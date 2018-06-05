Evan Ross: Ashlee wanted privacy while giving birth but our parents watched

I can’t believe that Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross’ little girl Jagger is almost three years old. I never notice my own kids aging so I guess I chart the years through celebrity kids instead. I could have sworn we just announced Jagger’s arrival. Maybe it’s because we don’t hear too much about the Simpson Ross kids. Evan and Ashlee have just launched a unisex clothing collection for Zadig & Voltaire and they’ve named it Jagger Snow after their daughter so they’re talking about her. Evan said the most memorable thing on the day Jagger was born was not so much her arrival, but Evan and Ashelee’s parents, who all arrived before the guest of honor.
For Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross, the day their daughter was born is one they won’t be forgetting anytime soon — for more reasons than one.
“Probably our parents coming in before it was time to come,” Ross, 29, says of the most memorable moment from the day. “I was like, ‘What are y’all doing?!’ ”
“While [Ashlee] was having the baby, we said we were going to do it just us, but then we saw both our parents behind the curtain watching,” he adds. “Also, those nurses can’t stop my mom! Like, Diana Ross just walks in.”
I didn’t want anyone in my delivery room and, at the time, that included my husband. But the nurse wouldn’t let him leave. The only time I heard her yell was after I kissed him goodbye. Ultimately, I had to have an unscheduled C-section and I was glad he was there for that so it all worked out. But neither set of grandparents were within a 100-mile radius of the hospital. However, given the option, I would have been thrilled to have Diana Ross there, especially if she walked in at the height of the chaos. I want to believe she tossed her oversized coat at some attending and told the PA to fetch her a glass of champagne only to check her watch and ask Ashlee if she planned on being long because she hoped to make her nail appointment.
As for the clothing line, it’s kind of cute. I have only seen a few photos so far here and here. The tuxedo blazer Evan is wearing is great. I’m not sure why they named the collection after Jagger but it might be because she has a sense of style, something Evan said Ashlee’s eight-year-old son with Pete Wentz, Bronx, is just coming into. One non-sartorial subject they discussed that rang true was that their kids’ homework. According to Evan, they are as clueless as I am when it comes to the kids schoolwork, “We’re both looking at it and I’m like, ‘You should know this,’ and she’s like, ‘No, you should know this.’” If I had a dime for every time my son’s math stumped me, I’d have… uhm, so that’s 10 times… no, carry the… wait, I should add the…
And not to be too shallow but OMG – their children are gorgeous!
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
I’m pretty sure no one could say no to Diana Ross, ever. I sure as hell wouldn’t.
I find that really rude, actually. Give people the privacy they ask for. Don’t be an asshole.
Right? That would piss me off to the point it would damage our relationship permanently. Sooo inappropriate and invasive.
I would be so pissed. If I’m in terrible pain, covered in bodily fluids and shooting a baby out of my foof, I’m picking the audience and woe betide anyone who goes against that.
I’m with you. If my goddamn vag is being torn open, I get to say who’s there. Diana Ross, or the MIL, or my parents, are not invited. It’s not a show.
Power to those who want an audience, but that ain’t me, and I’d be livid at the nurses for allowing it.
I think he’s just telling a story. Evan and Ashley may have been surprised by the parents’ arrival but they were not allowed to stay without a nod of permission.
I’d be murderous if my mother in law busted in. Or anyone I didn’t ask to be there, honestly.
My MIL did this to me. I still resent her for it, 12 years later. And the nurses that allowed it to happen after I had already told them I didn’t want anybody there but my husband.
I’m so sorry, Juls. That’s absolute garbage.
ITA! I get that there are people who are so blasè that they will pull out their birth video and show it to the whole fam after Thanksgiving dinner, but not everyone is like that, and a choice to give birth without a bunch of extras present should be respected.
Amen. God bless my MIL, she’s not perfect, but she did not roll up at the hospital until almost 24 hours after I had given birth-she drove in from a few states away but let us have a moment to recover. My parents were in the hallway, but that’s exactly where I wanted them, mostly because I expected to use a lot of profanity. The only time I ended up dropping a curse word was after I got my epidural, my husband was reading “1001 random facts you didn’t know” and I couldn’t reach him to strangle him.
My MIL showed up the day of my first’s c-section. I was incredibly annoyed – more still when I realized a few days later that she brought the stomach flu she hadn’t fully recovered from.
I have only sons and I plan on offering to show up where and when my someday maybe daughters in law would like and NOWHERE ELSE.
My dear MIL lives on borrowed time when I am pregnant. She just hasn’t realized I carry prison weapons in my bag in her honor. With our first she was incredibly overbearing. She has mellowed out of force but she can be OTT and domineering. My mother just asks what I need and is support team but MIL…sigh. I am not joking when I say I think I believe the staff where my child was born would have gladly tossed her out of the facility and crossed their fingers in hopes she was injured in the process.
I’ve instructed my husband not to tell ANYONE when I go into labor until I’m in the pushing stage for this exact reason
I agree.
Mother in law in the delivery room is a big no for me. Thankfully my MiL is not crazy.
I had no idea that Ashlee Simpson was married, or was married to a child of Diana Ross’s or had a child with him, but wow! That little girl has Diana’s eyes. Genetics are so weird as Evan’s eyes don’t look so much like his mother’s.
Well Evan’s dad is Norwegian from what I remember (though he is now deceased from a mountain climbing accident over a decade ago) so maybe he inherited his dad’s eyes but I have no idea what he looks like.
That’s a little obnoxious. If I didn’t want anyone to watch me push a tiny human out of my crotch, I would get mad if anyone violated my decision.
I had my spouse holding one leg and my mother in law holding the other, while my own mother paced outside the door. Wouldn’t change it for the world, it was a great bonding experience for my mother in law and I. Giving birth hurt so bad, I didn’t care how many people were in the room lol
“If I had a dime for every time my son’s math stumped me, I’d have… uhm, so that’s 10 times… no, carry the… wait, I should add the…” LOL
I got a visual of Diana Ross with her oversized coat, sunglasses and champagne.
That math thing was cute! And I will say, I went to school in the 80′s, so old math. I did well in math in school and don’t understand new math at all. Third grade math homework is super hard (caveat: I have no kids and so only see it every now and then…. I’m sure I could learn it if I tried!)
And complicated high heeled house slippers. Diamonds may or may not be involved. Diana seems full throttle all the time.
Must be surreal to see Diana Ross walking into the delivery room. I don’t know why but I don’t think she acted like a diva to the staff. She was so excited to see the baby.
I don’t care if the MIL is Diana Ross, it’s beyond rude to do what those parents did. The mother expressed specific wishes about how she wished to proceed with giving birth, which regardless of it being a natural process, is still taking place in a hospital and is treated as a medical procedure. The hospital staff screwed up by not removing the uninvited guests from the room. They put the patient LAST.
Is he trying to get a gig as a Lou Bega impersonator?
Haha! This just made me choke on my morning coffee. Mambo number 5 for sure… 😂
Um, what the hell?? Why are we not talking about what an utterly gross, insensitive violation that was of Ashlee’s bodily autonomy?! In my book, she was totally violated by them. Just because she was temporarily incapacitated by **giving birth** doesn’t mean her say over who gets to be involved/ witness her vadge/ deeply intimate moment/ sexuality or product thereof is suspended !! I don’t give a crap if it’s ‘family’! I give even less of a crap if it’s Diana Ross !! Every woman deserves bodily autonomy and respect for her bodily autonomy!! If they weren’t medical staff & she wanted privacy, they shouldn’t have been there !!
I completely agree. Too often labouring women are treated like cattle by medical professionals and the public alike and their rights and wishes are ignored. This should be criticized not mentioned for laughs.
Ashley Simpson looks amazing these days. Hair, clothes, everything. She looks totally gorgeous.
Beautiful, yes, but I couldn’t pick her from a bar of soap without the nose.
She isn’t remarkable to me either. She is just there.
Yeah, who cares what the patient wants during her medical procedure–because that’s exactly what it is, not a side show act–just barge in and do what you want. It’s those nurses jobs to respect the wishes of the patient and they should have thrown them out. If my family had attempted that during my births, heads would be rolling.
This!!!!!
This is one of those “cute” celebrity stories that just comes off as distasteful in the telling.
This kind of crap is why I told people a different due date than my real due date.
I feel so bad for Ashlee Simpson!
The disrespect is sick. I’d be livid with the nurses and my partner too for allowing my wishes for privacy to be disregarded at a time I want privacy so bad its not even funny.
Childbirth is a special thing, but not all women feel comfortable with multiple people in there watching. I don’t care if it’s my mother or the most iconic person in the world, but if I say get out, GET OUT. Does anybody respect privacy anymore?
I don’t care who she is, if a woman that is in labor tells you not to show up while she gives birth, you listen.
Birth is not a spectator sport, it’s a very intimate and intense experience. I wonder if Ashlee looks back on her birthing experience with resentment because her wishes weren’t respected. That would be really unfortunate:(
So stomping boundaries is okay when you’re Diana Ross? I’m no fan of Ashlee Simpson but it was HER birth and HER medical procedure where so many things can go dangerously wrong.
This is not a cute story. I told my partner the only person I wanted in the room was him (and no video/cameras/or social media please) and if my MIL had showed up during my labor…..I would be a single parent because no way no how
Also let’s not forget that this also means that Joe Simpson was in the room to. Gross. What dad wants to be in the room with his daughter during that?
I’m surprised the nurses allowed that, delivery room nurses are notoriously protective of their patients.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think for a minute the nurses did allow unauthorized attendees. Evan was just making cute. Now if HE couldn’t say get Diana Ross out of here, that’s on him.
The nurses allowed it to happen to me. I told them I only wanted my husband there. Right before I started to push, they let my MIL in. I was in no condition to kick her out. I should have sued their pants off.
Ugh. Sorry that happened to you Juls. At the very least, you should have filed a complaint with the hospital (and depending on how long ago it was, you still may be able to). The nurses were completely wrong, and I commend you for not telling everyone off.
You need to hang out on more birth boards @KBeth. Many, many, many nurses absolutely fail to protect their charges during labour and birth. It’s an epidemic.
No. Way. I don’t care if it’s Diana Ross. That’s just rude and intrusive.
No. It’s rude and I don’t care if your parents are the Obamas, Diana Ross or The Queen of England. No.
This was very disrespectful to Ashlee when she was in a very vulnerable position.
Those are a pair of sweet kids (the children not the folks). Ashlee looks like she did something to her face.
OMG. Talk about awful behavior. If the Mom wants privacy she has every right and her request should be adhered to. Lordy, it’s hard enough giving birth to your first baby, no way in hell would I want my parents or in-laws in the birthing suite with me.
Apparently I’m really late but how did the Simpsons get involved with the Rosses???
When my niece was born I was the one who took her mother to the hospital (my brother came maybe 15 mins later) & although I was allowed to stay in the same room I was behind the curtain but truth be told, there was a window where I was able to see everything through the reflection. Had she wanted me to leave though I would’ve just left. I wouldn’t see any offense to it, it’s a private intimate moment. But she gave birth FAST. I don’t think she even had time to think of the fact that I was in the same room. She did end up giving my niece her middle name after me so I don’t think I was too intrusive, lol.
Don’t have to worry about intrusive family members with c-sections thank gawd. But had my mom not been in my room for the first delivery, I probably wouldn’t be here. As a nurse she kept telling staff something was wrong, and they were flippant and dismissive telling her to calm down that it was going to be a long ordeal. Sure enough all hell broke loose and two dozen or so staff members flooded the room with all sorts of gizmos, equipment and drugs lol. Thanks Mom.
Diana was admitted into rehab in 2002 for alcohol and drug abuse. At one point she got a DUI. I read it was because she spiraled downward after her ex-husband died. After he filed for divorce from her, he married a younger woman and she really never got over it. I’m a huge fan of hers and have seen her in concert twice. The last time about two years ago. She had a very rough time after her last divorce. I believe she’s been sober since rehab. So no champagne for her.
Hecate your comments on childbirth were hysterical.
My second child was adopted so I didn’t have to make it clear that it was a parent-only rule from that point on…
I don’t have children, but I have a general rule about childbirth: aside from medical personnel and/or midwife, if you weren’t there for the conception, you shouldn’t be there for the delivery. This is one time it should really be up to the woman giving birth; if she doesn’t want you there, stay in the waiting room or at home until you’re asked to come.
I want to be at a Ross gathering. Tracie just is total life goals and they all seem to have a lot of love.
