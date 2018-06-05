Melania Trump was finally seen at the White House… in one sad photo

There have been many times during the Baby Fists administration where political commentators remarked, “If this was a movie, no one would believe it.” It’s true – if you wrote a screenplay with even a fraction of the Bigly shenanigans, you would be thrown out of Hollywood. One of the weirdest things to happen lately is The Disappearance of Melania Trump. She went missing for 25 days. She had surgery and had to be hospitalized for six days. She refused to go to Camp David with her husband. She’s also canceled her attendance at the upcoming G8 summit. But yesterday early evening, Melania Trump was seen. Sort of. There was a no-press event for Gold Star families, and Melania – or someone in a brown wig (coughcoughIvankacough) – attended with El Baby Fists.
The Gold Star event on Monday was closed to the press, with no opportunity for media photos or video, a decision made out of respect for the military family members, Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. It’s the same treatment a similar event the Trumps hosted last year got. A person inside the room told CNN’s Jeff Zeleny that the President made a lighthearted joke about the first lady’s extended absence from public view, saying the media was asking: “Where’s Melania?”
He went on for a minute or so, saying the media was speculating where she has been. “Did she leave him?” the President asked at one point, before pointing out that Melania Trump was, in fact, sitting in the front row. The riff was playful, but a bit awkward considering the event was to honor Gold Star families, who have lost loved ones at war. The President also talked about the strong economy during the event, the person inside the room said.
Amid the scrutiny, and ahead of the Gold Star reception, Stephanie Grisham told CNN there was nothing to the rumors, blaming the media for piquing public interest.
“Mrs. Trump has always been a strong and independent woman who puts her family, and certainly her health above all else, and that won’t change over a rabid press corps,” said Grisham. “She’s confident in what she is doing and in her role, and knows the rest is just speculation and nonsense.”
One, Stephanie Grisham needs to STOP. I get that she’s loyal to Melania (or the fem-bot which replaced Ol’ Mel), but she needs to stop with these unhinged statements on Melania’s behalf. Melania is not a strong and independent woman. She’s a lazy trophy wife who disappears from public view for the better part of a month, all at the expense of taxpayers. As for Donald Trump’s “jokes”… Gold Star families have lost loved ones in combat, and Trump was making “jokes” about Melania being “missing” in between touting the economy he inherited (and that he’s trying to destroy).
Where’s
Waldo Melania in this photo?
Last night, First Lady Melania Trump posted photos showing her seated next to @POTUS at WH event honoring Gold Star Families. Her first official appearance since May 10 and since she underwent a procedure at @WRBethesda May 14. pic.twitter.com/sTzgybMLCB
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2018
First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi
— Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of Twitter, Getty.
This is just not normal…..I honestly am getting concerned, I really don’t believe that’s her either. She’s either sick or has complications from her surgery, or some weird Shelly Miscavige scenario is happening. Why is the Trump administration being so sketchy about it also? Clearly the WORLD is asking WTF happened to her, why not trot her out for a full on public appearance? This is all just way to bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IA. Something is wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania isn’t important enough to have a conspiracy theory. She’s pi$$ed about Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti and she is humiliated that everyone laughed at her Be Best campaign. She’s done with the whole FLOTUS thing and she is letting us know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
I am sure she has been consulting lawyers – probably using a burner phone like Katie Holmes had to – 100% sure she is trying to get out. DJT and his thugs likely got her to sign some iron-clad prenup that says he gets sole custody of Barron, hence, she hasn’t left yet as she’s trying to figure out a way to keep her son.
And yes, yes I know the laws can’t prevent a parent from seeing their child, but when has DJT and his team ever worried about the law? I’m sure he’s got real or manufactured blackmail material he would use in a New York second against Melania that she is aware of and is terrified of Barron seeing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first thing I thought: not her.
And the body language!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I thought of Shelly Miscavige too. If Melania has walked away from this nuthouse of her own accord more power to her, but Emperor Orange doesn’t like disobedience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s her, she’s had a new face sewn on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the kidney thing was just a plastic surgery lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! A new face indeed could be behind the disappearance! Some major plastic surgery…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, according to Dr. Google if you don’t want “friends” (does Melania have any?) to know about your facelift surgery then you need to take about two weeks off, so that fits in with the disappearing Melania timeline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do have concerns because the administration lies 24/7. At the same time, maybe she had a legit medical procedure where she just wants privacy (like a hysterectomy or something). I don’t think she should have to tell us everything about her medical status.
That being said…she could have disappeared for any reason. It may have nothing to do with a medical procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
due to the procedure they claim she had, I’m worried about a tumor diagnosis and impending depression, tbh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, stop your pearl clutching. She didn’t want to be first lady. She’s off getting plastic surgery and recovering. She likes to spend time with her son and her parents. What’s not to understand? If we never see her again, the world will be no worse for wear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
erbs: completely agree with you. She was getting adjustments done to her only asset: her looks. Not that hard to figure out, people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do not know her state of mind. Do not be quick to judge please. She has a young son and she doesn’t look like a happy person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Walter Reed Hospital for plastic surgery? Why not NYC or Beverly Hills?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does not have one ounce of independence. Everything they say is a lie, and mob wives do not call the shots. Maybe during their trials some truth will come out, who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This administration is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep 🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grisham Is clearly getting lessons from Suckabee Sanders. Not only is she completely lying about Melania, attacking the press corps as rabid while doing it. I’m surprised there was no mention of fake news CNN or failing New York Times.
Sigh. These First Amendment hating liars are so freaking predictable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m cold but truthful when I say this. I don’t care where that woman is unless she’s turned witness against this evil man and his regime. I don’t care what happens to her complicit money grubbing self. I don’t care how Hitlers girlfriend lived or died either.
And no I don’t believe she’s silent because her family overseas is being threatened if she talks. I’m sure their theoretical safety can be secured once she turned witness. This lazy woman has power to do something for the greater good of all man kind and yet she does nothing. Why is it taking so long to get him the hell out of office? What the feck is happening?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an awfully callous statement to make. I will preface this to say that I am not a Trump supporter but the whole schpiel about hating Melania is sad. I worked on a shoot for a magazine back in 2010 and Melania was one of the people I had to style. She was very sweet, polite and funny. Her people at the time were very down to earth as was she. There were a few famous people at this shoot who the public think are very nice and personable and they were the complete opposite. It makes me sad that so many have this hate for Melania which is so misdirected and uncalled for. A woman should never suffer for the sins of her husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a birther which makes her a racist. Sorry but her being nice to you doesn’t balance that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was super sweet, extremely polite, and oh-so-funny when she was perpetuating the birther claims, right?
….NOT.
She may be nice during her styling appointments but it behooves her to get on well with people whose job it is to make her look good. Me? I think her true self is on full display on the clips where she speaks evilly of President Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t scrape up an ounce of empathy for this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shirin – you are correct, we should judge Melania on her own behavior. Like when she went on TV to say Obama wasn’t a US citizen. Or when she tweeted to Joe and Minka that Trump punches back ten times harder rather than apologizing to two of Trump’s earliest supporters for her husband’s incredibly sexist and gross remarks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shirin :
Oh, please give it up, she is a ” Birther”.
How nice could she possibly be???
For goodness sake, she is a trophy wife, got herself a rich, old husband and got her family here from Eastern Europe.
How productive do you think Melania has been in all the years she lived in the US and her mom and dad most likely never held a job in America?
Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because she was polite or nice to you on a photoshoot almost 10 years ago does not excuse her politics. Melania pushed the birther lies and has backed up her husband (and many of his asinine views) time and time again. She chose to marry into this life. Now do I feel sorry for her if she is being abused mentally and/or physically like many of Trump’s exes were – of course I do. But that does not excuse her behavior or make her a “good person” by default.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not care if she was nice to you or even spit at you as it has nothing to do with combating a regime that threatens the democracy of our country and has emboldened hate filled racists to murder in the name of nationalism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re backing the wrong horse here, darlin’. She’s complicit trash and she isn’t even pretending to want to be first lady. Disgusting waste of taxpayer $$$$ protecting her spa treatment and shopping weekends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I do not care if she was nice to you or even spit at you as it has nothing to do with combating a regime that threatens the democracy of our country and has emboldened hate filled racists to murder in the name of nationalism.”
