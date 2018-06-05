Jesse Williams wants his ex-wife to shop at IKEA & stop asking for so much money

I was pretty much over the neverending divorce/custody drama between Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee back in January. That was when Jesse and Minka called it quits, after he basically left his wife (Aryn) because he was fooling around with Minka. Since then, Jesse has been dating different women. Last week, Page Six reported that his latest girlfriend is Taylor Rooks, the anchor of SportsNet New York. Sources claim Jesse has “found solace” with Taylor but they’re trying to keep it quiet because of his “difficult divorce.” As for the difficult divorce… it is. And it’s still happening. Aryn and Jesse are in court more often than Robert Mueller. The biggest fight is about custody of their children and the child support Jesse is paying to Aryn. And now they’re back in court, and Jesse is arguing that Aryn doesn’t need all the money she’s requesting:

In new court documents obtained by E! News, Jesse Williams asks his ex-wife’s request for increased child support be denied. Earlier this year, the couple was granted joint custody of their two children, Sadie Williams, 4, and Maceo Williams, 2. Williams, who currently pays Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, states in the documents that she “exaggerates many of our expenses and the children’s needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children.” The actor says his former spouse has inflated their children’s financial demands, including her request for $25,000 per month in college savings. Williams states in the documents, “We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza,” citing Ikea furniture, home-cooked meals and low-cost family gatherings as proof of their lifestyle. Additionally, the 36-year-old volunteers to pay 100 percent of the children’s private school tuition. “A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalizing me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children,” Williams adds in the documents. “Aryn continues to engage in this type of behavior and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family.”

[From E! News]

I laughed at the $25,000-a-month figure for JUST college savings. I know college costs have gone up, but $300,000 a year JUST for college savings? Anyway, as for the rest of it… I feel similarly to this as I do with Kevin Federline: if Jesse Williams is making a significant amount of money where he can easily afford $70K-a-month-plus in child support/college savings/school costs, then that’s what needs to happen. The thing is, I don’t think Jesse can afford it? I think that’s what this is about – it’s not that Jesse wants Aryn to raise the kids around humble Ikea furniture, it’s that she’s bleeding him dry financially and he’s not making that much money.