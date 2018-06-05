Kim Kardashian in Rick Owens at the CFDAs: actually really pretty?

This is almost as shocking to me as when Kim Kardashian got her first American Vogue cover: Kim was given the Influencer Award at this year’s Council of Fashion Designers of America gala. THe CFDAs are very Anna Wintour-approved too, so just in case you were wondering, Kim is still liked by the legitimate fashion community. I don’t know what to tell you. Kim came to the CFDAs in this custom look by Rick Owens, and… I don’t hate this? Like… I enjoy the whole look. I love that Kim is back to dark hair, and while this two-piece dress isn’t the best thing ever, she looks comfortable and sexy. Kourtney was her date, and Kourt wore a Christian Siriano pantsuit.
When Kim received her award, she told the audience: “I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time. But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.” She said a lot more, about how Kanye is her inspiration and stylist and all of that - go here to see more.
Interesting enough, Issa Rae was the host of this year’s CFDAs. She wore a custom Pyer Moss gown with a specialized belt which read “Every N— Is A Star.” During her monolauge, she clowned on Kanye in front of his wife too, saying: “I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it’s convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” I wonder what Kim’s reaction to that joke was.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nope. Desperately ill-fitting.
Yes! Looks like cheesy loungewear from some online “designer.”
And the tie under her boob – was it never meant to display her abs so she tied it up? Probably. Kourtney looks awful. She’s not ageing well. Fabric is cheap looking as well. ‘Bout right for her.
Pro tip – if you are going to focus on your bare boobs they should be taped in place so your wonky implant nipples are not so prominent. All that money spent on surgery is a waste…
In our Ski town, “pimp and ho” was a big disco theme night party. This looks like two drunk people in our 1990s politically incorrect bar days.
Super trashy. She can afford better-designed couture. However, like the hair and makeup.
It looks like “I Dream of Jeannie” cosplay.
You’re right! 😂😂
yes, it’s horrible. She wouldn’t know good fashion if it jumped up and bit her.
Nope. Outfit looks like Boohoo.com discount separates.
So….is she going to give that “Influencer” award to the many women of color she has appropriated from? Clearly THEY are the ones with influence!
Yeah…and no bra of course. She has the worst fashion.
How, Sway?
Kim’s boobs just look strangely lumpy in that get up….Kourtney looks a billionty times better….
I read that often but I can’t see it. To me Kourtney has a hard face. Nothing wrong with that but she is in no way prettier than Kim.
Her severe hairstyle isn’t helping, either.
Right? The halter is wrinkled all up and her boobs are sagging. Would look much better on someone with a smaller perkier bustline. She needs a dose of reality that her days of no-bra-plus-midriff are well behind her. I don’t understand the weird gather off to one side or the strange back of it at all. The skirt is ok, would look so much better with a different top.
Kourtney has always been the better looking one IMO. Kim’s boobs look lopsided here.
I’ve often wondered why she didn’t get them fixed. They’ve been wonky for a long time.
Time to change the implants.
Looks so pretty.
it looks really, really cheap and not just ill fitting but like a part of it is broken
but the reward for opening the story is Issa, go girl!
Her dress looks like an old, unironed sheet.
yes – I LOVE Rick Owens but Kim has the ability to make most clothes look cheap ass. Bootleg I Dream of Jeanie.
Issa is on poooooint! She is whip smart and hilarious. Gorgeous too.
Er… Pretty is not the word I’d go for here. Maybe budget? Ill-fiiting? Unflattering? So many words. But not pretty no.
Agreed. I think her hair & makeup look pretty, but that outfit is not good. What the hell is happening with her boobs?? Ill-fitting doesn’t begin to describe it.
I think her hair looks terrible, looks like she’s out doing yard work.
Unpopular opinion here, but I think Kim is a really pretty woman, plastic and all.
And Issa is just stunning and so funny. That face! I love her cheekbones. Can’t wait for the next season of Insecure. Btw, did this site covered that mess of Dro fathering Tasha’s baby? I hope Issa put that in the series.
I think Kim is beautiful. Always have. I think she looked better before every feature and body part was tweaked, but she is still gorgeous. I just don’t like her style. Issa looks like a goddess.
