“Donald Trump didn’t know the words to ‘God Bless America’” links

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/InkOxEwLcP pic.twitter.com/ted6jsrJt2
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 6, 2018
Emperor Baby Fists didn’t know the words to “God Bless America.” [Deadspin]
Andrew Garfield doesn’t get enough credit for having great suits. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m not really this much of a believer in Andy Cohen, but sure. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Paulson & Cate Blanchett were epic together. [Dlisted]
I’m also not sure I’m a believer in Hotel Artemis? [Pajiba]
Jodie Foster’s knee is made from cadaver parts. [Wonderwall]
This is one of the feelgood stories of the day. [Buzzfeed]
Kenya Moore really is pregnant at 49. [Reality Tea]
Why does the Miss America pageant still exist? [The Blemish]
Big Southern Charm drama is happening. [Starcasm]
The knee replacement using cadaver parts is not that uncommon (I don’t think). My Mum just had a major shoulder replacement done and need a piece of bone grafted in during the surgery.
Apparently they just took a piece of bone from the “bone bank” at the hospital and used that. I had never heard of a “bone bank” before her surgery but it worked and her recovery and healing has even surprised the doctor.
Amazing what they can do now. I am due for a knee replacement in a few months and they have mentioned donor bones to me as well. Not looking forward to it all but will be glad when it’s done!
Is there a consent process the body or family of the deceased has to go though to let that happen do you know?
You sign up to be an organ or tissue donor before you die. There are all kinds of specific questions you answer, like whether you want your tissue used for cosmetic purposes.
Yes. While organ donors (or families making the decision) have a choice to select which organs they want to donate, there is also an option to choose something to the effect of “all usable tissues and organs”.
Thank you both for the responses! 😊
“At replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism”
😂😂😂😂😂😂 loL. What a joke why can’t he pull a disappearing act like Melania too smh.
Tbh I don’t think Andrew Garfield gets enough credit for anything 😕.
Andy Cohen is trash. Enough said.
I know people who are into the whole housewives scene don’t really like Kenya, but I could never get on board with the whole fake baby train. She’s been wanting a kid for forever, and she’s been holding out for someone so she could carry it herself for yearssss. I don’t see her all of a sudden switching to a surrogate once she finally gets married just cuz
Please let this be true…it couldn’t happen to a better person.
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/06/revealed-ivanka-connected-cohen-russian-weightlifter-offered-set-trump-putin-meeting/?comments=disqus
It’s all over Twitter, multiple sources reporting it. Complicit Barbie and her feckless stunt.
Omg, she really is just such a dumb bitch.
If Obama did that you can bet there would be a meltdown at fox. Just mind blowing that he can get away with this sh!t. You can’t make this stuff up and if you did it no one would find it believable..
They thought it was damn near impeachable that Obama wore a tan suit to a press conference once. There’s NOTHING they would have loved more than for him not to know the words to God Bless America.
Fox Newsites would have burned down the White House if Obama had done that. I just can’t handle their hypocrisy on patriotism anymore. They complain about flag pins, but stand silent as a con man sells our country to Russia and China in order to enrich himself. He’s obviously corrupt, but they do not care.
yeah, this is what I keep saying. if it were Obama who forgot the lyrics (or, in Baby Fist’s case, never knew them), Fox would be doing 24/7 coverage for weeks.
if Michelle had to remind O to put his hand on his heart during the anthem?…ditto.
I mean, they got on him for wearing a TAN SUIT.
UNAMERICAN! SAD!
lmao. He claims he is the pinnacle of patriotism, and then this happens. I really can’t believe this assclown is president.
He commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence. He must have been momentarily possessed by a decent person.
I am glad he did so for whatever reason. II am leaning towards he only did it because Obama refused to do so and the words of fellow reality stars carry more weight with him than anything else
I wonder what he asked for from Kim in return.
Of course he did it cos Obama refused. That 45 cannot stand that former POTUS has beautiful and smart wife, with actual brain , two wonderful daughters and he was never in a sex scandal. Michelle would kill him. He is everything this orange dude isn’t. And he made it on his own.
He’s just being manipulative. He doesn’t have a decent bone in his body.
Exactly. It’s the equivalent of throwing us a bone.
Yup. He’s doing it because:
1) Obama refused to
2) He has a crush on Kanye, because Kanye has a crush on him.
3) He is sending a message that all that is required for a commuted sentence (or pardon, if you’re white) is some mild ass-kissing and public support of his disastrous presidency.
The POTUS found a shiny new toy to play with: pardons.
Is there a reason why Johnson wasn’t pardoned before?
He wants to brag about getting that black vote, y’all.
@ Lynnie- Obama passed on pardoning Alice and never gave a reason why but we all know why.
Because the collective outrage from the Right at Obama having the audacity to pardon a woman of color who ran a cocaine ring would have been enough to spur impeachment. I mean, can you imagine? They already called him a thug and a divisive race-baiter. These aholes would have lost their minds.
So yeah I’m sure that Obama wanted to but passed because he just didn’t want to deal with the inevitable avalanche of bullshit from the Right.
He’s doing these pardons so his more “important” personal pardons kind of get thrown into the mix. imo
I think so, too.
He couldn’t just not sing. He even has to be full of shit even while singing. He has to con his way through a song and fake sing. This is who we are dealing with ladies and gents. WTAF
In his defense, I told know them either. God bless America our home sweet home is all I know
Ah, but you’re not the president of the United States calling people who refuse to stand for the anthem as a social commentary unpatriotic, are you?
You are not the President of said America, though. And I hope you also do not require absolute patriotism from every fellow American… In that case, you are excused
“Rudy Giuliani says Kim Jong-un got ‘on his hands and knees’ and begged for US-Korea summit’
What an irresponsible thing to say. Makes me think that the Trump administration is hell bent on war and has no interest in finding a peaceful resolution.