Electric Tuba’s got it in one. Melania’s not suffering for the sins of her husband. She chose her life and she chose her decisions and any suffering she might endure from not being liked by Tuba or me or anyone else is a result of her own shitty choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even sociopaths can be polite and charming – remember Ted Bundy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s not. She First Lady, whether she wants to be or not. We as taxpayers pay for her living expenses, staff, security, travel etc. etc. The least she can do is conduct herself with some dignity & class instead of her passive aggressive nonsense. She is nothing more than trophy wife trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean the fact is that anyone that would pursue and marry Donald trump is a gross human being. There’s plenty of rich guys she could have been a trophy wife to, he’s a horrible corrupt racist sexual assaulter and people in NYC have despised him for decades. Whatever. He’s destroying the family business and name so she’s probably really pissed about that on behalf of her son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is a POS birther. Sweet?? Yeah, maybe when she needs something. She is a racist, full stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I don’t hate her, I just don’t give a sh*t about her. She’s a birther, she’s complicit, and she signed up for this life. She’s sleeping in the bed she made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She came here illegally. Brought her family here through chain migration, which the Occupant wants eliminated apparently for everyone except his wife. She repeatedly claimed Obama wasn’t born here (pretty rich from an illegal immigrant). She trolls us with her anti-bullying campaign. AND she’s cost us taxpayers millions upon millions, with no end in sight. She knew exactly what she was marrying into and I have zero empathy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Electric Tuba,
I agree with all of that except I can believe she’s genuinely terrified of him and scared for her family. (Aren’t we all?) But still, whatever sympathy I once had for her has dwindled to zero. Her silence makes her complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of things are scary though, Betty Rose.
I just don’t fear anything anymore. Those emotions are dead. Inaction is the same as action. There are consequences to both.
That’s why pressure must be put upon each government servant (politician) to put an end to this disgrace and mockery of our freedoms. Where there is a will there is a way. I no longer identify with the inability or refusal to stand up and do something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t judge until you know the whole story. We are increasingly a society which bases our shallow opnions on subjective rather objective. All emotions with little facts, you should know the whole story before judging so harshly, or you are in the end you are nothing more than a drama queen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except people here are providing concrete, FACTUAL reasons (not emotional ones) to dislike her. Just because you choose not to hear them, doesn’t mean they aren’t 100% valid and justified in their opinion of Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is a birther. She shares her husband’s racist and bigoted opinions. Melania has shirked any meaningful work as FLOTUS. Melania is nothing more than an aging trophy wife who used to be a porn model and escort. Melania made a pact with the devil by marrying Trump in order to have a lavish, lazy lifestyle. These are FACTS, as Kitten states, and on that we base our educated opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whole story? She’s an illegal immigrant “birther”. That’s all I need to know about this waste of space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA 100%
I do not care about her or her whereabouts. I am not interested in people assuming she hates her husband because all normal people do. #birtherinabadwig
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my truth as well. Cold? Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can you be so sure Melania knows anything worth testifying about? I’m not an American but from what I’ve read about your current administration wouldn’t a safer bet as far as witnesses be Ivanka or her older brother (those two are the ones who do all the money laundering and other criminal schemes like real estate scams etc, right?) Melania just seems like a typical trophy wife kept on a shelf and displayed whenever Trump needs some arm candy. Why would she know anything? Especially since their marriage seems to work only because the two of them keep an extreme emotional and physical distance to each other. Idk, I just don’t see her as a valuable witness at all.
That said, what is taking you so long to impeach Trump? He’s doing his best to lay the groundwork for someone smarter than he is to turn the US into a dictatorship. I thought your famous checks and balances where put in place to prevent this exact scenario.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At dinners with friends, in bed at night, when he’s ranting and raving over a perceived slight, before he starts his day at the breakfast table, on the phone, under the influence of alcohol. She has heard lots over 12+ years. As the saying goes, she drinks and she knows things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that photo elsewhere and my first thought was Photoshop. I think we still haven’t heard from an independent observer who actually talked with her. So was it Melania or a double, with Melania’s face photoshopped in? That’s actually not an odd question to ask today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first saw pictures on the Daily Fail and a video of her walking with Trump. You could not see her face in the video and so cannot truly say if it was her or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their body language is as loving as ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha haha that’s totally Ivanka in a brown wig. Look at the cheeks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going with the plastic surgery explanation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m back to thinking plastic surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah…… I hope that she is done with the surgery stuff, if she pulls her face any tighter it might split down the middle when she speaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grisham needs to knock off the attacks on the First Amendment. Without the media, there’s no need for her job.
