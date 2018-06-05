Demi Lovato tweeted about hiring someone to sexually assault her bodyguard

Before this latest incident I used to like Demi Lovato, her music is generally catchy and good – she can really belt it out, and lately she’s seemed like she has her act together. Demi has a history of showing her ass on social media though, and that happened over the weekend again during a Q&A on Twitter. She was asked about the “funniest prank” she’s ever pulled and her answer was awful.
That’s just unacceptable, not only to do that to someone of course that’s planning for them to be sexually assaulted, but to laugh about it too. Even if she didn’t know that the prostitute would grab her bodyguard, she still hired a sex worker to “surprise” him and then bragged about the fact that the woman assaulted him. Then, when Twitter users called her out for that she got defensive, played the victim and then eventually issued a literal “I’m sorry if you were offended” response.
I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone.
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018
For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me.
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018
So sorry if anyone was offended 😔
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018
That’s just the thing… people DON’T know my full story.. https://t.co/0x8uU7gdDv
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018
I’m sorry for whatever happened to Demi, which she’s not ready to discuss and that is her prerogative. Bringing up her own history of sexual assault does not shield her from responsibility when she does it to someone else however. This was so wrong and mean. I was willing to give Demi a pass for her past behavior as most of it happened a few years ago. After this recent incident all of that just seems like more evidence that she’s a narcissistic a-hole who only cares about herself. People are telling her that she hired someone to assault her bodyguard and she’s responding “what about meeeee?”
imagine comparing craving jelly beans to sexual assault
— mikaela (@hellosweetener) June 4, 2018
History of sexual assault/abuse means nothing, it's harassment no matter if the person(male or female) didn't consent, this is not a prank. Realize as a fan it's your duty to correct your idols when they make a mistake.
— Caio Lucas (@Caio_Targaryen) June 4, 2018
She paid a woman to "prank" her friend and the "prank" consisted of him getting sexually assaulted and then she laughed at it?After that she compared making a joke about sexual assault to JELLY BEANS?!?!?! AND LATER ON SHE PROMOTED HER SONG?!??!GOODBYE
— . (@epicisverytras0) June 4, 2018
This is Demi and her bodyguard, Max, out in Paris yesterday, where she’s on tour. Max has tweeted that he’s fine with Demi’s “prank” and he still works with her, for what it’s worth.
Screenshot of Demi Lovato’s tweet via The Huffington Post. Photos credit: Backgrid, Pacific Coast News and WENN
It’s official…she’s bloody…AWFUL!
Can you imagine if the roles were reversed??? If a strange man came into a womans room and touched/grabbed her vagina??? She’s sick, who even thinks of a stupid thing like this?!
Thank you. And no, you don’t get a pass for being a survivor. She’s just turned into a perp.
It’s somehow OK in her mind because he’s a man? Gross. This double standard has GOT to stop.
Agree, it’s not ok. Also, I don’t care if he says he’s ok with it and still works for her, the principle remains the same – you don’t laugh about someone getting groped without their permission. It’s one thing to prank someone, it’s a completely other thing to laugh about it when it gets into assault territory. That’s not the funniest prank, that’s a “prank” gone wrong and it’s not funny.
Exactly! If Justin Bieber (or any other male singer) said they pranked a female employee like this, their career would be over.
As a professional bodyguard, he could have really hurt the hired woman if he didn’t know what was happening. This was such so wrong for so many reasons.
How many more times can this girl prove she isn’t a good person to look up to? She tears down other women, thinks hiring someone to sexually assault her is a funny prank, and imo she uses her mental illness and addiction issues as an excuse to be rude to others. I’ve been over her for a long time, this just solidifies that I made the right decision.
Seems like she’s the WORST type of person – the type that when called out on making a mistake doubles down on what they said/did and gets offended. There’s nothing you can do with someone like that because any criticism, no matter how put, will just get them to throw a pity party for themselves.There’s no selfr-reflection there, which means there’s no chance for growth. This is literally the worst trait someone can have IMO, I’d rather have a chat with a neo-nazi, they might actually take a look at themselves. This one won’t. In 10 years she’ll be in the same exact spot she’s in now.
She’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. I think we really need to start emphasizing critical reasoning in school.
And at home…where it all begins.
Thank you!!
I hate that she’s playing the victim card here…kinda reminds me of the old, “I have black friends” argument
Yeah. She had talked about her abuse a little bit before and had said something about sharing ‘her truth’ before this hot mess started, but the way she’s bringing it up now as a shield is not only a tacky cop-out, but dangerous.
I’ve been done with her for a while. Having problems in your life does not exempt you from being a decent person.
And of course Max said he’s alright, he wants to keep his job. It’s a classic case of sexual harassment by someone in a position of power.
This.
Role reversal – Imagine if a man had a female bodyguard and he hired some guy to go to her hotel room and “surprise” her, that guy then let himself into her room and assaulted her. It’s insane that Demi would think that this is in any way okay.
OMG. Can you imagine? You’re in your hotel room, there’s a knock, you open the door and someone barges in and grabs_your_genitals? There is absolutely nothing funny about that. What is wrong with her?!
Bi-polar disorder, addition issues, general idiocy, immaturity? Shades of Amanda Bynes?
*addiction*
Good call!!
Prostitution is illegal in Clark County, as is hiring one. Great job admitting to a crime, Demi.
So I guess if someone assaulted a relative of hers she would be okay if the person who assaulted them had been abused in their life? Is it only okay to sexually assault or cause the sexual assault of another person if you yourself have been assaulted? What is her logic because, she lost me? For the record, this girl has been over for me for a long long time. Around the time she was calling people out over what they did or did not do for Kesha. Demi needs to just go live a quiet life somewhere and find some peace.
