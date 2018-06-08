Jennifer Aniston in Lacroix at the AFI-George Clooney gala: pretty or boring?

The 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards

Here are photos of some of the guests/presenters from George Clooney’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards gala, which was held last night (but hasn’t aired on television yet). What’s interesting to me is who did NOT turn up to honor Clooney. No Brad Pitt, which is weird because I’m pretty sure Brad is in LA right now (this event was in LA). No Matt Damon, who I think is in Australia right now. No Viola Davis, who worked with George a few times. No Nicole Kidman or Sandra Bullock. Instead we get… Jennifer Aniston, who worked with George once when he guest-starred on Friends! No, they’ve been friendly for decades, I know. But it’s weird to see Aniston there instead of some of the other people.

Jen came with her back-on BFF Courteney Cox. Aniston wore Christian Lacroix, CC wore Roland Mouret. When Jen stepped out last weekend at that Malibu gala, I said I was so happy that she seemed to be going darker with her hair color. Well, not anymore. She looks like she got re-blonded just for this event.

46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring George Clooney

The 46th AFI Life Achievement Awards

More photos… here’s Cate Blanchett in Aouadi Couture. I hate those sheer “sleeves” that make women look like they have awful tattoos.

46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring George Clooney

Julianna Margulies in Vionnet. Of course she was there! Her dress is fine, nothing special.

46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring George Clooney

Cindy Crawford and Rande were there. Cindy wore Stella McCartney… *wry chuckle*

46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring George Clooney

Anna Kendrick wore the worst Ralph & Russo dress I think I’ve ever seen from that label. This looks like a deconstructed straightjacket.

46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring George Clooney

Photos courtesy of WENN.

37 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston in Lacroix at the AFI-George Clooney gala: pretty or boring?”

  1. Naptime says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Gosh so boring. Looks like a black tie funeral. Cindy is the corpse bride in my scenario

  2. Lexter says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I’ve never considered JA “blonde”. She’s that in between “bronde” for sure.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:57 am

      I usually like her hair darker, but this doesn’t look too bad. kinda good, actually. I just wish she’d keep it out of her face.

      but her dress is much too fussy for my tastes. in fact, I don’t like any of these dresses.

      Margulies is the “least worst” of them, but that frou-frou at the top of the dress is a no.

  3. Jane says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Anna’s dress looks like those puffy paper things put on the tip of bones on a roast back in the 50s and 60s

  4. tracking says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:07 am

    JA looks pretty, much better with the side part. I’m a little confused about what’s happening in the bust area of that dress, however. Julianna looks nice, too. CC dress is dated. Rare miss for Cate B. And a ‘what were you thinking’ for Anna K.

  5. Mgsota says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Cate wore that dress before…which is kind of interesting. I don’t think she repeats a lot of red carpet designs.

  6. Shelley says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I’m always taken aback by full body shots of Julianna Margulies, that’s is a huge head on a small body. The proportions are jarring.. just an observation, not criticism.

    I think JA’s dress in teal or jewel tine would have been extremely beautiful.

  7. Sophie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Up close Cindy Crawford looks more like Caitlin Jenner by the day.

  8. Becks1 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I think Jen looks really good actually. I wish her hair was pulled back (I hate how she wears it down constantly with formal gowns) but her hair does look great and I like the dress.

    I also think Courtney looks really good.

    I just wish she and Jen didn’t match so much lol.

  9. khaveman says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I really like Courtney’s look. The hair, the fabric and cut of the dress.

  10. Josephine says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Jennifer’s dress is too heavy looking, especially with those sandals sticking out – they struck me as very inappropriate for the dress. I also just hate those ugly sandal heels that so many of those stars wear.

    I like the top of Courtney’s dress – it’s giving her a beautiful shoulder line, and with her hair up, she looks to fresh and pretty. Interesting, because she usually doesn’t look as nice as Jennifer when they are side by side, and here, I think Courtney looks so much prettier and younger than her pal. I think Jennifer’s streaky hair is dating her at this point — such obvious streaking seems so 1980/1990′s to me. I’d like to see what she looks like with one hair color.

  11. L84Tea says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Boring. Because of course it’s a black dress. Now, if she had attempted to wear something slightly out of the ordinary for her–like the white dress Cindy wore–then I might be a little more impressed with her effort.

  12. smcollins says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Eh, they all look nice but boring (although Anna’s dress is a bit tragic and I don’t like the mesh on Cate’s). Looks like Julianna is another one ruining her face with whatever-the-hell she’s done. Stop it, ladies! This is so unnecessary, you’re already beautiful!

  13. Other Renee says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I am bored of always seeing Jen in black.

    Reply
    June 8, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Aniston always looks like she’s peeping out from behind her hair curtains. She should just go full Sia.

  15. Seraphina says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I like Jenns look and dress. Wish she would wear some color. It’s like she knows of no other color than Black.

  16. Chaine says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:25 am

    JA in a black dress yet again… yawn. I wish she wore colors, or a pattern. She stays safe and unmemorable with most of her fashion.

    I actually like Cate’s dress. I like that the sleeves look like tattoos.

    Was there a dress code for the event that specified black or white only? I don’t understand why they’re all wearing the same colors.

  17. Darla says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I dislike every single dress here.

    Courtney looks so pretty and that’s nice to see.

  18. bella says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I love JA’s dress! If she didn’t always wear black, I think people would go crazy over it! I also love Cindy’s dress. CC looks incredible–her face could stop traffic. I don’t like any of the other dresses.

  19. KiddV says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I like JA’s dress. It’s the usual black but at least it has texture and interest. It fits her well and she looks great in it. I also like her hair. I think she looks fine blond-ish and she may be more comfortable lighter than darker.

    I don’t like CC’s dress. Kind of dated. I do like that she doesn’t look too skinny, her arms look normal. She tends to get too skinny.

    I do like Julianna’s dress.

    The rest are only OK.

  20. Pinar says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Were they wearing black because of kate spade? Well Most of them…?

  21. Go Figure! says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    So disappointed cause I thought this would be the event Jen and Brad would come as a couple and announce their reconciliation. Oh well. . . there’s always next time. LOL!

  22. Danielle says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I want to know why Julia Roberts cancelled.

  23. Janie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    She looks really pretty here.

  24. KB says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    CC looks fantastic here. Not the dress necessarily, but her face looks great and natural.

