Melania Trump appeared before the media yesterday, silent & wearing a trench

Melania Trump had not been seen at a public event since May 10th. She did a “private” no-media event on Monday (June 4th), after which her Twitter account posted one very shady “where’s Waldo” type photo where the Ghost of Mel-bot appeared if you squinted hard enough. Then on Wednesday, poor Mel trotted out to FEMA Headquarters in Washington with her baby-fisted husband. These are some photos from the event, and yes, she absolutely dressed like a Nouveau Carmen Sandiego. I’ve been looking through the photos, and while Melania absolutely looks “worked on,” she doesn’t look freshly worked on, you know? Either she had good plastic surgery or she didn’t have anything new done to her face last month. During the media scrum, Trump said Melania went through a “rough patch.”
First Lady Melania Trump made her first public appearance in 27 days as she joined her husband on Wednesday for a briefing on hurricane preparedness at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump began by thanking his wife, who was seated next to him at the meeting, and saying she’s “doing great” after undergoing a successful kidney procedure on May 14.
“She went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great,” Trump said. “The people of our country love you. Thank you, honey. You can be very, very proud of yourselves, and I’m proud to be with you,” the president added to the other attendees. The first lady stood solemnly beside her husband as he spoke but pool reporters covering the event did not hear Mrs. Trump speak. One reporter noted that Mrs. Trump, 48, was “looking well, like her old self, perfectly healthy from at least her outward appearance.”
I actually watched their body language in the video from the media scrum, and if you still think Donald Trump did something to his wife… well, that’s your opinion. I’m not getting that vibe whatsoever. I never really got the vibe that he physically hurt Melania, ever. Now, emotionally abused her? For sure. But there was something resembling tenderness with the way they interacted with each other, and he seemed legitimately grateful that she agreed to this appearance.
Of course, Bigly did have a tweet about it:
The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018
It’s like he’s mad that we would sort-of care about Melania’s welfare. Like, the very idea that anyone would think, “Gee, I hope Melania is okay” fills him with rage. But this just goes to show you: Emperor Baby Fists reads Celebitchy! How else would he know all of our conspiracy theories?
One thing that didn’t happen in Mel’s absence? No one got her a fresh wig. This sh-t is Duchess Kate-level bad.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Boobs look smaller.
Why yes. She probably had breast reduction surgery.
Then you would expect her to be out of commission for over a month.
Yes. Her large fake ones were hanging very low, near those big belts she likes, and looking matronly, probably doing a job on her shoulders and upper back. It would explain the time out of sight too.
She WAS “out of commission” for almost a month.
I’ve had breast reduction and I went back to work after two weeks. I have a desk job and it was a breeze. Of course, anything more strenuous then of course you need more time. She could easily have had a reduction.
I think she’s lost weight, her face and waist are a little thinner. If she truly did have health problems, the weight loss would explain the smaller boobs, too.
The conspiracy theories were fun but honestly, I believe she was sick. I would have preferred she left him, though.
I’m sure she would prefer to leave him as well.
Weight loss wouldn’t explain the repositioning
Trench coat is to throw off the secret service. She’s probably going to pull what Jennifer Lopez’s character did in the movie “Enough”…
She’s going to get someone who looks like her to change clothes with her so she can run. Somewhere in the world, the real Melania will have arrived in a hoodie with a Barack Obama logo written on it with the real Barron.
The ones you’ll see from now on will be robots.
I mean, kind of like the last set.
They may have been replacing Melania for decades now, annually. The second each robot realizes they grew emotions, they’ll be shipped away. Maybe that’s why Trump hates immigrants so much; his original wife and subsequent robot wives are somewhere in Mexico hiding. Maybe that’s why he wants the wall, so no one can spot them
It’s all fun and games until my theory is proven correct lol. I picture 14 Melania’s marching over here oneday and just pee on him. Can’t imagine it hasn’t happened already.
Is she sending signals with the McGruff the Crime Dog outfit?
Ha!
I don’t see any babyfist concern for Melania. That tweet screams Whiney Little B#tch. He sure keeps track of any and all statements/grievances he feels were made made against HIM.
Polls came out yesterday showing Melania at 49% favorability with Trump at 40%. He is just trying to use her popularity to raise his. Always about him.
Guliani must have been passed the memo yesterday by Trump to start attacking Stormy using Melania. He went off on her calling her not as attractive, classy or worthy as Melania. And that Melania doesn’t believe Stormy had an affair with Trump. I seriously hope they are not opening this new war with Melania’s consent because in the end Trump will escape blame-free and Melania will be left as road kill. Call up Hillary.
This is so depressing. 40%!! 40% of people in the country approve of Trump’s actions. Approve of how he is “running” this country. Approve of him! How are those poll numbers not in the single digits? Seriously, how? I get that he has a base that will stick with him no matter what, but is that base 40% of the country? If it is, then with or without him, we are screwed.
“Now, emotionally abused her? For sure. But there was something resembling tenderness with the way they interacted with each other, and he seemed legitimately grateful that she agreed to this appearance.”
Well yeah this is a press conference – he is “on”. And of course he is grateful shes there – it put many rumors to rest. Considering how he’s treated his ex-wives and women in general, it would not be a surprise if she was also being treated this way behind closed doors….
I think she did have medical issues.
Agreed, the question is exactly what they were. But I think it’s fine to keep some things from public consumption.
Agree. If she has had a medical procedure then she is entitled to some privacy. Not many of us would want our medical history splashed across the media. However a simple statement saying she was recuperating and would resume FL duties when she recovered might have stopped some of the Twitter trolling
Me too.
Making sense of this adminstration is futile, I just do not get why they did not just say she is in recovery. Nobody would have blinked at that.
But first we are to blame for wondering where she is and speculating when ‘everything is fine’ and suddenly ‘she went through a rough spot’.
I have started to hate media just as much. Why go to his events or press conferences, they are telling lies anyhow. If they just would ignore him and focus on the real issues, instead of falling for every little piece of gas lighting.
Knowing Drumpf, if she were seriously ill, he would announce it to get sympathy points. He would have been sending daily tweets about how “unfair” the press is being to him while his wife is recovering from a major surgery affecting her health. Lots of PR pics of him at her bedside. He only went to visit her once and for a very short visit.
No, she left him in the wind. These new tweets are signs of relief that he can prove to people she didn’t leave him! LOL He’s bragging. And she did him a favor by going with him to FEMA. Got to avoid all those awkward questions about last year’s FEMA’s screwups.
This is all very plausible. Gah, do I despise the man.
She’s wearing the “armor” because she, like us, is battling shell-shock.
Emperor Zero’s shock and awe campaign is difficult to withstand–so many personal scandals and admin acting like kids in an empty candy store (Pruitt, Mnuchin, Zeinke, et al) plus his deplorable grifter kids like JK, IT and DJT Jr).
Where’s my damn trench coat?!
She looks “refreshed.” Why is he acting like getting a facelift is beyond the realm of possibility for people like them (vapid, empty, devoid of substance – not that you need to be all of the above to consider cosmetic surgery, just that THEY are).
she does. and in another pic I saw of her at the same event, her face looked REALLY “tight”.
Yeah, I’m thinking facelift.
I vote for ‘Lifestyle Lift’ …
Its about jowls.
They run a string around everything & pull upward toward the scalp, and call it a ‘non-surgical’ procedure.
I do still think he did something to her. Being loving and solicitous after an episode is part of the cycle.
Or she packed her bags to leave and he bribed her with an even higher divorce settlement? Plus jewelry. He has waaaay more to like lose if she leaves him and talks to Muller.
Ah, here are my people. I think it’s some version of what you guys are discussing: either he abused her or she finally just up and left then they renegotiated.
Also, there is this: https://twitter.com/TheViewFromLL2/status/1004431768710209536
The coat -dress isn’t the worst fashion choice she’s made.
Yes it’s not bad but who wears a coat dress in summer. Makes me sweat just looking at it.
I actually don’t hate most of Melania’s fashion. It’s too bad I can’t really enjoy it.
Me too. On both counts.
Her nose is bigger.
I guess it is just my opinion that he physically abuses her, but given what we know about how he treated Ivana, and the darker, credible accusations against him, it seems obvious to me that he would.
It’s possible. Honestly, anything outside of the explanation they’ve provided is possible.
I just do not believe a damn thing these people say.
I strongly suspect Trump emotionally and/or physically abuses Melania. I don’t give her a pass with the birther bullshit, but no one deserves abuse.
Her body language and facial expression in these photos is screaming: “I effing hate my life”.
When I look at Melania, she looks like she’s positively seething.
It’s chilling.
Agreed.
I saw a gif from this media appearance on Twitter, Trump put his water bottle on the floor for whatever reason and then inexplicably Mike Pence followed suit as well it was hilarious.
I just think the delay was him getting money together for her to make an appearance again.
She was just waiting for the check to clear.
Right. Or they were negotiating. Maybe she resisted at first (playing hardball) but finally got the offer $$$ that she was looking for.
I think her body language is (as usual) stiff and awkward. When he reached out to touch her hand at the table, she lets him touch her, but doesn’t move at all. Could she have had a hysterectomy? And Trump is too grossed out by that to want it in the official narrative? Or, he beat her. I don’t agree that she has any negotiation power as a mob wife with a child, mother, father and sister up for assassination if she makes a wrong move.
I had a hysterectomy, and it definitely doesn’t take that long to recover.
I had a complicated hysterectomy, took me 6 weeks before I could go back to work. It all depends on what it’s for.
“The people of our country love you” Right…I bet he truly believes that too. The people just love them, everyone is happy and content and all is well /s
We, the Americans who pay for Melanias, home, security, medical insurance, etc have the right to wonder why she’s disappeared after her surgery. The longer she stays out of the public eye, the more curious we’ll be.
He has a lot of nerve to tweet about people wondering if she had a face lift. Does he forget about that nasty tweet he had about claiming Mika was gross and bleeding from a face lift?
We certainly don’t have the right to her personal health details and why her recovery was the length it was.
It’s entertaining to speculate about plastic surgery or arguing with the cretin, but if she really had something medically serious, it would be upsetting to hear the theories.
Why does everyone go the plastic surgery route? Melania is clearly in a really tough stressful position. Nevermind what it must be like to be married to Trump, but having to constantly hear your family attacked, having to hear about his liaisons with former porn stars, having to stand people commenting on how you look, did you smile, what clothes is your kid wearing, etc… I can’t even imagine it. Maybe she was really in a rough place emotionally or mentally and needed a little time off to pull herself together.
“Nevermind what it must be like to be married to Trump”
A) she can leave him.
“having to constantly hear your family attacked”
B) They deserve it.
“having to hear about his liaisons with former porn stars”
C) she knew what he was when she married him. Also, see point A.
I’m not saying she deserves pity, I’m just saying that under that pressure anyone could crack and have an emotional meltdown. That sounds to me more likely than she’s off having surgeries.
As someone who has dealt with kidney problems for a lifetime, I can tell you that a benign kidney problem would not take this long to recover. Had to deal with nearly everything except a transplant and never had such a recovery.
My husband has FSGS. He also had Stage 1a kidney Cancer. He had a partial nephrectomy done robotically and was out of the hospital the next day and was driving within a week.
Something is definitely different about her face – her nose is larger. I wonder if he hit her and broke it?
I really dislike her aging Barbie doll hair, whether it’s a wig or not. She’s First Lady, get a good trim, ditch the center part and try to look a little classier.
