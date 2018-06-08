Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at age 61 in France

AnthonyBourdain

This is absolutely shocking. CNN broke the news just a short time ago: Anthony Bourdain has passed away. The cause of death is suicide. Bourdain was 61 years old and the host of CNN’s Parts Unknown, where he traveled the world and highlighted different cuisines and food specialties from different cultures and countries. He was also the host of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations from 2005 to 2012, as well as a bestselling author and world-renowned chef. He won four primetime Emmys throughout his career, as well as a Peabody Award and many, many other awards. He passed away in France. Here’s CNN’s statement about his death:

Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

[From CNN]

You can read more about his career and his legacy here at CNN. He is survived by his only child, an 11-year-old daughter named Ariane. Ariane’s mother was Bourdain’s second wife. Bourdain had made headlines recently because he was dating Asia Argento, and he was advocating on Asia’s behalf in the public sphere, as Asia was shunned by many in Italy for revealing how Harvey Weinstein raped her. He was also using his platform – however imperfectly – to advocate and educate more men about sexual harassment and abuse in every industry, including the food industry. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

156988PCN_CreativeArtsEmmy009

wenn5801405

wenn20665895

wenn23918265

photos credit: WENN, Pacific Coast News and Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

270 Responses to “Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at age 61 in France”

  1. lassie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I audiably gasped when I read this. Rest well.

    Reply
  2. Beatrix says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Damn, rough week.

    Reply
  3. Alexis says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I’m so sad and shocked by this. RIP.

    Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I usually don’t comment on the posts about celebs passing but this one hit me so hard. Huge fan of this man and I just….I’m just so sad.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      June 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

      I’m sad as well. I keep typing more and deleting it, because words are failing me.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      June 8, 2018 at 7:51 am

      He had his rough edges, but he had his heart in the right place, just how I like the,. Good hearts will always be missed. RIP Bourdain.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        June 8, 2018 at 9:11 am

        I don’t know what to say. Nothing seems appropriate. I used to eat at Brasserie Les Halles with my grandparents in the late 90s/early 2000s. Bourdain had been a chef there but that hadn’t been significant until after he became famous. Back in my meat eating days, I loved the steak frites and my grandmother liked that it was like walking through the doors to a real Parisian brasserie. I keep thinking about our memories there.
        I really liked his biting wit and droll humor but mostly I loved that he brought food cultures to the world and did it with respect to the people.
        I don’t think there was ever anything easy about him but there was a lot there to love and admire. This world is harder for some people I believe.

      • Birdix says:
        June 8, 2018 at 9:37 am

        I loved that restaurant—in the same era. Thanks for that, just brought back a flood of lovely memories.

    • tegteg says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Same. I’m actually getting teary eyed right now. I really enjoyed his shows and how we was so open and embracing of different cultures. I always thought he must have the best life in the world — being able to travel and eat all of this amazing food, and having friends on every continent — you just really never know what a person is struggling with. We’ve lost a great talent and a good man.

      I think I’m done with the internet for today.

      Reply
    • ToLiveLikeWeRDying says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Shocked to say the least. I am not a huge fan of people bc i find it weird to worship another, but for Anthony?! Ahh, such a fan! Loved his shows and enjoyed his books, they were so satisfying to a foodie/intellectual. I will really miss the sound of his voice, I can hear it now as i type…

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2018 at 8:33 am

        I share your same mentality about fandom, but Bourdain was so special. Kitchen Confidential is one of my favorite books. I’m glad I’m not at work today so I can cry in private surrounded by my cats (how do they always know?). This sucks, guys, this f*cking sucks.

      • VSK says:
        June 8, 2018 at 9:27 am

        I feel exactly the same way…

      • Angela82 says:
        June 8, 2018 at 10:49 am

        I was just telling my cousin how celebrity deaths don’t really affect me like they do some. But damn this one really did. Maybe bc he was so unique or maybe bc no one had a clue he was suffering. Like when everyone was shocked about Robin Williams dying by suicide I really wasn’t. He had a history of mental illness and I always felt his exaggerated sense of humor and personality was a front for it. But with Bourdain I never heard of such stories and he always seemed so open and honest I thought it had to have been a heart attack or car accident. This is just so sad. :(

    • hindulovegod says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Absolutely gutted. He helped fuel my love of travel and shaped my approach to it. His work was inspirational and moving.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:31 am

      I woke up to this and it’s incredibly depressing.

      Reply
    • The Original Tiffany says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Don’t comment much anymore at all, but boy this one just guts me. I loved Tony Bourdain.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2018 at 9:38 am

        If he could somehow know how much this hurts his family, how much this hurts his fans, would that change anything? Would that stop him from taking his life? I guess that’s not how depression works but…I can’t help but wonder.

        Depression is such a piece of shit.

      • Whatthewhat says:
        June 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

        @Kitten. These folks often feel that their loved ones are better off without them. I’ve been there and had those thoughts. And that’s why I’m back in therapy.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

        I know those thoughts,fortunately they’ve never gripped me hard enough to go down the dark path of self harm,and I’m sorry you have experienced these thoughts,but glad hearing you say you are back in therapy.Please be well,I wish you many blessings and much peace.My heart goes out to Anthony’s family and friends 💔

    • Ravensdaughter says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:56 am

      It seemed to me that Anthony was the personification of talent and joie de vivre.
      What the hell happened? I suspect, as with Kate Spade, we will find out he had a history of depression.
      If you are in a dark place, please don’t hide. There are many people who have what I call “functional depression” (including myself). The public face they show does not betray the pain they feel inside. Be honest about where you truly are and seek help: therapy, support from friends and family, and meds (if needed.)

