Donald Trump disinvited the Philly Eagles from attending their White House party

It feels like this happened so long ago, but it was just back in September of last year when Steph Curry said, in an interview, that he wouldn’t attend the White House celebration for the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Final. After Steph made that statement, Donald Trump got his dinosaur-sized panties in a bunch and tweeted: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Steph didn’t hesitate. But that didn’t stop LeBron from delivering the best four-letter burn to Trump:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Well, U BUM is at it again. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Trump’s favorite team, the New England Patriots, in this year’s Super Bowl. The Eagles were invited to the White House for a celebration, only it seems like only about 10 people (players, and Eagles-team-employees) were going to attend. So U BUM issued this statement:

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Many people are pointing how stupid all of this is. None of the Philly Eagles kneeled during the anthem last year (and even if they did, who gives a sh-t?). Eagle Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem to protest racial injustice. That’s it. U BUM was just mad that all the cool people didn’t want to come to his party. And he was scared that some black folks might come to his ALL-White House too.

This is what Philly Mayor Kenney said:

Philly mayor Jim Kenney's statement is pointed. After President Trump disinvited the #Eagles to the White House, Kenney calls him "a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend." pic.twitter.com/90pHhIR4SU — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 5, 2018

LOL. U BUM is a fragile egomaniac, thank you Mayor Kenney. A statement from Torrey Smith:

