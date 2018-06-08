Kat Von D announces she will raise a ‘vegan child, without vaccinations’

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT



Kat Von D just had a spectacular goth ceremony last weekend to celebrate her February marriage to Prayers singer Leafar Seyer. She wore a crimson red dress and had curled horns on her head under her red veil. After Corey covered that wedding, more photos have come out of the ceremony and reception and it looks amazing. They had a vegan red velvet wedding cake in the shape of a castle. They were re-married on a platform under a dome of flowers in the middle of the reception room, which was red-themed, with floating electric candles, a red carpet and elaborate rose centerpieces on each table. Kat performed for the guests on a red piano accompanied by acrobats dressed head to toe in red bodysuits. Kat and Leafar sat on actual thrones during dinner and all the guests wore black. They even had a white-themed waiting room which led to the main reception room. It’s truly a sight.

Kat is pregnant with her first child. For their honeymoon she and Leafar went on a short trip to a chateau in an undisclosed location. While there, she posted a video of their room and a video with Leafar swinging outside in which she wrote that they’re “getting so excited about having our baby drug-free at home with our midwife and doulas.” She must have had some people complaining about that because she last posted the photo of her pregnant belly below along with a screed about how she’s going to raise her child vegan and not vaccinate him. (We know she’s having a boy and that she’s naming him Leafar after his dad.)

I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice. Some good and some questionable – unsolicited none the less. I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead. If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan. And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations. My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices – actual research and educating myself will – which i am diligently doing. This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey. Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about – whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband. But if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the f-k on. So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself. More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love! X

Actual “research and educating myself will [sic]” This is a shame for a lot of reasons. We really do not need more celebrity anti-vaxxers to spread the mistaken belief that it’s somehow a valid, informed choice. It is not and has widespread consequences. Incidentally, a study on changing anti-vaxxer’s minds found that showing them photos of preventable diseases was the most effective. So focusing on the safety of vaccines doesn’t change people’s minds as much as showing them the potential outcomes if they don’t vaccinate. It’s also a shame because I love Kat’s eyeliner and don’t want to switch. It doesn’t even come off in the pool! (Don’t come at me for that mild joke pls. I am questioning whether to keep buying her beauty products.)

As for Kat’s wish to have her baby drug free in a water bath at home, that’s cool, I did something similar and had my baby at a birth center. There’s nothing wrong with that. I would also say that as long as she’s careful about nutrition it’s also her prerogative to raise her baby vegan. It’s not one I agree with, but those are decisions that affect her family and baby, not the entire nearby populace.

