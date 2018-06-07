Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks welcome son Jayden Meeks-Green

A post shared by Chloe green (@chloegreen5) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:22am PST

A few months ago, I was shocked at the interest in Chloe Green and her lover, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks. Green is the heiress of Topshop, and her lifestyle is all about yachts and vacations and parties. Jeremy Meeks became a celebrity and a model when his mugshot went viral. He dumped his wife to be with Chloe, and I think Jeremy is still going through the divorce? But that didn’t stop him from getting Chloe pregnant. She just gave birth and announced it on Instagram too:

The baby boy’s name is Jayden Meeks-Green? Not Green-Meeks, which would be the more traditional hyphenation, mother’s maiden first, then ending with the father’s surname? Weird. It’s also strange that people are still naming their boys Jayden – it feels very Britney Spears circa 2006.

Anyway, the British gossips claimed a few months ago that Chloe really wants to marry Meeks at some point. She was hoping to marry him before the baby was born, but again, I think he’s still technically married/not yet divorced. So she’ll have to wait.