Donald Trump is a Russian-installed puppet, we’re not even pretending anymore

German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted the above photo to her official government social media account in the middle of the G7 conference, which is happening this year in Canada. The G7 used to be the G8, but Russia was kicked out of the conference several years ago for good reasons, one of which was Russia’s annexation of Crimea. In the years that followed, Russia has given the G7 plenty of reasons to reject the readmission into the alliance: everything from Russian interference into the American election, Russian interference into the French presidential election, Russian assassinations on British soil, and what amounts to state-sponsored assassinations of journalists and political critics on Russian soil.

But because Donald Trump is compromised to the point where he’s just openly Vladimir Putin’s puppet, Trump threw a hissy fit about how Russia needs to come back to the alliance and they need to be the G8 again. Keep in mind that one of Putin’s primary goals in life has been weakening NATO alliances and G7 alliances. Putin has succeeded. Because Putin-installed puppet dictator Donald Trump not only left the G7 conference early to go meet with the North Korean dictator (eyeroll), but Trump has also spent days trashing our closest allies, including Justin Trudeau.

I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

This is the most embarrassed I’ve ever been about being American. I was plenty embarrassed during the George W. Bush administration, but at this point, I would give my left hand to return to the Bush administration’s semblance of general competence. It’s one thing when we can just live a bubble as Americans and hope that no one in the rest of the world notices that our president is a Russian-installed jackass who doesn’t know his lard-ass from a hole in the ground. But it’s a million times worse when he’s traveling and interacting with other world leaders. My God. I’m so sorry to the rest of the world. Just know that we really are trying to take care of this situation.