      Reply
      • Leela says:
        June 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        This may be an unpopular comment, but beware when calling a help line. I was not suicidal but just wanted a free counselor to talk with, as my problem was unemployment. After about an hour of talking, I felt that the counselor was just serving up platitudes and actually making me feel worse, so I thanked her and hung up. Fifteen minutes later there was a paramedic and fire engine in my driveway. Six police and rescue officers came into my living room and started asking me questions. I had been crying, but clearly told them I did not need to go to the hospital and I was just financially worried about finding a job. They made me go to the hospital anyway, where I was forcibly stripped naked when I resisted taking off my clothes, body searched and held against my will for two days on a 72 hour involuntary commitment. I was not allowed a moment of privacy, even to go to the restroom. I was assigned a minder, and when I asked for lotion to put on my skin, I was not allowed to even hold the plastic bottle, she had to dispense it into my hand. I was awakened every 15 minutes all through two nights by a minder checking in on me. We were locked out of our rooms during the day and forced to attend the most pathetic group “therapy” sessions.

        I asked for a patient advocate but it took 1.5 days for her to come. Once I finally saw the psychiatrist I was released within the hour. Everyone else I observed in there had either slit their wrists or taken pills. I had never even uttered the word “suicide.” Then I received a bill from the hospital for $1400, and a bill from the ambulance company for $1000. So of course that really helped me to deal with my problem. I still have nightmares and huge anger over how inhumanely I was treated. I believe the hospital system encourages this for money.

        NEVER call one of these numbers unless you are really in danger of harming yourself or others. But of course, do call if you are in danger.

        Our mental health systems need a lot of work in this country.

      • Lady D says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:03 pm

        omfg, Leela.
        (good thing we have initials, I’m speechless.)

      • bluhare says:
        June 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        As someone who used to work a crisis phone line, I find that an unfair assessment. She obviously thought you were in immediate danger.

      • Veronica T says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:00 pm

        I wonder that with his zest for life and adventurous spirit, his death by hanging was an accident?
        I can’t imagine him doing this on purpose.

      • Leela says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:04 pm

        Bluhare, thanks for your work. However I was NOT in danger, never was and clearly said I was not to the medics who came to my house. I think maybe she was not experienced, or only ever had people call who were in danger and so did not know how to recognize when one wasn’t and how to help me. I kept asking her for numbers for job referral services, free counseling, etc. I wouldn’t have been asking those questions if I was planning suicide, would I? As soon as a real professional spoke with me, I was released immediately. It’s only too bad it took 2 days for me to be seen by the psychiatrist.

        I think it’s also too bad about how badly people in that situation are treated. The nurse who stripped me screamed at me and seemed to be overwhelmed, and almost taking pleasure in intimidating me. I was scared and upset and didn’t want to be naked in only a gown, nor did I want to be searched.

        I have sometimes thought about trying to track the woman I spoke with, to have her know about her mistake and the terrible effects it had on me. However,
        I get so upset even thinking about it, that now that life is good and I have moved past it I just try not to think about it. It’s just that all of the recent comments about “call a help line” have triggered a response in me. I suppose there are good competent workers on those lines who never would have made the error I was subjected to.

      • thaliasghost says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm

        @bluhare

        traumatizing that person and making their problems become so much bigger is not helping. Somebody being in distress because of very real financial problems? Hey, I have an idea, just make their financial situation so much worse, what fun.

        @Leela: I hope you sue the hell out of them.

      • bluhare says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:24 pm

        I’m just going to say I’m sorry you had such a terrible experience and leave it at that.

        But if anyone is alone, depressed and feeling hopeless, please call a crisis line.

      • Leela says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:26 pm

        @thaliasghost thanks. It never occurred to me to sue the hospital or help line. I paid part of the bill, then sent a letter explaining why I would not pay the rest. I have been dunned for many years about it. Every once in a while they send me to a collection agency all over again. Maybe I should enquirer into suing them back!

    • Megan says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      Everytime my husband or I turn on the TV, the other asks, “is there a new Bourdain in the DVR?” We’ve been fans since his Food Network days. Such sad, sad news.

      Reply
    • SJhere says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      This news was the first item on my Net this AM. I have no words.
      Good rest his soul. He seemed to be so fierce and full of life.
      What a terrible loss to his family.
      I hope the press ( people/Paps) are kind as this will continue to be discussed since he was in the public eye. His child deserves all sympathy and kindness. Losing a parent is heartbreaking, no matter what age. RIP. The good guys have lost a decent man on their team.

      Reply
    • Miss M says:
      June 8, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      I am so sad as well. I love watching Parts Unknown

      Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Just shocked, prayers to his family and loved ones at this difficult time. May he find peace.

    Samaritans.org 1850 60 90 90 (24-hour helpline) for those in Ireland reading and who may be struggling.

    Reply
  6. mamacita says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:47 am

    all I could say over and over is what? this is awful. so respected and loved what bourdain added to my life through his show. amazing man who brought people’s life stories of every culture to our living rooms. he did more for cultural understanding and compassion that just about anyone on television. rest in peace anthony.

    Reply
  7. tifzlan says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I am truly shocked by this news and feel extremely saddened, especially in light of Kate Spade’s death several days ago. I enjoyed Bourdain’s show and found them to be educational, fun and entertaining to watch. I have fond memories of watching them with my dad and i believe Bourdain was one of the reasons my dad became interested in cooking. I hope he is at peace now.

    Reply
  8. Bad to the bone says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

    This hit me real hard. Damn.

    Rest in peace, Anthony.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

    My friend just texted me about this because we are big foodies. Absolutely awful.
    Again we need more awareness here. Although we don’t know the facts we need to be better about mental health, awareness, and stigma. We need more programs, more visibility and more resources. Absolutely upsetting.
    I’m also worried about Asia because however imperfect he was sticking up for her in a major way. I hope her family and friends rally around her.

    Reply
  10. SM says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:49 am

    That was unexpected…. wow. I really hope his daughter finds peace and Asia does not slips into some darkness after this.

