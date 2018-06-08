Amal Clooney wear pink Prada to George’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

Here are some photos of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at last night’s 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards, which honored George’s body of work as an actor, producer and director. We’re actually past the point where George is getting these kinds of lifetime achievement awards, which is strange because it feels like he’s still working pretty steadily… although his films haven’t been that notable in a few years.
For the red carpet, Amal wore this absolutely tragic Prada dress. I was struggling to figure how to even describe it, but I think I’ve got it: it’s the side-mullet dress. Right? It’s not a traditional mullet dress, because the “mullet” part is on the side. It’s the Flock of Seagulls Mullet Dress. The material just looks cheap to me, and the design is so meh. Amal looks different too, right? I think it’s just makeup and maybe different brows? Amal also gave a speech at this event (it hasn’t aired yet), where she said about her husband:
“It’s somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf a detainee, than to speak publicly as I am doing for the first time tonight about my husband,” she said. “I do so out of immense pride of all he has achieved. Here are a few things you may not know about [George]. First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated. Everyone who knows him, even those who oppose him politically or who have quarreled with him professionally, will tell you, he has not forgotten his Kentucky manners. On every sense I visit, I’m told by crew that George sticks up for the most vulnerable.”
“Although George modestly attributes much of the success we are celebrating here to luck, I think it’s incredible talent and character that got him here. And these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father. I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.”
“I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag. Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.”
“You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that’s even before the children have worked out that ‘da-da’ is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins. I’m so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor that you’re receiving tonight. I’m proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.”
That’s really sweet. Apparently, people were crying over it too. Who would have thought that this would be George’s life? Remember back in the Elisabetta Canalis/Stacy Keibler era of his life? Would you have ever thought he would be here, with a barrister wife and two babies? What a world.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I thought it was pretty, and I didn’t think it was bad until I saw it from the side. Dresses have become tragically tacky lately.
yes, tacky is the word for fashion industry right now.
I think there is a tragic lack of real talents and, most of all, of work ethic and valuable experience. All those “artsy” “edgy” designers coming from nowhere are suddenly appointed to the most important positions by the most respected “maisons” without a proper training, a solid background and even a much needed general knowledge and education.
I remember when they got engaged the PR was that we’d never , if ever see Amal on a redcarpet posing for photos , much too above that. She’d never do redcarpets. Lol
Amal loves the red carpet and the cameras.
Awful dress. Tacky. Looks like it’s from a Halloween package of a princess costume and didn’t have time to iron it.
Seriously. There I was thinking “that’s a nice dress, it really suits her-” and then *SIDE VIEW*. It could have been great, dammit!
Yes! I saw it at first and thought it looked good. Wasn’t sure about the fabric with the sheen, but I thought it would be good then you look at the side. Best description ever Flock of Seagulls mullet dress!!!!
Imo she rarely misses. This was a miss.
I enjoy her on the red carpet because it’s always interesting. Sometimes tragic, yes, but interesting. This is…ugly. And boring to me, other than the party on the side? Business on the other side? feature.
I loved both her Met Gala looks, though, so I will be in the minority.
I liked both Met looks too, and most of what she wears. Thought this was so pretty…until I saw the second pic. Ridiculous, who thought shorts were a good idea?
Iagree. She rarely misses by this look isn’t working. Her makeup is terrible too. Too much highlighter. It’s a mask.
Her dress is tragic, but her words were incredibly sweet. I love them
Yes, really sweet and they came across as genuine too. She’s got a way with words, I can see why she’s a barrister!
Yes. Beautiful speech. I don’t mind her dress. She can pull off tacky and make it look interesting to me. Most can’t but she can.
Love the color, meh on the silhouette.
She does look different. Can’t put my finger on it. Maybe more emaciated than usual.
I actually think she looks great, particularly her makeup. It’s more subtle without the bright red lips. She can carry that lip color because she has bold eyes but this is a nice change.
I think her face looks a bit different and as someone else said…it may be the less bold lip. Also, is her hair a softer color? I feel like it is a softer/warmer shade.
So I just heard that Julia Roberts didn’t show up to present but instead appeared on tape? Damn…something horrible must be wrong for Julia not to show up and make it all about her.
She is on location somewhere filming a movie but it is weird. Surprised Matt Damon wasn’t there though but it could be because he is still in Australia.
Roberts is working on a film far way LA.Damon still is in Australia until summer
Something tells me Julia Roberts likes it to be ALL about JL!
Wasn’t there also talk of her and Amal disliking each other?
No. Just no.
Her words were sweet, but the ‘i was resigned to be a spinster’.
It sounds terribly old fashioned and it could have been expressed in a way that does not make singledom sound like worst case scenario.