And his comments were grossly inappropriate in front of families who will forever be missing someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is gross. And inappropriate, in every sense and context of the word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone has to utter the proclamations. She just has a different job description for herself than people who grew up in an open society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was not buying conspiracies but it doesn’t really look like her. Could be the way it was shot …
The press officer comments are terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every second of every day is all about him..every dead soldier, slain agent, freed hostage, murdered school child..all about him. Everyone who voted for him or for a third candidate with no chance knew this and agree that he is the center of the universe..they relish the hate and the ignorance, so let’s stop being surprised at his selfish buffoonery..that’s what was ordered.
And of course that’s Melanie, and no she was not ill–if she ever is, he would use it to further victimize himself (you’re picking on me when my wife, who I’m totally devoted to, is so ill)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on, it’s her. I don’t know where she went or what’s going on, but that is obviously her. Their marriage is a sham and she has zero interest in being a “first lady”. I think they have re-negotiated her contract where she can do the absolute bare minimum, not spend any time alone with him and be left to do whatever she wants. She just can’t divorce him while he’s in office.
They are counting on us getting used to only seeing her maybe once a month, then every couple of months until it just becomes normal that she’s never around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah there were way too many photographers, people int hat room who knew her, in that for it to be fake. When did progressives become as conspiracy ridden like the conservatives? Conservatives passed this same lie around about Hillary. Ridiculous theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m have to roll my eyes at the people calling this fake. BUT do I think she wanted to be there? Absolutely not. They may have come to some agreement that she attend events every so often, but I think she’s essentially left him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to everything you all said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I do believe Melania has not an ounce of independence. The first pic looks like a full-on face lift, if that is indeed Melania. Saddam Hussein also had look-a-likes, and because he was a “strong” leader, as Bigly would see him, I have no trouble believing he’d copy Saddam in this piece of trickery. It’s as if Trump never lived in a democracy and takes as his model third world or first-world dictators. Because of his fiefdom of malarkey, trickery, loopholes and crime, he would behave in the White House as he did in his little world. Trouble is he’s in the big world now and Mafia goons and dictators are not cool with 60% of Americans. This is really like a sci-fi dystopia. We need to dissolve this fake government, hopefully in the midterm elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she has lost a lot of weight?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her nose looked bigger to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s her, she’s had a new face sewn on. The nose looks different, and the lips are not the same. The woman sitting next to U BUM seems also to have a pronounced dimple/cleft in her chin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is in hiding, because she had PLASTIC Surgery.
Melania is an airhead, as deep as a puddle who married and old and somewhat rich man.
She is a trophy wife and her biggest interest in life is to be dressed well, slap on her make-up, get her hair done, visit her dermatologist, plastic surgeon and do her pilates with a trainer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she would stay away. Only adds unnecessary drama. And babyfists’ constant calling attention to his drama because everything must be about him. WLB babyfists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
New rumor she was involved in picking his VP, she said the pick needed to be “clean”. If true, puts a new slant on “poor Melania didn’t want this life” and makes her an active participant.
What do we call her? Manipulative Maxie? Dissembling Denise? Absentee Suzette? Runaway Ronnie? Be Best Babette? Those were knock-off Barbie names, but nothing compares to Complicity Barbie as a nickname!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no sympathy for Melania, nor Melanie, she got herself into this mess, she can get herself out. She’s not a victim in any way, that narrative needs to stop. She’s just as complicit as the rest of the Trump herd.
I do however, have sympathy for her position. If I were thrust into such a public position, a position I never wanted, I would freak. The thought of having to live up to the standard Michelle Obama set is down-right frightening. I honestly think I would be hiding out in the WH or NY too. And any time Melania has tried to exercise her FLOTUS duties, it’s fallen flat and she ends up embarrassed, she needs better people helping her.