    Reply
    • Anika says:
      June 8, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      SM: As someone whose mother ended her life when I was a preteen, the fact that both Kate and Anthony had young daughters is the most–or the most lasting–horror to me. I can only hope that they have close loved ones who will surround and support them, and that, one day, they’ll be able to glean at least some solace in knowing how much joy their deceased parents gave the world, and how widely and fondly they’re remembered–even if they left their daughters themselves to such abysmal, irreversible personal loss. I wish I could give these children the comfort of finally understanding they were loved by those who left. But that is the hardest part to comprehend.

      Reply
  11. Neva_D says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I am truly truly shocked! I cannot believe it!!! My heart goes out to his friends and loved ones.

    Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:50 am

    this is truly shocking. I have not seen his show for some time, but he seemed to have such a zest for life.

    Reply
  13. TQ says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Absolutely shocking. RIP.

    Reply
  14. lautie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:51 am

    hmmm

    Reply
  15. Gaby says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Damn, I’m so sad. Rest in pesce dear Anthony.

    Reply
  16. NLopez says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I am shocked, & saddened by this. My prayers are with his family & friends. I hope he is at peace.

    Reply
  17. OSTONE says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:52 am

    What a sad week. We lost two extremely talented individuals in a week. Rest easy, Anthony.

    Reply
  18. Patricia says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:52 am

    What demons was he fighting? It’s so very sad. A man so loved… suicide does not discriminate. I have an uncle who died this way and he was the most beloved man I ever knew, truly. But in those moments both of these men must have felt utterly alone and that there was no one to turn to.
    My father in law will surely be heartbroken, like many many people he just adored Anthony and loved what Anthony brought to his life as a viewer and reader. Rest In Peace Anthony.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:15 am

      He battled a very serious heroin addiction off and on. I am not saying this had anything to do with it but it is something I am wondering. Heroin has claimed many many bright lives either when the person is in the throes of it or later when they have slipped.
      Again, I am in no way implying that is what this is. I just know that as something that haunted his life.

      Reply
      • Aims says:
        June 8, 2018 at 10:52 am

        That’s true. Anthony had battled addiction in his life. I was under the impression that he won the battle. I’m also not going to assume anything here. It would be wrong for us to assume anything in this area. What is obvious too me is that he was in a very dark place. I’m just so sad about this. Someone by all accounts looks like they’re successful and happy, but privately are in considerable pain. It’s just sad.

      • bluhare says:
        June 8, 2018 at 2:34 pm

        Thing is you never win the battle. You can be winning, but you’ve never won. It can sneak back up on you and take you out.

    • Isabelle says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      He had a history of heavy drug use and IMO as a medical person, it can effect your thinking process & mood years after usage, even if the person is sober.

      Reply
      • Veronica T says:
        June 8, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        80% of substance abusers have either anxiety, depression, ADHD, are bipolar or have a more serious mental health issue.
        We need to start talking openly about mental illness and substance abuse. I was out on a leave for work when I was a teacher, my father was dying and my A-Hole principal told kids I had “a nervous breakdown,” which I hadn’t. Told teachers the same. But if i had, he used that as a way to damage my reputation as I hate his racist and sexist views and challenge him.
        My point is that people use mental health to bludgeon others. Until that stops, people will continue to hide it.

    • Aurelia says:
      June 8, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      The demons might be referring to Depression. I had a breakdown and I would certainly describe my depression as an A grade demon. It’s incideous and trys to slither back into your life. When I had my breakdown I likened it to the opening of a hellmouth! There is no heaven and hell, only what is conjured in your own mind. If he killed himself at 61 I would say he batteled his demons all his life and finally gave up the battle. Lots of people didn’t even know I was at breaking point because I was always smilig. Same with Anthony I imagine.

      Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I audibly gasped when I saw this. I hoped it was fake, but it looks like it has been confirmed.

    Absolutely shocked. I never completely followed him, but I appreciated his brand and I admire that he seemed to live fearlessly and unapologetically. He was in Seattle recently for an episode and it was one of my favorites – (particularly watching him fangirl over Mark Lanegan) he just seemed to get the spirit of what Seattle used to be and it was wonderful to see.

    I’m sad that he was dealing with demons that none of us could see. I hope Asia and the rest of his family are okay.

    Reply
  20. Lara says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Last night my husband and I were in a restaurant and the waiter was recommending wine based on the fact that it was Anthony Bourdains favourite Croatian wine. He also said that he had been to the restaurant and was super nice. This news has really shocked me

    Reply
    • Marianne says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:42 am

      Lara I’d like to think he would not mind this question being who he was: what was the wine he recommended?

      He lived his life trying to bring the beauty and pleasure of food and drink from a huge variety of the world’s cultures and micro cultures. He validated by casting a spotlight on places as disparate as Newfoundland, Applachia, to Libya.

      I was a huge fan of his. His book Kitchen Confidential was eye opening and a fascinating glimpse into a world I didn’t even realize was itself a whole separated culture, the restaurant kitchen. I read it and some of his other work many years ago and some of his advice sticks with me today.

      There were many great comments on the post a few days ago about Kate Spade. For those struggling, from the comments of you feel it’s too hard I just want to say that people want to help you. You are worth it. You are not too much trouble. It may be that these two lost the battle but that does not mean you will. You are worthwhile. You really are. You may not see it right now but give it a chance. Many have prevailed and you can too.

      Reply
  21. Eleonor says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Rip

    Reply
  22. siri says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:54 am

    It took me quite some time to like him, but in the end, I really loved and admired this man. This is sad- he had so much to give.

    Reply
  23. PoodleMama says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:54 am

    So sad. I loved his show and really appreciated that he was trying to be an ally to women. RIP.

    Reply
  24. smcollins says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:55 am

    How awful! My husband was a big fan. RIP Anthony.

    Reply
  25. somechick says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I’ve never commented on this site before though I visit daily. This is pretty devastating. I’ve been a massive fan of Bourdain for many years and I’ve struggled with depression myself. May he have peace.

