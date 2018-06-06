« Previous Post      

“Donald Trump didn’t know the words to ‘God Bless America’” links
  • June 06, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Emperor Baby Fists didn’t know the words to “God Bless America.” [Deadspin]
Andrew Garfield doesn’t get enough credit for having great suits. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m not really this much of a believer in Andy Cohen, but sure. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Paulson & Cate Blanchett were epic together. [Dlisted]
I’m also not sure I’m a believer in Hotel Artemis? [Pajiba]
Jodie Foster’s knee is made from cadaver parts. [Wonderwall]
This is one of the feelgood stories of the day. [Buzzfeed]
Kenya Moore really is pregnant at 49. [Reality Tea]
Why does the Miss America pageant still exist? [The Blemish]
Big Southern Charm drama is happening. [Starcasm]

31 Responses to ““Donald Trump didn’t know the words to ‘God Bless America’” links”

  1. Juliette says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    The knee replacement using cadaver parts is not that uncommon (I don’t think). My Mum just had a major shoulder replacement done and need a piece of bone grafted in during the surgery.

    Apparently they just took a piece of bone from the “bone bank” at the hospital and used that. I had never heard of a “bone bank” before her surgery but it worked and her recovery and healing has even surprised the doctor.

    Amazing what they can do now. I am due for a knee replacement in a few months and they have mentioned donor bones to me as well. Not looking forward to it all but will be glad when it’s done!

  2. Lynnie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    “At replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism”

    😂😂😂😂😂😂 loL. What a joke why can’t he pull a disappearing act like Melania too smh.

    Tbh I don’t think Andrew Garfield gets enough credit for anything 😕.

    Andy Cohen is trash. Enough said.

    I know people who are into the whole housewives scene don’t really like Kenya, but I could never get on board with the whole fake baby train. She’s been wanting a kid for forever, and she’s been holding out for someone so she could carry it herself for yearssss. I don’t see her all of a sudden switching to a surrogate once she finally gets married just cuz

  3. Me46 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Please let this be true…it couldn’t happen to a better person.
    https://www.rawstory.com/2018/06/revealed-ivanka-connected-cohen-russian-weightlifter-offered-set-trump-putin-meeting/?comments=disqus

  4. Mel M says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    If Obama did that you can bet there would be a meltdown at fox. Just mind blowing that he can get away with this sh!t. You can’t make this stuff up and if you did it no one would find it believable..

    • KNy says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:02 pm

      They thought it was damn near impeachable that Obama wore a tan suit to a press conference once. There’s NOTHING they would have loved more than for him not to know the words to God Bless America.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:06 pm

      Fox Newsites would have burned down the White House if Obama had done that. I just can’t handle their hypocrisy on patriotism anymore. They complain about flag pins, but stand silent as a con man sells our country to Russia and China in order to enrich himself. He’s obviously corrupt, but they do not care.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      yeah, this is what I keep saying. if it were Obama who forgot the lyrics (or, in Baby Fist’s case, never knew them), Fox would be doing 24/7 coverage for weeks.

      if Michelle had to remind O to put his hand on his heart during the anthem?…ditto.

      I mean, they got on him for wearing a TAN SUIT.

  5. Valerie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    UNAMERICAN! SAD!

    lmao. He claims he is the pinnacle of patriotism, and then this happens. I really can’t believe this assclown is president.

  6. Megan says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    He commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence. He must have been momentarily possessed by a decent person.

    Reply
    June 6, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    He couldn’t just not sing. He even has to be full of shit even while singing. He has to con his way through a song and fake sing. This is who we are dealing with ladies and gents. WTAF

  8. Christina S. says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    In his defense, I told know them either. God bless America our home sweet home is all I know

    Reply
    June 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    “Rudy Giuliani says Kim Jong-un got ‘on his hands and knees’ and begged for US-Korea summit’

    What an irresponsible thing to say. Makes me think that the Trump administration is hell bent on war and has no interest in finding a peaceful resolution.