But maybe i am just a sensitive old spinster
Maybe being a spinster is the worst case scenario for her. She may be an old fashioned lady who just isn’t truly happy without a husband and kids.
Yes, I’d say it’s just her.
She was well known in London legal circles for her attractiveness back in the day (she was on various “hottest barrister” lists) but she was also known to be very picky (and quite rightly) about who she would go out with. She had lots of good looking, wealthy and smart blokes interested in her.
Is that you, Amal??
Hmm I guess the bar must have been pretty low (pun intended). Someone once posted a link here to a site with her BEFORE before photos, and “hottest” wouldn’t have described her. Gawky and plain and weirdly dressed, but not even close to hot.
Ha! I wish. I’d kill for her life. Don’t take my word for it: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/10242556/Here-come-the-girls-Hottest-women-barristers-unveiled.html
@ Tina, did you know Amal back when she was single in London? Spill the tea, girl.
Take back the word spinster!! Just like c$nt. Take the power away from it by using the word.
I’m trying to picture Amal sitting on her couch singing “All By Myself” Bridget Jones style and yeah, I’m pretty sure that didn’t happen.
I read it as her own view of her own life and nothing more than that.
Yeah I think she was… joking. Of course it would be funnier if it came from a currently single gal, but it didn’t bother me that much.
H reminds me of Celine Dion’s late husband in these photos, eek. I like the color of her dress but that’s about it. Lovely sentiments.
I liked the dress from the front but the side….yeesh.
I think her eyebrows are thinner and that’s what looks different in her face, especially compared to pics of her at the wedding from a few weeks ago.
The design of the dress is pretty bad but I like the color because it’s soft & subtle, it’s George’s night so the focus should be on him not her. I know he hasn’t done much of note the last few years (professionally speaking) but I’ve always been a fan of his work, both acting and directing. O’ Brother Where Art Though remains my all-time favorite movie of his, and I loved Good Night, and Good Luck. My love for him actually goes all the way to the The Facts of Life days (one of my first tv crushes), mullet and all. I’m happy for him with all his success, both professionally and personally.
Lovely speech. Tragic dress. I think she usually wears darker lipstick. Maybe that’s why she looks so different. Between the lipstick and dress she looks washed out and muted. Not her usual MO.
What a lovely speech. The unfortunate use of “spinster” gratuitously plays into old stereotypes, but otherwise it was a great tribute. I’m still trying to process Anthony Bourdain’s suicide I just read about, and reading Amal’s loving, respectful words was a much-needed balm.
Oh Lord something is wrong with me – I like the dress! I think it’s pretty and the pale color makes George stand out more – the night is about him after all.
The speech was beautiful. I’m actually really happy for him – he was so jaded for so long, that it’s great to see him all settled and domestic.
I like it too (runs away).
No Julia Roberts. No Matt Damon. No Brad Pitt.
Fake friends.
Different eye makeup, maybe? It’s very pale and seems limited to the lid – usually she has great “smoky eye” game. She also looks paler than usual, like someone went a bit overboard with under eye corrector and highlighting powder. I think she normally gets her makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury, but I am guessing not this time.
Awful. In so many ways.
Looks like a Halloween costume, of a bad , cheap Princess costume.
Crappy dress and cute speech.
The list of absentees are interesting…Brad, Matt, etc.
He and Brad have never been that close. There’s always been the same group of guys that have occasionally been photographed with him like John Carrol Lynch and Cindy Crawford’s husband. Lainey did a piece on this a while ago, about how he has a group of long time low key friends who are character actors and producer types and such, and that while he’s friendly with Brad they aren’t bffs like the media sold them as.
Well that was very beautiful.
The color is lovely on her and I like the top half of the dress. The skirt is not good. George looks skinny and frail and confused.
Aw, that was sweet. I loved the color on her and loved the gown. I liked the shorts part just okay, but thankfully didn’t ruin the gown. In other photos up close I found her makeup flattering.
I would love to see the speech live because she has such a pretty speaking voice. She had on a long dress the other night in Italy going out to dinner and it was a great look on her, deeper tones in the dress.
George is a charming man, and I also imagine anyone he meets he gives his full attention to no matter who you are, which is a wonderful quality to have and probably rare in Hollywood.
If you took the skirt/train thing off, it would look like a 1940′s beach outfit.
Very sweet, but not that gown gurl.
I’m happy he got the AFI recognition, he’s done so many roles I’ve loved him in and in retrospect could see only him cast.
Her makeup, hair and perhaps her nose are a little less. I think she tweaked something.
I really just don’t like her style. Her makeup looks great though.
They never seem to be looking at each other in photographs. Strange.
Okay, that was a sweet speech she gave regarding George. I hope she was joking about the spinster part.