    Reply
    • ToLiveLikeWeRDying says:
      June 8, 2018 at 8:51 am

      For someone who has suffered from depression since childhood and also rarely if ever comments here..

      When you struggle with depression there can be good times, or the face u put on and “act” like everything is fine. It’s always there waiting around the corner to suck you back in. Depression wants you to end your life, it says it’s the only way to find peace. I think people who suffer from depression fight their whole lives to stay alive. So when you see two suicides in one week, it can scare you. It can make you wonder if that is the actual right answer, it can confirm that fighting to stay alive is actually really hard! Or, you can let this make you stronger and remind you that your life is just not yours alone. There’s people in your life who love and need you, the world needs you. I hope that we all learn to open up and be vulnerable in every way. We can no longer hide who we really are, what is really going on! It’s worth stupid judgement, it’s worth uncertainty. For everyone who doesn’t understand there is plenty who do, and those people need to connect together. Connecting and being understood heals you.. Be brave!

      Reply
      • Sophia's side eye says:
        June 8, 2018 at 10:54 am

        Beautiful comment, and lovely sentiment. Thank you for this.

      • Oh_Dear says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

        This tweet was so on point to me: https://twitter.com/DPetagrew/status/1005059545515872256

        “Depression makes you wear a mask to function. You put it on. Give a great performance and then struggle for the rest of the night or the week Dealing with others becomes exhausting and you become tired of having to act and drained from giving away what little energy you have.”

      • Hyacinth says:
        June 8, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        This is to ToLiveLikeWerDying and Oh_Dear, and to so many more of you on this site. What you quoted about wearing the mask, and having it take so much energy out of you, and how depression is always there and sometimes we just figure out how to get through the day (I apologize that I’m not properly summing up both of your well written comments), reading what you said helped me to understand myself just a little bit more.

        I’ve never commented but once, years ago, but I do read here everyday because it is enlightening to read through the comments. Between the post on Kate Spade and now Anthony Bourdain’s deaths, I’ve come to understand others’ and my own ongoing struggles so much more. It’s a rough world sometimes. On some days I’ve had to put on my own mask, and breathe a sigh of relief once I’m on my way home. And yes, it’s exhausting.

        I really appreciate reading everyone’s insight and thank you all for sharing so honestly.

  26. Lozface says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I am so shocked and heartbroken. He and Kate’s passings have hit me unbelievably hard. I hate thinking of how much pain these people were in. It’s not fair. Thinking of his daughter, family, friends and colleagues.

    Reply
  27. Aang says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:57 am

    So sad for his family. I lost my youngest brother A few days ago in a car accident. I still don’t feel it yet. It is such a shock to loose someone so suddenly.

    Reply
  28. Elna says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I’m ugly crying. No Reservations changed mu life.

    Reply
  29. Lyla says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Saw it on Twitter and couldn’t believe it at first. Damn.

    Reply
  30. Margo S. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:58 am

    This poor sick man. He left behind an 11 year old daughter?!?! I can’t believe first spade now him. They were hurting so bad.

    Reply
  31. appleminis says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:00 am

    There’s been rumors that Asia was dating a french journalist (Hugo Clément). There were pictures of them holding hands in Roma a few days ago, there was an article about them in the DailyMail. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5807979/amp/Asia-Argento-embraces-Hugo-Clement-shared-attack-Harvey-Weinstein-Cannes.html?__twitter_impression=true

    I hope his suicide is not linked to that. It’s so sad

    Reply
  32. Diana B says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I am in shock. I can’t believe this. He was one of the greats. I really have no words. I’m actually sobbing here. I can’t believe he’s gone.

    Reply
  33. Beth says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I was watching CNN when this was reported, and tears filled my eyes. He was open about his heroin abuse from the past, but he was another one I was shocked to hear about committing suicide. This is awful, and I can’t believe he’s gone. I absolutely love his show and have watched it for a long time

    Reply
  34. tw says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Reading this from the counter in a patteserie in NY where I have sat next to him over morning coffee many times. Heartbreaking. I honestly felt like it couldn’t be true when I first read it, and did a google search to confirm.

    Reply
  35. Mia4s says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:08 am

    It feels like there is a mini epidemic with three high profile suicides this week; which can and does happen.
    Check in with your friends and family, especially anyone who has struggled in the past. Be vigilant and be kind.

    Reply
  36. Jess says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Wow, I’m in absolute shock. What is going on lately?! His poor daughter, my god.

    Reply
  37. KeWest says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I really hope this isn’t the start of a wave of copycat suicides

    Reply
  38. Becks1 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:13 am

    How incredibly tragic.

    Reply
  39. Originaltessa says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I loved his work, and have watched all his shows. He was sexy and charming, and always had an existential slant to his narrative. Who are we? Why are we here? What makes us tick? He was trying to answer these questions by eating with people, walking down their streets, hanging in their living rooms and eating with their families. Rip, Anthony.

    Reply
  40. Saks says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

    This is devastating, I want to cry. May he rest in peace and I hope his daughter find solace

    Reply
  41. Eric says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    It reminds me, sadly, of the death of Hunter S Thompson. Ironically, HST was a hero of Bourdain and many of us of a certain vintage know the giant steps HST made on behalf of journalism.

    Bourdain, in his book “Kitchen Confidential,” tried to invoke that gonzo quality that made HST a legendary satirist but is more grounded in reality. It is well worth a read.

    I enjoyed AB’s shows on the Travel Channel and CNN. His explanations of culture and interviews with local people were very good and he injected humor when appropriate. Plus he showed me some pretty amazing (and often bizarre) food.

    Cheers AB!

    Reply
  42. nona says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I absolutely loved him. I loved how respectful he was of other people’s cultures. I live in a very liberal college town in the foothills of the Appalachians, and Anthony recently did a segment on nearby West Virginia. Politically, West Virginians have become very conservative, and Anthony was not conservative. But he gamely went along for the ride—went four-wheeling, shot a lot of guns, and ate a lot of weird critters. He was right there, asking thoughtful questions, listening respectfully … he had such a rare connection to people. I’m going to miss him so much.

