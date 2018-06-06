Anne Hathaway in Jean Paul Gaultier at the ‘Ocean’s Eight’ premiere: cute or nah?

Here’s Part 2 of the Ocean’s Eight premiere photos. The ladies didn’t coordinate their looks, so there were some clashes on the black carpet. I kind of wonder if the ladies knew that the carpet was going to be black as well, because some women chose black outfits that “bled” into the background. Anne Hathaway’s patterned Jean Paul Gaultier gown was like that a little bit – I thought the dress was just too short, but if you look closely, you can see that the dress actually has a black border on the bottom, and it’s actually the right length. Still, I can’t say that I’m completely behind this. She looks beautiful, of course, but… I don’t know, I just would have put her in something else.

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung. This is the silhouette she should do more often: structured bodice, looser skirt and some kind of strap holding everything up. This works on her really well. Is it the most fashion-forward thing ever? No. But she looks great!

Helena Bonham Carter in Vivienne Westwood. She loves Westwood and Westwood gowns look amazing on her. I doubt this is even a new dress – this was probably in her closet.

Awkwafina in Reem Acra. It’s simple and vaguely bridal to me, but nice. I like how “clean” it looks.

And finally, Gigi Hadid was there, and she wore an awful dress. I suspect that she’s one of the celebrity/model cameos in the “Met Gala” scenes. Also: Gigi is back with Zayn, in case anyone cares. How many times are they going to break up and make up?