This just feels mean to me, regardless of whether or not the woman grabbed the bodyguard. What she’s really making fun of in the first place is the fact that the woman she hired is a prostitute. It’s all gross and mean, because Demi is trying to get a laugh at other people’s expense.
the other thing that I haven’t seen anyone bring up is the safety of the prostitute. the bodyguard is a strong man, what if his reaction to someone just entering his hotel room and grabbing his genitalia would’ve been more violent? what if he had “defended himself”? I mean, it must’ve been a shock for him. somebody could’ve gotten hurt!
Good point. Especially since he is a bodyguard, he is probably more alert than most. Thankfully he didn’t do that. But if he did, Demi would be one to blame. You cannot be mad about somebody reacting to getting their genitals grabbed.
Agreed. It seemed mean spirited all around.
I have side-eyed her since the time she allegedly punched a back up dancer, allegedly *told* Nick Jonas to dump his girlfriend and bragged about it in an interview….etc etc. I have always said I think she has anger issues, but this is another level.
I gave her a pass for hitting the back-up dancer only because she was having mental health problems and still a kid too when she did that (yes, she was old enough to know it was wrong and you don’t put your hands on someone. But I grew up a little used to the fact that sometimes dumb teenagers get into fights, so I decided to cut a kid struggling with their mental health some slack and see what would happen when she got it together, especially since she didn’t repeat that behavior in her adulthood). But she’s grown now, and mental illness isn’t an excuse for this one.
Unless the backup dancer hit her first or she was on a psychotic break, no passes should be given, I think.
The way she goes after Taylor is odd and here she is paying for sexual assault.
Sorry but this deserves jail time if it’s true.
Gross and awful.
Not. Funny. Jan.
No. Just no.
She didn’t hire the sex worker to assault the bodyguard, that’s just what happened once she was in his room. Demi is just a freaking *sshole for thinking anything about that was funny, much less tweeting about it.
So what exactly was supposed to happen? The prostitute would just knock on the door? And then what?
Her defensive apology is just as sick as Kevin Spaceys.
I feel like she thought people would think she’s bad ass for this, but we just think she’s inconsiderate and dumb.
“No, in America you’re just an ass.” — Phoebe Buffay
This broad has more than proven she has zero moral compass. People like this aren’t even capable. It’s all about them. Selfish and rotten to the core.
Aw, Demi, he freaked the fck out when this uninvited prostitute came into his room and grabbed his package. Ha-ha you say? You must love the Dumpstet’s story about grabbing them by the p-ssy.
My gut never let me trust her. At all. Especially when I found out she painted herself to be the victim in school when she was the one doing the bullying. She **loves** making herself out to be the victim, even in the twets she made, the situation became about her.
Most celebs do. I went to school with Jesse James decker. She played the same tune of being bullied when SHE was the one to make others lives hell.
Just wow. While it matters that this Max guy is making it clear that he wasn’t victimized, and Demi’s intention wasn’t for him to be assaulted, her whole attitude about this is fucked up and tone deaf. What an idiot. What evidence did she have that he would be ok with a hired sex worker before deciding that she would do this? What a hot mess. This is the same person who jumped all over Taylor Swift for not being feminist enough and not supporting Kesha, but it seems like she could use some schooling on this subject herself.
Is anyone surprised, hope not. There was never a moment of her where she seemed a nice, mature person. Also, it’s good to know that I can make jokes about people who have panic attacks, since I had them too.
Every time stories like this pops up, I’m just like…what is *wrong* with this woman. There’s just a fundamental disconnect between basic social behaviors that can’t be explained by bipolar disorder.
She dated Wilmer Valderrama for years and years. I’ve learned to be sceptical of people who are devoted to obvious assholes. They aren’t all victims, even if they look sweet.
As for this incident, it’s worse because she’s his boss. He protects her, and she exposes him to assault, and brags about it too? Just no.
And the most presumptuous person in Hollywood award goes to…
Lol, but this story will never get out to the 18-24 crowd on insta/twitter that has hailed her as the bounce back queen, and people will continue to boost her ego even more. 😪
This is appalling.
Her own history has nothing to do with this incident, except making it even worse because she should know better.
She’s very, very lucky he didn’t quit and sue the sh!t out of her.
I alwayd abstain from commenting anything about her because I’ve never liked her, but I just need to say, what an asshole! No more Demi, please and thank you.
This behaviour is indefensible no matter her own background or present day mental health issues.
Crikey. Don’t know her. Don’t listen to her. Is she one of the kids that got a start on Barney the purple dinosaur? In any case, I’m a bit stunned she published this criminal information. Zero brains. Abusive. And she’s standing her ground. Contracts should be shredded asap.
Demi, I am disappointed you.
oh but demi…we do need to educate you.
HAHAHA I LOVE MOCKING SEX WORKERS AND SEXUALLY HUMILIATING MY EMPLOYEE IT’S JUST SO HILARIOUS YOU GUYYYSSS #FEMINISM
This. Immaturity and entitlement on full display.
Did she not consider how unsafe this was for the woman? He could’ve acted in self-defence and seriously hurt her. Disgusting, exploitative, and not at all funny.
I am not surprised the bodyguard is “OK” with it… his livelihood depends on Lovato.
He needs to #MeToo her ass and then retire comfortably. She is so awful!
i think going through sexual abuse/harrassment herself makes the situation even worse. Cause then she really should have known better.
And seriously, stop with the sorry if you’re offended bs. Thats not a real apology. And you shouldnt apologize to us, maybe apologize to your security guard.
I have never liked her. She loves to call other women out for not supporting women and then she constantly does the same thing. She’s always reminding everyone about her eating disorders, addictions, sobriety, and depression and what a strong woman she is all while kind of being an asshole. I feel the same way about her Nicki Minaj does.
Can’t belive so few people are talking about this. Disgusting.
