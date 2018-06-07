Royal experts try to understand why the Queen is so keen on Duchess Meghan

Just weeks before Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle announced their engagement last year, the New York Post did a story about how Meghan could adapt to British royal life. The Post talked to Katie Nicholl and Ingrid Seward, both of whom are considered “royalists” and royal reporters – Nicholl is more of the hagiographer to the younger royals, and Seward represents the more “Establishment” royalist. Seward was the one criticizing Meghan’s table manners and American-ness, telling Meghan in advance that she could chew gum or flash her panties (something Seward might want to tell the Duchess of Cambridge). Well, Seward has even more thoughts about Meghan now that she’s the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Seward and other royal experts feel the need to explain why it feels so much like the Queen is taking such a fast and personal interest in Meghan, so much so that they’ll take the Royal Train together and spend a day doing events together so soon after the wedding.
Seward on why the Queen is so keen on Meg: “The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand,” Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s all about the monarchy. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown. She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing. I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days.”
Another former aide explains: “It is the way of the royal family—all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny,” says Elizabeth’s former press secretary Charles Anson. “Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen.”
Why the Queen would spend a day with Meghan: “The initiative must have come from the Queen,” says Robert Lacey, historical consultant forThe Crown. “It’s not something Meghan or Harry would have asked for. It’s an exciting move. Perhaps only now do we realize that it has been one of Elizabeth’s skills to modernize the monarchy without appearing overtly to be doing so — and this is the latest sign of it.”
What’s funny to me is that every time these royal experts try to make it seem like the Queen is merely helping out a gauche American girl who doesn’t know anything about anything, they’re actually making a case against the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate didn’t get this kind of personal attention from the Queen so soon into her marriage, and she’s the one who married a future king. Not to mention the fact that Kate actually NEEDED this kind of training, given her obvious discomfort with her public role for years. The Queen still hasn’t shown this much interest in teaching Kate anything. Which leads me to believe that it was Kate – and William, to be fair – who was reticent about receiving any kind of “on the job” training from the Queen. Meghan’s not reticent at all. This isn’t solely about the Queen wanting to ease Meghan into her role, it’s also about Meghan being truly… (GULP)… keen.
Well, that’s not difficult, it’s because she is such a nice person and Harry is nuts about her, and she makes him happy! ❤️
I think these royal watchers are pissed that the Queen really likes the black lady. The black lady is a million times more charming and elegant than Waity Katy. We all see this and the Queen also sees this.
Also, she’s a professional. She wants to work. I read a Vanity Fair article where they offered her a role at the Queen’s Trust (or something like that) and they asked when she wanted to start. She said, “May 20.” (The day after her wedding).
The Queen knows M is a superstar. It’s pretty obvious.
@startupspouse, yes, she definitely comes across as someone who has a work ethic and enjoys work. Obviously she’s going to be leading a very comfortable life from now on and I doubt it’s going to be nose to the grindstone all the time (I mean, for all that the Queen works a lot…she also takes plenty of time off). But she seems willing to show up with the right attitude and take a genuine interest in whatever work she is expected to do. I think Kate did herself a real disservice by not trying to make some kind of independent job/career for herself pre-William, as she has really missed out on that fulfillment you can get from knowing you did a good job on something. So she likely views work more as a punishment or an obligation to be gotten out of the way, rather than something that can enrich her own life.
@Cate totally agree – as I’ve said many times, the fact that Kate spent the whole of her 20s with her only serious role being “Will’s girlfriend” really has done her a disservice.
@Cate you have summed it up perfectly. Kate has never displayed any sort of work ethic despite all the statements about her “keenness”. She spent a day doing engagements with the queen and Philip not long after the wedding but most of the media reports were about her skirt being too short. Burying themselves in Anglesey for the first few years of their marriage didn’t help either.
It is all very new and probably exciting for Meghan just now. Time will tell if she continues to be “keen” after a few years of visiting fish factories or agricultural exhibitions on cold, wet November days.
I think being an actress helps. Meghan is already a great public speaker, and she can lean on her acting skills (stiff upper lip!) if a public engagement is otherwise overwhelming.
What a lovely couple!
The Queen may be thinking “I don’t have a lot of time left; I’m sure not spending it with those dolts (Cambridge’s)!”
I’d rather be with Meghan too!! Lol
Capepopsie:
And she’s a DOG person, very important! The Queen’s Corgis/ Dorgis Loved Meghan at first sight. That means a lot to someone with very barky dogs! And Guy is a BEAGLE (hunting dog).
Watching / Reading Ingrid Seward try to walk back her ridiculous comments AND keep her (imaginary) seat at the top table is hilarious.
Ditto the Kate fans’ pretzel logic as to why Meghan is receiving such personal attention.
I mean HM wasn’t dogsitting Lupo!!!
Yes Ingrid Seward’s comments always come off as someone who wants to be perceived as being in the know but in reality is not. I remember some quote of hers that went on and on about the order of forks and Meghan being an American and how challenging this would be. And at the time I was like I think Meghan can handle and absorb a quick lesson on a formally set table. It’s not nuclear physics. We also have formal dining in America. It also feels like Seward overplays how formal the Queen is. I 100% believe she is formal and traditional and conservative. I also believe if In a private conversation Meghan said ok the fork thing is tripping me up (or whatever issue) the Queen would be friendly and helpful. Ingrid makes it sound like the world would come to an end. And I don’t think she really has as much insight as she thinks.
