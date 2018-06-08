Jennifer Aniston in Lacroix at the AFI-George Clooney gala: pretty or boring?

Here are photos of some of the guests/presenters from George Clooney’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards gala, which was held last night (but hasn’t aired on television yet). What’s interesting to me is who did NOT turn up to honor Clooney. No Brad Pitt, which is weird because I’m pretty sure Brad is in LA right now (this event was in LA). No Matt Damon, who I think is in Australia right now. No Viola Davis, who worked with George a few times. No Nicole Kidman or Sandra Bullock. Instead we get… Jennifer Aniston, who worked with George once when he guest-starred on Friends! No, they’ve been friendly for decades, I know. But it’s weird to see Aniston there instead of some of the other people.
Jen came with her back-on BFF Courteney Cox. Aniston wore Christian Lacroix, CC wore Roland Mouret. When Jen stepped out last weekend at that Malibu gala, I said I was so happy that she seemed to be going darker with her hair color. Well, not anymore. She looks like she got re-blonded just for this event.
More photos… here’s Cate Blanchett in Aouadi Couture. I hate those sheer “sleeves” that make women look like they have awful tattoos.
Julianna Margulies in Vionnet. Of course she was there! Her dress is fine, nothing special.
Cindy Crawford and Rande were there. Cindy wore Stella McCartney… *wry chuckle*
Anna Kendrick wore the worst Ralph & Russo dress I think I’ve ever seen from that label. This looks like a deconstructed straightjacket.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Gosh so boring. Looks like a black tie funeral. Cindy is the corpse bride in my scenario
It is a dress that doesn’t know what it wants to be; edgy, classy, whatever. Just too much contradictions going on. And it feels like it’s too short.
The first thing I thought looking at these pox was “Was there a black and white dress code”? Because aside from Amal, everyone seems to have chosen one of the two.
I’ve never considered JA “blonde”. She’s that in between “bronde” for sure.
I usually like her hair darker, but this doesn’t look too bad. kinda good, actually. I just wish she’d keep it out of her face.
but her dress is much too fussy for my tastes. in fact, I don’t like any of these dresses.
Margulies is the “least worst” of them, but that frou-frou at the top of the dress is a no.
Anna’s dress looks like those puffy paper things put on the tip of bones on a roast back in the 50s and 60s
Nailed it
@Nays
If she “nailed it”, then hopefully it will never see the light of day again.
It also looks like the kind of thing you wear when you don’t want to waste a good outfit that you’re saving for another event.
JA looks pretty, much better with the side part. I’m a little confused about what’s happening in the bust area of that dress, however. Julianna looks nice, too. CC dress is dated. Rare miss for Cate B. And a ‘what were you thinking’ for Anna K.
Aw, I was going to say CC’s was my favorite. Hers and Jens.
Agree that Cate is a rare miss, those sleeves, yikes. And Julianna seems to like that very straight silhouette, which often makes her end up looking stiff. I don’t hate her dress on her.
The bodice of CC’s dress is really lovely, it’s the peplum and the fabric putting me off.
MUCH better with the side part, I agree.
Yes, the side part is a big improvement.
Courteney looks wonderful, whatever she stopped doing to her face is working.
Cate wore that dress before…which is kind of interesting. I don’t think she repeats a lot of red carpet designs.
Yeah, that’s another “re-wear” for her. She wore it to the NYFF Carol premiere in 2015. She opened the Cannes film festival with a repeat and made a statement that makes it sound like she plans on doing it more.
I’m always taken aback by full body shots of Julianna Margulies, that’s is a huge head on a small body. The proportions are jarring.. just an observation, not criticism.
I think JA’s dress in teal or jewel tine would have been extremely beautiful.
Up close Cindy Crawford looks more like Caitlin Jenner by the day.
I think Jen looks really good actually. I wish her hair was pulled back (I hate how she wears it down constantly with formal gowns) but her hair does look great and I like the dress.
I also think Courtney looks really good.
I just wish she and Jen didn’t match so much lol.
I really like Courtney’s look. The hair, the fabric and cut of the dress.
Jennifer’s dress is too heavy looking, especially with those sandals sticking out – they struck me as very inappropriate for the dress. I also just hate those ugly sandal heels that so many of those stars wear.
I like the top of Courtney’s dress – it’s giving her a beautiful shoulder line, and with her hair up, she looks to fresh and pretty. Interesting, because she usually doesn’t look as nice as Jennifer when they are side by side, and here, I think Courtney looks so much prettier and younger than her pal. I think Jennifer’s streaky hair is dating her at this point — such obvious streaking seems so 1980/1990′s to me. I’d like to see what she looks like with one hair color.
Boring. Because of course it’s a black dress. Now, if she had attempted to wear something slightly out of the ordinary for her–like the white dress Cindy wore–then I might be a little more impressed with her effort.
Eh, they all look nice but boring (although Anna’s dress is a bit tragic and I don’t like the mesh on Cate’s). Looks like Julianna is another one ruining her face with whatever-the-hell she’s done. Stop it, ladies! This is so unnecessary, you’re already beautiful!
I am bored of always seeing Jen in black.
Aniston always looks like she’s peeping out from behind her hair curtains. She should just go full Sia.
I like Jenns look and dress. Wish she would wear some color. It’s like she knows of no other color than Black.
JA in a black dress yet again… yawn. I wish she wore colors, or a pattern. She stays safe and unmemorable with most of her fashion.
I actually like Cate’s dress. I like that the sleeves look like tattoos.
Was there a dress code for the event that specified black or white only? I don’t understand why they’re all wearing the same colors.
I dislike every single dress here.
Courtney looks so pretty and that’s nice to see.
I love JA’s dress! If she didn’t always wear black, I think people would go crazy over it! I also love Cindy’s dress. CC looks incredible–her face could stop traffic. I don’t like any of the other dresses.
I like JA’s dress. It’s the usual black but at least it has texture and interest. It fits her well and she looks great in it. I also like her hair. I think she looks fine blond-ish and she may be more comfortable lighter than darker.
I don’t like CC’s dress. Kind of dated. I do like that she doesn’t look too skinny, her arms look normal. She tends to get too skinny.
I do like Julianna’s dress.
The rest are only OK.
Were they wearing black because of kate spade? Well Most of them…?
So disappointed cause I thought this would be the event Jen and Brad would come as a couple and announce their reconciliation. Oh well. . . there’s always next time. LOL!
LOL! I have to admit my first thought was wondering if Brad was there too.
I want to know why Julia Roberts cancelled.
She looks really pretty here.
CC looks fantastic here. Not the dress necessarily, but her face looks great and natural.
@KB
CC really does look great, much better than JA. CC was always the “pretty one”.
