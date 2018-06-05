Donald Trump disinvited the Philly Eagles from attending their White House party

It feels like this happened so long ago, but it was just back in September of last year when Steph Curry said, in an interview, that he wouldn’t attend the White House celebration for the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Final. After Steph made that statement, Donald Trump got his dinosaur-sized panties in a bunch and tweeted: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Steph didn’t hesitate. But that didn’t stop LeBron from delivering the best four-letter burn to Trump:

Well, U BUM is at it again. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Trump’s favorite team, the New England Patriots, in this year’s Super Bowl. The Eagles were invited to the White House for a celebration, only it seems like only about 10 people (players, and Eagles-team-employees) were going to attend. So U BUM issued this statement:

Many people are pointing how stupid all of this is. None of the Philly Eagles kneeled during the anthem last year (and even if they did, who gives a sh-t?). Eagle Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem to protest racial injustice. That’s it. U BUM was just mad that all the cool people didn’t want to come to his party. And he was scared that some black folks might come to his ALL-White House too.

This is what Philly Mayor Kenney said:

LOL. U BUM is a fragile egomaniac, thank you Mayor Kenney. A statement from Torrey Smith:

99 Responses to “Donald Trump disinvited the Philly Eagles from attending their White House party”

  1. NameChange says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Torrey Smith for president. Excellent statement.

    Reply
    • tw says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

      I agree. I am so inspired by this movement. I hope it continues to gain momentum and inspire real change.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 5, 2018 at 9:04 am

      that was SO GREAT. called him out for what he is with no sugar-coating, like so many pols and talking heads do.

      Jim Kenney, too! I am a Giants fan but have MAD RESPECT for this Philly team.

      ETA: everyone is saying that Obama should have a barbeque and invite them. I bet they’d ALL go, too. would love to see that.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 5, 2018 at 9:59 am

      And, yea, verily, the President of your Great Nation shall henceforth be dubbed U BUM. This is 24 carat stuff.

      I really need to get back to the optometrist and pick up my new contact lenses, because I read it as, “Going to the White House is considered a great horror…”

      Awww. Look at his tiny little fists. “Waaaaah! No one wants to come to my paaaaarteee!” He’s such a petty, demented, barge-arsed, whiney oik.

      Reply
    • Bea says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      Torrey and his wife are friends of mine (I have known Chanel for a long time) and he gets an incredible amount of hate and death threats over this stuff.
      People that poured money into the NFL and merchandise for years and years burned their own things last year and are now disowning the NFL. I kind of laugh at all the time and money they put in but never really cared about the black players (or DV and head injuries). Losers (Donald included).

      Reply
  2. RBC says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

    So what new dumpster fire of a scandal is 45 trying to distract everyone’s attention with this disinvite?

    Reply
  3. Rescue Cat says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Do you think NFL players will continue to go down on one knee after the Trump presidency?

    Reply
  4. IlsaLund says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Trump is a petulant psychotic a-hole. He thinks he can rant and rave and say what ever he wants about anyone and yet everyone is supposed to love him and clamor to be in his presence. A draft dodger has the gall to rant about the military and flag.

    So glad the Eagles called him on his crap. And I wish more folks would speak out and challenge his narrative. This is not about disrespecting the military or the anthem. And honestly, the anthem shouldn’t even be played at sporting events.

    When will this damn nightmare be over…..

    Reply
    • Oh_Dear says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      He CAN rant and rave and say whatever he wants.
      The Republicans are the only people who can hold him accountable in the present, and they aren’t. He cares more about infamy and wealth than he does about being well-liked, but he wants the farce in front of him to be performed to his liking. He’s not that different than the leader of North Korea.

      Reply
      • jetlagged says:
        June 5, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        If the Republicans won’t hold him accountable, then the voters need to hold THEM accountable. Every seat in the House of Representatives (where impeachment proceedings would begin) is up for grabs in the November elections.

  5. Louise177 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    His dis-invites only makes Trump look stupid. When only about 10 players want to a attend clearly they don’t care about you.