These threads are rife with people like Seward, who love to use their interpretation of royal protocol as a bat on people they don’t like and to make themselves seem “finer” somehow. Protocol is about being gracious not unkind.
Why shouldn’t the Queen like anyone she wants?
Lesson on how to use a set table?! You start with the outer most utensils course by course and then when dessert comes, you use the set on top. End of lesson. I think she can remember that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it usually that people who are actually to the manor born don’t feel the need to be as snobby and exclusionary as people who are hangers-on and want to guard their status? Ingrid Seward is not coming across well.
Natalie S: Yes. It’s always the hangers on who are the problem.
Oh she’s just a snotty, self-important, inconsequential old boot. Her and her ilk are good for a laugh but that’s about the sum total of their ‘value’ in 2018.
Yeah. Going by past examples, when someone says “I’m sure” in speaking for someone else, it generally meant they were full of themselves and know too little to be sure of anything.
Meghan comes from a hard working career and work ethic. Maybe that’s why the Queen is accelerating her acceptance. The Queen also took her role very seriously. Perhaps she recognizes the same in Meghan. It’s good all around. Self starter, likeable, hard working, all much needed.
Yes the pretzel logic. “Oh William wasn’t a full-time royal” “Oh they have to ease all new wives in now after learning their lessons from Diana and Fergie” “They won’t let Kate work more”. Every one of those countered time and again, but still there’s still the vain attempt to justify the laziness and unprofessional behavior of W&K for the past 7 years.
Another new axe they’re grinding? They’re convinced the Queen is spending time with Meghan because she fears she will destroy the monarchy. Honestly? Meghan wants to work, the Queen is all about duty, so they get to work. President of the company takes a shine to the newest hire and they want to work together? Great.
I agree. I doubt it’s a case of favorites. The Queen would have shown Kate the same ‘keeness’ but Kate obviously following Williams lead, was not keen. You can force a horse to the stream but you can’t force it to drink water. Meghan knows she would chewed alive if she doesn’t get it right, so she will welcome all the help she is given.
My personal assessment as a non-Royal follower is that Kate cared only about an audience of one-William. That might have to do with her young age and inexperience of the greater concerns of the world when they met. Her family is more inward focused and she’s a product of what her own Mother wanted her and her sister to be.
Meghan seems to have been raised by a socially aware mother to be outwardly focused on her greater society. As an adult with a pinch of fame, she learned the responsibility that such fame should obligate one to do more. Additionally, let’s me honest when you are the one WOC in a group, you unfortunately are held to a higher standard and forced to represent all WOC in the world. You can’t simply be judged on your own merits/failures/ goofiness. It’s like being that one Muslim and having to be the best behaved person. It’s an opportunity and a burden.
When you part of the dominant culture, there are so many other people that look like you to drown or dilute out your mistakes. For example, white guy goes to shoot up a place, it’s on TV. If you are White, you don’t feel a responsibility to show others you are not like that guy. Hope that makes some sense, LOL.
I agree. And i said it before. Kate adores William and she never really grew up as a person.
Markle is older wiser, she is more realistic and she knew she was not just marrying harry but a whole royal family. And lets not forget the first thing that scared the brits, divorced American…
You are spot on, especially regarding the fact that Meghan is a woman of color in the racist British royal family, no less.
And race aside, as a woman, having a career and being on your own in the world instills unique qualities necessary to survive. She’s gone further, thanks to her Mom I think, in also learning how to thrive without apology to anyone. Meghan is highly skilled with people and emotionally strong. She’s going to be very good for the royal family I think. I’m hoping to see her do work for young women and girls. She’d be a great mentor.
Original TC- Damn well said!
Maybe it’s because the doggies took a liking to her from the very start. Just kidding.
I agree Kaiser. They make it seem like QE has to help her and needs to help her to adjust. Where was Kate’s help. Help she really needed. MM has shown keenness for wanting to, date I say it WORK. And the Queen won’t let that opportunity go by. And I’m sure MM knows how to chat and interact with the Queen. So why wouldn’t the Queen want to help her out. I think it’s a win win situation.
I wish I could be a fly on the wall at middleton manor 🤫
Kate was offered help not only by the Queen but also by Sophie, who was a non aristocrat herself and who had held an actual job before marriage and even during part of the marriage. However, Kate or William, rejected the help and so the skirt fly ups and other nonsense continued. The Queen is offering help to Meghan because she is smart enough to take it. It’s not so much playing favourites but helping out someone who is showing an interest to accept help.
@ Seraphina:
You know, that’s an interesting point you made at the end there…..about Meghan knowing how to talk to the Queen…… I wonder…..given Meghan is American, she may not be intimidated by the Queen to quite the same extent as everyone else around her.
