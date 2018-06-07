“What do you think about the first trailer for ‘Serenity’?” links
  • June 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Are you feeling the trailer for Serenity? Are you feeling Anne Hathaway as a blonde? Do you think all of these characters are just in Matthew McConaughey’s head?! [Pajiba]
I would love it if Beyonce’s OTRII tour also had a giant prop snake. [LaineyGossip]
Jared Leto’s stand-alone Joker movie is still happening. [Dlisted]
This artist is a next-level Star Wars nerd. [OMG Blog]
Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie casts some new people. [Looper]
I love how often Mariah Carey uses the word “bleak.” [JustJared]
Scott Wolff doesn’t look 50, but he doesn’t look 25 either. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I love you, Holly Hunter. [GFY]
Beyonce literally hired some stunt babies (when Fake Baby is out of work!). [Buzzfeed]

23 Responses to ““What do you think about the first trailer for ‘Serenity’?” links”

  1. KatieKins says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I think Anne looks pretty with blonde hair and I’m surprised. She has such gorgeous large and dark eyes that I thought blonde would look weird on her.

    Reply
  2. Lynnie says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I was supposed to go on the OTR II tour this summer 😫😫😫, but the one Florida location that worked out for me fell on a date during syllabus week and my parents said no smH.

    I can’t remember if people like Jared’s Joker in Suicide Squad or not. I personally didn’t mind it, but then again I think I was still in shock at how bad the movie was and he never really showed up enough for me to form an opinion. It will probably still get good box office numbers based on sheer curiosity/fanboys love anything regardless of quality is my prediction tho.

    Lol why is a Manson movie being made. What good is that gonna do.

    I read the article on the stunt babies on Buzzfeed, and a top comment mentioned she probably did this over the fact that people are still calling Blue ugly after the first photo of her was released. Seeing how people were talking about the stunt babies’ hair before we knew it actually wasn’t Rumi and Sir I’m inclined to agree.

    Reply
    • Jussie says:
      June 7, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      The real twins are also shown very clearly though, so it’s not like they’re keeping them hidden for now.

      If it was that I’d kind of understand (though they could also just not use images of babies in their show and avoid the whole issue), but I can’t see the point in using someone else’s kids for one photo shoot and then showing your own kids at length anyway.

      Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Hate it. Not the right shade for her coloring at all. She needs something more ash toned. Her skin is SO fair and cool-toned that I don’t know how anyone thought that warm yellow would work.

    I like your implication that there is such a thing as NOT next-level Star Wars nerds, as if there is a level of integrity we aren’t willing to compromise for laser swords.

    Reply
  4. Chelsey says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Literally nothing about this trailer makes sense

    Reply
  5. KiddV says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Scott Wolff looks like a 40 yr old who takes care of himself. 25 is a huuuge stretch of the imagination.

    Reply
  6. adastraperaspera says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Death to the Manson movie. That is all.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Cracking up about the stunt babies! The link has a pic of the real babies too, and oh, they’re so cute! Better than the stunt ones…

    Reply
  8. Sara says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I love how the first part of the trailer is a tribute to Matthew Mcaconaughey’s watchably awful Lincoln commercials.

    And I like Anne Hathaway with blonde hair. I’ve got blonde hair with large brown eyes and have always been complimented on the contrast. (Sorry that comes off full of myself)

    Reply
  9. heebeegeebee says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I’ve seen Serenity. It was on Netflix and it was called Bloodline. No need to see it again.

    Reply
  10. Anastasia says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    I feel like the trailer for Serenity actually told too much. Not interested.

    Reply
  11. Yes Doubtful says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    That dye job is not good… Did she use a $10 product from a drug store or something?

    I’m a little lost on what that movie is about. Whenever I see Matthew I think of the many years of awful rom-coms and I just can’t take him seriously…

    Reply
  12. cake says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I am surprised that the blonde looks good on her.
    This looks pretty good to me, I have not seen any other versions , I’ll be checking it out.
    Thx BG!

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Her brunette-to-blond color isn’t the worst I’ve seen, but she’s still prettier with dark hair.

    Reply
  14. Onemoretime says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I’d rather watch Matthew in the White Boy Rick movie. That trailer was crazy good, I see nominations and awards for this movie! I looked up the real guy his story is very interesting.

    Reply
  15. Film Production Manager says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Having worked on this for 8 weeks, I’m understandably biased. I’ve never liked Anne Hathaway, but she is really sweet and genuinely warm and polite to everyone on set in real life. I’m definitely looking forward to watching this. I can’t wait to see the finished product. P.S. To all the blonde Anne haters, it’s supposed to look like a home job / cheap box dye job, its not supposed to look like a high street salon job by a professional hairdresser.

    *Edit – changed pilot to polite

    Reply
  16. Happy21 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Not an Anne fan but I am a McCoughney fan and this looks intriguing. No, Anne’s hair looks awful whether I like her or not but I’m of the belief that it’s not supposed to look good.
    Anyways, I’ll probably see it.
    I’ll probably see the Tarantino movie as well because I’m curious.

    Reply
  17. saltandpepper says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Yawn.

    Reply
  18. Appalachian says:
    June 7, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Beyoncé’s gotta gear up because Kim k went to the whitehouse and got a bunch of attention?
    I just roll my eyes at Beyonce/jay z stories anymore. Way too up their own rears. We get it, you are ethereal and powerful and have to introduce your children like royalty…… hide them from the peasants!

    Reply

