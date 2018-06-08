“The trailer for ‘The Girl In the Spider’s Web’ looks bad” links
  • June 08, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I think the trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web looks like garbage. [LaineyGossip]
Russell Crowe is very burly & furry these days. [Go Fug Yourself]
The HFPA needs to apologize thoroughly to Brendan Fraser. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump is thinking of pardoning Mohammed Ali. [Pajiba]
Sarah Jessica Parker is wearing pajamas? [Wonderwall]
Here’s much-needed info about the costumes of Ocean’s Eight. [Buzzfeed]
Is The Hills reboot happening or what? [Reality Tea]
MIT created a psychopath AI. [The Blemish]
Why is 90 Day Fiance still a thing? [Starcasm]
Donald Trump just loves to destroy healthcare. [Jezebel]

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2018

18 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘The Girl In the Spider’s Web’ looks bad” links”

  1. Melania says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    That trailer is awful. Claire Foy doesn’t seem the right choice for Lisbeth.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    So bad.

    I like Claire Foy a lot, but she’s a total miscast. And while I though the Swedish versions were good, the Fincher version with Rooney Mara was great and I really wish they would’ve continued that series.

    Reply
  3. Una says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    This is such a bad idea. Dragon Tatto sequel WITHOUT Mara, Craig and Fincher based on the book that was NOT written by Stieg Larsson?! Why?

    Reply
  4. cate says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    totally miscast. the noomi rapace version was best she fit the role so well.

    Reply
  5. yoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    the idiot who “directed” this “film” is some hack who does modern re-tellings of films like evil dead & from dusk til dawn. this is just a waste of time and money for everyone. as a huge fan of the OG GWTDT series, this is just offensive. why the fuck did sony ok this? also they skipped the other 2 books and didn’t sign on fincher for them, or the OG cast. like why, WHY, WHY do you keep producing garbage!!!!?!?!

    Reply
  6. Bella bella says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    The Girl in the Spider’s Web movie looks like it is completely about sound design!!! Vooomp! Zzzwwwaaap! Click click click! Aghaghahghghghahghg!

    Reply
  7. WMGDtoo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I don’t think it looks that bad. And Claire Foy looks to be trying to bring a different look to the characters. The Original was fin. But not all of them live up to the hype IMO. I’ll give this one a chance.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Dear Orange Dotard: for what, exactly, would you pardon Mohammad Ali? For some mysterious, unknown crime? For being black? For being Muslim? A combination of both? His conviction was overturned by the US Supreme Court eons ago. The only point to this is that you know decades from now, when people search databases for that great man’s name, yours will pop up, which will be your only connection to anything decent or good. No, Ali will not be Elvis to your Nixon. He would call you a fool. Slither off to Singapore where Kim will hand you your orange butt.

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Ok, so what’s the story? Is Lisbeth a vigilante now? she kills people who “deserve” it? I suppose the woman in red is her twin, Camille, supposedly the evilest person in the world.

    Reply
  10. Dani says:
    June 8, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Why does she have a clipped try hard South African accent in this movie?

    Reply
  11. me says:
    June 8, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Artificial Intelligence is scary. We are making robots that can think for themselves. How on earth is this a good thing?

    Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    June 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    So glad we’re working our way back to the shitshow* of healthcare pre-ACA so people like me can be charged outrageously high premiums for relatively minor health conditions.

    *I am aware that it still is in a lot of ways, don’t @ me. But pretending like the Republicans have any cogent, affordable plan that actually benefits the majority of Americans is laughable.

    Reply
  13. sadie77az says:
    June 8, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Here for 90-Day Fiancé. I looooooove this show. I have no idea why. I am addicted, though. Addicted to the point of being emotionally invested in these people ie talking out loud to the tv.

    Reply