    Reply
  43. Nuzzy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I loved seeing the world through his eyes. He showed it to us with such depth and soul. I’m so sorry he was suffering.

    Reply
    • Hotsauceinmybag says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

      Same. He had such an interesting perspective to offer. I know he had issues with long term substance abuse and he was working through that – it gave him a unique edge and gave me hope, as someone who has struggled with alcohol in the past. So sad.

      Reply
  44. Lucy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I don’t know much about him, but still…I don’t even know what to say. It’s just so incredibly awful.

    Reply
  45. Lana says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I literally gasped. I loved him :( Love his books and all his shows….. so devastated :(

    Reply
  46. Kitten says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Thanks for deleting that comment, guys. Awful thing to say.

    Reply
  47. MI6 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I adored his acerbic honesty and his very human struggles with sobriety. I thought he seemed finally happy.
    Be at peace, Chef. 🙏💔

    Reply
  48. Lynnie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I feel there has to be a way to report suicides in a way that gets the pertinent details out, but doesn’t make it too triggering with either salacious details/non-stop reporting about it. I wonder how CNN is gonna handle the latter part seeing as how he was one of their bigger stars

    Reply
  49. HeyThere! says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:28 am

    not sure what to type but I can’t believe this! I was a big fan!

    Reply
  50. WMGDtoo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

    don’t know what to say. And an accusation is only an accusation. He passed away. His family and Friends must be devastated. Let him rest before the attacks begin.

    RIP… I enjoyed watching him.

    Reply
  51. Jay says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Fashionista had a great article about why so many people were so saddened by Kate Spade’s passing. I hope someone writes similarly about why Bourdain’s passing is a punch to the gut, too.

    Reply
  52. Spring says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    This one made me cry. RIP, you are loved and missed.

    Reply
  53. Barfly says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I only come here to read but today is different. Rest well Chef. 😔

    Reply
  54. adastraperaspera says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:35 am

    RIP Anthony. Sincere condolences to his daughter especially, for whom he said he loved to make pancakes. This is shocking and terribly sad news.

    Reply
  55. Shijel says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Very sad for me too, but absolutely not a surprise. The life he’s lived. His field of work? Wildly competitive. Media attention? Stressful. Also had struggled with serious addition in the past, and his intelligence but also a certain gloomy darkness that came with it… yeah. Saddened but not shocked. Condolences for those left behind.

    Reply
  56. Suze says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    This knocked the air out of my lungs.

    I am so sorry. For his family. For his pain.

    Reply
  57. Citresse says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    My God, another suicide… it’s beyond words, so sad.
    I was really enjoying Bourdain’s show on CNN and I would’ve guessed he was happy in both his career and personal relationships but a smile can hide a lot.

    Reply
  58. Vava says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I loved his show and his commentaries. I’ve read his books and will always cherish them. In complete disbelief that this has happened. I just watched his Hong Kong episode last night and he really seemed almost giddy during the show. I saw him in LA almost two years ago and nearly flipped out. Such a tragedy.

    Reply
  59. Rescue Cat says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I always feel angry when people suicide. I don’t know why. It’s just something I’ve observed in myself. Poor guy must have been in a lot of pain to burden his eleven year old daughter with this.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:32 am

      I used to feel anger, too. The suicide of a friend, reading others experiences here, plus an episode with medication, has gradually reduced that initial reaction.

      One fleeting moment could lead to this irreversible event. I’m not sure that every suicide involves extensive, rational thought patterns. It’s just sad for all involved. Hopefully his child has good support around her.

      Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:38 am

      Rescue Cat, anger is a normal reaction to suicide so don’t feel bad for feeling angry. You also express understanding that he was likely in so much pain and felt he had to make it stop. You are completely normal for having mixed emotions. I do too. P.s. I like your user name and anyone who rescues cat’s is ok in my book! 🐱

      Reply
    • Aren says:
      June 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

      I, of course, don’t know what was going through his mind, but I can tell you that when contemplating suicide we all think our loved ones are being burdened by us being alive and once we’re gone we’re actually setting them free and allowing them to live a better life.

      Reply
  60. MellyMel says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I don’t know what to say…I’m just shocked.

    Reply
  61. Esmom says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Still processing, seems unreal. RIP Mr Bourdain.

    Reply
  62. Green_eyes says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I am stunned this morning. Like Kitten, thus feels personal. I hope this is allowed.
    I posted it on my FB Page earlier along w/ the website address.. it is sad how much Suicide is on the rise.

    Kate Spade took her own life this week with her family there at home… I read last night that suicide rates in 25 states have had an alarming spike including my state of Kansas (30% Increase). I also read this week the Nation has had a huge spike in suicides among our youth.
    This morning another famous & talented person was found dead from a suicide.. Anthony Bourdain. As the suicide rates go alarmingly up, our government has cut mental health funding drastically. So it is up to those of us that know people battling depression, have a mental health illness, or someone that has attempted suicide to do all we can to insure they get the help they need. Please if all you do in helping is to spread this important number.. please do. Get it out on social media, email, snail mail, text, word of mouth, etc… Check on those you know are in a sad or dark place.. make sure they have the number, better yet take the time to get them the help they need if possible.

    This world & the gift of life holds so much beauty & wonder… it breaks my heart that in a moment of darkness and pain in one’s soul, ending it all seems their only answer. Please I hope should any of you ever feel in such a dark place.. reach out.

    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
    1-800-273-8255
    That is also the number for Veteran‘s Crisis Hotline..

    Reply
  63. AuroraBorealis says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:09 am

    This is incredibly heartbreaking.