She is beautiful. I thought she was way hotter than Paris when she was still her sidekick.
I agree, honestly. I think she’d be prettier without some of that work done – but her face looks good here. She was super cute when she was younger / pre-work.
I think Kim is gorgeous! I just wish she would get a better stylist than Kanye.
Honestly I think that’s a copout excuse the family keeps pushing for their terrible style choices they’ve always had. I highly doubt that he micromanaged her wardrobe now given all the purported space/separate lives they’re supposed to have. In short, she was a terrible dresser before Kanye, she’s still one with Kanye, and she’ll be one after Kanye.
Lynnie—Agree. Their tackiness can’t all be Kanye’s fault,
Yeah, exactly. She chooses to wear the stuff, he’s not forcing her to do it. I hate that narrative. To me, it comes across as saying he’s a controlling black man. Kim doesn’t do anything she doesn’t want to do
I think all the Kardashian women are pretty. Time for the hate. I always thought Kim was a natural beauty before all the face lifts. I still think she is pretty. I do not like that outfit. She looks like a frumpy genie. Love her hair and makeup, though.
I think she’s beautiful too.
Kim”s natural face was beautiful. Aside from Rob, she looked most like Kris. Her sisters look like their dad.
She’s always been pretty, but all of that surgery has given her face a kind of generic beauty. It’s really lost much of its original character it had. (And she used to smile so much! What a shame.)
Rihanna did it better at the Met Gala in 2014.
I think I belive what they say about Kim having a folder full of Riri’s looks cause she’s always copying her.
Her face is a mess as usual.
That’s true. That family seems to stan for Rih, especially the young one with a baby. But Kims paying homage here as well.
I think the only ones that don’t copy rih’s style in that whole koven are PMK and Kourtney, or if they do they at least have the sense to put an original twist on it unlike the other ones.
Edit: lol nvm read the comments further down 😂
Definitely don’t agree on the really pretty comment. She looks cheap. She always does to me though, I think it’s because she looks so plastic to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a big believer that women can wear whatever the hell they want. However, some body types are just not suited to some styles of clothes. They look all the way wrong.
Kanye def likes the avant garde, minimalistic designers that generally are loose and shape/shapeless. However, Kim seems to agree to wear (and oh, lurve) them but gets them fitted to a T. And they look way off.
Her hourglass figure looks better in more “classic” styles.
But I’ve seen her, in person, make a long flow-y black “robe” look cheap.
Even the material looked hella cheap…and you know it was at least 3K.
I have a similar item from the thrift store and it looks way more expensive!
Beachwear gone bad. Her makeup seems off too. White and matte from front and bronze and shining on side.
Is the top tied on the side of Kim’s dress? Like a 1990’s T-shirt or am is it just accidentally bunched? It isn’t fitting properly under her boob and I don’t know if that’s on purpose? And, I despised Kourtneys outfit..she looks like Elvis Presley.
Yep, it’s tied up like an extra from a Wham! video. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh ha ha ha – good one!
That’s what I legit can’t understand. All that money (you know, for stylists and tailors, etc.) yet the shirt looks like a mall shirt she bunched up at the side and tried to tuck into her or bra or something?! Yes, the woman is gorgeous, but…geez…these get-ups are like???
Average but ill fitting from the front, absolutely ridiculous from the side when you see her unnatural, glued-on, soiled nappy arse
Eh not surprised – love her or hate her she is hugely influential and really quite well liked amongst the fashion folk. Shrug.
What fashion people really like her?
Balmain guy
I heard Olivier isnt even that close to them anymore.
I think the fashion world likes anyone who has $$$ to spend on clothes. Bar does not appear very high.
That’s a really wierd fitting top and some tacky accessories. I remember when Kim was natural and gorgeous. She’s still a pretty woman, but her wardrobe has gotten terrible and she has gone too far with the unnecessary plastic surgery
Lol. That Issa Rae joke was savage. Will Kanye have a meltdown about it? As for Kim and her fashion awards, please, it is the best indicqtion that Anna Wintour has to go, she lost her way as leading fashion trend setter a long time ago.