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

      I heard less than ten players, planned to attend, staff would bring the numbers to ten. LOL.
      This is worst than when 1/2 or 1/4 of the N E Patriots turned up with an unsigned football.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:45 am

      I remember being really *disgusted with Timmy Thomas the awe-inspiring goaltender for the Boston Bruins in 2012. The Cup winning team had been invited to Obama’s WH for a celebration and Timmy refused to go. I was appalled that he put politics in front of the team, dividing the team and tarnishing the win. I realize now that it must have taken a lot of guts for him to stand up for his beliefs, he certainly got attention for it.
      *Disgusted might be a little strong, but they had just won the Cup from us. I was crushed. Was seriously disgusted by the flipping idiots that participated in the Vancouver riot that followed the game. Not Canadians at their finest. The hundreds that showed up the next morning to help clean up the mess? My kind of citizens.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:14 am

      And the alternate party he threw together was even more ridiculous. He said the 1,000 fans invited could still come but instead of seeing/meeting the team they would be able to hear the Marine Band play the national anthem. He ended up scrapping that too, lol, when I’m guessing the fans started to cancel in droves.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:32 am

      “I broke up with you, you didn’t break up with me.”

      Reply
      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        June 5, 2018 at 12:49 pm

        Yep same reason he cancelled the North Korea Meeting. He thought they were going to cancel on him. Fragile man-child ego Emperor Zero.

        Plus it helps bury the Manafort news for 24 hours. Silly man, you can bury the story but not Muller. He does not sleep!

  6. Tootsie McJingle says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    When that man FINALLY gets thrown out on big orange end, I’m throwing an Im-peach-mint party. Peach bellinis, peach cobbler, mint juleps, mint chocolate chip ice cream, etc. “Jailhouse Rock” will be playing on the stereo. And it will be glorious.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I’m now an Eagles fan.

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    As a life long Philly resident, this moment is like winning the Super Bowl all over again. Go Birds.

    Reply
  9. Aephra says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Didn’t the bum say that the Marine corps band was going to come instead? So if his the invitees refuse to come, Drumpf will just ask a group who can’t refuse his invite. (And have to salute him too.)

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    He’s such a baby. He knew barely anyone wanted to go, so he cancelled it so he could say, “I didn’t even want you to come to the White House anyway! “

    Reply
  11. Chef Grace says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Everyone needs to stand up.
    It is time to toss that fool out of our White house.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

    You didn’t break up with me, I broke up with YOU.

    You can’t dis-invite people who weren’t coming to your party anyway, jackass.

    In a normal world, someone would have stopped him and said, “this makes you look weak and childish. Let it go”. In the new bizarro world we live in, this is a major talking point and a worthy rallying cry to his base.

    Reply
  13. tifzlan says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Obviously the man is an unhinged crybaby desperate for validation and approval but this comment is to point out that Lebron’s tweet is one of the greatest tweets to have been produced on that website, and everytime i remember it, i chuckle to myself at the audacity and the accuracy.

    Reply
  14. Patricia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Get it, Mayor Kenney!! Hell to the yeah. Proud proud PROUD of this city I love so dearly.

    Reply
  15. aquarius64 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Dumb move by Trump. I expect MORE NFL players are going to take a knee out of defiance to Trump.

    Reply
  16. Layla says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Philly girl here. Trump just lost the support of the any remaining Trumpers in the Greater Philly area. Get me my snowballs.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Are you telling the truth? Trump support in you hometown are turning against him. Now that’s a relief and a cause for a celebration.

      Reply
    • Enn says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

      No he didn’t. Plenty of Trumpers are bitching about the team and Kenney on Facebook. Don’t fool yourself into thinking he doesn’t have a lot of supporters here (unfortunately, I’m related to several).

      With that being said, no one likes us; we don’t care!

      Reply
      • Avery says:
        June 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

        No one likes us! We don’t care! Those people on FB that don’t like the team and Kenney are more likely from the suburbs of Philly and surrounding counties. I am not saying they are some in the city…but they are really hard to find. There is no way a Philly Eagles fan is going to choose the tang tyrant over the Eagles!

    • Beth says:
      June 5, 2018 at 9:35 am

      I hope they wake up, but Florida snowbirds who live in Pennsylvania, are some of the most diehard, stubborn Trumpsters I know. Snowbirds are retired people, but they talked nonstop about how excited they were with all the jobs, jobs,jobs Trump was bringing to the Rust Belt. If they’re still supporting him after all the BS he’s put the country through, they won’t give a damn about the Eagles being disinvited to the White House

      Reply
    • Bea says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      A lot of die hard Trumpster Philly fans are siding with the president, sadly. They are sending hate to the team, especially those vocally opposed to Trump.
      NOTHING could make them turn against Trump at this point. NOTHING. Even if he was caught on camera calling his supporters stupid, they’d say it was fake. At this point he’d have to either put some sort of gun control into action or do something they consider “liberal.”

