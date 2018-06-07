Melania Trump appeared before the media yesterday, silent & wearing a trench

Embed from Getty Images

Melania Trump had not been seen at a public event since May 10th. She did a “private” no-media event on Monday (June 4th), after which her Twitter account posted one very shady “where’s Waldo” type photo where the Ghost of Mel-bot appeared if you squinted hard enough. Then on Wednesday, poor Mel trotted out to FEMA Headquarters in Washington with her baby-fisted husband. These are some photos from the event, and yes, she absolutely dressed like a Nouveau Carmen Sandiego. I’ve been looking through the photos, and while Melania absolutely looks “worked on,” she doesn’t look freshly worked on, you know? Either she had good plastic surgery or she didn’t have anything new done to her face last month. During the media scrum, Trump said Melania went through a “rough patch.”

First Lady Melania Trump made her first public appearance in 27 days as she joined her husband on Wednesday for a briefing on hurricane preparedness at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump began by thanking his wife, who was seated next to him at the meeting, and saying she’s “doing great” after undergoing a successful kidney procedure on May 14. “She went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great,” Trump said. “The people of our country love you. Thank you, honey. You can be very, very proud of yourselves, and I’m proud to be with you,” the president added to the other attendees. The first lady stood solemnly beside her husband as he spoke but pool reporters covering the event did not hear Mrs. Trump speak. One reporter noted that Mrs. Trump, 48, was “looking well, like her old self, perfectly healthy from at least her outward appearance.”

[From People]

I actually watched their body language in the video from the media scrum, and if you still think Donald Trump did something to his wife… well, that’s your opinion. I’m not getting that vibe whatsoever. I never really got the vibe that he physically hurt Melania, ever. Now, emotionally abused her? For sure. But there was something resembling tenderness with the way they interacted with each other, and he seemed legitimately grateful that she agreed to this appearance.

Of course, Bigly did have a tweet about it:

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

It’s like he’s mad that we would sort-of care about Melania’s welfare. Like, the very idea that anyone would think, “Gee, I hope Melania is okay” fills him with rage. But this just goes to show you: Emperor Baby Fists reads Celebitchy! How else would he know all of our conspiracy theories?

One thing that didn’t happen in Mel’s absence? No one got her a fresh wig. This sh-t is Duchess Kate-level bad.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images