So maybe she’s able to talk to the Queen in the relaxed way you’d speak to your Granny, exchange funny stories, laugh with her, ask for advice/guidance etc without the same level of pomp and formality as she’s used to.
Could this be the attraction? Or does the Queen enjoy all the usual formality for this to be the case?
Also, the Queen can’t be blind to the fact that there is so much interest right now in the Duchess of Sussex. I would think, in part because of that, that TQ would have a vested interest in making sure that someone who is contributing to her legacy is well prepared to do so, especially if Meghan is also making it clear that she wants that help. TQ is also 92 now, and realistically if she’s going to be spending any significant amount of time with Meghan, shouldn’t it be sooner than later? I would think this might be the case whether the Queen ‘liked’ Meghan or not.
Aside from Meghan being someone who wants to get along with everybody, I The the Queen is just an old lady and when you are at that age, you are just chill.
I think it’s probably essentially that. The queen is in her 90s. Her priorities might be shifting when it comes to spending more time with family. Meghan hasn’t been in her life long, and of course she wants to get to know her better while she has a chance.
And I mean of course the Queen likes her. By all (other than the bitter jerks) accounts MM is kind, considerate, and takes an interest in others. She seems to want to make a good impression – not just with the family, but with the world. And I think QE probably really appreciates that.
I don’t think there’s some sort of secret over the top favoritism. I think it’s a case of her loving her new grand daughter and wanting to get to know her more. It’s not quite apples and apples situation when it comes to comparisons between MM and KM. The age of QE and both spouses have shifted a good deal when it comes to joining the family. And honestly – Kate’s main job has been having children. She should absolutely work more, but at the end of the day there’s still that old school belief of needing the heirs and I think the rest has taken the backseat. As long as she’s providing great grand kids other things can slide.
Meghan has also lived a very different life before joining the family. So she has completely different experiences and things to bring to the table. Beyond that though – I think there’s a certain amount of tightening the circle around her in a protective sense. I think the issues leading up to the wedding has created a tighter bond within the family. I think there’s a ‘we need to protect ours, and Meghan is one of ours now’ sentiment, and I love that. That’s how families should be.
I think at the end of the day – the Queen just loves her family. And I think she wants to spend time with those she loves when she has a chance. I wouldn’t be surprised if her husbands health scares have also fostered a bit more of a sense of urgency in that regard. My grandfather spent his life working his butt off. He was a workaholic. He put work in front of a lot of things he would have loved to do because he felt that he needed to provide. He came from very little and was working as a child to help his family. He had a long airforce career as well as town council, and social work. He had his hands in so many things – trying to better the lives of his family but just as much as the lives of people in his community. When I finished college and got a job – I was doing mandatory overtime pretty early on. And he pulled me aside and told me he didn’t want to see me working my life away. He on multiple occasions would ask my dad about my schedule and if I was working too much. As an old man – his priorities shifted so much. He saw how much of his life was spent away from his family, how much of his time could have been organized differently – and he didn’t want that for me. I think this can be a somewhat common thing for people who have had such a sense of duty for so long – they start to look back at the things they’ve accomplished – but also the things they’ve sacrificed.
These points make a lot of sense.
Maybe she just likes her!!
I know….what a far out idea.
My guess is that yes, the queen likes her, and also that the queen is sending a message to the racists out there – Meghan is a loved and accepted member of the royal family with the queens favor
I think it’s part that, part that the Queen is aging and has fewer duties and can do this, and part that Meghan is clearly a hard worker. We can debate the necessity of the work the Royals do, but they certainly value doing it well.
The Queen’s engagement totals are up 25 percent this year from last. While she might be off-loading some physically-challenging duties to Charles, she isn’t slowing down in the general bread-and-butter engagements.
When Philip retired, the story was other royals would start doing engagements with HM so she wouldn’t be lonely. Nice if Meghan is doing some of these dual engagements.
I think ultimately this is it. The Queen likes her and they both love dogs. Meghan is a beautiful woman who is keen to work and has probably let it be known she’s open to any and all help in getting started.
Exactly what I thought on reading the article.
Kate is probably not comfortable with the Queen and Meghan is more relaxed which the Queen appreciates.
I love reading all the justifications that these royal experts try to give to the fact that the Queen is giving much attention to Meghan. They only show how unexpected all this is for them LOL.
Maybe she just…likes her?
Exactly lol!!
I think TQ certainly likes her and is going the extra mile to welcome MM into the family. After Diana I tend to think the family just wants peace and congeniality.
I think we need to use a different word to describe Meghan’s desire to be of service, “keen” has become a joke now.
Precisely. We could use “eager.” Or “willing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Capable: able to achieve efficiently whatever one has to do.
I think that’s Meghan. Capable. Capable Meghan. Meghan the Capable. The Capable Duchess of Sussex.
honestly, there’s no higher compliment than being known as a competent person.
Focused. Dedicated. Earnest. Any and all of these perhaps.
Keen is like the joke code word for laziness now.
Meghan is very intelligent, and the Queen probably has seen that by now. Meghan has been doing things behind the scenes like this article states:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/meghan-cant-wait-get-started-also-keen-get-things-right/
showing how prepared she wants to be for her new role. People just want to focus on Meghan being an actress, but she also has a degree in International Relations from Northwestern, besides her acting degree. People like to under estimate her, but that alone shows she’s not afraid to work.
Double degrees at the same time is no joke.
What is an acting degree. I dont know but some people are saying she is sure putting it to good use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know people like to say she’s fake, but she’s always been this bubbly person.
Does she have a double degree or a double major? those are two very different things.
Also I am a Meghan fan but I do laugh because at least once in every post about her someone reminds us that she went to Northwestern.
Ha @Linda yr comments make me laugh. So you saying Meg is playing the queen? People dismissing the great intelligence and smarts of seniors is really annoying. The queen is a very smart and intelligent person, Meghan wouldn’t play her even if she tried.
@Becks You’re correct, I meant double major because both fall under BA, but it’s still double the work when you have to do the core classes that many people don’t decide to do.
@Linda, you sound like you’re suggesting that Meghan’s pulling a long con and plans on stealing the Crown Jewels as soon as Her Majesty is sufficiently snowed.
It’s not really double the work though. I had a double major. If you are a full time student at an elite university, you have to take a certain number of classes anyway. You just have fewer options for electives and more of your classes are concentrated in specific areas. most people I know ended up with a double major because it often just worked out that way – that two or three extra classes in X department got you the second major.
ETA and to clarify I do think Meghan was a hard worker and is smart, but I think the praise is OTT enough without starting to act like she’s amazing for doing something that probably most students at Northwestern did.
@Toots, it’s not double the work. It’s just that you concentrated your coursework in two major areas instead of taking a minor and doing more complimentary courses.
She is clearly a smart lady but I really don’t get the over hyping of her education. and I say this as someone who has a PhD and thinks more people need to respect education. The constant overhyping takes away from her accomplishments, which include her education.
I find the acting comment hilarious. First it was shes a horrible actress. Now whenever she does something it’s not sincere because shes an actress.
@ Original Apapa:
You have to take into consideration the sheer amount of abuse of deliberate misinformation there is, out there, about this woman. For instance, one of the major “royal” website spent pages and pages and months, trying to prove that she didn’t actually attend North-Western or at least, that she didn’t graduate.
Maybe the “hype” you’re talking about is some of the effort to push back against the avalanche of abuse and lies.
I think it’s wonderful, but as someone who married into a family where I am constantly compared to my sister in law (and it causes friction tbh) I wish we could stop with the Kate vs Meghan narrative.
Yes, I absolutely wish Kate had worked more from the beginning. If Meg is the goose in the backside that Kate needs to start pulling her weight, great. Meghan also knows that as a WOC she needs to be twice as good, which is a pathetic commentary on our society but true nonetheless. I hope that the four of them can work together and also develop a close relationship, because that would be to the benefit of everyone.
^ This. Isn’t this setting up of competition the woman vs. woman BS that we always criticize? It’s getting tiresome watching all the feminist self-identification with Meghan that occurs in the same breath as unflattering comparisons with her sister in law.
It is *really* hard not to notice Kate’s lack of work, especially with the new point of comparison. I am one of those people who sort of soft defends her; William doesn’t work much (these last few months excepted with Meghan and Harry’s popularity igniting a fire under his butt) and Kate is not going to show him up, but they just don’t do much.
William stands to inherit hundreds of millions in private property as an accident of birth. The other part of that accident? He has a royal job to do as does his wife, a job they’ve refused to do for 7 years.
These two women are employees of the same firm, a firm paid for by taxpayers. A firm where you’re either born in or hired as a result of your personal life. Comparing their work ethic and job performance is not unusual, nor is it anti-feminist. We compare royal married-ins from multiple royal families, but these two are never to be compared because it is anti-feminist? Please.
If Kate never wanted to work and wanted to be a SAHM? She chased, hounded, chased again, put up with, hounded again, and waited for the wrong man for 10 years. She chose this life and this life comes with a job. It is not anti-feminist to expect her to leave her three kids with the three nannies and work a handful of hours week at her taxpayer-funded job. The job that gives her a 50 room palace and 10 bedroom country mansion.
ITA.
We talk about women supporting each other but it’s clear Meg is being used to tear Kate down.
And ITA that Kate should have worked more. Both she and William but quite frankly I put that on William and the senior royals for letting him get away with it. Charles holds the purse strings and yet? And yes, I know William was holding the grand kids are collateral but has Charles giving in to his demands changed anything much?
Anyway, Kate has no real power. She is Will’s wife. She follows his lead. He picked the perfect partner for himself.
I’ve said on here before that both Princes married women who reflect who they are a men.
@Digital Unicorn. I’m beginning to see clearly what you mean by that. It seems that William picked someone (Kate) that wouldn’t challenge or push him in any way….just follow his lead, Harry picked someone (Meghan) that seems to challenge him and make him up his game and (as much will be allowed) will lead him to some degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn: Ditto.
Meg and Kate are *only* being compared because they work at the same company (lol). In similar roles. And arguably Kate has the job with more responsibility.
We aren’t comparing their cheekbones or apple-pie making skills. This is work for a Nation on behalf of the Head of State. They should be compared IMO and they will be. JMVHO
Agree with all of this.
Yes, thank you.
I agree. Meghan is more than just a mirror to compare Kate, no matter if it’s favorable. I’m tired of every discussion of Meghan leading to Kate. Meghan is a person, and deserves to be discussed and appreciated on her own merits.
I agree. Let them operate in their own lanes.
I’ve avoided all the comparisons fo this reason in addition to recognizing how precarious the entire royal family thing was for William and Harry. The tragedy of Diana’s death, after she did so much good for the BRF, it was all going to be very fraught time.
I recently watched The Queen movie again, with Helen Mirren starring, and it reminded me how tenuous the respect toward BRF was for the public. William is in line to be King, he’s marrying a commoner, the whole thing probably terrified everyone for W&K and the family as a whole.
I’m glad Kate focuses on being a hands on Mom to her kids and that William participates as an active partner of Kate and a father. Too many centuries of royal kids being abused, royal marriages being shams and full of division and sorrow, has lead us to tragedies. Let Kate raise those kids well. Meghan seems able to do what makes her happy too. It all benefits the family in different ways and it’s not all on one person.
Its early on. Time will tell how Meghan does. I believe the Queen doesnt want any major missteps from any royal because more and more people are disliking their lavish taxpayer funded lifestyle. I honestly believe BRF will be majorly downsized before too long.
How do you downsize a family? Do you kill some off? LOL!
Seriously though, what do you mean by downsizing?
lol I think she just means in terms of full-time working royals.
I think the poster means stop giving every member of the family millions in tax-payer dollars every year by downsizing financially.
Me bad. Less people in the royalty taxpayer funded roles, not killing off anyone. Lol
It’s unlikely. No one in government is much bothered. Parliament just rubber-stamped an increase in the money given to the Queen, from 15% of Crown Estate revenues to 25%. That’s an increase of over £30m each year. (It’s ostensibly to pay for the repairs to Buckingham Palace, but it’s unlikely that the percentage will ever be reduced). If Comrade Corbyn gets a majority government, things might change, but that’s unlikely too.
Wow, that’s a hefty increase, thanks for the info.
Time to give it a rest. This fawning over her is OTT and is setting her up for a mighty fall. We get it she’s American, she’s a POC, she married a Prince. She’s also living off British tax payer dollars as a glorified ribbon cutter.
@Honest B – I think that’s unfair. She brings her own money into the marriage, and she is an ardent advocate for a variety of important causes.
Meghan’s net worth is nowhere near the BRF’s. C’mon now.
Gird your loins, this OTT publicity will continue for at least 18mths. It’s the same for every single bride into the family. All previous brides are downgraded or compared unfavourable or shaded.
“gird your loins”! I lol’d. Too funny. LAK, you are one of my favorite commenters. You’re memory and writing are so impressive!
Katie Keen would have been given the same opportunities/offers as Meghan but as has been said on here before, all offers of help to her were turned down (excuses were she wanted to follow William’s lead and William wanted to show her the ropes). Plus am sure TQ does not want a repeat of the royal flashing of the early Cambridge marriage years – Katie Keen finally read the memo on that one. I also think that as others have said TQ LIKES her and her (megs) work ethic is like her own.
The questions is, how will the Cambridges react to this publicly perceived notion that Megs is being favoured by TQ? More setup pap strolls with Kate and the kids via the Fail?
I remember her early PR when after each leak that she had turned down some offered help, articles would appear about how she knew what to do and didn’t need any help and or William would show her the ropes.
Everything from LIW to dressers to Sophie were turned down.
I don’t think it is anything more than Meghan is more social. The Queen is highly alert and receptive; she’s just doing what she thinks will make her comfortable.
“She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing” I see you Ingrid Seward. I see exactly what you are implying about Meghan too. All this concern about the effect she might have on the monarchy that would cause it’s downfall and not a peep about Randy Andy sunning himself on Jeffrey Epstein’s lolita island.
So true. It’s not Meghan or even Kate and her lazy ways that will topple the monarchy. Nothing they can ever do will compare to how Andrew’s despicable behaviour was hidden away. That was the power of the monarchy being used for a pretty horrible thing. Not too different from hiding the true allegiances of the Duke of Windsor.
And what about Charles’ letters to that pedophile bishop? And his “friendship” with Jimmy Saville? You know what they say about the company you keep…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I have wondered how they will keep Andrew’s name out of the stories if the international pedophile scene is exposed by more investigations into Epstein, Trump,and Deshowitz.
I hope Andrew’s antics are part of what comes out after Liz passes away. The man drove into and damaged property just because the gates were locked. He’s not a sound person.
Can you say “anger issues”? This is a spoiled brat, Mummy’s “favorite boy”, who can do no wrong. What is he going to do when Mummy isn’t around for him to hide behind? It’s not gonna be pretty!
All this news about Andrew… i had no idea! How come there hasn’t been coverage in detail about that? I mean, in gossip at least!