Actually really no.
It doesn’t fit and it looks cheaply made, like a costume store replica of what a fashion gown is supposed to look like. She needs to stop giving shout outs to Kanye, whose style is awful. How that guy keeps getting runways shows is beyond me.
Issa however, looks gorgeous.
I thought Issa was wearing a dress but it’s actually a jumpsuit! I love it. Looks like a nod to the glittery blue catsuit Beyoncé wore on the Ms Carter show.
She looks so pretty, her makeup and everything.
Issa’s outfit is fantastic and her hair and makeup look great. She wins!
@Kaiser daaahling, you drunk at work, sweetie?
That is one of the worst outfits I ever laid eyes upon. The hair is a mess. The boobs look droopy. The knot under the boob is not fancy asymmetry, it’s just chaos and ugly. And the bottom part is just.. cheap.
I do love me that sparkly blue dress in the last picture though. Looks like a dream of 10 year old me come true.
LOL Soja. I can see why Kaiser liked it at least initially. The fabric looks nice but it’s inappropriate for the event. Of course they’re setting such low standards these days that everything everywhere is lowered. And Kourtney looks too harsh. She’s much prettier than that.
On another note I uninstalled an android app called Newsbreak yesterday because every morning the 1st 4 “news” items are about the Kardashians – FOUR separate items! Didn’t even bother to complain just uninstalled it.
The deflection distraction is a large part of the Kardashians’ government propaganda job and they are benefitting handsomely from it.
Whaddaya wanna bet Kris is involved with at least some of the females being provided to the first year of females at The Bohemian Grove?
In what world is that pretty? I mean her hair f makeup are but the rest is not. Gah, the fashion takes on here are so questionable most of the time.
I don’t know. I usually agree with you, but I think this looks like a Halloween costume, like the year she went as a genie. And Kourtney’s going as Elvis.
Way to go, Issa! And I love her outfit.
It really is a stunning outfit on a stunning woman. The fabric and shade are really beautiful
This a direct copy (robbery) of a Rihanna look a few years ago, and not a good one at that.
Thank you! I was scrolling down to direct people to the copyrihanna instagram. At first I thought it was a joke/conspiracy theory that the KarJens copy every look Rihanna has then I spent 5 minutes on the instagram….The KarJens copy EVERY LOOK RIHANNA HAS. Sometimes, the very next day. It is SWF levels of scary.
Thank you for the copyrih instagram! Even Kris is in there copying Rih outfits. My God, woman. Have some dignity.
Proof that’s not really the clothes that matter in being stylish.
Kim’s BIG TIME channeling Yasmeen Ghauri-for-Givenchy. Long live the 1990s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember her !
Very costume-like. I hate the bracelets and those huge gold rings!
How does she do Chicago’s diaper changes with those long talons?
And I loved the Konye joke!
You think Kim Kardashian actually changes diapers? lol
It cracks me up that everyone’s always like “she’s back to black hair!” “She’s a blonde again because Kanye likes it!” The latter was the crux of a DM story just last week and, like, c’mon, the blonde thing is definitely a wig. It’s all fake y’all. Nobody’s hair is healthy enough to go platinum and then back to black twice a month.
It looks like she stuffed socks in the boob area because the look is so lumpy and off.
Issa’s blue outfit outfit on the other hand is gorgeous.
HIDEOUS like most of what she wears. She should take a page from Issa Rae.
I have never liked anything that she wears and if I do she looks like a stuffed sausage anyway. She never gets it 100% right in my eyes. Something is always off
That’s about what I think, too. She was pretty at one time and now I just see all kinds of procedures. And she just doesn’t know how to dress at all.
I read what Issa said and suddenly didn’t care about anything else.
I don’t know, I do kind of like it. It reminds me of Princess Jasmine meets Wonder Woman.
Nope. Her and Kourt both look awful. Kourt’s outfit is okay but her face and hair ruin it by making her look severe.
That is one cheap and ill-fitting mess.
Kortney’s jumpsuit looks like something from the Elvis Presley collection. Big nope. All she needs are the large sunglasses.
It seems like the more rich and famous they get, the worse their clothing choices become.
I got nuthin’. Just smh and loling at the comments. Spot on ladies.
Fugly af.
this is a joke, right? kim looks TERRIBLE. the hair, the off-tone make-up, the lumpy fit of the top, the horrid ruching -gah! courtney looks bad as well. what kind of award was this???
as a black woman, so shocked and disgusted Issa Rae wore that belt. She’s totally canceled.
I think the belt is referencing the Kendrick Lamar song which has the same title and raps about black celebrity, how they’re praised and uplifted until they do something “wrong” and then they’re torn down (see football players as latest example), exploitation of same celebs, pitfalls of sudden new wealth many find themselves in, and other issues. Either that or she’s reclaiming the word which personally I don’t believe in (reclaiming the n-word not reclaiming in general), but she’s entitled to her thoughts.
haha yes she is WORD.
cancelling is running amok on here. totally.
That dress is one of the worst she has ever worn? And can we talk about what happened to her eye? Surgery gone bad?
I think this is one of the worst dresses I’ve seen Kim in.
Very, very unflattering, yes, she doesn’t have a nice body, SHORT and CHUBBY, but why make it worse by squeezing yourself into something that points out nearly every flaw, all the lumps and fat.
The lopsided boobs are too big for the ill-fitting top and the skirt is a real mess.
Looks cheap, trashy and the fit is really bad.
The hair is a mess, too much make-up and way too much tweeking her face.
Kourtney looks like she is wearing a jumpsuit from the Elvis collection and that severe hairstyle is doing her no favors.
Looks tacky as hell, ill fitting like a drugstore Halloween costume. Kim is stunning but the dress does her no favors.
Why is Kim so obsessed with wearing these unflattering sausage like outfits?
She did the same when she was pregnant, her feet were so swollen, they looked almost three times as big as before her pregnancy, but she insisted on putting those awful looking plastic shoes on.
Some people truly have no sense of style, doesn’t matter how much money they have.
Hideous outfit and accessories.
So much money and so little class, Kim.
The K family is very tacky, they have no idea how to do classy or subtle sexy or just a bit of plastic surgery to improve one’s features, not making yourself look like an alien.
Everything has to be over the top, Khloe’s lips are a good example, Kim making her butt huge with injections, completely out of proportions with her body is also a good example.
Applying make-up with a snow shovel and wearing skin tight clothing that looks like a shoe horn had to be used.
Moderation, please!
Nope. the fit is horrible.
Kim looks much better with her dark hair, blonde looks terrible on her.
This look is bad, the awful fit, the lopsided boobs, the fake big butt that never looks right, doesn’t matter what she wears.
She was a pretty girl, what did she do to herself???
Looks winkled, stretched, cheap. I don’t get her style at all. Her body is amazing. But…for someone who wants to be so ‘real’, her clothes never are. Even Kendall has more personality in her clothes.Kim spoke very nicely however. And I would like to think she does work hard for her fame. I would never judge anyone for their achievements. But this outfit? At this event? What were they thinking? Almost as if Wang and Kim walked right into her critics hands. The back of the skirt is PINCHED on the seam!!! I hate that. lol
And I just have to say, Kim was gorgeous as a young woman. She ruined her looks. Her funky nose, hairy hairline, thick eyebrows, all added to her exotic beauty. It is a SHAME. And I hope hope hope Kim will NEVER let this happen to her daughter Or sons for that matter. Teach them PLEASE to love who they are and all of their imperfections. THIS is what makes someone lovely. The wrinkles, the freckles, the dimples. Taking away all of the bumps and bruises leaves an empty unattractive shell no matter how many layers of expensive lovely clothing and blush you pile on top.
No, no, not pretty. Very ill-fitted, all Kim seems to care about is how to wear the most tight clothing humanly possible. She does not have a nice body, her butt and boobs are way too big for her petite size. How about wearing clothing that skims the body, hugs her feminine curves?
I don’t like the outfit at all. Looks cheap and very tacky. She has no style at all, no class either and Kim looks even worse now than before Kanye, the great genius is dressing her. and it’s truly bad.
