Amal Clooney wear pink Prada to George’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

Here are some photos of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at last night’s 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards, which honored George’s body of work as an actor, producer and director. We’re actually past the point where George is getting these kinds of lifetime achievement awards, which is strange because it feels like he’s still working pretty steadily… although his films haven’t been that notable in a few years.

For the red carpet, Amal wore this absolutely tragic Prada dress. I was struggling to figure how to even describe it, but I think I’ve got it: it’s the side-mullet dress. Right? It’s not a traditional mullet dress, because the “mullet” part is on the side. It’s the Flock of Seagulls Mullet Dress. The material just looks cheap to me, and the design is so meh. Amal looks different too, right? I think it’s just makeup and maybe different brows? Amal also gave a speech at this event (it hasn’t aired yet), where she said about her husband:

“It’s somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf a detainee, than to speak publicly as I am doing for the first time tonight about my husband,” she said. “I do so out of immense pride of all he has achieved. Here are a few things you may not know about [George]. First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated. Everyone who knows him, even those who oppose him politically or who have quarreled with him professionally, will tell you, he has not forgotten his Kentucky manners. On every sense I visit, I’m told by crew that George sticks up for the most vulnerable.” “Although George modestly attributes much of the success we are celebrating here to luck, I think it’s incredible talent and character that got him here. And these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father. I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.” “I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag. Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.” “You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that’s even before the children have worked out that ‘da-da’ is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins. I’m so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor that you’re receiving tonight. I’m proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.”

[From JustJared]

That’s really sweet. Apparently, people were crying over it too. Who would have thought that this would be George’s life? Remember back in the Elisabetta Canalis/Stacy Keibler era of his life? Would you have ever thought he would be here, with a barrister wife and two babies? What a world.