Perhaps QEII sees a work ethic in MM that she doesn’t see in Kate. The Queen is an intelligent woman – MM is smart, clearly. Kate – um, maybe not so much. MM obviously has some of her own money, and has shown she’s not that interested in all the pomp and ceremony that went with Kate & Wills wedding. The Queen is quite frugal, and has always been the just-get-on-with-it type. I wouldn’t be surprised if she thinks Kate is pampered, indulged by her parents, and basically a bit useless. Clearly I am Team Markle.
Also, if the comment from the queen about Kate is true (I’m not sure how verified it has been?) – about how she should get a job and not wait around for will or whatever – you can see why she would find Meghan appealing. She had a job for years and was successful in a very tough industry.
I do wonder how much of Kate’s work ethic is because of the waity years. Had she had a real, full time job, maybe she would be better now because she would understand the difference between what most people in Britain do and what she is supposed to do. I don’t mean that as snarky as it sounds, lol, more just matter of fact.
Whether or not the Queen actually said “but what does she do?” during the waits years or not, it caused Carole to find the Jigsaw job, so there was some element of truth to her saying something about Kate just partying and not even doing charity work. The courtiers put that out in the media for a reason. Sadly it didn’t work very well.
Kate does have a job now. Mothering 3 kids under age 5, one of whom is destined to be king in about 50 years, if there’s still a monarchy.
If she doesn’t do more to justify her expense to taxpayers, there may not be a monarchy.
All the other royal women have managed to have children and do royal engagements. Kate is the only one who can’t seem to match their level. And what was the excuse before she had kids?
She’s probably had her fill of the Middletons and being around MM is a breath of fresh, unpretentious air.
I am sure it is a combination of the Queen reaching out and KP reaching out to the queen’s team. If they want to get Meghan started as a full time royal right away, she needs to get more events under her belt and this is a good way to get her used to doing events without Harry but obviously under the tutelage and guidance of the Queen. I’m sure the queen likes her and enjoys her company.
Meghan was never going to be given the same leniency that Kate was given (and still has, lets be honest) from the british press, and she is smart enough to know it.
One misstep and the vultures will swoop in to tear Meghan to shreds. Doria has probably drilled into Meghan from an early age…”you’ll have to be twice as good and work twice as hard.” Megan doesn’t have the luxury of “mediocrity” being her norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has helped the Queen get to know her better and be more interested even in this short amount of time.
Wasn’t Kate’s first solo appearance with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when her wedding dress was put on display for a few months? They went to go see it before it opened to the public and I remember the Queen said something along the lines of she didn’t like the way the dress was exhibited and it said it was “horrid.” I remember the dress was displayed with the veil hanging above a mannequin and it kind of looked disembodied and I think the Queen was spooked by that choice of display hahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s unclear what she didn’t agree to ie the event or the tv cameras, and she walks very fast to the exhibition leaving everyone trailing after her. Assuming the video part is the entire engagement, it lasted less than 10mins because it was a news segment to publicise the exhibition. There was no big heads up across the media that it would happen, and most people remained unaware that it happened until royal watchers shared the video across platforms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kristin: this video is the source of the Faberge comment. They walked through several treasure filled corridors on their way to the exhibition in the ballroom.
As they past the various cases, one or more people made a comment about the art / treasures they were walking past. Kate made her infamous comment as they walked past the Faberge cases.
When you listen to entirety of the conversation, everyone is trying to impress the Queen, and she’s not having it. It’s hilarious.
I felt bad for Kate in the end because she was obviously nervous and was trying to show off her wedding dress exhibition which news person said she’d organised, and all the Queen had to say was that it was horrid.
I am starting to wonder if Kate’s pursuit of being thin is all consuming for her and has lead to raging somatic narcissism and possibly eating disorder. That extreme thinness doesn’t come naturally for her and constantly dieting and being hungry would have a huge impact on her energy levels and mood even. To be fair being under that kind of scrutiny isn’t easy but she is far too thin and it so isn’t necessary. I don’t remember her ever being criticized for being chubby pre wedding by the press because she wadn’t but she has taken it to an extreme as if her purpose is to be thin and a clothes hanger for designers. Hopefully Meghan won’t fall into that trap now that she is a Duchess.
Based on Lainey’s recent posts (and let’s be real—while she could be wrong, I think she now has more info flowing her way from royal sources), Kate is doing exactly what the royals want her to be doing and they feel she’s doing a good job. I found that really interesting because of all of the posts here speculating the queen wants them to step up/she’s disappointed in them/etc. Both things can be true, obviously—she has gotten them to work as much as they’ll agreed to, but they want her to be focusing on the next gen of Royals and presenting an image of stability.
I think it’s great Meghan is doing an event with the queen and I’m sure she’ll knock it out of the park. I think the queen is very eager to show how much they accept her and senses she’ll be able to handle the pressure of this kind of event. My feeling with Kate’s early events, and her nervous chatter, is that no matter how much prep she had, nerves really got in her way. I think she spent a decade having her every move analyzed in the press and was afraid of doing or saying something that would set off a ridiculous chain of articles or piss off Will, and it took a while to relax into the role and start losing that fear. (Yes, she chose this life, yes she chased Will—still doesn’t make it easy to cope with.) So… I don’t know! It’ll be interesting to see both women carving out distinct roles for themselves.
I had the same thought… I don’t think they thought Kate needed the training and they had know her so much longer. Whereas, Megan is new to the country and this lifestyle.
I don’t think it means anyone like one wife more than the other.
They knew about Kate, but they hadn’t spent substantial time with her. The first time Kate met the Queen was in 2008, at Peter’s wedding and the next time after that was during the engagement period.
Harry said in an interview, a month before the wedding, that he was looking forward to getting to know Kate……
Only Zara had a substantial comment that showed that she knew Kate compared to the rest of the family.
And after the wedding, Kate practically moved back home again, and avoided the family as much as she could which showed in the awkwardness and coldness of family public appearances though Kate overcompensated by staging OTT expressions and body language such that photos gave impression she was getting on famously with the family. Video showed otherwise.
Most of this was William’s fault because he ran away to join the Middleton family and made very few attempts to incorporate Kate into the royal family beyond enjoying the perks. And Kate follows William’s lead.
Meghan moved from the country of her birth to anew environment and jumped into the biggest fishbowl on the planet. As a biracial woman, she knows she has to work twice as hard to be seen half as well. She left her only really actively involved family, her mother, 5000 miles behind, Maybe the Queen is showing complete support in light of those facts.
Maybe she just likes Meghan and finds her interesting to talk with.
Maybe she loves Harry so much she would extend extra support to his wife.
Maybe it’s good Firm PR.
Maybe it’s all of those things and more.
What I don’t believe for a minute is that anyone in the royal family believes Meghan is gauche.
Plus, maybe they’ve learned from their mistakes. Maybe they realize they should have guided Kate more and given her more guidance.
They tried. She turned it down. Kate was wrapped in cotton wool.
“She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing.” The born royals are who she should be worried about like Pedo Andy and his friends.
This hasn’t nothing to do with William’s wife. It’s simply The Queen sees a young woman who wants to learn so she’s willing to help. Also it’s a plus that she likes her otherwise I don’t think TQ’s people would’ve chose a overnight trip to bring Meghan along if The Queen didn’t like her.
All four of the young royals will be needed to keep that thing going once TQ passes.
I think Kate follows Will’s wishes. He did not want Kate to be part of the firm, he wanted her to stay Middleton. I think she’s content with not doing more, but I do think it’s William who either tells the Royals no, or tells Kate to tell them no, to the point now where Kate just tells them no on her own because she knows it’s safe to do so.
I don’t think Harry has those insecurities, and Meghan is not someone who would be content with Kate’s style of living, and so she is saying yes to all of the opportunities available with Harry’s encouragement. The Queen must like someone who is interested in what the RF does and how they do it. I’d bet William and Harry, being born in to it, are no longer enthralled by stories of Good King James and royal jewelry and fancy trains. I would be fascinated and ask a million questions, which if that’s what Meghan is doing, probably excites the Queen and Charles. And that’s why they like her. I would probably want to spend more time with the Queen than Harry because HISTORY LESSONS!
I do think that the Queen doesn’t care that William and Kate don’t work. I think she cares that they aren’t showing that they CAN work someday.
William wanted his own court and I think Kate was a willing participant. Meghan and Harry seem to be going the other way.
Harry also has to ensure his future with Charles while he is alive because once his brother is king he is likely to be cut off, as Charles will do to Andrew, Edward and Anne.
William knowing he will inherit the power and money has no real checks on his petulance. And Kate knows this too.
It’s hilarious watching these royal reporters, who tend to come from posh backgrounds, in a tizzy about having Meghan on the scene. For as much as some of them disliked Kate for being “common,” she’s still “one of them” in a key way that Meghan never will be, because she too is white. They really don’t know what to do with Meghan, and are really struggling to talk about her in ways that aren’t outright offensive. Liz probably likes Meghan because she’s shown an obvious interest in working, but as with all POC, she’ll have to work twice as hard to get half the credit from the peanut gallery. The rationalizations for every sign of warmth toward her will continue to come thick and fast.
Meghan is going to take down 70 years of “hard work” if not properly trianed by the queen herself…🤣🤣
Ingrid is still pissed a “descendant of a slave” who uses “Japanese hair straighteners” got the ring and not the lovely Cressida who Harry was very much in love with even though Ingrid wrote an article begging Harry to give Cressida another chance …lol
It feels like the courtiers and royal reported are more snobbish than the actual brf..
TQ is not some monster, of course she is going to extend a welcoming hand to the newest member. All of this comparing Kate vs. Meg is honestly pushing me to defend Kate…the horror! I’ve been quite critical of her in the past on here, but c’mon, this is getting ridiculous. MM hasn’t done one thing yet officially and she is the hardest working royal to ever royal lol. Please let’s put all this “hard work” into context. Getting dressed up in designer clothes and shaking hands is not work (and it should be an insult to anyone who has done a hard days work and goes home and works some more to take care of their family) The trade-offs far outweigh the energy any of them put out.
MM said herself she’s never been part of tabloid culture and knows very little of Royal life. This was most likely planned ages ago like most engagements and has nothing to do with favouritism or MM being such a hard worker. Some of the comments are ridiculous. Who better to show her the ropes than TQ herself? Its part of the training.
Her engagement at Prince Charles’ garden party was considered ‘work’ and for every royal there. It was 3 days after wedding and Harry postponed their honeymoon to go. She did like 29 engagements as a fiance which was more than Kate and Diana combined. Her work ethic isn’t made up.
LOL.
Yeah I got tired just looking at the pictures of the hard work they were putting in at that garden party!
Small talk isn’t always easy though. Probably gets pretty boring after awhile.
The big difference is Kate dated William for many years before they got married so she was a known quantity to the BRF and the general public.
As a Brit, I hadn’t heard of MM and have never watched Suits. She was a complete unknown to me and everyone I know. Equally, she’s not been around the BRF for long either. I can’t say I know that much more about her now. She will be introducing herself to many millions of Brits in the months to come.
Perhaps after the amateurish pre-wedding Mr Markle fiasco, the Queen wants to make sure MM gets enough support?
But let’s tot up MM’s engagements in a couple of years’ time before we assume she’s going to be a workhorse.
My point is she jumped right in. If she wasn’t comfortable doing all of those engagements or the schedule she wouldn’t have done them. She’s clearly willing to go the distance without overexposure (this was a concern with Diana but William decided to go in overdrive by hiding Kate away for years).
At the end of the day, all of our comments are just speculation. None of us know for sure why anything is happening. All I do know is that I won’t belittle Meghan’s work ethic or accomplishments because of what I’m reading on message boards. She’s accomplished a lot and that should not be underestimated. I can also defend Meghan without tearing down Kate.
Harry is lazier than William if you go by the numbers. Does anyone think that H&M will be allowed to outshine the Cambridges and make them look bad? I don’t think so…
MM can have all the best work intentions in the world, but they will make her stay in her lane. Ribbon cuttings and lunches…
If a couple years from now I am wrong, I would happily admit it, but I don’t see a big change in the status quo coming anytime soon.
But technically doesn’t everyone else do more work than the Cambridges except for Harry?
Yes, probably they all do more work than Harry and Will, that’s my point…why is there so much put on their spouses??? It’s stupid.
Maybe TQ should take Will and Harry on her special royal train for some events…
According to this article and other articles I’ve read, Harry did more engagements last year (209) while William’s engagements (171) decreased.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/898009/prince-charles-royal-engagements-2017/amp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old money is generally more down to earth, gracious and kind. In public they might play a part but in private they are normal people.
It’s the social climbers, new money and hangers on that are snobby and suck. They are not comfortable in their position so they tear down and step on people on the way up. They are the type to take someone using the wrong fork as a personal affront.
To someone secure in their higher station, it would be tacky to even notice someone using the wrong fork let alone care about it.
These are people who live life , have hobbies and happen to have money. They have had so much money for so long it becomes background ambiance lol
I speak from personal experience
I don’t have it, but I’ve been around a lot of both types for decades
ITA with you – I have worked with aristo’s (the ones that own land and have nice titles) and they are some of the nicest/down to earth people i have met. There will always be exceptions but for the most part I have found that they will judge you on your merits NOT on your background on wealth. Its the nouveau riche (the Middletons of the world) that are the worst very unpleasant stuck up snobs you can meet, who will judge the sh!t out of your because it makes them feel better about themselves. I too speak from personal experience – have been in social situations where I was blanked by a few because i have a regional accent, as opposed to their uber posh RP accent.
Homeslice, I hope your prediction is not true. Meghan is not jaded, spoiled, cynical, lazy or a snob. She is energetic, fun, serious, smart, ambitious to be a do-gooder and crazy in love with Harry. She is an ASSET to the royal family, let’s be very clear. She has the world’s good-will and everyone is watching what she’ll do with her newfound position. I so hope she follows the good works of Harry’s mother, the truly royal princess (true in her soul and good intentions). I hope Harry will guide her so that she is not run over by the royal machine. I know the Anglophiles will go ape-shit nuts over this opinion, that Meghan has more to contribute to the royals than they to her. I believe it to be so.
My opinion is nothing personal. I just don’t see the status quo being upset any time soon. She may well be the most dynamic person on the planet, but I don’t think she will be given the leeway to do as she pleases regarding her “work”. When she is huffing it up and down the country doing 2 to 3 events a day a few days a week, like say, Anne, then we can talk. I don’t believe for one minute that the Duchesses Kate and Meg will ever be that dynamic or energetic. They simply don’t have to be. They are married to the golden boys, Will and Harry, Diana’s sons. There will always be allowances for those two…
I think racial tensions have been high since Brexit and the RF/firm want to show they accept MM. Building her up too high too fast won’t do her any favours in the long run. This person was an unknown to many/most of us a year ago. Unrealistic expectations aren’t fair to her!
I’m inclined to agree with homeslice.
In unhappy royal news, it appears Queen Maxima’s 33 year old sister took her own life yesterday.
Maybe she is doing this because, simply, Harry is the favorite.
That’s nonsense. Everyone is her fav, Anne, Zara, Eug, Bea, Andrew, Edward…just depends on who we are talking about.