I think she’s done. She sees a light at the end of the tunnel (with Trump impeached and/or jailed) and she’s hiding out until it’s all over. I honestly don’t blame her, the constant humiliation must be exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did she get herself in this mess? She married Trump at a time when everyone, including Trump himself, would have thought it laughable to even think of him running for president. She never volunteered to be a president’s wife. (And, believe it or not, not every woman on the planet finds the position of a first lady the most desriable goal a woman could aspire to.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump talked about running for president as far back as the 80′s so this wasn’t something new. And I agree, not every woman wants to be first lady. Michelle Obama didn’t want to be first lady, but she made the best of it. And I find it condescending that you think I believe all women aspire to that. That was an uncalled for comment and had nothing to do with what I was saying.
Trump has never been a well-respected person or businessman, Melania knew what kind of a person Trump was before she married him, yet she still did it. Her decision, her problem. She can get out of it. A presidential divorce would be the least of Trump’s problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photo looks like an Asian lady in Mel’s wig. Is Wendi Deng doing stints as a substitute trophy wife these days?
If it really is Melania, she had some serious work done. Maybe she needs a new face for her new life in witness protection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally think she’s on a month or two month-long vacation away from the Orange Menace, as she has been accustomed to doing. She was probably at a benefactor’s home in the South of France with her son and her parents. He probably told her she HAD to come home for this (“people are tawking”), but she’ll be gone again for a while. She married this sleezebag for his money, but she never thought he would end up in the oval – even Dionne Warwick’s Psychic Network would never have predicted this. Everything she does is judged. No sympathy from me, tho. The only one I feel bad for out of that whole family of grifters is Barron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone consider she actually might have had a surgery on her kidney? The attacks on her are as bad or worse than anything Roseanne said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What attacks? Other than calling her out as a lazy trophy wife, which seems pretty accurate to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rest my case
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think an insult is worse than racism?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice try but nobody is buying what you’re selling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janie, calling someone out on their character (or lack thereof) is NOT the same as being a racist. People need to be held accountable for their action or in-action, as the case may be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t think your point was made very well, there. Not the same at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they do. White feminists cling to the Poor Melanie narrative because it makes them feel empowered. Melanie is a racist herself, and is lazy and shallow, but that’s totally on par with a deeply racist insult to a black woman, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does everyone think that’s not her? I totally think its her. I personally think she went in and got her boobs fixed or a little plastic surgery tweak on her face and thats why she has not been in public. I don’t think she cares about leaving. What the hell would she do? She knows what she married. She’s just humiliated and probably trying to take the time and space she needs to go get some upgrades on herself and do whatever the hell she wants away from him.. Thats my personal opinion. she’s probably not “happy” but she is just sticking it out knowing she might inherit something from him when he has a heart attack from eating McDonalds everyday. he’s not a healthy man and she doesn’t care. Im sure she’d love to be living her old life again or bette yet be with a man that treats her nicely and caters to her every whim, but at this point her bed is made. She is not getting any younger and who on Earth would want to take the risk of ever dating her if she left him? He would probably send some dude to go hurt the guy if that happened. Ugh what a bad scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania knew what she was getting into with Donald. So I don’t have much sympathy for her. She sold her soul to live a lifestyle commensurate with his money.
Unfortunately none of us can predict any future with certainty but she had no idea that he’d wind up POTUS. And That wasn’t a lifestyle she signed up for. And the constant and unending humiliations on the worlds public stage?
Uh nope.
She renegotiated her prenup to stay through his presidency I am sure, and she needs the cash no doubt. But she doesn’t have to like it, and she doesn’t.
I don’t pity her but I don’t hate her. I wish her well enough to get it of this with some semblance of sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think that Melania is spilling all the dirty deals & crimes the dotard & his swamp cronies have committed?
I believe that she’s with Robert Mueller, cutting a deal for sole custody of Barron & freedom & cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be EPIC!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It SERIOUSLY would be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be the opposite, she’d have to make the deal with Donald. She’ll get full custody of Barron, freedom and lots of cash if she keeps her mouth shut. If she talks she loses it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the photo at the event her face looks fuzzy while those around her are in focus. Just sayin’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nose (nostrils as well as width), lips, and chin look … odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I alone in thinking that it is quite possible he abused her? I mean yeah, she is a lazy trophy wife who knew exactly what she was signing up for. And she got a green card for herself and her family out of it. But I really think he may be beating her. Her one eye looks darker in that photo. Am I crazy for speculating this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse