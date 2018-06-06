“Donald Trump didn’t know the words to ‘God Bless America’” links

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/InkOxEwLcP pic.twitter.com/ted6jsrJt2 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 6, 2018

Emperor Baby Fists didn’t know the words to “God Bless America.” [Deadspin]

Andrew Garfield doesn’t get enough credit for having great suits. [Go Fug Yourself]

I’m not really this much of a believer in Andy Cohen, but sure. [LaineyGossip]

Sarah Paulson & Cate Blanchett were epic together. [Dlisted]

I’m also not sure I’m a believer in Hotel Artemis? [Pajiba]

Jodie Foster’s knee is made from cadaver parts. [Wonderwall]

This is one of the feelgood stories of the day. [Buzzfeed]

Kenya Moore really is pregnant at 49. [Reality Tea]

Why does the Miss America pageant still exist? [The Blemish]

Big Southern Charm drama is happening. [Starcasm]

