Donald Trump disinvited the Philly Eagles from attending their White House party

It feels like this happened so long ago, but it was just back in September of last year when Steph Curry said, in an interview, that he wouldn’t attend the White House celebration for the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Final. After Steph made that statement, Donald Trump got his dinosaur-sized panties in a bunch and tweeted: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Steph didn’t hesitate. But that didn’t stop LeBron from delivering the best four-letter burn to Trump:
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
Well, U BUM is at it again. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Trump’s favorite team, the New England Patriots, in this year’s Super Bowl. The Eagles were invited to the White House for a celebration, only it seems like only about 10 people (players, and Eagles-team-employees) were going to attend. So U BUM issued this statement:
The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018
Many people are pointing how stupid all of this is. None of the Philly Eagles kneeled during the anthem last year (and even if they did, who gives a sh-t?). Eagle Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem to protest racial injustice. That’s it. U BUM was just mad that all the cool people didn’t want to come to his party. And he was scared that some black folks might come to his ALL-White House too.
This is what Philly Mayor Kenney said:
Philly mayor Jim Kenney's statement is pointed.
After President Trump disinvited the #Eagles to the White House, Kenney calls him "a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend." pic.twitter.com/90pHhIR4SU
— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 5, 2018
LOL. U BUM is a fragile egomaniac, thank you Mayor Kenney. A statement from Torrey Smith:
Mic drop! #Eagles pic.twitter.com/uGYrVebe7G
— Sir John (I-CA) (@BruhManInSoCal) June 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Torrey Smith for president. Excellent statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I am so inspired by this movement. I hope it continues to gain momentum and inspire real change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish I could give a million likes to these sentiments!
Torrey Smith, Mayor Kenney…I love you both! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that was SO GREAT. called him out for what he is with no sugar-coating, like so many pols and talking heads do.
Jim Kenney, too! I am a Giants fan but have MAD RESPECT for this Philly team.
ETA: everyone is saying that Obama should have a barbeque and invite them. I bet they’d ALL go, too. would love to see that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fox News ran a photo of players kneeling in prayer and tried to shame them as people kneeling during the anthem. If Dems knew how to do this playbook, they’d be screaming from the rooftops about it. Instead, crickets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, yea, verily, the President of your Great Nation shall henceforth be dubbed U BUM. This is 24 carat stuff.
I really need to get back to the optometrist and pick up my new contact lenses, because I read it as, “Going to the White House is considered a great horror…”
Awww. Look at his tiny little fists. “Waaaaah! No one wants to come to my paaaaarteee!” He’s such a petty, demented, barge-arsed, whiney oik.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Torrey and his wife are friends of mine (I have known Chanel for a long time) and he gets an incredible amount of hate and death threats over this stuff.
People that poured money into the NFL and merchandise for years and years burned their own things last year and are now disowning the NFL. I kind of laugh at all the time and money they put in but never really cared about the black players (or DV and head injuries). Losers (Donald included).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what new dumpster fire of a scandal is 45 trying to distract everyone’s attention with this disinvite?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want to take the L on no one from the team (except the management) wanting to go. It’s a “you can’t fire me- I quit!” moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Manaforts bail being revoked?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
due to witness tampering, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Manafort’s witness tampering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s gonna be an interesting day.
Cheeto is already tweeting about Session’s recusal. Oh boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he pardons Manafort, there needs to be a revolt. Enough is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if he pardons Manafort, then Manafort cannot plead the fifth on anything. he’s gotta testify on EVERYTHING he knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s to prevent Manafort from omitting evidence? If it’s not a question from Mueller I doubt he’s going to volunteer info. Will his pardon be revoked, and while we’re on the subject, can pardons be revoked? I’m google bound.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, New York! Time to change their law regarding state charges against a pardoned person being double jeopardy. Ya’ll need to move fast on this one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This from a guy whose lawyers say he is too busy running the country to speak to Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think NFL players will continue to go down on one knee after the Trump presidency?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t about Trump. Racial injustice and police violence against people of color won’t end with Trump’s Presidency. As long as there is a cause, why shouldn’t players continue to highlight and bring attention to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t kneeling in response to Trump. It is calling out the racial disparity they face on a daily basis (like from BBQ Becky!). So yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were doing it before his presidency, so, yeah. As long as injustice, racism and implicit (sometimes explicit) bias exist in our criminal and social justice system, they will take a knee. I do think that he motivated more of them to take the knee, but remember that Colin K was doing it before the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They started doing it during the Obama presidency. The issue is police brutality against blacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cops need to stop killing African Americans and their children. This was going on long before Cheeto stole the presidency. He is conveniently using the protest of these murders to gin up his racist base and distract them from seeing his crimes. It is sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is a petulant psychotic a-hole. He thinks he can rant and rave and say what ever he wants about anyone and yet everyone is supposed to love him and clamor to be in his presence. A draft dodger has the gall to rant about the military and flag.
So glad the Eagles called him on his crap. And I wish more folks would speak out and challenge his narrative. This is not about disrespecting the military or the anthem. And honestly, the anthem shouldn’t even be played at sporting events.
When will this damn nightmare be over…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He CAN rant and rave and say whatever he wants.
The Republicans are the only people who can hold him accountable in the present, and they aren’t. He cares more about infamy and wealth than he does about being well-liked, but he wants the farce in front of him to be performed to his liking. He’s not that different than the leader of North Korea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Republicans won’t hold him accountable, then the voters need to hold THEM accountable. Every seat in the House of Representatives (where impeachment proceedings would begin) is up for grabs in the November elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His dis-invites only makes Trump look stupid. When only about 10 players want to a attend clearly they don’t care about you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard less than ten players, planned to attend, staff would bring the numbers to ten. LOL.
This is worst than when 1/2 or 1/4 of the N E Patriots turned up with an unsigned football.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember being really *disgusted with Timmy Thomas the awe-inspiring goaltender for the Boston Bruins in 2012. The Cup winning team had been invited to Obama’s WH for a celebration and Timmy refused to go. I was appalled that he put politics in front of the team, dividing the team and tarnishing the win. I realize now that it must have taken a lot of guts for him to stand up for his beliefs, he certainly got attention for it.
*Disgusted might be a little strong, but they had just won the Cup from us. I was crushed. Was seriously disgusted by the flipping idiots that participated in the Vancouver riot that followed the game. Not Canadians at their finest. The hundreds that showed up the next morning to help clean up the mess? My kind of citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t that Thomas did not want to go, that is something that would have been forgotten about, it was that he doubled down on the insanity that did him in. He kept digging that hole and never could get out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the alternate party he threw together was even more ridiculous. He said the 1,000 fans invited could still come but instead of seeing/meeting the team they would be able to hear the Marine Band play the national anthem. He ended up scrapping that too, lol, when I’m guessing the fans started to cancel in droves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why would the fans even show if the team didn’t?
man, he’s so pathetic and stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I broke up with you, you didn’t break up with me.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep same reason he cancelled the North Korea Meeting. He thought they were going to cancel on him. Fragile man-child ego Emperor Zero.
Plus it helps bury the Manafort news for 24 hours. Silly man, you can bury the story but not Muller. He does not sleep!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When that man FINALLY gets thrown out on big orange end, I’m throwing an Im-peach-mint party. Peach bellinis, peach cobbler, mint juleps, mint chocolate chip ice cream, etc. “Jailhouse Rock” will be playing on the stereo. And it will be glorious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, @Tootsie! I hope we all get an invite to THAT party!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s going to be a national holiday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaaas! All the peach and minty things! Bring it on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, I have to pass this along to my friend, who has already issued an open invitation to her house for an immediate party, any time, day or night, as soon as word of impeachment comes. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in! I’ll bring imPEACHment Cobbler for all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha. Great idea. And shout out to Philly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will this happen?? I fully have plans to post as my Facebook status “Ding dong the witch is dead” as soon as they announce/if they ever announce Trump is impeached.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m now an Eagles fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a life long Philly resident, this moment is like winning the Super Bowl all over again. Go Birds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right there with you! Lifelong Delco native and resident, and lifelong Eagles fan here. All my friends are saying they should just have another parade on Broad St. today to prove a point. I’d get sick at work with the quickness if they did that!! Love those guys!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same!! Love my Birds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! My family has had season tickets for over 50 years, and FINALLY we got the big win. And I’m really proud of these guys again for saying hell no to Trump.
Overall they seem like a pretty decent and involved group of guys who do a lot in the community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t the bum say that the Marine corps band was going to come instead? So if his the invitees refuse to come, Drumpf will just ask a group who can’t refuse his invite. (And have to salute him too.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MTE. They don’t call them “The President’s Own” for nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I posted that above. I think they cancelled that, too, when they realized the fans were not interested in hearing the band play the anthem but to actually see the players.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such a baby. He knew barely anyone wanted to go, so he cancelled it so he could say, “I didn’t even want you to come to the White House anyway! “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone needs to stand up.
It is time to toss that fool out of our White house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You didn’t break up with me, I broke up with YOU.
You can’t dis-invite people who weren’t coming to your party anyway, jackass.
In a normal world, someone would have stopped him and said, “this makes you look weak and childish. Let it go”. In the new bizarro world we live in, this is a major talking point and a worthy rallying cry to his base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously the man is an unhinged crybaby desperate for validation and approval but this comment is to point out that Lebron’s tweet is one of the greatest tweets to have been produced on that website, and everytime i remember it, i chuckle to myself at the audacity and the accuracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get it, Mayor Kenney!! Hell to the yeah. Proud proud PROUD of this city I love so dearly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dumb move by Trump. I expect MORE NFL players are going to take a knee out of defiance to Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Philly girl here. Trump just lost the support of the any remaining Trumpers in the Greater Philly area. Get me my snowballs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you telling the truth? Trump support in you hometown are turning against him. Now that’s a relief and a cause for a celebration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No he didn’t. Plenty of Trumpers are bitching about the team and Kenney on Facebook. Don’t fool yourself into thinking he doesn’t have a lot of supporters here (unfortunately, I’m related to several).
With that being said, no one likes us; we don’t care!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one likes us! We don’t care! Those people on FB that don’t like the team and Kenney are more likely from the suburbs of Philly and surrounding counties. I am not saying they are some in the city…but they are really hard to find. There is no way a Philly Eagles fan is going to choose the tang tyrant over the Eagles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they wake up, but Florida snowbirds who live in Pennsylvania, are some of the most diehard, stubborn Trumpsters I know. Snowbirds are retired people, but they talked nonstop about how excited they were with all the jobs, jobs,jobs Trump was bringing to the Rust Belt. If they’re still supporting him after all the BS he’s put the country through, they won’t give a damn about the Eagles being disinvited to the White House
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach about the snowbirds. And they’re terrible drivers too omg (source: live in Florida).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of die hard Trumpster Philly fans are siding with the president, sadly. They are sending hate to the team, especially those vocally opposed to Trump.
NOTHING could make them turn against Trump at this point. NOTHING. Even if he was caught on camera calling his supporters stupid, they’d say it was fake. At this point he’d have to either put some sort of gun control into action or do something they consider “liberal.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A die hard Pennsylvania Trumpster I know still refuses to believe that was him on the Access Hollywood tape. What?! I’ve shown her the proof of Trump “apologizing ” and admitting it was him, but this lady is stuck in a bubble full of alternative facts. You’re right about how NOTHING can make them turn against him. These nut jobs are all over the place, not just Philly though, and it blows my mind how they feel no shame supporting such a dangerous clown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done, Eagles!
A staff member wrote that tweet for him. It’s too coherent to be a Trump original.
Trump has yet to invite WNBA champions Minnesota Lynx to the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow I think they probably wouldn’t want to come…but I hear you. He is the. worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The statements by Mayor Kenney and Torrey Smith were amazing and on-point. Trump is such a thin-skinned cry-baby, and that would be comical if he wasn’t, you know, the President of the United States!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our President is a 7th grade Mean Girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lately baby fists seems on a tear to trash and disengage from everyone. I suspect he is losing touch with reality (as tenuous as it always has been). His tweet regarding the SCOTUS the Colorado Baker ruling was also filled with hate. You can see his cruelty and tantrums in all these actions.
His only friend is Bibi, who snickers at his idiocy behind his back. Even NK trolled babyfists with a giant envelope to make his hands look even tinier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like we all haven’t heard that Manafort used encrypted codes to send to potential witnesses; that’s witness-tampering.
But Emperor Zero hardly knew him, right? Was Manafort the creamer boy like Papad was the coffee (covfefe) boy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? Lol. People are pointing out that Bigly can’t exactly use the coffee boy excuse when they guy’s title was Campaign MANAGER. Haha/sob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww poor ickle bigly boy is in a huff because no one wants to come to the big white house to play homage and bend the knee to the wannabe Emperor of the United States of Trumplandia. Plus he distracting from various other issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This plays well with his base, they eat it up. He knows that. He’s even said it. He incites division and racism for fun. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Trump now yammering about staying in the locker room being disrespectful? I thought that’s what he wanted, so he wouldn’t be perturbed by seeing people kneeling. The guy hasn’t soent much time in church, remember, so kneeling is foreign to him.