    Reply
  64. MoreSalt says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:15 am

    My husband is a chef, and Anthony was a hero in our house. We both cried this morning, this one hits hard. I hope he found peace, and my heart breaks for his little girl.

    Reply
  65. Cali says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:18 am

    This is totally shocking news and beyond sad. He seemed to have such a zest for life and food and travel and music. It definitely makes you wonder if he had received some sort of bad news about his health…something! It just doesn’t make sense. Not that we “know” his actual personal life or anything, but it’s just so senseless. :(

    Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      June 8, 2018 at 11:21 am

      I was actually wondering about the health thing too. He had a past history of substance abuse and most likely had depression for a long time. But maybe like Robin Williams a bad diagnosis may have impacted his decision. Pure speculation of course. He may have just been hiding his depression and mental illness for a long time.

      Reply
  66. me says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:18 am

    OMG I can’t believe this. I loved watching his shows. I’m in shock.

    Reply
  67. Brooksie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I read somewhere that he was found by Eric Ripert. I can’t even comprehend all of this right now. He was a legend. May he rest peacefully ♥️

    Reply
  68. loislane says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Wow. Shocked.
    May he rest in peace.
    God bless his loved ones especially his daughter.

    Reply
  69. homeslice says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I’m so sad this morning. I felt like I “knew” him. He was like a fixture here on our TV. Loved his show and his outlook on life. RIP Anthony.

    Reply
  70. Amelie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:32 am

    This is so shocking to me. I wasn’t really what I’d call myself a fan of Anthony Bourdain and I found him a little too abrupt for my taste. But I’d occasionally watch his show No Reservations on Travel Channel (especially when it was a marathon) and I think I saw an episode of Parts Unknown here and there. Regardless of whether I liked him or not, he clearly brought joy to many people by traveling all over the world and sharing international cuisine with viewers. I knew he was dating the model/actress (?) Asia Argento and I’m seeing comments that they might be no longer together and she might be dating some other guy. I hope his suicide isn’t linked to that. And he also has a young daughter. But I always feel especially sorry for the person who discovers the body, in this case Anthony’s close friend (in Kate Spade’s case it was the housekeeper). I can’t imagine trying to get over something so traumatizing.

    Queen Maxima’s sister also committed suicide it was reported yesterday in Argentina… it’s just a really bad week. :(

    Reply
  71. Deanne says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I heard this on the radio this morning and actually cried in my car. I enjoyed watching him so much. He was witty and so smart. This is just incredibly sad.

    Reply
  72. Wood Dragon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Stunned. What in blazes is going on around here?!
    It’s like a plague.

    Reply
  73. Justwastingtime says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:47 am

    This one hit surprisingly hard. It felt personal. His CNN show is frequently watched by my 19 yo, my 9 yo, my husband and me …together which is rare. His wit and warmth … ug, I am so sad for the people he left behind.

    Reply
  74. Jayna says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I’m in a state of shock. Oh, Anthony you were such a bright light in this world, so unique, so filled with passion. RIP.

    Reply
  75. Paris says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:56 am

    OMG! So so so sad! :(
    He was the best…
    I LOVED his show “No Reservations ” and “The Layover “.

    Reply
  76. Ladykeller says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I would not go so far as to call myself a fan but I have seen some of his shows and liked the premise and his personality. For some reason this hit me hard, and the comments here have made me tear up. I hope his young daughter and his friends and family can find peace.

    For those of you struggling know that you are not alone. There are resources out there and people who genuinely care.

    Reply
  77. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I was shocked about Kate, and I’m shocked about Anthony. So sad 😞 my condolences to all his loved ones, especially his little girl.

    Such a terribly sad week…

    I never saw his show! I’m embarrassed to admit it. But I own his books. He definitely seemed to have a joy for life. And what an adventurous life. I didn’t imagine him ending his life. I’m so sorry this happened.

    Reply
  78. Isabelle says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Serisouly this is the one person that truly shocked me. I feel like I’m being punked. People with his type of personality tend to get through OK. Cynical people with humor like Anthony in their own way are adaptable and open. Its shocking truly shocking.

    Reply
  79. Giddy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain brought joy and pleasure to so many of us. I had never met either one, yet this feels so personal. I’m sure they both leave many friends, co-workers, and extended family in shock and grief, and the thought of their two daughters is devastating. I’m so sad.

    Reply
  80. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I was at the gym this morning when I saw the news on TV and my jaw dropped. This is so sad. I was a huge fan of his show, and he referenced his past often, and it was obvious he had a lot of demons he was battling. I feel so much for his (ex?)wife, his daughter, Asia Argento.

    I also feel SO BAD for Eric Ripert to have found his friend this way. He is featured on Bourdain’s show often, and you can tell that he’s very sensitive and very fond of his friendship with Bourdain.

    A devastating tragedy all around.

    My mom says stuff like this happens in threes, I really hope she’s wrong…

    Reply
  81. Noox says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

    :(

    Reply
  82. Wisdomheaven says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I am utterly devastated by this. Bourdain was one of my heroes and his shows got me through some truly rough times. I was just thinking that I needed a Parts Unknown binge weekend after a rough two weeks at work.

    I am just at such a loss. A celeb death hasn’t impacted me this hard since Prince or Robin Williams. Just gutted.

    Reply
  83. lamaga_hyun says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:31 am

    This one does feel personal. I don’t want to hear anyone lumping him in with other deaths or saying it’s not surprising. It’s a death.

    Reply
  84. nikzilla says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I am shocked by this and totally sad. I can’t concentrate. This is one celebrity death that I feel deeply.

    Reply
  85. Mikie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I rarely comment here but visit everyday. As a 20 year veteran of the restaurant business this absolutely hurts my heart. He was one of us. I loved and lived Kitchen Confidential in a lot of ways. He was funny, smart, and insightful. Although he became a celebrity he had legit chef skills. RIP

    Reply
  86. Svea says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Are these folks on prescription meds? Bad combos can lead to dark thoughts and actions.

    Reply
  87. Mamunia says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I can’t explain why this suicide seems so terribly tragic, but it does. I am so glad to see I am not alone in how it affected me. He was so funny and such a good storyteller. He will be missed.

    Reply
  88. Doodle says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I always jokingly called Anthony my boyfriend. Sweet dreams, my prince. 👑

    Reply
  89. Lala says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Anthony gave the world…the world….

    Reply
  90. notasugarhere says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:09 am

    So sad. Some favorite quotes of his:

    “Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.”

    “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life – and travel – leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks – on your body or on your heart – are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt.”

    “Always be on time. It is a simple demonstration of discipline, good work habits, and most importantly respect for other people. As an employee, it was a hugely important expression of respect, and as an employer, I quickly came to understand that there are two types of people in this world: There are the type of people who are going to live up to what they said they were going to do yesterday, and then there are people who are full of shit. And that’s all you really need to know.”

    “I appreciate people who show up every day and do the best they can, in spite of borderline personalities, substance abuse problems and antisocial tendencies; and I am often inclined to give them every opportunity to change their trajectories, to help them to arrive at a different outcome than the predictable one when they begin visibly to unravel. But once gone – quit, fired or dead – I move on to the next problem. There always is one.”

    “Maybe that’s enlightenment enough: to know that there is no final resting place of the mind; no moment of smug clarity. Perhaps wisdom…is realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go.”

    Reply
  91. Lila says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Reading this hurt. He had rough edges but a gentle heart.

    Reply
  92. Jackers says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Reading his writing broke me out into peals of laughter on the NYC subway.

    I didn’t care who thought I was crazy.

    I adored him.

    Reply
  93. London Lolly says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Eric Ripert has a restaurant here in the Cayman Islands, and Anthony Bourdain was always a regular for the January food festival … they always looked so happy to be around each other.

    So very sad for the loss of someone who was obviously loved and admired, but also battling something he couldn’t overcome in the end. I hope his friends and family can find consolation with each other at such a difficult time.

    When I Skype my family over the weekend I’ll be sure to tell them all how much I love them.

    Reply
  94. GreenQueen says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I am so so sad, shocked, heartbroken. This man was a fixture in my household. Ever since he did his episode on Iran, he stole my heart. This has been a really rough week in the world.

    Reply
  95. Christina S. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:17 am

    There was a handful of chefs/cooks/personalities that travel channel had that would travel the world and try all types of food, but he was my favorite. He was funny, adventurous, and he thoroughly respected the culture of the countries he was eating from. He would try anything to show his respect and would make sure he would speak to the locals to do it right. One of my favorites was when he was I believe Thailand (maybe Indonesia) and a “pancake man” came and served breakfast off a boat. His little cottage had a river view and he would come by and serve pancakes, which was awesome. That was the coolest thing ever and I thought to myself one day I’d love to visit there. He could do that. He was able to bring the magic out of wherever he would visit and even when he was trying something we might consider gross, he did with the utmost respect and open mindedness. He would truly be missed.

    Rest easy Anthony

    Reply
  96. YAS says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:33 am

    This one hits really hard. I’ve been crying on and off because Bourdain’s work has been so influential. My fiance and I initially bonded over a shared love of No Reservations and an ethos around food as culture. It’s how we vacation – food as an entry point to learn about history and culture. So Bourdain and his world view have been a part of our lives for a long time – so much so and in such a personal way that this feels like a close friend passed away because it’s made such an impact on your life.

    My fiance, who’s a much better writer than I wrote this today and it just underscores how beloved he was by the people who followes his work:

    “things you taught me:

    -food is love, joy, history, politics, and culture. food is basically everything.
    -taking care of yourself and being an adult means being able to make food respectfully and competently, and share it with the people you care about.
    -there is nothing uncool about a man with emotions. cynicism is so alluring to new yorkers but at the end of the day it’s for suckers.
    -people who share their food with you are sharing themselves.
    -food culture is not a thing in the tv showing a 3 star michelin restaurant in paris. well it’s not just that. food culture is happening all around you. go try things and see things, they are there waiting for you to discover them.
    -wear button downs and blazers whenever possible. they are not just things your dad wears.
    -the world is big, you have no idea how big. hear and see more and speak less.
    -pho is the perfect food. it can be eaten for any meal. earth does not deserve it.
    -so many things big and small that are stitched all through me that i wouldn’t even know how to do a full accounting.”

    Reply
  97. Jayna says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I just can’t wrap my mind around this.

    Reply
  98. Valerie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Woke up to this news; it was literally the first thing I saw when I came downstairs. Truly shocking, as open as he was about his battles with substance abuse and suicidal ideation. It just goes to show you that nobody on this earth is immune to heartache. I won’t pretend that I was a big fan, but I did respect his candour and wit, and his seemingly endless curiosity. May he RIP.

    Reply
  99. S says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Bourdain is one of the few non-sports people I had pleasure of interacting with during my time working in TV. I was in charge of escorting him to/from an interview area and mentioned I’d read his book, loved it and, though I loved cooking, it had reinforced the idea that I never wanted to be a chef..

    Instead of just saying thank you and moving on, he actually started asking me questions and we had a real, genuine conversation that he seemed to be interested in; to the point that when it was interrupted by his needing to go be on camera, he apologized. I thought he was just being pleasant and polite, but when I went to take him back to his box after the TV spot was complete, he resumed our conversations and actually asked for my address to send me an autographed copy of his latest book at the time. Which he did, promptly.

    My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him, particularly his young daughter, and for Bourdain himself. Depression is a hell of a thing and it doesn’t discriminate, even for those who seemingly have it all.

    Reply
  100. Sam H x says:
    June 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I wasn’t familiar with Anthony’s work and knew of him as he was a vocal supporter of me too & Asia Argento.

