Melania Trump was finally seen at the White House… in one sad photo

There have been many times during the Baby Fists administration where political commentators remarked, “If this was a movie, no one would believe it.” It’s true – if you wrote a screenplay with even a fraction of the Bigly shenanigans, you would be thrown out of Hollywood. One of the weirdest things to happen lately is The Disappearance of Melania Trump. She went missing for 25 days. She had surgery and had to be hospitalized for six days. She refused to go to Camp David with her husband. She’s also canceled her attendance at the upcoming G8 summit. But yesterday early evening, Melania Trump was seen. Sort of. There was a no-press event for Gold Star families, and Melania – or someone in a brown wig (coughcoughIvankacough) – attended with El Baby Fists.

The Gold Star event on Monday was closed to the press, with no opportunity for media photos or video, a decision made out of respect for the military family members, Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. It’s the same treatment a similar event the Trumps hosted last year got. A person inside the room told CNN’s Jeff Zeleny that the President made a lighthearted joke about the first lady’s extended absence from public view, saying the media was asking: “Where’s Melania?” He went on for a minute or so, saying the media was speculating where she has been. “Did she leave him?” the President asked at one point, before pointing out that Melania Trump was, in fact, sitting in the front row. The riff was playful, but a bit awkward considering the event was to honor Gold Star families, who have lost loved ones at war. The President also talked about the strong economy during the event, the person inside the room said. Amid the scrutiny, and ahead of the Gold Star reception, Stephanie Grisham told CNN there was nothing to the rumors, blaming the media for piquing public interest. “Mrs. Trump has always been a strong and independent woman who puts her family, and certainly her health above all else, and that won’t change over a rabid press corps,” said Grisham. “She’s confident in what she is doing and in her role, and knows the rest is just speculation and nonsense.”

One, Stephanie Grisham needs to STOP. I get that she’s loyal to Melania (or the fem-bot which replaced Ol’ Mel), but she needs to stop with these unhinged statements on Melania’s behalf. Melania is not a strong and independent woman. She’s a lazy trophy wife who disappears from public view for the better part of a month, all at the expense of taxpayers. As for Donald Trump’s “jokes”… Gold Star families have lost loved ones in combat, and Trump was making “jokes” about Melania being “missing” in between touting the economy he inherited (and that he’s trying to destroy).

Where's Waldo Melania in this photo?