Had to laugh when Trump said they should be standing during the anthem, with hand over heart. His immigrant wife has had to remind him to do that at official occasions (and yes, it’s on video).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And until just a few years ago, the players all stayed in the locker room during the Anthem and nobody thought for a single second that it was disrespectful, it was just normal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They play the anthem at my kid’s little league games. I don’t remember that happening when I was a kid. I find it very odd, it only makes sense to me for international games. And how does the National Anthem, the anthem of the country, or the AMERICAN flag, the flag of the entire country, represent just the troops??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If EZ follows Nixon’s model of resigning after making comments about pardoning oneself, then Thursday’s the day!
(Nixon resigned 3 days after asking the DOJ about pardoning himself)
Btw, “sugar-cube boy” Michael Cohen is due for some heart-breaking news on June 15.
“We hardly knew him!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is cohen getting indicted on the 15th?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooooooh! Sounds very intriguing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White people problems: My mom lives with me. Her sister is coming in to NY to visit with her third husband. They are both arrogant, dumb, and I mean pig stupid, Trumpsters. And her other sister who literally had a catastrophic brain bleed I personally don’t think she fully recovered from and is now I don’t know how to say this – it’s not senile, though she certainly has that. She’s crazy. But the thing is she always was. The biggest conspiracy theorist I have ever personally known. Now, she’s totally off her rocker. And of course, a big trump supporter. This is part of what got me in trouble here when I said the mentally ill are Trump’s base. Which was wrong of me. It happens that some of the people I know who support him are mentally ill, but others are just mean and stupid. So I should never have said that.
Anyway…my mom hates trump passionately. So I don’t want to punish her. I am even giving her the money to take the group of pigs out to a very nice dinner. But I won’t be here. I am hightailing it to montauk. These little kids being ripped from their parents was the end of playing any kind of phony nice with his supporters. I am a wreck every time this loon tweets, I had to go on Paxil since his election, I despise the people who voted for him, and feel even worse about the morons who still support him. This guy is going to kill me. If I don’t live to celebrate his passing, it will be because he killed me from stress. And I’m white. And I never forget that or how much worse it is for POC and LGBTQ
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we talk about the fact that Sarah sanders is reportedly 34 years old?! She looks 50!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s those smoky eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How dare you!!!! You know her smoky eyes are OFF LIMIT from comment!
LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you noticed, since the WHCD, she no longer is doing the eyes of lies? lol. The makeup person she kept on after Scaramoochie (sp?? too lazy to look him up) must’ve quit lolol. Either that, or she’s trying to start to distance herself…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks older every day. It must be exhausting to keep track of so many lies and dance around questions to never give any kind of answer. I’ve noticed she no longer wears “burned facts smoky eye makeup ” as much anymore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, she’s only 34??? I thought she was older than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Crazy right?
I honestly thought she was only a few years younger than kelly ann conway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the same age as my cousin, yet most people think my cousin is in her early 20s. Once, I was with her when someone asked my cousin if she was still in school. She was like “no, I graduated already.” And they were like “high school or college.” She replied “Med school.” I have another cousin who is 45 and people think she’s in her 20s as well.
I was surprised to find out that SHS is 34
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other one who looks older than he is? Ted Cruz. He’s 47 and only 2 months older than I am. I guess being mean ages you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ted’s only 47? See, that’s what happens to you when you don’t live right…lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I turned 36 a few months ago and was absolutely shocked when I found out she’s younger than me. It made me feel better about how I’m aging. Hate really does seem to age a person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He such a ridiculous petty egomaniac! Good for the Eagles for standing their ground. I love this mayor for speaking the truth. I’m actually moving to Philly next month!! This makes me soooo proud of my soon to be new home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Born and raised in Philadelphia!!! Proud today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes my day seeing ubum publicly insulted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s going to burn over that all day. Retaliation will be all he thinks of as he tries to find an appropriate comeback. That or he will lash out at the first minority or vulnerable group that crosses his path today. Anyone not white and male is in the line of fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. And anything goes cuz he’ll just pardon himself. : -|
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are in a living nightmare. Who does this type of juvenile petty ish??? This is damn far beneath the office of POTUS..
Report this comment as spam or abuse