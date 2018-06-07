Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks welcome son Jayden Meeks-Green

A few months ago, I was shocked at the interest in Chloe Green and her lover, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks. Green is the heiress of Topshop, and her lifestyle is all about yachts and vacations and parties. Jeremy Meeks became a celebrity and a model when his mugshot went viral. He dumped his wife to be with Chloe, and I think Jeremy is still going through the divorce? But that didn’t stop him from getting Chloe pregnant. She just gave birth and announced it on Instagram too:
The baby boy’s name is Jayden Meeks-Green? Not Green-Meeks, which would be the more traditional hyphenation, mother’s maiden first, then ending with the father’s surname? Weird. It’s also strange that people are still naming their boys Jayden – it feels very Britney Spears circa 2006.
Anyway, the British gossips claimed a few months ago that Chloe really wants to marry Meeks at some point. She was hoping to marry him before the baby was born, but again, I think he’s still technically married/not yet divorced. So she’ll have to wait.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Meh. He’s not that hot.
His hotness wore off when he ditched his family for money.
LOL
AMEN TO THAT!!!!!
I’ve seen him in person and his neck is a foot long and he looks like the Night King from GOT
Jesus Christ that’s a wonderful comparison😂😂
This is my favorite comment of the day!
I can’t unsee this now!
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Good Lord- forgive me… I totally would. He is way hot… obviously not relationship or marriage material. A just for fun person.
I don’t love the name Jayden, but I’ve been hearing the name “Zayden/Zaiden” a lot recently and it makes Jayden sound as classic as James.
Not surprised Green is the last name – Green is where the green comes from.
Good luck to that poor child.
They’re a cute couple. Congratulations
All the obvious crap aside… if you really want privacy, don’t post a birth announcement and photo on twitter. Celebrities give birth all the time, and we don’t find out about it until months later. If you really want privacy, it is possible, but you have to keep it, you know… private.
The irony of it was entertaining indeed.
Right! Who cares about these two? They think they’re more famous than they are.
On the one hand, mazel tov!!
On the other, couldn’t happen to a more deserving fellow, and by that i mean Philip Green.
I was wondering what daddy Green thought of all this?? Ex-con getting hands on the stash of cash?
Hats off to him I suppose. If he manages to get the ring too, he’ll be set for life. And maybe mother’s last name is at the end because it is a more “important” last name? Especially since they are not married, his last name doesn’t mean much.
Agreed. Hers is last because it’s the most important and it’s like he got an honorable mention.
I gave my daughter my partners last name even though we aren’t married. My guess is she put hers at the end because it’s the money maker. Then again, my husband is the bread winner in the family, I guess Chloe is the one with the money in that relationship too
While I agree with the money theory, I think another consideration may have been that Green-Meeks sounds like a name that would be made fun of on the playground.
Britney Spears circa 2006 is a good way to describe that name, but at least they didn’t add a “y” – Jaydyn, so there’s that.
My great-great nephew Jaydyn turns one one Saturday. The name’s fine.
Well, everyone has different likes and dislikes. I’m personally not a fan of names like Jaydyn, Braydyn, Caydyn etc. etc. But that doesn’t really matter as long as his family likes the name, and I’m sure you also have names you that don’t really like?
@Sam. Well, my mother almost named me Willadean 73 years ago. I thank my lucky stars every day that she went with Susanne instead. It fits my Aunt Willadean K., but not me.
I worked for forty years in a school with an incredible variety of first names, so Jaydyn is very mild to me. Names go in cycles-it seems about 50 million Jennifers were born 40-50 years ago. In a few years the ‘dyn’ craze will die out, too.
IS she an actual heiress? Because if not he won’t be getting any of her dad’s billions.
I am sorry, but I must be the only person who does not find this guy hot. He is nice looking but nothing special.
Not the only one.
He is nothing but a loser gang banger from stockton. Stockon is literally a s-town of cows farms and like one shopping center. Tons of gang members because I believe, there is nothing to do in that town and everyone there is uneducated.
I cannot BELIEVE this girl is into that!!! She really has NO clue what she is getting into
She would be soooo dumb to marry him
I feel like that may have been confirmed when she got knocked up by him.
She’s nothing special to look at and she has all that money and does nothing of substance, she comes across as one of those reality stars from those dumb British shows, so I am not sure why people would expect better? In fact he’s obviously much smarter as he knew how to make the most of his 5 minutes of fame, as cynical as it may be.
She cant possibly be this dense. Is she trying to piss of her father?
His poor ex wife, she stood by him for years when he was a broke felon then he drops her for this chick, not attractive at all.
And is the divorce even final yet?
Chloe is gross.
Those two really have terrible character. Karma is going to get good and ready for them lmao
That is the truth
1) The name Jayden is so overplayed ugh
2) how many years will they have to be married until the future prenup expires? Because you know he’ll be gone the second that is up. Maybe try to get another kid out of her so he gets more child support. Dude is so sketchy and so is she.
Jeremy Meeks is the smartest man alive!
Chloe is an idiot but what can you do.
I like them together. Good for her getting her name last! It actually sounds better that way. The baby is going to be beautiful!
Who can enlighten me about breaking off from a gang, cuz I thought that wasn’t exactly possible. How does all that work. … . .. does he get a pass cuz he did time and never ratted anyone out?
Not that I probably will, but given I am the last of my line in North America, I always wanted his last name-my last name if I ever got married/had kids. I am 37 so I doubt the kids bit will happen.
she named her kid JAYDEN? in 2018?! I thought the tide had turned on all the ridiculous Jayden, Hayden, Kayden, Brayden names!!
OMG, I just had an epiphany. He looks like Bendy Cumberbatch, those lips eyes and neck ahahahah
I just spit my coffee out! The “hot felon” nickname is just hilarious.
