Kenneth Cole’s first reaction to Kate Spade’s death was pretty awful

Embed from Getty Images

There’s always someone, right? There’s always someone who, in the midst of some kind of tragedy, says absolutely the wrong thing. Maybe it can be passed off as a “bad take” or a “hot take,” but it’s revealing in its own way. The news of Kate Spade’s passing broke yesterday, mid-day, and the reactions and condolences immediately poured out on social media. Most people in the fashion world reacted with simple statements of grief and mourning. But not Kenneth Cole. Cole chose that moment to take a swipe at Kate Spade.

While many celebrity friends and fans shared their heartfelt condolences, designer Kenneth Cole was slammed for his tweet about Kate Spade just hours after her death.

“‘I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole, 64, wrote in a now-deleted statement on Twitter about the 55-year-old designer who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide.

Following online criticism, Cole replaced the tweet, writing, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.”

Cole explained the reason behind his replacement tweet, though he did not directly apologize.

“I often say ‘we may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’ ” he said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation,” Cole added. A rep for Cole did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

“Heal” not “heel.” That was in People’s version, so I don’t know if it was Cole’s mistake or the Daily Mail’s mistake or what. I understand the idea of “we hope to be an accessory” as a comment among fashion designers and fashion people. But it’s the beginning of that sentence that offends me: “She alone didn’t change the handbag world…” First off, no one said she alone changed the handbag world. Second of all, that’s the first thing you’re going to say? You’re going to remind everyone of “her place” in the f–king food chain and in fashion history? That’s where his mind went immediately, to delegitimize her status as an iconic handbag designer. Douchebag.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

64 Responses to “Kenneth Cole’s first reaction to Kate Spade’s death was pretty awful”

  1. NoShame says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:25 am

    The #Metoo/Time’s Up movement has a long away to go. First, we have to get rid of the predators, then the people who enabled them and then, the biggest group of all, the people who dismiss women as being less than men. That group includes a LOT of people, people we know and love and sadly, respect. I am losing respect for most of them at this point. Cole would have never made this statement about a man, someone he considered a rival but an equal.

    What they should all know by now is that they’ve literally had thousands of years to run their stupid mouths. Now it’s time for them to shut the fuck up and listen. And you know, have a woman start writing up their press releases.

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Did he fart or does he always look like this?

    Reply
  3. Caity says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Considering he makes shoes, I believe he means “heel”, as a play on words. Either way, that first statement is gross

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Oh f*ck you, Kenneth Cole. F*ck you.

    Reply
  5. KeWest says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Honestly a little girl no longer has a mother so does the opinion of one person matter.

    Reply
    • aims says:
      June 6, 2018 at 9:43 am

      That’s right. A little girl lost her mother and I’m sure in a lot of pain at the moment. This horrible tragedy doesn’t just effect the superficial. A daughter lost her mother and this will effect her for the rest her life. This isn’t the time for a pissing contest,it’s time for a little compassion and empathy.

      Reply
  6. Mellie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I’m throwing my Kenneth Cole shoes away today for that $hit…. I like my Kate Spade bags much better anywhoo and for me, I get a lot of pleasure looking at and shopping for Kate Spade bags. As has already been said, he looks like a f#$king d-bag, I’m glad he apparently thinks he’s got the market cornered on fashion…maybe he doesn’t think that, but his pretentious tweet certainly led one to believe he feels that way. Prick.

    Reply
  7. Deanne says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:37 am

    What an insensitive ass.

    Reply
  8. Lila says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I wonder if there is some long time bad blood between them or he was jealous of her iconic success? That is why the first Twitter statement came out with anger.

    Reply
  9. OSTONE says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Man this is infuriating and so insensitive to Kate’s family and legacy. More so because this mediocre man’s label can be found in the clearance rack at Ross or TjMaxx. Jealous much?

    Reply
  10. Jane says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I hope he gets slammed over and over for this.

    Reply
  11. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:49 am

    He doesn’t even know how to smile. I think he has termites in his smile and garlic in his soul. Grinch!

    I’m still shocked and saddened re Kate. My bestie once asked me a few years ago why I’ve never splurged on a nice handbag – I had volunteered that a $50 purse was my max. So last summer, I bought a pale blue Kate Spade. I’ve had it stored away. Never used. Life is too short. I need to use it.

    I feel just horrible for her daughter. Oh, she’s only thirteen, I believe.

    I’ve had family members kill themselves. I’ve made a half-assed attempt. I do not have children, but I still would’ve hurt many loved ones. The last relative I had that killed himself…I always think that they have to regret it (if there’s any self or spirit or consciousness left). If you could look down like Susie Salmon did in The Lovely Bones (murder, not suicide) and see your family, you’d wish you hadn’t done it most likely. So I always think about how life is like a wave with its peaks and valleys. Things do change for the better oftentimes. But if that doesn’t help, the people at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org are amazing. Phone # near top of page ^ at this link.

    Reply
  12. L84Tea says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:50 am

    DAMN, Kenneth Cole. Can you possibly sound like a bigger asshole??

    Reply
  13. Erin says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Everything about his first statement screams JEALOUS HATING WHITE MAN. He’s just mad that she actually did change the handbag industry and HE DIDN’T!

    Reply
  14. BJ says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:56 am

    #dumbass

    Reply
  15. LAK says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:59 am

    He was cancelled for me since this was exposed.
    https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/harvey-weinstein-kenneth-cole_us_59e4bfa1e4b03a7be58224de

    Reply
  16. Christin says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Misinterpreted? That first tweet was pretty clear.

    Just own your jealousy and insensitivity.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I was so shocked and saddened for her and her family.

    Reply
  18. Superstef says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I am sad and shocked to know our world has lost Kate Spade. She was a talented visionary, designer, and an inspiration to fashion minded women all around this planet.

    The day I could finally afford to buy my own Kate Spade bag at Nordstrom was one of my favourite memories – I felt like I had arrived as a business woman because I could afford a luxury item on my own. I still rock that bag whenever I want, and the quality craftsmanship is outstanding.

    For reasons we will likely never know, Katey felt the need to leave this world on her own terms. I respect and admire her for that, and all she did to make the fashion and handbag world a better place for all women. Rest in peace, Kate. You were loved and will be missed.

    Reply
  19. Pedro45 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Because he changed the fashion industry? Sit the F down, you’re not Christian Dior.

    I realize this is not the point but I can’t process how cruel he is. I’ve been to a suicidal place and it’s so dark people have no idea. Shit like this doesn’t help end the stigma.

    Reply
  20. detritus says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Kenneth Coles whole marketing schtick is ‘word play’ like that.
    Absolute wrong time for marketing dude. Also, your handbags and quality in general have gone severely downhill and don’t hold a handle to Spades.

    Reply
  21. paranormalgirl says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Kate Spade was a lovely, talented, generous woman. I remember way back when she and Andy still owned the company, she donated a few exquisite handbags to a charity auction I was helping run. One was one of a kind. The world lost a little light.

    Reply
    • MissMarierose says:
      June 6, 2018 at 10:55 am

      It sounds like she did that a lot. Soledad O’Brien tweeted yesterday that Spade would give a new handbag to the young women who won internships with O’Bren’s foundation so that would start their careers with something nice.

      She sounds like a wonderful woman.

      Reply
  22. JRenee says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:38 am

    So Insensitive. Someone is missing a sensitivity chip, very disappointing.
    My heart goes out to her family.

    Reply
  23. lucy2 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Express sympathy, or STFU. Nothing else is needed.

    Reply
  24. Rachel in August says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Off-topic but he does look like an aged version of Calvin Harris … eerie.

    Reply
  25. CityGirl says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Well, I’m done with him

    Reply
  26. WendyNerd says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I have so many of her bags. RIP.

    Reply
  27. Valerie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:40 am

    The face he makes trying to smile is the one I made reading his tweet. Insensitive cad.

    Reply
  28. SJF says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Douchebag. Will no longer buy his things.

    That said — his ad campaigns for years have used accessories as puns. “Heel” as a fill-in for “heal.” So that was deliberate.

    Just tacky and ill-timed at this occasion.

    Reply
  29. tealily says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I don’t read it as a swipe. I think he’s just really overextending for some wordplay and it didn’t work.

    Reply
    • GirlMonday says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      I thought something similar. Who knows what was going on in his head, and he may still actually be an a$$hole in real life, but it seemed like he was trying to shoehorn (pun intended) the “accessory” line. Unfortunately, he missed the inherent/implied insensitivity of his statement. On could also argue that if you go for clever in a statement about your colleague’s suicide, as opposed to sincerity or heartfeltness, then you deserve what you get.

      Reply
  30. homeslice says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    IMO Kate Spade brand was/is a hell of a lot more prestigious than Kenneth Cole…jealous much??

    What a troll.

    Reply
  31. Rori says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Considering wordplay used to be his shtick (maybe it still is, I don’t really know), I’d be willing to buy his explanation, but even then it doesn’t change the dismissive tone of his original comment. He could have made the same “pun” without knocking her down a peg if he’d instead said something like, “she was an indispensable accessory in fashion history.” So either, 1. Your original comment was exactly how you meant it and you’re an ass, or 2. You didn’t realize how your original comment would (obviously and unmistakably) read, and therefore you’re not nearly as bright as you think you are.

    Reply
  32. Yes Doubtful says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    I don’t think what he said was that awful? I guess I can see why people think it was a backhanded compliment, but I don’t think that was his intention.

    Reply
  33. Ally says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Guy funneled AIDS charity money to help clean up after Harvey Weinstein’s failed business ventures:

    https://variety.com/2018/scene/vpage/kenneth-cole-resigns-amfar-harvey-weinstein-1202691878/amp/

    He should stay out of the public eye for the rest of ever.

    Reply
  34. Adrien says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Sit down, Kenneth. Kate’s purses may be attainable but they were never basic like your brand.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment