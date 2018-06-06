Kenneth Cole’s first reaction to Kate Spade’s death was pretty awful

Embed from Getty Images

There’s always someone, right? There’s always someone who, in the midst of some kind of tragedy, says absolutely the wrong thing. Maybe it can be passed off as a “bad take” or a “hot take,” but it’s revealing in its own way. The news of Kate Spade’s passing broke yesterday, mid-day, and the reactions and condolences immediately poured out on social media. Most people in the fashion world reacted with simple statements of grief and mourning. But not Kenneth Cole. Cole chose that moment to take a swipe at Kate Spade.

While many celebrity friends and fans shared their heartfelt condolences, designer Kenneth Cole was slammed for his tweet about Kate Spade just hours after her death. “‘I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole, 64, wrote in a now-deleted statement on Twitter about the 55-year-old designer who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide. Following online criticism, Cole replaced the tweet, writing, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.” Cole explained the reason behind his replacement tweet, though he did not directly apologize. “I often say ‘we may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’ ” he said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation,” Cole added. A rep for Cole did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Heal” not “heel.” That was in People’s version, so I don’t know if it was Cole’s mistake or the Daily Mail’s mistake or what. I understand the idea of “we hope to be an accessory” as a comment among fashion designers and fashion people. But it’s the beginning of that sentence that offends me: “She alone didn’t change the handbag world…” First off, no one said she alone changed the handbag world. Second of all, that’s the first thing you’re going to say? You’re going to remind everyone of “her place” in the f–king food chain and in fashion history? That’s where his mind went immediately, to delegitimize her status as an iconic handbag designer. Douchebag.

