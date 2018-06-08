Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at age 61 in France

This is absolutely shocking. CNN broke the news just a short time ago: Anthony Bourdain has passed away. The cause of death is suicide. Bourdain was 61 years old and the host of CNN’s Parts Unknown, where he traveled the world and highlighted different cuisines and food specialties from different cultures and countries. He was also the host of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations from 2005 to 2012, as well as a bestselling author and world-renowned chef. He won four primetime Emmys throughout his career, as well as a Peabody Award and many, many other awards. He passed away in France. Here’s CNN’s statement about his death:

Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

[From CNN]

You can read more about his career and his legacy here at CNN. He is survived by his only child, an 11-year-old daughter named Ariane. Ariane’s mother was Bourdain’s second wife. Bourdain had made headlines recently because he was dating Asia Argento, and he was advocating on Asia’s behalf in the public sphere, as Asia was shunned by many in Italy for revealing how Harvey Weinstein raped her. He was also using his platform – however imperfectly – to advocate and educate more men about sexual harassment and abuse in every industry, including the food industry. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.