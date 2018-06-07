Samantha Bee apologizes again for accurately calling Ivanka Trump the c-word

Last week, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday. There was a particular context, and I thought Bee was completely justified. Others disagreed. But can we all agree that so much of the “rage” directed at Samantha Bee was performative anger and performative pearl-clutching from the same people who regularly defend the serial sexual assailant in the White House? In any case, Samantha Bee issued an apology within hours of the controversy blowing up. I thought apologizing was the wrong move (and so did Jon Stewart, surprisingly). Some advertisers still pulled their ads from her TBS show, and so Samantha issued another apology last night on Full Frontal:

“A lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter and advisor last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it. But this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for it. The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives, and a lot of them don’t want that word reclaimed, they want it gone. And I don’t blame them. I don’t want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest but I never intended it to hurt anyone except Ted Cruz. Many men were also offended by my use of the word, I do not care about that.” “I hate that this distracted from more important issues. I hate that I did something to contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we’re all white knuckling through. I should’ve known that a potty mouth insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy. I would do anything to help those kids, I hate that this distracted from them. So to them, I am also sorry.” “And look if you are worried about the death of civility, don’t sweat it. I’m a comedian. People who hone their voices in basement bars while yelling back at drunk hecklers are definitely not paragons of civility. I am, I’m really sorry that I said that word, but you know what? Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

[From People]

Yeah. It’s fine… to me. Again, if you were genuinely offended, so be it and I hope Bee’s multiple apologies and explanations help. I understood Bee’s anger and frustration and I’ve called every member of the Trump family a C-U-Next-Tuesday on multiple occasions too. And in case you were worried that poor, precious, complicit, traitorous Ivanka was somehow unable to function because someone called her the C-word, don’t fret! A source told People Magazine that Ivanka was “more angry than hurt” and “Ivanka tries to avoid reading or listening to negativity about herself or her family. It has been hurtful and was surprising to her at first. But now she is more resilient or even hardened to it and brushes off the comments by partisans who hate the administration.” This f–king a–hole.

Sam addresses the controversy from last week's show. pic.twitter.com/RtqBOhOCVf — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 7, 2018