    He sounds like a wonderful person who took delight in exploring different cuisines, ways to prepare it & eating it.

    Nonetheless, I was shocked to hear of his passing. It breaks my heart to see people who felt there was no other way but to free themselves of the pain/demons. If anyone who is suffering in silence know this: you are very much loved and you are very much wanted in this world. You are never alone in this fight.

    If you are suffering or know someone who needs help. The following link (NHS UK) has the necessary details on who to reach out to: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/suicide/

    Much love to you all.

    Reply
  101. Jaded says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I’m devastated. I saw him live about 8 years ago and he was funny, serious, riveting, self-deprecating and utterly fascinating. I’m going to go watch the last Parts Unknown now and cry into my coffee. RIP Anthony, sending you love and hope you’re in a happy place.

    Reply
  102. Melania says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    This is a tragedy. I’m so sad. RIP

    Reply
  103. Alex says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Alcohol is no friend to the depressive. When one is suicidal, alcohol increases impulsivity and risk of harm to self. As a licensed mental health professional, it is so anxiety-provoking to be treating someone deeply depressed who uses alcohol. So very sad.

    Reply
  104. RspbryChelly says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I literally just chucked my phone as hard as I could when I saw this only bc I knew he also had a young child. Ughhhhh this is so infuriating!! I wish I can take all these little babies & shield them from the horror & questions they’ll live with forever 💔

    Reply
  105. M.A.F. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    I got one half of my brain that accepts that he died by suicide but then the other, not rational side of my brain is telling me other wise, that he died of a health issue no one knew about or something so outrageous that that could be the only explanation. It makes no sense at all.

    Reply
  106. Brittney B. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Thank you for not using the word “committed” or mentioning the method.

    So many news outlets are reporting so recklessly this week… I know a lot of people in a lot of pain right now because of it. If you’re reading this and you’re feeling triggered this week… please please please reach out to someone who knows and loves you.

    Reply
  107. minx says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I’m coming back to this news, still can hardly believe it.

    Reply
  108. hogtowngooner says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Eff this week. My heart hurts so much for the pain these people were feeling in their final moments and for those they left behind. This is just so, so sad I don’t even know what to say anymore.

    Speaking from experience, depression is a disease that lies to you and makes you feel that you deserve to feel the way you do and that you are of no value to anyone. It’s lying to you. You matter and you deserve to get better. Hold on, reach out and someone will be there, I promise.

    Reply
  109. Frenchk says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    I went to Laos thanks to parts unknown, followed his path in Chicago and Hong Kong. Even watched the taste because of him. I feel like a close friend has died and it is heartbreaking.

    Reply
  110. JRenee says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Truly saddened by this. My heart aches for his daughter.

    Reply
  111. NYC_girl says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    I am truly horrified at this. I have spent this whole week in the hospital/ICU with my father and one of the hallway windows faced Kate Spade’s building. I watched her body being taken away and one of the nurses and I cried. It was horrible. Now this? My heart is broken. I never knew these people and my heart is broken!

    Reply
  112. saltandpepper says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Absolutely gutted, what a terrible, terrible loss.

    Reply
  113. Citresse says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Bourdain’s gf or ex gf tweeted a very aggressive message just three hours prior to the announcement of his death and now she’s backtracking. There is much more to this story.
    I didn’t read Bourdain’s books but I will miss his show on CNN. Bourdain had a unique presence, he’s irreplaceable.

    Reply
  114. Newmoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Well, the waves of sadness I’ve felt in response to the news have surprised me. I wasn’t a huge fan of his shows, but he, as an individual, struck me as honest, free, irreverent, decent and, in his recent comments in defense of Asia: genuinely kind.

    God.

    Again, this maddening, foolish question: why?

    We never know, do we, what private struggles people deal with. Why does it have to be that way?

    Reply
  115. paddingtonjr says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    This is the second time this week I have wondered if it was April Fool’s Day again already. I loved Anthony’s books and programs. He fueled my desire to travel and experience life outside typical tourist destinations. His obvious love of food and interest in the people/culture he encountered was truly infectious. As a judge, he was truthful, sometimes grumpy, sometimes funny, but always gave thoughtful responses and advice. Whatever demons plagued him, I hope he has peace now. He will be missed.

    Reply
  116. ObiWanKnoobie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Anthony Bourdain was the greatest ambassador from my home state. My heart goes out to all his loved ones. If you are in the US there is also a crisis text line-text HOME to 741741.

    Reply
  117. Reece says:
    June 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    F_________________________!!!!
    This is the 3rd site I’ve checked just to be sure.
    I have the words.
    I hope he is finally at peace.

    Reply
  118. SJhere says:
    June 8, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I am now going to stay of the internet until Monday.
    I commented above, and that this news of his death is actually true and not a hoax or mistake is just unreal to me.
    He seemed so smart, fierce and interested, full of life.
    In our real lives, may we show each other more kindness and understanding.
    Wishing you all peace.

    Reply
  119. Alexis says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:58 am

    We will wait to see if there is an expose. Until then…stfu, the man just died.

    If it were HW? Please stop. Where are these accusations then? Except for yours? Again we will see, until then stop typing.

    Reply
  120. Janey says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:58 am

    That is a heavy accusation to make. I sincerely hope it’s not true.

    Reply
  121. AmyB says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Is this true????? Oh my God! I thought Bourdain was one of the good ones :( My heart broke this morning when I read this headline. I am in the fine dining restaurant business and have read his books and watched his shows; his zest for life was infectious. Very sad all around. I feel most horribly for his poor daughter. Rest in peace and prayers for his girlfriend and family.

    Reply
  122. Cherry says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:14 am

    so sad.

    Reply
  123. Angela82 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Did someone’s accusation get deleted? I am confused.

    Reply
  124. Valois says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Yes, probably because there was nothing to back it up.

    Reply
  125. M.A.F. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    More than likely.

    Reply
  126. me says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    What accusation?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment