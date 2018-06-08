Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at age 61 in France

This is absolutely shocking. CNN broke the news just a short time ago: Anthony Bourdain has passed away. The cause of death is suicide. Bourdain was 61 years old and the host of CNN’s Parts Unknown, where he traveled the world and highlighted different cuisines and food specialties from different cultures and countries. He was also the host of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations from 2005 to 2012, as well as a bestselling author and world-renowned chef. He won four primetime Emmys throughout his career, as well as a Peabody Award and many, many other awards. He passed away in France. Here’s CNN’s statement about his death:
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.
“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.
You can read more about his career and his legacy here at CNN. He is survived by his only child, an 11-year-old daughter named Ariane. Ariane’s mother was Bourdain’s second wife. Bourdain had made headlines recently because he was dating Asia Argento, and he was advocating on Asia’s behalf in the public sphere, as Asia was shunned by many in Italy for revealing how Harvey Weinstein raped her. He was also using his platform – however imperfectly – to advocate and educate more men about sexual harassment and abuse in every industry, including the food industry. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.
I audiably gasped when I read this. Rest well.
I did the same thing.
Actually, I was shocked but not totally surprised. I’ve seen him on his show before looking totally wasted and couldn’t believe they’d air it. There was no gleam in his eye, and I wondered why they’d air him looking like that.
People seem to love the “bad boy” idea so much they’ll exploit someone instead of supporting him getting help. The fans are as responsible as the TV show if this is true.
Same. It’s just so awful.
I did as well. I’m in shock.
Me too. Not that you can know it from the outside but with all his involvement and standing besides Asia it came as a shock.
Me too. Flabbergasted.
Same here. I am gutted by this.
Same. Heard the breaking news as I was driving.
Oh my god , this is horrible. I may stop watching news for awhile, the news has been so horrible for awhile, now several suicides in a row.horrible.
Me as well, I’m so shocked and heartbroken.
I too am rocked by this. I adore Anthony. This feels personal. My thoughts go towards his daughter. I say this with the utmost respect and compassion. My heart is broken.
Aims it does feel personal. I don’t know what to say. It just hurts.
Count me in on this, too. He was like a mentor to me, and it’s impossible to think that he’s gone.
https://twitter.com/altonbrown/status/1005076361004929024
Sums it up as best as anyone has.
I couldn’t believe it and thought is was a cruel joke. I have watched his shows for years and it will be sad to watch my recording of his last show. So Sad.
Me, too. I just watched his show and thought I should watch it more often.
I just opened IG and saw he passed on Pete Souza’s account and immediately went to the news thinking he must’ve dies from a heart attack or something because the man did love his drink and cigarettes. I automatically said omg out loud when I saw it was suidice. I loved no reservations and would binge watch over and over. So so upsetting.
Hi Mell, I thought too that disease from too much alcohol/cigarettes was to blame,but heard it was suicide.So sad. I always binge watch No Reservations any chance I have.Condolences to his loved ones.
Yes I thought it was a product of his over indulgence. The suicide was a shock. It just goes to show that you don’t really know if someone is suffering. This is so sad.
Same. I’m in shock and just so sad.
Unbelievable because he seemed that he was living the dream. So sad!
Why, why?
God knows. I loved the episode where he met President Obama in Hanoi. I’ve watched it many times.
SO DID I!
Same here. So sad to see this. I have told my hubby while watching his show before that he has the perfect life traveling and experiencing things like he does-you never know.
This is just so sad. May Anthony Rest In Peace, and his family and friends find comfort knowing so many people are thinking of them.
Same here. First Kate Spade, now him? I can’t believe it.
For me, a lot of his work was so genius as a whole, the editing, shots sequence, music editing, camera work, and his writing, that it was transcendental/sublime. His work seemed to touch God. I think when you are that kind of porous conduit, when you are a vessel of transmission to the divine, you must also just be so sensitive to the universe’s vibrations and it’s exhausting.
He got right to the good, to the kernel of unadulterated pure good truth of humanity over and over but he had to wade through so much shit and ugliness and injustice to get to that good for us. He’s almost like a martyr to me. A martyr of the search for beauty.
He let all of that light shine through him, like a porous old bone you find on the beach and hold up to the sun. He was like an oracle, or a shaman, who takes you with him on that hard journey to show how the mundanesse of being human is actually divine. Come. See with me. And you will know too.
Me too. I’m absolutely stunned. I watch his shows/read his books often and he actually made me want to travel the world and experience different food & cultures. Whenever I’m going somewhere I always look to see if he’s done an episode on that country/city. I’m shocked. Thank you for teaching me how to appreciate life, Anthony. Rest in peace.
Me, too.
Damn, rough week.
I just saw this http://www.newsweek.com/dutch-queen-maximas-sister-found-dead-apparent-suicide-argentina-965406
This is indeed a very rough week.
I saw that too and I couldn’t figure out if it was recent or not.
Someone brought that up in another thread yesterday.Sad
I’m so sad and shocked by this. RIP.
I usually don’t comment on the posts about celebs passing but this one hit me so hard. Huge fan of this man and I just….I’m just so sad.
I’m sad as well. I keep typing more and deleting it, because words are failing me.
Same.
He had his rough edges, but he had his heart in the right place, just how I like the,. Good hearts will always be missed. RIP Bourdain.
I don’t know what to say. Nothing seems appropriate. I used to eat at Brasserie Les Halles with my grandparents in the late 90s/early 2000s. Bourdain had been a chef there but that hadn’t been significant until after he became famous. Back in my meat eating days, I loved the steak frites and my grandmother liked that it was like walking through the doors to a real Parisian brasserie. I keep thinking about our memories there.
I really liked his biting wit and droll humor but mostly I loved that he brought food cultures to the world and did it with respect to the people.
I don’t think there was ever anything easy about him but there was a lot there to love and admire. This world is harder for some people I believe.
I loved that restaurant—in the same era. Thanks for that, just brought back a flood of lovely memories.
Same. I’m actually getting teary eyed right now. I really enjoyed his shows and how we was so open and embracing of different cultures. I always thought he must have the best life in the world — being able to travel and eat all of this amazing food, and having friends on every continent — you just really never know what a person is struggling with. We’ve lost a great talent and a good man.
I think I’m done with the internet for today.
Shocked to say the least. I am not a huge fan of people bc i find it weird to worship another, but for Anthony?! Ahh, such a fan! Loved his shows and enjoyed his books, they were so satisfying to a foodie/intellectual. I will really miss the sound of his voice, I can hear it now as i type…
I share your same mentality about fandom, but Bourdain was so special. Kitchen Confidential is one of my favorite books. I’m glad I’m not at work today so I can cry in private surrounded by my cats (how do they always know?). This sucks, guys, this f*cking sucks.
I feel exactly the same way…
I was just telling my cousin how celebrity deaths don’t really affect me like they do some. But damn this one really did. Maybe bc he was so unique or maybe bc no one had a clue he was suffering. Like when everyone was shocked about Robin Williams dying by suicide I really wasn’t. He had a history of mental illness and I always felt his exaggerated sense of humor and personality was a front for it. But with Bourdain I never heard of such stories and he always seemed so open and honest I thought it had to have been a heart attack or car accident. This is just so sad.
Absolutely gutted. He helped fuel my love of travel and shaped my approach to it. His work was inspirational and moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depression is such a piece of shit.
@Kitten. These folks often feel that their loved ones are better off without them. I’ve been there and had those thoughts. And that’s why I’m back in therapy.
I know those thoughts,fortunately they’ve never gripped me hard enough to go down the dark path of self harm,and I’m sorry you have experienced these thoughts,but glad hearing you say you are back in therapy.Please be well,I wish you many blessings and much peace.My heart goes out to Anthony’s family and friends 💔
It seemed to me that Anthony was the personification of talent and joie de vivre.
What the hell happened? I suspect, as with Kate Spade, we will find out he had a history of depression.
If you are in a dark place, please don’t hide. There are many people who have what I call “functional depression” (including myself). The public face they show does not betray the pain they feel inside. Be honest about where you truly are and seek help: therapy, support from friends and family, and meds (if needed.)
This may be an unpopular comment, but beware when calling a help line. I was not suicidal but just wanted a free counselor to talk with, as my problem was unemployment. After about an hour of talking, I felt that the counselor was just serving up platitudes and actually making me feel worse, so I thanked her and hung up. Fifteen minutes later there was a paramedic and fire engine in my driveway. Six police and rescue officers came into my living room and started asking me questions. I had been crying, but clearly told them I did not need to go to the hospital and I was just financially worried about finding a job. They made me go to the hospital anyway, where I was forcibly stripped naked when I resisted taking off my clothes, body searched and held against my will for two days on a 72 hour involuntary commitment. I was not allowed a moment of privacy, even to go to the restroom. I was assigned a minder, and when I asked for lotion to put on my skin, I was not allowed to even hold the plastic bottle, she had to dispense it into my hand. I was awakened every 15 minutes all through two nights by a minder checking in on me. We were locked out of our rooms during the day and forced to attend the most pathetic group “therapy” sessions.
I asked for a patient advocate but it took 1.5 days for her to come. Once I finally saw the psychiatrist I was released within the hour. Everyone else I observed in there had either slit their wrists or taken pills. I had never even uttered the word “suicide.” Then I received a bill from the hospital for $1400, and a bill from the ambulance company for $1000. So of course that really helped me to deal with my problem. I still have nightmares and huge anger over how inhumanely I was treated. I believe the hospital system encourages this for money.
NEVER call one of these numbers unless you are really in danger of harming yourself or others. But of course, do call if you are in danger.
Our mental health systems need a lot of work in this country.
omfg, Leela.
(good thing we have initials, I’m speechless.)
As someone who used to work a crisis phone line, I find that an unfair assessment. She obviously thought you were in immediate danger.
I wonder that with his zest for life and adventurous spirit, his death by hanging was an accident?
I can’t imagine him doing this on purpose.
Bluhare, thanks for your work. However I was NOT in danger, never was and clearly said I was not to the medics who came to my house. I think maybe she was not experienced, or only ever had people call who were in danger and so did not know how to recognize when one wasn’t and how to help me. I kept asking her for numbers for job referral services, free counseling, etc. I wouldn’t have been asking those questions if I was planning suicide, would I? As soon as a real professional spoke with me, I was released immediately. It’s only too bad it took 2 days for me to be seen by the psychiatrist.
I think it’s also too bad about how badly people in that situation are treated. The nurse who stripped me screamed at me and seemed to be overwhelmed, and almost taking pleasure in intimidating me. I was scared and upset and didn’t want to be naked in only a gown, nor did I want to be searched.
I have sometimes thought about trying to track the woman I spoke with, to have her know about her mistake and the terrible effects it had on me. However,
I get so upset even thinking about it, that now that life is good and I have moved past it I just try not to think about it. It’s just that all of the recent comments about “call a help line” have triggered a response in me. I suppose there are good competent workers on those lines who never would have made the error I was subjected to.
@bluhare
traumatizing that person and making their problems become so much bigger is not helping. Somebody being in distress because of very real financial problems? Hey, I have an idea, just make their financial situation so much worse, what fun.
@Leela: I hope you sue the hell out of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if anyone is alone, depressed and feeling hopeless, please call a crisis line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@thaliasghost thanks. It never occurred to me to sue the hospital or help line. I paid part of the bill, then sent a letter explaining why I would not pay the rest. I have been dunned for many years about it. Every once in a while they send me to a collection agency all over again. Maybe I should enquirer into suing them back!
Everytime my husband or I turn on the TV, the other asks, “is there a new Bourdain in the DVR?” We’ve been fans since his Food Network days. Such sad, sad news.
This news was the first item on my Net this AM. I have no words.
Good rest his soul. He seemed to be so fierce and full of life.
What a terrible loss to his family.
I hope the press ( people/Paps) are kind as this will continue to be discussed since he was in the public eye. His child deserves all sympathy and kindness. Losing a parent is heartbreaking, no matter what age. RIP. The good guys have lost a decent man on their team.
I am so sad as well. I love watching Parts Unknown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just shocked, prayers to his family and loved ones at this difficult time. May he find peace.
Samaritans.org 1850 60 90 90 (24-hour helpline) for those in Ireland reading and who may be struggling.
Great point. For those in Australia:
https://www.lifeline.org.au/
13 11 14
Love to all!
all I could say over and over is what? this is awful. so respected and loved what bourdain added to my life through his show. amazing man who brought people’s life stories of every culture to our living rooms. he did more for cultural understanding and compassion that just about anyone on television. rest in peace anthony.
I am truly shocked by this news and feel extremely saddened, especially in light of Kate Spade’s death several days ago. I enjoyed Bourdain’s show and found them to be educational, fun and entertaining to watch. I have fond memories of watching them with my dad and i believe Bourdain was one of the reasons my dad became interested in cooking. I hope he is at peace now.
This hit me real hard. Damn.
Rest in peace, Anthony.
My friend just texted me about this because we are big foodies. Absolutely awful.
Again we need more awareness here. Although we don’t know the facts we need to be better about mental health, awareness, and stigma. We need more programs, more visibility and more resources. Absolutely upsetting.
I’m also worried about Asia because however imperfect he was sticking up for her in a major way. I hope her family and friends rally around her.
That was unexpected…. wow. I really hope his daughter finds peace and Asia does not slips into some darkness after this.
SM: As someone whose mother ended her life when I was a preteen, the fact that both Kate and Anthony had young daughters is the most–or the most lasting–horror to me. I can only hope that they have close loved ones who will surround and support them, and that, one day, they’ll be able to glean at least some solace in knowing how much joy their deceased parents gave the world, and how widely and fondly they’re remembered–even if they left their daughters themselves to such abysmal, irreversible personal loss. I wish I could give these children the comfort of finally understanding they were loved by those who left. But that is the hardest part to comprehend.
I am truly truly shocked! I cannot believe it!!! My heart goes out to his friends and loved ones.
this is truly shocking. I have not seen his show for some time, but he seemed to have such a zest for life.
Absolutely shocking. RIP.
hmmm
I concur….
Damn, I’m so sad. Rest in pesce dear Anthony.
I am shocked, & saddened by this. My prayers are with his family & friends. I hope he is at peace.
What a sad week. We lost two extremely talented individuals in a week. Rest easy, Anthony.
What demons was he fighting? It’s so very sad. A man so loved… suicide does not discriminate. I have an uncle who died this way and he was the most beloved man I ever knew, truly. But in those moments both of these men must have felt utterly alone and that there was no one to turn to.
My father in law will surely be heartbroken, like many many people he just adored Anthony and loved what Anthony brought to his life as a viewer and reader. Rest In Peace Anthony.
He battled a very serious heroin addiction off and on. I am not saying this had anything to do with it but it is something I am wondering. Heroin has claimed many many bright lives either when the person is in the throes of it or later when they have slipped.
Again, I am in no way implying that is what this is. I just know that as something that haunted his life.
That’s true. Anthony had battled addiction in his life. I was under the impression that he won the battle. I’m also not going to assume anything here. It would be wrong for us to assume anything in this area. What is obvious too me is that he was in a very dark place. I’m just so sad about this. Someone by all accounts looks like they’re successful and happy, but privately are in considerable pain. It’s just sad.
Thing is you never win the battle. You can be winning, but you’ve never won. It can sneak back up on you and take you out.
He had a history of heavy drug use and IMO as a medical person, it can effect your thinking process & mood years after usage, even if the person is sober.
80% of substance abusers have either anxiety, depression, ADHD, are bipolar or have a more serious mental health issue.
We need to start talking openly about mental illness and substance abuse. I was out on a leave for work when I was a teacher, my father was dying and my A-Hole principal told kids I had “a nervous breakdown,” which I hadn’t. Told teachers the same. But if i had, he used that as a way to damage my reputation as I hate his racist and sexist views and challenge him.
My point is that people use mental health to bludgeon others. Until that stops, people will continue to hide it.
The demons might be referring to Depression. I had a breakdown and I would certainly describe my depression as an A grade demon. It’s incideous and trys to slither back into your life. When I had my breakdown I likened it to the opening of a hellmouth! There is no heaven and hell, only what is conjured in your own mind. If he killed himself at 61 I would say he batteled his demons all his life and finally gave up the battle. Lots of people didn’t even know I was at breaking point because I was always smilig. Same with Anthony I imagine.
I audibly gasped when I saw this. I hoped it was fake, but it looks like it has been confirmed.
Absolutely shocked. I never completely followed him, but I appreciated his brand and I admire that he seemed to live fearlessly and unapologetically. He was in Seattle recently for an episode and it was one of my favorites – (particularly watching him fangirl over Mark Lanegan) he just seemed to get the spirit of what Seattle used to be and it was wonderful to see.
I’m sad that he was dealing with demons that none of us could see. I hope Asia and the rest of his family are okay.
Some people were complaining about that Seattle episode bc he spent time complaining about the techies and how they have ruined the city, but I thoroughly enjoyed the episode.
he was right tho
There were times over the years where I thought he was maybe too unapologetic. I thought he could be a bit of a big mouth, but I also liked that he wasn’t just a cardboard cutout of a host. If he had an opinion about something, he didn’t smile and nod and go along with things. You see a lot of that on TV now. They just go with whatever’s big and who they’re talking to. So, I appreciated that he stayed true to himself in those moments.
Who wouldn’t fangirl over Mark Lanegan?
Anthony Bourdain will be missed.
Last night my husband and I were in a restaurant and the waiter was recommending wine based on the fact that it was Anthony Bourdains favourite Croatian wine. He also said that he had been to the restaurant and was super nice. This news has really shocked me
Lara I’d like to think he would not mind this question being who he was: what was the wine he recommended?
He lived his life trying to bring the beauty and pleasure of food and drink from a huge variety of the world’s cultures and micro cultures. He validated by casting a spotlight on places as disparate as Newfoundland, Applachia, to Libya.
I was a huge fan of his. His book Kitchen Confidential was eye opening and a fascinating glimpse into a world I didn’t even realize was itself a whole separated culture, the restaurant kitchen. I read it and some of his other work many years ago and some of his advice sticks with me today.
There were many great comments on the post a few days ago about Kate Spade. For those struggling, from the comments of you feel it’s too hard I just want to say that people want to help you. You are worth it. You are not too much trouble. It may be that these two lost the battle but that does not mean you will. You are worthwhile. You really are. You may not see it right now but give it a chance. Many have prevailed and you can too.
Marianne, it was a Debit wine. Apparently he loved it so much he went to the vineyard many times when he was in Croatia. I think he would appreciate the passing on of knowledge of excellent wines etc
Marianne, what a beautiful and encouraging comment. Thank you!
Rip
It took me quite some time to like him, but in the end, I really loved and admired this man. This is sad- he had so much to give.
So sad. I loved his show and really appreciated that he was trying to be an ally to women. RIP.
How awful! My husband was a big fan. RIP Anthony.
I’ve never commented on this site before though I visit daily. This is pretty devastating. I’ve been a massive fan of Bourdain for many years and I’ve struggled with depression myself. May he have peace.
For someone who has suffered from depression since childhood and also rarely if ever comments here..
When you struggle with depression there can be good times, or the face u put on and “act” like everything is fine. It’s always there waiting around the corner to suck you back in. Depression wants you to end your life, it says it’s the only way to find peace. I think people who suffer from depression fight their whole lives to stay alive. So when you see two suicides in one week, it can scare you. It can make you wonder if that is the actual right answer, it can confirm that fighting to stay alive is actually really hard! Or, you can let this make you stronger and remind you that your life is just not yours alone. There’s people in your life who love and need you, the world needs you. I hope that we all learn to open up and be vulnerable in every way. We can no longer hide who we really are, what is really going on! It’s worth stupid judgement, it’s worth uncertainty. For everyone who doesn’t understand there is plenty who do, and those people need to connect together. Connecting and being understood heals you.. Be brave!
Beautiful comment, and lovely sentiment. Thank you for this.
This tweet was so on point to me: https://twitter.com/DPetagrew/status/1005059545515872256
“Depression makes you wear a mask to function. You put it on. Give a great performance and then struggle for the rest of the night or the week Dealing with others becomes exhausting and you become tired of having to act and drained from giving away what little energy you have.”
This is to ToLiveLikeWerDying and Oh_Dear, and to so many more of you on this site. What you quoted about wearing the mask, and having it take so much energy out of you, and how depression is always there and sometimes we just figure out how to get through the day (I apologize that I’m not properly summing up both of your well written comments), reading what you said helped me to understand myself just a little bit more.
I’ve never commented but once, years ago, but I do read here everyday because it is enlightening to read through the comments. Between the post on Kate Spade and now Anthony Bourdain’s deaths, I’ve come to understand others’ and my own ongoing struggles so much more. It’s a rough world sometimes. On some days I’ve had to put on my own mask, and breathe a sigh of relief once I’m on my way home. And yes, it’s exhausting.
I really appreciate reading everyone’s insight and thank you all for sharing so honestly.
I am so shocked and heartbroken. He and Kate’s passings have hit me unbelievably hard. I hate thinking of how much pain these people were in. It’s not fair. Thinking of his daughter, family, friends and colleagues.
So sad for his family. I lost my youngest brother A few days ago in a car accident. I still don’t feel it yet. It is such a shock to loose someone so suddenly.
So very sorry for your loss. Sending love.
Love to you and yours Aang, very sorry for your loss.
Oh no I’m so sorry. Devastating. Hugs, Aang.
Please accept my sympathy. A sudden loss is so hard on loved ones. I am so sorry.
Aang I am so sorry for your loss!
It truly is so hard to cope when you loose someone so close to you. My grandmother passed away 7 years ago and I cannot bring myself to visit her property in my native country. In my mind I secretly feel like traveling back home will solidify that she is gone and, even after all these years, I still can’t do it, it’s like if I don’t go back I can pretend she’s still living her life happily in the country with her dogs by her side.
I wish you all the best!
My condolences, Aang. So sorry for your loss.
I am sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies are with you and your family.
I am wishing strength and peace for you and your family. I’m so sorry for your loss.
I am so very sorry for your loss Aang.
Aang, hugs to you and much love. My condolences to you and your family. I’m so, so sorry about your brother. May he Rest In Peace.
Aang, I am so sorry for your loss.
Aang: So sorry. I, too, lost my brother suddenly, out of the blue, one month ago, three days before my birthday. It was easier right after, because you’re still in shock. When the numbness wears off, you really feel it. It’s so hard to figure out life and death and it makes you crazy to try. I am pregnant and trying to keep it together for my family. I know you and your family will make it through this crisis and your brother’s life will be celebrated. Condolences…..
Nancy I’m sorry we have to be in the same sad club. I know this one will hurt deeply for a long time. Best wishes for your new baby.
Oh Aang. Five minutes before I received the call, all I cared about was basketball and getting my daughter ready for summer camp. After the call, nothing is ever the same. I know you’re still reeling, but your life has changed forever as well. The best we can do is keep our brother’s love alive in our hearts. This suicide epidemic is frightening. To choose to take your own life must be an unbearable decision. Again, sweetie, bless you and your precious brother. xoxo
You guys, I am so sorry for your losses. It must be even harder when it’s unexpected. My Dad passed away years ago but he was sick for awhile before he passed. We knew it was coming. My condolences
Nancy I’m so sad to hear about the loss of your brother.Take care of yourself and nourish that beautiful life growing inside of you now.I will be praying for you and your family.May God bless you all 💐
Snowflake: Thank you. I don’t want to take away the love from Aang. She literally just suffered her loss. My brother died May 9th. What “they” say is true. I spoke to him the day before he passed and then he was gone. Every day is a gift, I used to ignore that, but it’s true. We should, but won’t, learn to appreciate everything more, and not take waking up in the morning for granted. I will never be unprepared again. Love each other. I don’t care if anybody reads this, it’s therapy. Send your prayers to Aang and her brother. *Spicecake…..just saw ur post. Much love to my CB girlfriend. I will always adore my brother, and I am taking good care of my unexpected little guy. Never thought I’d have 4 babies! All love mixed with memories…..I lost my past with my brother and have my future with my child. Please pray for Aang and her family. We are all family somehow in this world.
There’s enough love to go around Nancy. Hugs and condolences.
I’m so sorry for your loss, Aang.
Condolences to you Aang, my heart is with you and your family at this tough time.
That is awful, Aang. I’m sorry for your loss. My best to you and your family at this difficult time. You will carry him with you for the rest of your life. May his memory light your way. <3
Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers Aang,may your brother Rest In Peace.
I’m ugly crying. No Reservations changed mu life.
Saw it on Twitter and couldn’t believe it at first. Damn.
This poor sick man. He left behind an 11 year old daughter?!?! I can’t believe first spade now him. They were hurting so bad.
There’s been rumors that Asia was dating a french journalist (Hugo Clément). There were pictures of them holding hands in Roma a few days ago, there was an article about them in the DailyMail. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5807979/amp/Asia-Argento-embraces-Hugo-Clement-shared-attack-Harvey-Weinstein-Cannes.html?__twitter_impression=true
I hope his suicide is not linked to that. It’s so sad
I went on Asia’s twitter page. As of June 1, she had retweeted a PartsUnknown tweet and May 30, retweeted on of his personal tweet. I’m just sad for him and his loved ones. I loved his authenticity. I hope he finds peace.
That article says she was a director on Parts Unknown.
@Mel M: She indeed was a director on the last Parts Unknown, Honkong episode, aired June 3rd. The information also is on AB’s Twitter.
I think they were just friends. Did not get a shady vibe from the pics.
Italian newspapers reported Hugo Clement as her new love just a couple of days ago…and looking at these pics, it might be true.
http://expressdigest.com/asia-argento-embraces-hugo-clement-who-shared-her-attack-on-harvey-weinstein-in-cannes/
No. Let’s not go there. Asia isn’t a part of his decision to end his life. I am not trying to be harsh but for those of us who have ever been left behind before. It is painful and cruel when people question our involvement. We already live with constant questions and guilt that don’t truly receded.
Anthony Bourdain had been in a lot of pain for decades and had a dark self destructive streak. I don’t believe this is about any one event but a lifetime of getting through it until finally, he couldn’t. My friend used to say the world just hurts. Like they walked around without a protective layer and felt scraped raw sometimes and unprotected. Things hurt them and got into their psyche and festered there long after most of us would have moved on. They said sometimes they felt like breathing was a chore. This person had everything and was at the top of their game but their brain was broken and had a faulty filter. They felt guilty and more unworthy the more anyone tried to help. No matter what anyone said they were convinced they were a burden and we would all be better off and free of them if they weren’t around.
There is nothing Asia could have said or done that puts the blame on her. She is suffering enough right now and deserves some respectful space.
You said that so eloquently, Mags, thank you.
Beautifully said magnolia.
Exactly, Magnoliarose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody wants to put blame on her, or responsibility for him taking his life.
That’s how it is, I don’t want to say it’s part of a person’s personality because I’m sure there’s hope for everybody, but the urge stays with you all the time and there never seems to be anything that makes it go away.
Not others, not life events, not even your loved ones.
I think the best most people can do is ignore it and wait to see if one day it becomes irrelevant.
It’s incredibly cruel to try and make any connections between gossip media articles about Asia, and Tony’s death. Suicide is caused by mental illness, it goes against all our human instinct to survive.
Additionally, Asia’s been being attacked by media ever since she came forward about Weinstein. I don’t believe anything that’s printed about her that’s negative, especially in the Italian media, they’ve done nothing but attack her.
I am in shock. I can’t believe this. He was one of the greats. I really have no words. I’m actually sobbing here. I can’t believe he’s gone.
I was watching CNN when this was reported, and tears filled my eyes. He was open about his heroin abuse from the past, but he was another one I was shocked to hear about committing suicide. This is awful, and I can’t believe he’s gone. I absolutely love his show and have watched it for a long time
Reading this from the counter in a patteserie in NY where I have sat next to him over morning coffee many times. Heartbreaking. I honestly felt like it couldn’t be true when I first read it, and did a google search to confirm.
I thought it was a hoax at first as well.
It feels like there is a mini epidemic with three high profile suicides this week; which can and does happen.
Check in with your friends and family, especially anyone who has struggled in the past. Be vigilant and be kind.
Three? Kate and who else
The younger sister of the Queen of the Netherlands. Her name was Inés Zorreguieta, 33 and worked at the UN. People magazine, BBC, NY Post, among others reported it so while not “famous”, certainly high profile. Which is my concern. Three reported in the world media in a week is a lot and a lot for those struggling to deal with.
Queen Maxima’s younger sister committed suicide yesterday in Argentina. She was 33. Shocking all these tragedies.
Forgot the queens sister passed away of suicide this week. My mind immediately went to Avicii. I was so shocked and saddened over his death.
Yes. Avicii was hard enough. Now this. I just hope people get the help and support they need before it’s too late.
It was Robin Williams suicide that gutted me. Still hurts to know that a man who gave so much to so many was in so much pain.
The way the media talks about suicides has a huge effect on people (same is true for killing sprees). Dont mention the method for example as more people will attempt the same then.
Another media factor is that a relatively little number can be seen as huge because of the amplifying effect of the media. Three people unfortunately is really nothing if you look at the over all suicide statistics, its just that they are famous.
Wow, I’m in absolute shock. What is going on lately?! His poor daughter, my god.
I really hope this isn’t the start of a wave of copycat suicides
How incredibly tragic.
I loved his work, and have watched all his shows. He was sexy and charming, and always had an existential slant to his narrative. Who are we? Why are we here? What makes us tick? He was trying to answer these questions by eating with people, walking down their streets, hanging in their living rooms and eating with their families. Rip, Anthony.
This….thanks for the words I could not find.
This is beautiful and also how I feel about him. He was a thinker and felt things very deeply. I loved his show. I always felt like he showed us the hearts and spirit of the places he traveled to and the people he met along the way.
This is devastating, I want to cry. May he rest in peace and I hope his daughter find solace
It reminds me, sadly, of the death of Hunter S Thompson. Ironically, HST was a hero of Bourdain and many of us of a certain vintage know the giant steps HST made on behalf of journalism.
Bourdain, in his book “Kitchen Confidential,” tried to invoke that gonzo quality that made HST a legendary satirist but is more grounded in reality. It is well worth a read.
I enjoyed AB’s shows on the Travel Channel and CNN. His explanations of culture and interviews with local people were very good and he injected humor when appropriate. Plus he showed me some pretty amazing (and often bizarre) food.
Cheers AB!
I absolutely loved him. I loved how respectful he was of other people’s cultures. I live in a very liberal college town in the foothills of the Appalachians, and Anthony recently did a segment on nearby West Virginia. Politically, West Virginians have become very conservative, and Anthony was not conservative. But he gamely went along for the ride—went four-wheeling, shot a lot of guns, and ate a lot of weird critters. He was right there, asking thoughtful questions, listening respectfully … he had such a rare connection to people. I’m going to miss him so much.
I loved seeing the world through his eyes. He showed it to us with such depth and soul. I’m so sorry he was suffering.
Same. He had such an interesting perspective to offer. I know he had issues with long term substance abuse and he was working through that – it gave him a unique edge and gave me hope, as someone who has struggled with alcohol in the past. So sad.
I don’t know much about him, but still…I don’t even know what to say. It’s just so incredibly awful.
I literally gasped. I loved him Love his books and all his shows….. so devastated
Thanks for deleting that comment, guys. Awful thing to say.
I adored his acerbic honesty and his very human struggles with sobriety. I thought he seemed finally happy.
Be at peace, Chef. 🙏💔
I feel there has to be a way to report suicides in a way that gets the pertinent details out, but doesn’t make it too triggering with either salacious details/non-stop reporting about it. I wonder how CNN is gonna handle the latter part seeing as how he was one of their bigger stars
not sure what to type but I can’t believe this! I was a big fan!
don’t know what to say. And an accusation is only an accusation. He passed away. His family and Friends must be devastated. Let him rest before the attacks begin.
RIP… I enjoyed watching him.
Fashionista had a great article about why so many people were so saddened by Kate Spade’s passing. I hope someone writes similarly about why Bourdain’s passing is a punch to the gut, too.
This one made me cry. RIP, you are loved and missed.
I only come here to read but today is different. Rest well Chef. 😔
RIP Anthony. Sincere condolences to his daughter especially, for whom he said he loved to make pancakes. This is shocking and terribly sad news.
Very sad for me too, but absolutely not a surprise. The life he’s lived. His field of work? Wildly competitive. Media attention? Stressful. Also had struggled with serious addition in the past, and his intelligence but also a certain gloomy darkness that came with it… yeah. Saddened but not shocked. Condolences for those left behind.
This knocked the air out of my lungs.
I am so sorry. For his family. For his pain.
My God, another suicide… it’s beyond words, so sad.
I was really enjoying Bourdain’s show on CNN and I would’ve guessed he was happy in both his career and personal relationships but a smile can hide a lot.
I loved his show and his commentaries. I’ve read his books and will always cherish them. In complete disbelief that this has happened. I just watched his Hong Kong episode last night and he really seemed almost giddy during the show. I saw him in LA almost two years ago and nearly flipped out. Such a tragedy.
I always feel angry when people suicide. I don’t know why. It’s just something I’ve observed in myself. Poor guy must have been in a lot of pain to burden his eleven year old daughter with this.
I used to feel anger, too. The suicide of a friend, reading others experiences here, plus an episode with medication, has gradually reduced that initial reaction.
One fleeting moment could lead to this irreversible event. I’m not sure that every suicide involves extensive, rational thought patterns. It’s just sad for all involved. Hopefully his child has good support around her.
Rescue Cat, anger is a normal reaction to suicide so don’t feel bad for feeling angry. You also express understanding that he was likely in so much pain and felt he had to make it stop. You are completely normal for having mixed emotions. I do too. P.s. I like your user name and anyone who rescues cat’s is ok in my book! 🐱
I, of course, don’t know what was going through his mind, but I can tell you that when contemplating suicide we all think our loved ones are being burdened by us being alive and once we’re gone we’re actually setting them free and allowing them to live a better life.
I don’t know what to say…I’m just shocked.
Still processing, seems unreal. RIP Mr Bourdain.
I am stunned this morning. Like Kitten, thus feels personal. I hope this is allowed.
I posted it on my FB Page earlier along w/ the website address.. it is sad how much Suicide is on the rise.
Kate Spade took her own life this week with her family there at home… I read last night that suicide rates in 25 states have had an alarming spike including my state of Kansas (30% Increase). I also read this week the Nation has had a huge spike in suicides among our youth.
This morning another famous & talented person was found dead from a suicide.. Anthony Bourdain. As the suicide rates go alarmingly up, our government has cut mental health funding drastically. So it is up to those of us that know people battling depression, have a mental health illness, or someone that has attempted suicide to do all we can to insure they get the help they need. Please if all you do in helping is to spread this important number.. please do. Get it out on social media, email, snail mail, text, word of mouth, etc… Check on those you know are in a sad or dark place.. make sure they have the number, better yet take the time to get them the help they need if possible.
This world & the gift of life holds so much beauty & wonder… it breaks my heart that in a moment of darkness and pain in one’s soul, ending it all seems their only answer. Please I hope should any of you ever feel in such a dark place.. reach out.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
That is also the number for Veteran‘s Crisis Hotline..
This is incredibly heartbreaking.
My husband is a chef, and Anthony was a hero in our house. We both cried this morning, this one hits hard. I hope he found peace, and my heart breaks for his little girl.
This is totally shocking news and beyond sad. He seemed to have such a zest for life and food and travel and music. It definitely makes you wonder if he had received some sort of bad news about his health…something! It just doesn’t make sense. Not that we “know” his actual personal life or anything, but it’s just so senseless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I can’t believe this. I loved watching his shows. I’m in shock.
I read somewhere that he was found by Eric Ripert. I can’t even comprehend all of this right now. He was a legend. May he rest peacefully ♥️
Eric is maybe one of the sweetest souls in that professional world of Anthony’s, Bourdain said he was one of the sweetest, awful it was him that found him.
Wow. Shocked.
May he rest in peace.
God bless his loved ones especially his daughter.
I’m so sad this morning. I felt like I “knew” him. He was like a fixture here on our TV. Loved his show and his outlook on life. RIP Anthony.
This is so shocking to me. I wasn’t really what I’d call myself a fan of Anthony Bourdain and I found him a little too abrupt for my taste. But I’d occasionally watch his show No Reservations on Travel Channel (especially when it was a marathon) and I think I saw an episode of Parts Unknown here and there. Regardless of whether I liked him or not, he clearly brought joy to many people by traveling all over the world and sharing international cuisine with viewers. I knew he was dating the model/actress (?) Asia Argento and I’m seeing comments that they might be no longer together and she might be dating some other guy. I hope his suicide isn’t linked to that. And he also has a young daughter. But I always feel especially sorry for the person who discovers the body, in this case Anthony’s close friend (in Kate Spade’s case it was the housekeeper). I can’t imagine trying to get over something so traumatizing.
Queen Maxima’s sister also committed suicide it was reported yesterday in Argentina… it’s just a really bad week.
I heard this on the radio this morning and actually cried in my car. I enjoyed watching him so much. He was witty and so smart. This is just incredibly sad.
Stunned. What in blazes is going on around here?!
It’s like a plague.
This one hit surprisingly hard. It felt personal. His CNN show is frequently watched by my 19 yo, my 9 yo, my husband and me …together which is rare. His wit and warmth … ug, I am so sad for the people he left behind.
I’m in a state of shock. Oh, Anthony you were such a bright light in this world, so unique, so filled with passion. RIP.
OMG! So so so sad!
He was the best…
I LOVED his show “No Reservations ” and “The Layover “.
Yes I remember “The Layover”…it was so impressive how he was able to do so much in just a few hours. He was so entertaining to watch. I’m really saddened by his death.
Forgot about the Layover, love that too.
I would not go so far as to call myself a fan but I have seen some of his shows and liked the premise and his personality. For some reason this hit me hard, and the comments here have made me tear up. I hope his young daughter and his friends and family can find peace.
For those of you struggling know that you are not alone. There are resources out there and people who genuinely care.
I was shocked about Kate, and I’m shocked about Anthony. So sad 😞 my condolences to all his loved ones, especially his little girl.
Such a terribly sad week…
I never saw his show! I’m embarrassed to admit it. But I own his books. He definitely seemed to have a joy for life. And what an adventurous life. I didn’t imagine him ending his life. I’m so sorry this happened.
Serisouly this is the one person that truly shocked me. I feel like I’m being punked. People with his type of personality tend to get through OK. Cynical people with humor like Anthony in their own way are adaptable and open. Its shocking truly shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at the gym this morning when I saw the news on TV and my jaw dropped. This is so sad. I was a huge fan of his show, and he referenced his past often, and it was obvious he had a lot of demons he was battling. I feel so much for his (ex?)wife, his daughter, Asia Argento.
I also feel SO BAD for Eric Ripert to have found his friend this way. He is featured on Bourdain’s show often, and you can tell that he’s very sensitive and very fond of his friendship with Bourdain.
A devastating tragedy all around.
My mom says stuff like this happens in threes, I really hope she’s wrong…
I am utterly devastated by this. Bourdain was one of my heroes and his shows got me through some truly rough times. I was just thinking that I needed a Parts Unknown binge weekend after a rough two weeks at work.
I am just at such a loss. A celeb death hasn’t impacted me this hard since Prince or Robin Williams. Just gutted.
This one does feel personal. I don’t want to hear anyone lumping him in with other deaths or saying it’s not surprising. It’s a death.
I am shocked by this and totally sad. I can’t concentrate. This is one celebrity death that I feel deeply.
yeah, this is heartbreaking. this one is hitting me hard, like Prince or Amy Winehouse. I hate seeing depression and addiction take people.
I rarely comment here but visit everyday. As a 20 year veteran of the restaurant business this absolutely hurts my heart. He was one of us. I loved and lived Kitchen Confidential in a lot of ways. He was funny, smart, and insightful. Although he became a celebrity he had legit chef skills. RIP
You should comment more! 🙂
Are these folks on prescription meds? Bad combos can lead to dark thoughts and actions.
I can’t explain why this suicide seems so terribly tragic, but it does. I am so glad to see I am not alone in how it affected me. He was so funny and such a good storyteller. He will be missed.
I always jokingly called Anthony my boyfriend. Sweet dreams, my prince. 👑
Anthony gave the world…the world….
So sad. Some favorite quotes of his:
“Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.”
“Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life – and travel – leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks – on your body or on your heart – are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt.”
“Always be on time. It is a simple demonstration of discipline, good work habits, and most importantly respect for other people. As an employee, it was a hugely important expression of respect, and as an employer, I quickly came to understand that there are two types of people in this world: There are the type of people who are going to live up to what they said they were going to do yesterday, and then there are people who are full of shit. And that’s all you really need to know.”
“I appreciate people who show up every day and do the best they can, in spite of borderline personalities, substance abuse problems and antisocial tendencies; and I am often inclined to give them every opportunity to change their trajectories, to help them to arrive at a different outcome than the predictable one when they begin visibly to unravel. But once gone – quit, fired or dead – I move on to the next problem. There always is one.”
“Maybe that’s enlightenment enough: to know that there is no final resting place of the mind; no moment of smug clarity. Perhaps wisdom…is realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go.”
Thanks for sharing these, nota. I heard every one in his voice.
Thanks for those.
Reading this hurt. He had rough edges but a gentle heart.
Reading his writing broke me out into peals of laughter on the NYC subway.
I didn’t care who thought I was crazy.
I adored him.
Eric Ripert has a restaurant here in the Cayman Islands, and Anthony Bourdain was always a regular for the January food festival … they always looked so happy to be around each other.
So very sad for the loss of someone who was obviously loved and admired, but also battling something he couldn’t overcome in the end. I hope his friends and family can find consolation with each other at such a difficult time.
When I Skype my family over the weekend I’ll be sure to tell them all how much I love them.
They were ying/yang, opposite of one another in personality and you could tell they adored one another in friendship and professionally. Poor Eric in finding him.
I am so so sad, shocked, heartbroken. This man was a fixture in my household. Ever since he did his episode on Iran, he stole my heart. This has been a really rough week in the world.
There was a handful of chefs/cooks/personalities that travel channel had that would travel the world and try all types of food, but he was my favorite. He was funny, adventurous, and he thoroughly respected the culture of the countries he was eating from. He would try anything to show his respect and would make sure he would speak to the locals to do it right. One of my favorites was when he was I believe Thailand (maybe Indonesia) and a “pancake man” came and served breakfast off a boat. His little cottage had a river view and he would come by and serve pancakes, which was awesome. That was the coolest thing ever and I thought to myself one day I’d love to visit there. He could do that. He was able to bring the magic out of wherever he would visit and even when he was trying something we might consider gross, he did with the utmost respect and open mindedness. He would truly be missed.
Rest easy Anthony
I really enjoyed watching him on TV. He will really be missed. This is just very sad.
This one hits really hard. I’ve been crying on and off because Bourdain’s work has been so influential. My fiance and I initially bonded over a shared love of No Reservations and an ethos around food as culture. It’s how we vacation – food as an entry point to learn about history and culture. So Bourdain and his world view have been a part of our lives for a long time – so much so and in such a personal way that this feels like a close friend passed away because it’s made such an impact on your life.
My fiance, who’s a much better writer than I wrote this today and it just underscores how beloved he was by the people who followes his work:
“things you taught me:
-food is love, joy, history, politics, and culture. food is basically everything.
-taking care of yourself and being an adult means being able to make food respectfully and competently, and share it with the people you care about.
-there is nothing uncool about a man with emotions. cynicism is so alluring to new yorkers but at the end of the day it’s for suckers.
-people who share their food with you are sharing themselves.
-food culture is not a thing in the tv showing a 3 star michelin restaurant in paris. well it’s not just that. food culture is happening all around you. go try things and see things, they are there waiting for you to discover them.
-wear button downs and blazers whenever possible. they are not just things your dad wears.
-the world is big, you have no idea how big. hear and see more and speak less.
-pho is the perfect food. it can be eaten for any meal. earth does not deserve it.
-so many things big and small that are stitched all through me that i wouldn’t even know how to do a full accounting.”
I just can’t wrap my mind around this.
Woke up to this news; it was literally the first thing I saw when I came downstairs. Truly shocking, as open as he was about his battles with substance abuse and suicidal ideation. It just goes to show you that nobody on this earth is immune to heartache. I won’t pretend that I was a big fan, but I did respect his candour and wit, and his seemingly endless curiosity. May he RIP.
Bourdain is one of the few non-sports people I had pleasure of interacting with during my time working in TV. I was in charge of escorting him to/from an interview area and mentioned I’d read his book, loved it and, though I loved cooking, it had reinforced the idea that I never wanted to be a chef..
Instead of just saying thank you and moving on, he actually started asking me questions and we had a real, genuine conversation that he seemed to be interested in; to the point that when it was interrupted by his needing to go be on camera, he apologized. I thought he was just being pleasant and polite, but when I went to take him back to his box after the TV spot was complete, he resumed our conversations and actually asked for my address to send me an autographed copy of his latest book at the time. Which he did, promptly.
My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him, particularly his young daughter, and for Bourdain himself. Depression is a hell of a thing and it doesn’t discriminate, even for those who seemingly have it all.
Ah man. Yes he definitely seemed like he was not a respecter of persons . That came through on his show but it’s nice to know he really was like that “in real life” too. It shows a strong humanity and intelligence, people with that trait. It’s not common enough.
Thanks for sharing your story.
Thank you for sharing your story, S. What a lovely rememberance and I’m happy to hear that Bourdain was an exception to the “never meet your heroes” rule. He will be missed by millions of people.
Thank you for sharing that.
I wasn’t familiar with Anthony’s work and knew of him as he was a vocal supporter of me too & Asia Argento.
He sounds like a wonderful person who took delight in exploring different cuisines, ways to prepare it & eating it.
Nonetheless, I was shocked to hear of his passing. It breaks my heart to see people who felt there was no other way but to free themselves of the pain/demons. If anyone who is suffering in silence know this: you are very much loved and you are very much wanted in this world. You are never alone in this fight.
If you are suffering or know someone who needs help. The following link (NHS UK) has the necessary details on who to reach out to: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/suicide/
Much love to you all.
I’m devastated. I saw him live about 8 years ago and he was funny, serious, riveting, self-deprecating and utterly fascinating. I’m going to go watch the last Parts Unknown now and cry into my coffee. RIP Anthony, sending you love and hope you’re in a happy place.
This is a tragedy. I’m so sad. RIP
Alcohol is no friend to the depressive. When one is suicidal, alcohol increases impulsivity and risk of harm to self. As a licensed mental health professional, it is so anxiety-provoking to be treating someone deeply depressed who uses alcohol. So very sad.
I literally just chucked my phone as hard as I could when I saw this only bc I knew he also had a young child. Ughhhhh this is so infuriating!! I wish I can take all these little babies & shield them from the horror & questions they’ll live with forever 💔
I got one half of my brain that accepts that he died by suicide but then the other, not rational side of my brain is telling me other wise, that he died of a health issue no one knew about or something so outrageous that that could be the only explanation. It makes no sense at all.
He suffered from depression. He talked about it in a 2016 episode of one of his shows.
I haven’t watched his show in years so I was unaware of this. The last time I tuned in he had his then-wife & daughter on the show (I think they were filming in Italy) & I remember thinking “when did he have a kid?”
Thank you for not using the word “committed” or mentioning the method.
So many news outlets are reporting so recklessly this week… I know a lot of people in a lot of pain right now because of it. If you’re reading this and you’re feeling triggered this week… please please please reach out to someone who knows and loves you.
I’m coming back to this news, still can hardly believe it.
Eff this week. My heart hurts so much for the pain these people were feeling in their final moments and for those they left behind. This is just so, so sad I don’t even know what to say anymore.
Speaking from experience, depression is a disease that lies to you and makes you feel that you deserve to feel the way you do and that you are of no value to anyone. It’s lying to you. You matter and you deserve to get better. Hold on, reach out and someone will be there, I promise.
I went to Laos thanks to parts unknown, followed his path in Chicago and Hong Kong. Even watched the taste because of him. I feel like a close friend has died and it is heartbreaking.
Truly saddened by this. My heart aches for his daughter.
I am truly horrified at this. I have spent this whole week in the hospital/ICU with my father and one of the hallway windows faced Kate Spade’s building. I watched her body being taken away and one of the nurses and I cried. It was horrible. Now this? My heart is broken. I never knew these people and my heart is broken!
Absolutely gutted, what a terrible, terrible loss.
Bourdain’s gf or ex gf tweeted a very aggressive message just three hours prior to the announcement of his death and now she’s backtracking. There is much more to this story.
I didn’t read Bourdain’s books but I will miss his show on CNN. Bourdain had a unique presence, he’s irreplaceable.
Well, the waves of sadness I’ve felt in response to the news have surprised me. I wasn’t a huge fan of his shows, but he, as an individual, struck me as honest, free, irreverent, decent and, in his recent comments in defense of Asia: genuinely kind.
God.
Again, this maddening, foolish question: why?
We never know, do we, what private struggles people deal with. Why does it have to be that way?
This is the second time this week I have wondered if it was April Fool’s Day again already. I loved Anthony’s books and programs. He fueled my desire to travel and experience life outside typical tourist destinations. His obvious love of food and interest in the people/culture he encountered was truly infectious. As a judge, he was truthful, sometimes grumpy, sometimes funny, but always gave thoughtful responses and advice. Whatever demons plagued him, I hope he has peace now. He will be missed.
Anthony Bourdain was the greatest ambassador from my home state. My heart goes out to all his loved ones. If you are in the US there is also a crisis text line-text HOME to 741741.
F_________________________!!!!
This is the 3rd site I’ve checked just to be sure.
I have the words.
I hope he is finally at peace.
I am now going to stay of the internet until Monday.
I commented above, and that this news of his death is actually true and not a hoax or mistake is just unreal to me.
He seemed so smart, fierce and interested, full of life.
In our real lives, may we show each other more kindness and understanding.
Wishing you all peace.
We will wait to see if there is an expose. Until then…stfu, the man just died.
If it were HW? Please stop. Where are these accusations then? Except for yours? Again we will see, until then stop typing.
That is a heavy accusation to make. I sincerely hope it’s not true.
Is this true????? Oh my God! I thought Bourdain was one of the good ones My heart broke this morning when I read this headline. I am in the fine dining restaurant business and have read his books and watched his shows; his zest for life was infectious. Very sad all around. I feel most horribly for his poor daughter. Rest in peace and prayers for his girlfriend and family.
so sad.
Did someone’s accusation get deleted? I am confused.
Yes, probably because there was nothing to back it up.
More than likely.
What accusation?
