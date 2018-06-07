Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks welcome son Jayden Meeks-Green

A few months ago, I was shocked at the interest in Chloe Green and her lover, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks. Green is the heiress of Topshop, and her lifestyle is all about yachts and vacations and parties. Jeremy Meeks became a celebrity and a model when his mugshot went viral. He dumped his wife to be with Chloe, and I think Jeremy is still going through the divorce? But that didn’t stop him from getting Chloe pregnant. She just gave birth and announced it on Instagram too:

The baby boy’s name is Jayden Meeks-Green? Not Green-Meeks, which would be the more traditional hyphenation, mother’s maiden first, then ending with the father’s surname? Weird. It’s also strange that people are still naming their boys Jayden – it feels very Britney Spears circa 2006.

Anyway, the British gossips claimed a few months ago that Chloe really wants to marry Meeks at some point. She was hoping to marry him before the baby was born, but again, I think he’s still technically married/not yet divorced. So she’ll have to wait.

Jeremy Meeks and fiancee Chloe Green buying goods for Hurricane Harvey relief

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

46 Responses to “Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks welcome son Jayden Meeks-Green”

  1. Mc says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Meh. He’s not that hot.

    Reply
  2. KNy says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I don’t love the name Jayden, but I’ve been hearing the name “Zayden/Zaiden” a lot recently and it makes Jayden sound as classic as James.

    Not surprised Green is the last name – Green is where the green comes from.

    Reply
  3. tracking says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Good luck to that poor child.

    Reply
  4. Snowflake says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:44 am

    They’re a cute couple. Congratulations

    Reply
  5. Rachel says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:45 am

    All the obvious crap aside… if you really want privacy, don’t post a birth announcement and photo on twitter. Celebrities give birth all the time, and we don’t find out about it until months later. If you really want privacy, it is possible, but you have to keep it, you know… private.

    Reply
  6. LAK says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:48 am

    On the one hand, mazel tov!!

    On the other, couldn’t happen to a more deserving fellow, and by that i mean Philip Green.

    Reply
  7. Una says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Hats off to him I suppose. If he manages to get the ring too, he’ll be set for life. And maybe mother’s last name is at the end because it is a more “important” last name? Especially since they are not married, his last name doesn’t mean much.

    Reply
  8. Sam says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Britney Spears circa 2006 is a good way to describe that name, but at least they didn’t add a “y” – Jaydyn, so there’s that.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      June 7, 2018 at 10:27 am

      My great-great nephew Jaydyn turns one one Saturday. The name’s fine.

      Reply
      • Sam says:
        June 7, 2018 at 10:52 am

        Well, everyone has different likes and dislikes. I’m personally not a fan of names like Jaydyn, Braydyn, Caydyn etc. etc. But that doesn’t really matter as long as his family likes the name, and I’m sure you also have names you that don’t really like?

      • Jerusha says:
        June 7, 2018 at 11:22 am

        @Sam. Well, my mother almost named me Willadean 73 years ago. I thank my lucky stars every day that she went with Susanne instead. It fits my Aunt Willadean K., but not me.
        I worked for forty years in a school with an incredible variety of first names, so Jaydyn is very mild to me. Names go in cycles-it seems about 50 million Jennifers were born 40-50 years ago. In a few years the ‘dyn’ craze will die out, too.

  9. Loopy says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    IS she an actual heiress? Because if not he won’t be getting any of her dad’s billions.

    Reply
  10. Lisa Giametti says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I am sorry, but I must be the only person who does not find this guy hot. He is nice looking but nothing special.

    Reply
  11. Mela says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:06 am

    He is nothing but a loser gang banger from stockton. Stockon is literally a s-town of cows farms and like one shopping center. Tons of gang members because I believe, there is nothing to do in that town and everyone there is uneducated.

    I cannot BELIEVE this girl is into that!!! She really has NO clue what she is getting into

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    She cant possibly be this dense. Is she trying to piss of her father?

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    His poor ex wife, she stood by him for years when he was a broke felon then he drops her for this chick, not attractive at all.

    Reply
  14. Lynnie says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Those two really have terrible character. Karma is going to get good and ready for them lmao

    Reply
  15. HelloSunshine says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    1) The name Jayden is so overplayed ugh
    2) how many years will they have to be married until the future prenup expires? Because you know he’ll be gone the second that is up. Maybe try to get another kid out of her so he gets more child support. Dude is so sketchy and so is she.

    Reply
  16. KeWest says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Jeremy Meeks is the smartest man alive!

    Chloe is an idiot but what can you do.

    Reply
  17. Margo S. says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I like them together. Good for her getting her name last! It actually sounds better that way. The baby is going to be beautiful!

    Reply
  18. stinky says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Who can enlighten me about breaking off from a gang, cuz I thought that wasn’t exactly possible. How does all that work. … . .. does he get a pass cuz he did time and never ratted anyone out?

    Reply
  19. Andrea says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Not that I probably will, but given I am the last of my line in North America, I always wanted his last name-my last name if I ever got married/had kids. I am 37 so I doubt the kids bit will happen.

    Reply
  20. Olive says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

    she named her kid JAYDEN? in 2018?! I thought the tide had turned on all the ridiculous Jayden, Hayden, Kayden, Brayden names!!

    Reply
  21. Capt Mo says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:52 am

    OMG, I just had an epiphany. He looks like Bendy Cumberbatch, those lips eyes and neck ahahahah

    Reply
  22. LittlefishMom says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    I just spit my coffee out! The “hot felon” nickname is just hilarious.

    Reply