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        June 5, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        A die hard Pennsylvania Trumpster I know still refuses to believe that was him on the Access Hollywood tape. What?! I’ve shown her the proof of Trump “apologizing ” and admitting it was him, but this lady is stuck in a bubble full of alternative facts. You’re right about how NOTHING can make them turn against him. These nut jobs are all over the place, not just Philly though, and it blows my mind how they feel no shame supporting such a dangerous clown

  17. lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Well done, Eagles!

    A staff member wrote that tweet for him. It’s too coherent to be a Trump original.

    Trump has yet to invite WNBA champions Minnesota Lynx to the White House.

    Reply
  18. smcollins says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The statements by Mayor Kenney and Torrey Smith were amazing and on-point. Trump is such a thin-skinned cry-baby, and that would be comical if he wasn’t, you know, the President of the United States!

    Reply
  19. ocjulia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Our President is a 7th grade Mean Girl.

    Reply
  20. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Lately baby fists seems on a tear to trash and disengage from everyone. I suspect he is losing touch with reality (as tenuous as it always has been). His tweet regarding the SCOTUS the Colorado Baker ruling was also filled with hate. You can see his cruelty and tantrums in all these actions.

    His only friend is Bibi, who snickers at his idiocy behind his back. Even NK trolled babyfists with a giant envelope to make his hands look even tinier.

    Reply
  21. Eric says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Like we all haven’t heard that Manafort used encrypted codes to send to potential witnesses; that’s witness-tampering.

    But Emperor Zero hardly knew him, right? Was Manafort the creamer boy like Papad was the coffee (covfefe) boy?

    Reply
  22. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Aww poor ickle bigly boy is in a huff because no one wants to come to the big white house to play homage and bend the knee to the wannabe Emperor of the United States of Trumplandia. Plus he distracting from various other issues.

    Reply
  23. Darla says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    This plays well with his base, they eat it up. He knows that. He’s even said it. He incites division and racism for fun. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.

    Reply
  24. jwoolman says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Why is Trump now yammering about staying in the locker room being disrespectful? I thought that’s what he wanted, so he wouldn’t be perturbed by seeing people kneeling. The guy hasn’t soent much time in church, remember, so kneeling is foreign to him.

    Had to laugh when Trump said they should be standing during the anthem, with hand over heart. His immigrant wife has had to remind him to do that at official occasions (and yes, it’s on video).

    Reply
  25. Eric says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    If EZ follows Nixon’s model of resigning after making comments about pardoning oneself, then Thursday’s the day!

    (Nixon resigned 3 days after asking the DOJ about pardoning himself)

    Btw, “sugar-cube boy” Michael Cohen is due for some heart-breaking news on June 15.

    “We hardly knew him!”

    Reply
  26. Darla says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

    White people problems: My mom lives with me. Her sister is coming in to NY to visit with her third husband. They are both arrogant, dumb, and I mean pig stupid, Trumpsters. And her other sister who literally had a catastrophic brain bleed I personally don’t think she fully recovered from and is now I don’t know how to say this – it’s not senile, though she certainly has that. She’s crazy. But the thing is she always was. The biggest conspiracy theorist I have ever personally known. Now, she’s totally off her rocker. And of course, a big trump supporter. This is part of what got me in trouble here when I said the mentally ill are Trump’s base. Which was wrong of me. It happens that some of the people I know who support him are mentally ill, but others are just mean and stupid. So I should never have said that.

    Anyway…my mom hates trump passionately. So I don’t want to punish her. I am even giving her the money to take the group of pigs out to a very nice dinner. But I won’t be here. I am hightailing it to montauk. These little kids being ripped from their parents was the end of playing any kind of phony nice with his supporters. I am a wreck every time this loon tweets, I had to go on Paxil since his election, I despise the people who voted for him, and feel even worse about the morons who still support him. This guy is going to kill me. If I don’t live to celebrate his passing, it will be because he killed me from stress. And I’m white. And I never forget that or how much worse it is for POC and LGBTQ

    Reply
  27. Mela says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Can we talk about the fact that Sarah sanders is reportedly 34 years old?! She looks 50!!!!

    Reply
  28. Krissy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    He such a ridiculous petty egomaniac! Good for the Eagles for standing their ground. I love this mayor for speaking the truth. I’m actually moving to Philly next month!! This makes me soooo proud of my soon to be new home.

    Reply
  29. homeslice says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Born and raised in Philadelphia!!! Proud today!

    Reply
  30. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Makes my day seeing ubum publicly insulted.

    Reply
  31. JRenee says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    We are in a living nightmare. Who does this type of juvenile petty ish??? This is damn far beneath the office of POTUS..

    Reply

