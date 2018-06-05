Kim Kardashian in Rick Owens at the CFDAs: actually really pretty?

This is almost as shocking to me as when Kim Kardashian got her first American Vogue cover: Kim was given the Influencer Award at this year’s Council of Fashion Designers of America gala. THe CFDAs are very Anna Wintour-approved too, so just in case you were wondering, Kim is still liked by the legitimate fashion community. I don’t know what to tell you. Kim came to the CFDAs in this custom look by Rick Owens, and… I don’t hate this? Like… I enjoy the whole look. I love that Kim is back to dark hair, and while this two-piece dress isn’t the best thing ever, she looks comfortable and sexy. Kourtney was her date, and Kourt wore a Christian Siriano pantsuit.

When Kim received her award, she told the audience: “I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time. But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.” She said a lot more, about how Kanye is her inspiration and stylist and all of that - go here to see more.

Interesting enough, Issa Rae was the host of this year’s CFDAs. She wore a custom Pyer Moss gown with a specialized belt which read “Every N— Is A Star.” During her monolauge, she clowned on Kanye in front of his wife too, saying: “I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it’s convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” I wonder what Kim’s reaction to that joke was.

100 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in Rick Owens at the CFDAs: actually really pretty?”

  1. Alix says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Nope. Desperately ill-fitting.

    Reply
  2. NameChange says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:37 am

    How, Sway?

    Reply
  3. beckymae says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Kim’s boobs just look strangely lumpy in that get up….Kourtney looks a billionty times better….

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Looks so pretty.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    it looks really, really cheap and not just ill fitting but like a part of it is broken

    but the reward for opening the story is Issa, go girl!

    Reply
  6. Slowsnow says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Er… Pretty is not the word I’d go for here. Maybe budget? Ill-fiiting? Unflattering? So many words. But not pretty no.

    Reply
  7. Babs says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Unpopular opinion here, but I think Kim is a really pretty woman, plastic and all.
    And Issa is just stunning and so funny. That face! I love her cheekbones. Can’t wait for the next season of Insecure. Btw, did this site covered that mess of Dro fathering Tasha’s baby? I hope Issa put that in the series.

    Reply
  8. MCV says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Rihanna did it better at the Met Gala in 2014.
    I think I belive what they say about Kim having a folder full of Riri’s looks cause she’s always copying her.

    Her face is a mess as usual.

    Reply
  9. HelloSunshine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Definitely don’t agree on the really pretty comment. She looks cheap. She always does to me though, I think it’s because she looks so plastic to me.

    And yes Issa, you go girl! I would love to know what Kim’s reaction was. Her husband is spiraling and she keeps talking about standing by him. Standing by him would be trying to get him to get help, not publicly saying things that support his batshit ideas

    Reply
    • me says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      I’m a big believer that women can wear whatever the hell they want. However, some body types are just not suited to some styles of clothes. They look all the way wrong.
      Kanye def likes the avant garde, minimalistic designers that generally are loose and shape/shapeless. However, Kim seems to agree to wear (and oh, lurve) them but gets them fitted to a T. And they look way off.

      Her hourglass figure looks better in more “classic” styles.

      But I’ve seen her, in person, make a long flow-y black “robe” look cheap.
      Even the material looked hella cheap…and you know it was at least 3K.
      I have a similar item from the thrift store and it looks way more expensive!

      Reply
  10. Shelley says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Beachwear gone bad. Her makeup seems off too. White and matte from front and bronze and shining on side.

    Reply
  11. Kimma1216 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Is the top tied on the side of Kim’s dress? Like a 1990’s T-shirt or am is it just accidentally bunched? It isn’t fitting properly under her boob and I don’t know if that’s on purpose? And, I despised Kourtneys outfit..she looks like Elvis Presley.

    Reply
  12. Lexter says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Average but ill fitting from the front, absolutely ridiculous from the side when you see her unnatural, glued-on, soiled nappy arse

    Reply
  13. Clare says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Eh not surprised – love her or hate her she is hugely influential and really quite well liked amongst the fashion folk. Shrug.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    That’s a really wierd fitting top and some tacky accessories. I remember when Kim was natural and gorgeous. She’s still a pretty woman, but her wardrobe has gotten terrible and she has gone too far with the unnecessary plastic surgery

    Reply
  15. SM says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Lol. That Issa Rae joke was savage. Will Kanye have a meltdown about it? As for Kim and her fashion awards, please, it is the best indicqtion that Anna Wintour has to go, she lost her way as leading fashion trend setter a long time ago.

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Actually really no.

    It doesn’t fit and it looks cheaply made, like a costume store replica of what a fashion gown is supposed to look like. She needs to stop giving shout outs to Kanye, whose style is awful. How that guy keeps getting runways shows is beyond me.

    Issa however, looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  17. Babs says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I thought Issa was wearing a dress but it’s actually a jumpsuit! I love it. Looks like a nod to the glittery blue catsuit Beyoncé wore on the Ms Carter show.

    Reply
  18. Sojaschnitzel says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

    @Kaiser daaahling, you drunk at work, sweetie? :D
    That is one of the worst outfits I ever laid eyes upon. The hair is a mess. The boobs look droopy. The knot under the boob is not fancy asymmetry, it’s just chaos and ugly. And the bottom part is just.. cheap.

    I do love me that sparkly blue dress in the last picture though. Looks like a dream of 10 year old me come true.

    Reply
    • Natalia says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:10 am

      LOL Soja. I can see why Kaiser liked it at least initially. The fabric looks nice but it’s inappropriate for the event. Of course they’re setting such low standards these days that everything everywhere is lowered. And Kourtney looks too harsh. She’s much prettier than that.

      On another note I uninstalled an android app called Newsbreak yesterday because every morning the 1st 4 “news” items are about the Kardashians – FOUR separate items! Didn’t even bother to complain just uninstalled it.

      The deflection distraction is a large part of the Kardashians’ government propaganda job and they are benefitting handsomely from it.

      Whaddaya wanna bet Kris is involved with at least some of the females being provided to the first year of females at The Bohemian Grove?

      Reply
  19. Jay says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    In what world is that pretty? I mean her hair f makeup are but the rest is not. Gah, the fashion takes on here are so questionable most of the time.

    Reply
  20. tw says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I don’t know. I usually agree with you, but I think this looks like a Halloween costume, like the year she went as a genie. And Kourtney’s going as Elvis.

    Reply
  21. Jess says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Way to go, Issa! And I love her outfit.

    Reply
  22. Kezia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:44 am

    This a direct copy (robbery) of a Rihanna look a few years ago, and not a good one at that.

    Reply
    • SlightlyAnonny says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:47 am

      Thank you! I was scrolling down to direct people to the copyrihanna instagram. At first I thought it was a joke/conspiracy theory that the KarJens copy every look Rihanna has then I spent 5 minutes on the instagram….The KarJens copy EVERY LOOK RIHANNA HAS. Sometimes, the very next day. It is SWF levels of scary.

      Reply
  23. angry bird says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Kim’s BIG TIME channeling Yasmeen Ghauri-for-Givenchy. Long live the 1990s!

    Reply
  24. JennyJenny says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Very costume-like. I hate the bracelets and those huge gold rings!
    How does she do Chicago’s diaper changes with those long talons?
    And I loved the Konye joke!

    Reply
  25. Ellie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:59 am

    It cracks me up that everyone’s always like “she’s back to black hair!” “She’s a blonde again because Kanye likes it!” The latter was the crux of a DM story just last week and, like, c’mon, the blonde thing is definitely a wig. It’s all fake y’all. Nobody’s hair is healthy enough to go platinum and then back to black twice a month.

    Reply
  26. Other Renee says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:12 am

    It looks like she stuffed socks in the boob area because the look is so lumpy and off.

    Issa’s blue outfit outfit on the other hand is gorgeous.

    Reply
  27. NeoCleo says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    HIDEOUS like most of what she wears. She should take a page from Issa Rae.

    Reply
  28. Mar says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I have never liked anything that she wears and if I do she looks like a stuffed sausage anyway. She never gets it 100% right in my eyes. Something is always off

    Reply
  29. Lucy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I read what Issa said and suddenly didn’t care about anything else.

    Reply
  30. Grant says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I don’t know, I do kind of like it. It reminds me of Princess Jasmine meets Wonder Woman.

    Reply
  31. Happy21 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Nope. Her and Kourt both look awful. Kourt’s outfit is okay but her face and hair ruin it by making her look severe.

    Reply
  32. Sarah says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:36 am

    That is one cheap and ill-fitting mess.

    Reply
  33. PassTheCovfefe says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Kortney’s jumpsuit looks like something from the Elvis Presley collection. Big nope. All she needs are the large sunglasses.

    Reply
  34. me says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:54 am

    It seems like the more rich and famous they get, the worse their clothing choices become.

    Reply
  35. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I got nuthin’. Just smh and loling at the comments. Spot on ladies.

    Reply
  36. Annie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Fugly af.

    Reply
  37. Gray says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    this is a joke, right? kim looks TERRIBLE. the hair, the off-tone make-up, the lumpy fit of the top, the horrid ruching -gah! courtney looks bad as well. what kind of award was this???

    as a black woman, so shocked and disgusted Issa Rae wore that belt. She’s totally canceled.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      I think the belt is referencing the Kendrick Lamar song which has the same title and raps about black celebrity, how they’re praised and uplifted until they do something “wrong” and then they’re torn down (see football players as latest example), exploitation of same celebs, pitfalls of sudden new wealth many find themselves in, and other issues. Either that or she’s reclaiming the word which personally I don’t believe in (reclaiming the n-word not reclaiming in general), but she’s entitled to her thoughts.

      Reply
  38. supersoft says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    That dress is one of the worst she has ever worn? And can we talk about what happened to her eye? Surgery gone bad?

    Reply
  39. ASHBY says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I think this is one of the worst dresses I’ve seen Kim in.

    Very, very unflattering, yes, she doesn’t have a nice body, SHORT and CHUBBY, but why make it worse by squeezing yourself into something that points out nearly every flaw, all the lumps and fat.

    The lopsided boobs are too big for the ill-fitting top and the skirt is a real mess.

    Looks cheap, trashy and the fit is really bad.

    The hair is a mess, too much make-up and way too much tweeking her face.

    Kourtney looks like she is wearing a jumpsuit from the Elvis collection and that severe hairstyle is doing her no favors.

    Reply
  40. Lilith says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Looks tacky as hell, ill fitting like a drugstore Halloween costume. Kim is stunning but the dress does her no favors.

    Reply
  41. Bailie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Why is Kim so obsessed with wearing these unflattering sausage like outfits?
    She did the same when she was pregnant, her feet were so swollen, they looked almost three times as big as before her pregnancy, but she insisted on putting those awful looking plastic shoes on.
    Some people truly have no sense of style, doesn’t matter how much money they have.
    Hideous outfit and accessories.

    Reply
  42. Lisbon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    So much money and so little class, Kim.
    The K family is very tacky, they have no idea how to do classy or subtle sexy or just a bit of plastic surgery to improve one’s features, not making yourself look like an alien.
    Everything has to be over the top, Khloe’s lips are a good example, Kim making her butt huge with injections, completely out of proportions with her body is also a good example.
    Applying make-up with a snow shovel and wearing skin tight clothing that looks like a shoe horn had to be used.

    Moderation, please!

    Reply
  43. Ce2495 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Nope. the fit is horrible.

    Reply
  44. JANE says:
    June 5, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Kim looks much better with her dark hair, blonde looks terrible on her.
    This look is bad, the awful fit, the lopsided boobs, the fake big butt that never looks right, doesn’t matter what she wears.
    She was a pretty girl, what did she do to herself???

    Reply
  45. artistsnow says:
    June 5, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Looks winkled, stretched, cheap. I don’t get her style at all. Her body is amazing. But…for someone who wants to be so ‘real’, her clothes never are. Even Kendall has more personality in her clothes.Kim spoke very nicely however. And I would like to think she does work hard for her fame. I would never judge anyone for their achievements. But this outfit? At this event? What were they thinking? Almost as if Wang and Kim walked right into her critics hands. The back of the skirt is PINCHED on the seam!!! I hate that. lol

    And I just have to say, Kim was gorgeous as a young woman. She ruined her looks. Her funky nose, hairy hairline, thick eyebrows, all added to her exotic beauty. It is a SHAME. And I hope hope hope Kim will NEVER let this happen to her daughter Or sons for that matter. Teach them PLEASE to love who they are and all of their imperfections. THIS is what makes someone lovely. The wrinkles, the freckles, the dimples. Taking away all of the bumps and bruises leaves an empty unattractive shell no matter how many layers of expensive lovely clothing and blush you pile on top.

    Reply
  46. LoveBug says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    No, no, not pretty. Very ill-fitted, all Kim seems to care about is how to wear the most tight clothing humanly possible. She does not have a nice body, her butt and boobs are way too big for her petite size. How about wearing clothing that skims the body, hugs her feminine curves?

    Reply
  47. NYCTYPE says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    I don’t like the outfit at all. Looks cheap and very tacky. She has no style at all, no class either and Kim looks even worse now than before Kanye, the great genius is dressing her. and it’s truly bad.

    Reply

