee’s eight-year-old son with Pete Wentz, Bronx, is just coming into. One non-sartorial subject they discussed that rang true was that their kids’ homework. According to Evan, they are as clueless as I am when it comes to the kids schoolwork, “We’re both looking at it and I’m like, ‘You should know this,’ and she’s like, ‘No, you should know this.’” If I had a dime for every time my son’s math stumped me, I’d have… uhm, so that’s 10 times… no, carry the… wait, I should add the…

And not to be too shallow but OMG – their children are gorgeous!

My lovebugs, my everything ❤️

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

wenn33340999

wenn21937381

Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos

56 Responses to “Evan Ross: Ashlee wanted privacy while giving birth but our parents watched”

  1. Snazzy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I’m pretty sure no one could say no to Diana Ross, ever. I sure as hell wouldn’t.

  2. Goats on the Roof says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I find that really rude, actually. Give people the privacy they ask for. Don’t be an asshole.

  3. Millennial says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Mother in law in the delivery room is a big no for me. Thankfully my MiL is not crazy.

  4. Betsy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I had no idea that Ashlee Simpson was married, or was married to a child of Diana Ross’s or had a child with him, but wow! That little girl has Diana’s eyes. Genetics are so weird as Evan’s eyes don’t look so much like his mother’s.

  5. Danielle says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:24 am

    That’s a little obnoxious. If I didn’t want anyone to watch me push a tiny human out of my crotch, I would get mad if anyone violated my decision.

  6. Kitty says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I had my spouse holding one leg and my mother in law holding the other, while my own mother paced outside the door. Wouldn’t change it for the world, it was a great bonding experience for my mother in law and I. Giving birth hurt so bad, I didn’t care how many people were in the room lol

  7. NameChange says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:25 am

    “If I had a dime for every time my son’s math stumped me, I’d have… uhm, so that’s 10 times… no, carry the… wait, I should add the…” LOL

    I got a visual of Diana Ross with her oversized coat, sunglasses and champagne. :-)

  8. Louise177 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Must be surreal to see Diana Ross walking into the delivery room. I don’t know why but I don’t think she acted like a diva to the staff. She was so excited to see the baby.

  9. Izzy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I don’t care if the MIL is Diana Ross, it’s beyond rude to do what those parents did. The mother expressed specific wishes about how she wished to proceed with giving birth, which regardless of it being a natural process, is still taking place in a hospital and is treated as a medical procedure. The hospital staff screwed up by not removing the uninvited guests from the room. They put the patient LAST.

  10. Erinn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Is he trying to get a gig as a Lou Bega impersonator?

  11. Nibbi says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Um, what the hell?? Why are we not talking about what an utterly gross, insensitive violation that was of Ashlee’s bodily autonomy?! In my book, she was totally violated by them. Just because she was temporarily incapacitated by **giving birth** doesn’t mean her say over who gets to be involved/ witness her vadge/ deeply intimate moment/ sexuality or product thereof is suspended !! I don’t give a crap if it’s ‘family’! I give even less of a crap if it’s Diana Ross !! Every woman deserves bodily autonomy and respect for her bodily autonomy!! If they weren’t medical staff & she wanted privacy, they shouldn’t have been there !!

  12. K says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Ashley Simpson looks amazing these days. Hair, clothes, everything. She looks totally gorgeous.

  13. L84Tea says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Yeah, who cares what the patient wants during her medical procedure–because that’s exactly what it is, not a side show act–just barge in and do what you want. It’s those nurses jobs to respect the wishes of the patient and they should have thrown them out. If my family had attempted that during my births, heads would be rolling.

  14. Suze says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    This is one of those “cute” celebrity stories that just comes off as distasteful in the telling.

  15. Jenn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:48 am

    This kind of crap is why I told people a different due date than my real due date.
    Just my partners sisters texting and calling incessantly freaking out and yelling we needed to get to the hospital now!!! – stressed me out so bad my first birth – but if anyone had tried THIS I’d have lost it!
    I feel so bad for Ashlee Simpson!

    The disrespect is sick. I’d be livid with the nurses and my partner too :( for allowing my wishes for privacy to be disregarded at a time I want privacy so bad its not even funny.

  16. Beth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Childbirth is a special thing, but not all women feel comfortable with multiple people in there watching. I don’t care if it’s my mother or the most iconic person in the world, but if I say get out, GET OUT. Does anybody respect privacy anymore?

  17. HelloSunshine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I don’t care who she is, if a woman that is in labor tells you not to show up while she gives birth, you listen.
    Birth is not a spectator sport, it’s a very intimate and intense experience. I wonder if Ashlee looks back on her birthing experience with resentment because her wishes weren’t respected. That would be really unfortunate:(

  18. PoliteTeaSipper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:13 am

    So stomping boundaries is okay when you’re Diana Ross? I’m no fan of Ashlee Simpson but it was HER birth and HER medical procedure where so many things can go dangerously wrong.

  19. Scal says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:21 am

    This is not a cute story. I told my partner the only person I wanted in the room was him (and no video/cameras/or social media please) and if my MIL had showed up during my labor…..I would be a single parent because no way no how

    Also let’s not forget that this also means that Joe Simpson was in the room to. Gross. What dad wants to be in the room with his daughter during that?

  20. KBeth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I’m surprised the nurses allowed that, delivery room nurses are notoriously protective of their patients.
    I had 3 births, any unauthorized visitors would have been taken out at the knees, lol.

  21. minx says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:50 am

    No. Way. I don’t care if it’s Diana Ross. That’s just rude and intrusive.

  22. Sherry says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    No. It’s rude and I don’t care if your parents are the Obamas, Diana Ross or The Queen of England. No.

    I am one of those people who like to be left alone when they’re sick (or in this case labor). I’ve had three children and I wanted everyone out while I was in labor except my husband. Thankfully my last two were home waterbirths and my midwife asked me up front, “Do you like a lot of attention or do you like to be left alone?” I wanted to be left alone and she respected that. She checked on me from time to time, but pretty much left me alone until it was time to actually get in the tub and start pushing.

    This was very disrespectful to Ashlee when she was in a very vulnerable position.

  23. holly hobby says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Those are a pair of sweet kids (the children not the folks). Ashlee looks like she did something to her face.

  24. SJhere says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:34 am

    OMG. Talk about awful behavior. If the Mom wants privacy she has every right and her request should be adhered to. Lordy, it’s hard enough giving birth to your first baby, no way in hell would I want my parents or in-laws in the birthing suite with me.

  25. Lynnie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Apparently I’m really late but how did the Simpsons get involved with the Rosses???

  26. RspbryChelly says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    When my niece was born I was the one who took her mother to the hospital (my brother came maybe 15 mins later) & although I was allowed to stay in the same room I was behind the curtain but truth be told, there was a window where I was able to see everything through the reflection. Had she wanted me to leave though I would’ve just left. I wouldn’t see any offense to it, it’s a private intimate moment. But she gave birth FAST. I don’t think she even had time to think of the fact that I was in the same room. She did end up giving my niece her middle name after me so I don’t think I was too intrusive, lol.

  27. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Don’t have to worry about intrusive family members with c-sections thank gawd. But had my mom not been in my room for the first delivery, I probably wouldn’t be here. As a nurse she kept telling staff something was wrong, and they were flippant and dismissive telling her to calm down that it was going to be a long ordeal. Sure enough all hell broke loose and two dozen or so staff members flooded the room with all sorts of gizmos, equipment and drugs lol. Thanks Mom.

  28. april says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Diana was admitted into rehab in 2002 for alcohol and drug abuse. At one point she got a DUI. I read it was because she spiraled downward after her ex-husband died. After he filed for divorce from her, he married a younger woman and she really never got over it. I’m a huge fan of hers and have seen her in concert twice. The last time about two years ago. She had a very rough time after her last divorce. I believe she’s been sober since rehab. So no champagne for her.

  29. Justwastingtime says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Hecate your comments on childbirth were hysterical.

    I only wanted my husband with me. However, for my first, my little sister and cousin showed up uninvited in the labor and delivery room with (I kid you not) champagne, chocolates and various fashion magazines. It was sort of like having the two crazies from AbFab show up. This, after the fact that I went into premature labor due to a stomach bug that had me throwing up for 24 hours beforehand. The labor and delivery nurse figured out what was going on and told them they couldn’t be there (which was a lie, god bless her).

    My second child was adopted so I didn’t have to make it clear that it was a parent-only rule from that point on…

  30. paddingtonjr says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I don’t have children, but I have a general rule about childbirth: aside from medical personnel and/or midwife, if you weren’t there for the conception, you shouldn’t be there for the delivery. This is one time it should really be up to the woman giving birth; if she doesn’t want you there, stay in the waiting room or at home until you’re asked to come.

  31. Hollygo says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I want to be at a Ross gathering. Tracie just is total life goals and they all seem to have a lot of love.

