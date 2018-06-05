Demi Lovato tweeted about hiring someone to sexually assault her bodyguard

Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Before this latest incident I used to like Demi Lovato, her music is generally catchy and good – she can really belt it out, and lately she’s seemed like she has her act together. Demi has a history of showing her ass on social media though, and that happened over the weekend again during a Q&A on Twitter. She was asked about the “funniest prank” she’s ever pulled and her answer was awful.

demilovatoawfultweet

That’s just unacceptable, not only to do that to someone of course that’s planning for them to be sexually assaulted, but to laugh about it too. Even if she didn’t know that the prostitute would grab her bodyguard, she still hired a sex worker to “surprise” him and then bragged about the fact that the woman assaulted him. Then, when Twitter users called her out for that she got defensive, played the victim and then eventually issued a literal “I’m sorry if you were offended” response.

I’m sorry for whatever happened to Demi, which she’s not ready to discuss and that is her prerogative. Bringing up her own history of sexual assault does not shield her from responsibility when she does it to someone else however. This was so wrong and mean. I was willing to give Demi a pass for her past behavior as most of it happened a few years ago. After this recent incident all of that just seems like more evidence that she’s a narcissistic a-hole who only cares about herself. People are telling her that she hired someone to assault her bodyguard and she’s responding “what about meeeee?”

This is Demi and her bodyguard, Max, out in Paris yesterday, where she’s on tour. Max has tweeted that he’s fine with Demi’s “prank” and he still works with her, for what it’s worth.

BGUS_1252595_001

wenn34341250

wenn34341248

Screenshot of Demi Lovato’s tweet via The Huffington Post. Photos credit: Backgrid, Pacific Coast News and WENN

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

63 Responses to “Demi Lovato tweeted about hiring someone to sexually assault her bodyguard”

  1. Lala says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    It’s official…she’s bloody…AWFUL!

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    How many more times can this girl prove she isn’t a good person to look up to? She tears down other women, thinks hiring someone to sexually assault her is a funny prank, and imo she uses her mental illness and addiction issues as an excuse to be rude to others. I’ve been over her for a long time, this just solidifies that I made the right decision.

    Reply
    • bbn says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:34 pm

      Seems like she’s the WORST type of person – the type that when called out on making a mistake doubles down on what they said/did and gets offended. There’s nothing you can do with someone like that because any criticism, no matter how put, will just get them to throw a pity party for themselves.There’s no selfr-reflection there, which means there’s no chance for growth. This is literally the worst trait someone can have IMO, I’d rather have a chat with a neo-nazi, they might actually take a look at themselves. This one won’t. In 10 years she’ll be in the same exact spot she’s in now.

      Reply
  3. tw says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. I think we really need to start emphasizing critical reasoning in school.

    Reply
  4. Kitty says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I hate that she’s playing the victim card here…kinda reminds me of the old, “I have black friends” argument

    Reply
  5. Patricia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I’ve been done with her for a while. Having problems in your life does not exempt you from being a decent person.
    And of course Max said he’s alright, he wants to keep his job. It’s a classic case of sexual harassment by someone in a position of power.

    Reply
  6. Sam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Role reversal – Imagine if a man had a female bodyguard and he hired some guy to go to her hotel room and “surprise” her, that guy then let himself into her room and assaulted her. It’s insane that Demi would think that this is in any way okay.

    Reply
  7. ocjulia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:14 am

    OMG. Can you imagine? You’re in your hotel room, there’s a knock, you open the door and someone barges in and grabs_your_genitals? There is absolutely nothing funny about that. What is wrong with her?!

    Reply
  8. BearcatLawyer says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Prostitution is illegal in Clark County, as is hiring one. Great job admitting to a crime, Demi.

    Reply
  9. gatorbait says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    So I guess if someone assaulted a relative of hers she would be okay if the person who assaulted them had been abused in their life? Is it only okay to sexually assault or cause the sexual assault of another person if you yourself have been assaulted? What is her logic because, she lost me? For the record, this girl has been over for me for a long long time. Around the time she was calling people out over what they did or did not do for Kesha. Demi needs to just go live a quiet life somewhere and find some peace.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    This just feels mean to me, regardless of whether or not the woman grabbed the bodyguard. What she’s really making fun of in the first place is the fact that the woman she hired is a prostitute. It’s all gross and mean, because Demi is trying to get a laugh at other people’s expense.

    Reply
  11. Elena says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I have side-eyed her since the time she allegedly punched a back up dancer, allegedly *told* Nick Jonas to dump his girlfriend and bragged about it in an interview….etc etc. I have always said I think she has anger issues, but this is another level.

    Reply
    • otaku fairy says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

      I gave her a pass for hitting the back-up dancer only because she was having mental health problems and still a kid too when she did that (yes, she was old enough to know it was wrong and you don’t put your hands on someone. But I grew up a little used to the fact that sometimes dumb teenagers get into fights, so I decided to cut a kid struggling with their mental health some slack and see what would happen when she got it together, especially since she didn’t repeat that behavior in her adulthood). But she’s grown now, and mental illness isn’t an excuse for this one.

      Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

    The way she goes after Taylor is odd and here she is paying for sexual assault.

    Reply
  13. Electric Tuba says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Sorry but this deserves jail time if it’s true.

    Reply
  14. Melania says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Gross and awful.

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Not. Funny. Jan.

    Reply
  16. M says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    No. Just no.

    Reply
  17. Enough Already says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    She didn’t hire the sex worker to assault the bodyguard, that’s just what happened once she was in his room. Demi is just a freaking *sshole for thinking anything about that was funny, much less tweeting about it.

    Reply
  18. Loopy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Her defensive apology is just as sick as Kevin Spaceys.

    Reply
  19. Christina says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I feel like she thought people would think she’s bad ass for this, but we just think she’s inconsiderate and dumb.

    Reply
  20. Jailnurse says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    This broad has more than proven she has zero moral compass. People like this aren’t even capable. It’s all about them. Selfish and rotten to the core.

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Aw, Demi, he freaked the fck out when this uninvited prostitute came into his room and grabbed his package. Ha-ha you say? You must love the Dumpstet’s story about grabbing them by the p-ssy.

    Reply
  22. Ayra. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

    My gut never let me trust her. At all. Especially when I found out she painted herself to be the victim in school when she was the one doing the bullying. She **loves** making herself out to be the victim, even in the twets she made, the situation became about her.

    Reply
  23. otaku fairy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Just wow. While it matters that this Max guy is making it clear that he wasn’t victimized, and Demi’s intention wasn’t for him to be assaulted, her whole attitude about this is fucked up and tone deaf. What an idiot. What evidence did she have that he would be ok with a hired sex worker before deciding that she would do this? What a hot mess. This is the same person who jumped all over Taylor Swift for not being feminist enough and not supporting Kesha, but it seems like she could use some schooling on this subject herself.

    Reply
  24. Naddie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Is anyone surprised, hope not. There was never a moment of her where she seemed a nice, mature person. Also, it’s good to know that I can make jokes about people who have panic attacks, since I had them too.

    Reply
  25. Veronica S. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Every time stories like this pops up, I’m just like…what is *wrong* with this woman. There’s just a fundamental disconnect between basic social behaviors that can’t be explained by bipolar disorder.

    Reply
  26. Ankhel says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:54 am

    She dated Wilmer Valderrama for years and years. I’ve learned to be sceptical of people who are devoted to obvious assholes. They aren’t all victims, even if they look sweet.

    As for this incident, it’s worse because she’s his boss. He protects her, and she exposes him to assault, and brags about it too? Just no.

    Reply
  27. Christina S. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:15 am

    And the most presumptuous person in Hollywood award goes to…

    Reply
  28. Lynnie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Lol, but this story will never get out to the 18-24 crowd on insta/twitter that has hailed her as the bounce back queen, and people will continue to boost her ego even more. 😪

    Reply
  29. lucy2 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:42 am

    This is appalling.
    Her own history has nothing to do with this incident, except making it even worse because she should know better.
    She’s very, very lucky he didn’t quit and sue the sh!t out of her.

    Reply
  30. Gaby says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I alwayd abstain from commenting anything about her because I’ve never liked her, but I just need to say, what an asshole! No more Demi, please and thank you.

    Reply
  31. Char says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    This behaviour is indefensible no matter her own background or present day mental health issues.

    Reply
  32. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Crikey. Don’t know her. Don’t listen to her. Is she one of the kids that got a start on Barney the purple dinosaur? In any case, I’m a bit stunned she published this criminal information. Zero brains. Abusive. And she’s standing her ground. Contracts should be shredded asap.

    Reply
  33. Cher says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Demi, I am disappointed you.

    Reply
  34. j says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    oh but demi…we do need to educate you.

    Reply
  35. j says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    HAHAHA I LOVE MOCKING SEX WORKERS AND SEXUALLY HUMILIATING MY EMPLOYEE IT’S JUST SO HILARIOUS YOU GUYYYSSS #FEMINISM

    Reply
  36. Valerie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Did she not consider how unsafe this was for the woman? He could’ve acted in self-defence and seriously hurt her. Disgusting, exploitative, and not at all funny.

    Reply
  37. cd3 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I am not surprised the bodyguard is “OK” with it… his livelihood depends on Lovato.

    Reply
  38. vesper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    He needs to #MeToo her ass and then retire comfortably. She is so awful!

    Reply
  39. Marianne says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    i think going through sexual abuse/harrassment herself makes the situation even worse. Cause then she really should have known better.

    And seriously, stop with the sorry if you’re offended bs. Thats not a real apology. And you shouldnt apologize to us, maybe apologize to your security guard.

    Reply
  40. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I have never liked her. She loves to call other women out for not supporting women and then she constantly does the same thing. She’s always reminding everyone about her eating disorders, addictions, sobriety, and depression and what a strong woman she is all while kind of being an asshole. I feel the same way about her Nicki Minaj does.

    Reply
  41. xflare says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Can’t belive so few people are talking about this. Disgusting.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment