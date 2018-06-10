Donald Trump is a Russian-installed puppet, we’re not even pretending anymore

German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted the above photo to her official government social media account in the middle of the G7 conference, which is happening this year in Canada. The G7 used to be the G8, but Russia was kicked out of the conference several years ago for good reasons, one of which was Russia’s annexation of Crimea. In the years that followed, Russia has given the G7 plenty of reasons to reject the readmission into the alliance: everything from Russian interference into the American election, Russian interference into the French presidential election, Russian assassinations on British soil, and what amounts to state-sponsored assassinations of journalists and political critics on Russian soil.
But because Donald Trump is compromised to the point where he’s just openly Vladimir Putin’s puppet, Trump threw a hissy fit about how Russia needs to come back to the alliance and they need to be the G8 again. Keep in mind that one of Putin’s primary goals in life has been weakening NATO alliances and G7 alliances. Putin has succeeded. Because Putin-installed puppet dictator Donald Trump not only left the G7 conference early to go meet with the North Korean dictator (eyeroll), but Trump has also spent days trashing our closest allies, including Justin Trudeau.
I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018
PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018
This is the most embarrassed I’ve ever been about being American. I was plenty embarrassed during the George W. Bush administration, but at this point, I would give my left hand to return to the Bush administration’s semblance of general competence. It’s one thing when we can just live a bubble as Americans and hope that no one in the rest of the world notices that our president is a Russian-installed jackass who doesn’t know his lard-ass from a hole in the ground. But it’s a million times worse when he’s traveling and interacting with other world leaders. My God. I’m so sorry to the rest of the world. Just know that we really are trying to take care of this situation.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Something needs to happen. I can’t wrap my mind around the fact that one man can continue this mad Tour of destruction of decades of progress and nothing/nobody is stopping him. I’m counting in Robert Mueller. Hopefully soon…
All of the Republicans in our Congress who have suddenly gone blind and deaf about Trump need to remember how French collaborators who helped Hitler were treated. Appeasement didn’t work then and won’t save us now.It seems that Mueller and his committee are the only ones we can depend on. I feel like we are all Leia saying to Mueller/Obi-wan Kenobi “You’re our only hope”.
The Repulicans in congress and senate are an absolute disgrace. I hope there is a bloodbath come November!
What is it that the average voter wants then? Ripping toddlers out of their parents arms? Destroying affordable healthcare? Alienating all of our allies? Adding more pollution to the environment? Sucking up to brutal dictators? Giving handjobs to the 1% while destroying the safety net for the disadvantaged? Or is it just that the average voter is stupid? Because anyone who votes Republican or sits out the vote is stupid.
Amen Jerusha! At this point do we need any other reason other than to get this lunatic out??1
Odd…the comment I responded to has disappeared.
Looks like an overtired toddler refusing to go down for a nap in that header photo.
I saw that picture on Twitter last night, and I really thought it must have been fake because I couldn’t imagine that a picture like that was actually allowed to be taken and released. This man is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to this country, and we’ve done a lot of stupid shit.
I thought it was fake as well. It’s too much. He looks like a truculent toddler refusing to eat his vegetables.
Angela Merkel released it. The Leader of the Free World has clearly had enough and she will no longer suffer this fool.
No its real. Its from Merkels offical photographer.
Apparently, Merkel has learned from Pete Souza how to dis No. 45 without saying a word.
@ECHOING
Merkel’s lack of popularity in Europe makes her the perfect person to take on Trump. In the USA, the less popular Republicans are the louder and more attention they get. Liberals think the reverse. When the GOP were the minority in Congress, they still had power because they would go on TV and act like the country is on fire because of President Obama.
The Democrats in the minority get quiet as a mouse. A new survey was just released showing 59% of the general public doesn’t know Muller has already indicated criminals. Because the Dems aren’t on TV at least once a week talking about it. http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/389039-poll-majority-of-americans-dont-know-that-mueller-probe-has
The same thing happened with Trump’s tax cuts. When DEMs were on TV weekly talking about it-surveys showed lots of people hated it. After Trump passed it: crickets from Dems. So it’s popularity went up. We the public had to *push* Dems to rally against repealing Obamacare!! They need help finding a spine on their own.
That´s nonsense, echoing.
According to the latest poll (Forschungsgruppe Wahlen Juni 2018), 64 % of Germans are satisfied with Angela Merkel´s work. If there were elections next Sunday, her party would receive 13 percent more votes than the second strongest party. She ranks No. 1 on a list where Germans grade their politicians.
I know some people want her to go away but that´s just not the reality in Germany.
The GOP is rife with corruption. Maybe enough of the Dems are too? I don’t understand the silence either.
You can not play outside until you eat your lunch. Now eat baby fist, or i will call your dad.
But, but, but …. he’s just so compassionate!!! Kim K said so!!!
No, but seriously. That picture tells you everything you need to know about how he went in this and how he reacts to everything he doesn’t like – arms crossed over his chest like a whiny toddler, which is what he is. And that’s he picture- adults trying to reason with a recalcitrant child.
It will be G6 by this time next year.
Angela Merkel is waiting for the crayons so she can draw an explanation for Donald Trump. Japan’s Prime Minister looks like he is thinking: “Yeah, good luck with that, Angela. You will need a lot of crayons!”
Shinzo Abe has clearly given up, and is pondering his dinner options. Merkel has gone full kindergarten teacher. Macron’s forehead is more furrowed than his wife’s.
It would all be very funny, if not for the threat to old friendships and millions of jobs.
I’m sorry but the world will not forgive the U.S. for this one. He might be a cheater and a puppet but there were still a lot of people who willingly rushed out to vote for him (or at least wouldn’t vote against him) and defend him still. I’m afraid that history will not look back very kindly on the current American public which is sad because not everyone is endorsing this.
I’m sorry to say I agree…there’s no going back. The history of America will be written BT (before trump) and AT.
Maybe, but it’s known that Obama and the intelligence agencies withheld their knowledge about russian interference until after the election. That’s a small excuse for the voters, at least. Still, he was always openly a racist, sexist douche from a trash family.
Yup… the US still has its great universities and the tech companies, but no moral standing. And Asia looks set to be the dominant power for the next century, while the US joins Europe and Russia in dysfunctional decadence.
Also, Merkel trolling Trump on social media, his chosen field, with that pic is pure gold! Go Angela! It’s going to be useless but at least it’s entertaining!
part of the reason the US has its great universities is because of foreign students and foreign professors. Those aren’t going to stay either. Many of the applicants are moving to other countries like Canada and European countries where the funding is still flowing and there are more open spaces for research. Trump’s environmental, science, and humanitarian policies are going to have a very far-reaching impact for the US that won’t be seen in the immediate future.
There will need to be a massive repudiation of everything that idiot stands for and right now it is mealy mouthed objections and only by some. Putin is winning here and there are too many complicit fools letting it happen.
@Nic919, obviously I agree, but do you actually think that will happen? I have less and less faith every day that enough people will admit they were wrong and do the right thing.
I think unless Mueller starts arresting and exposing high level people that many Americans will re-elect this fool and the US as we know it is over. The signs of an authoritarian regime have accelerated since he was elected and he is openly acting as a traitor. The rest of the world can’t believe it. There should be riots and protests happening daily in the US but there is complacency.
The mid terms are probably the last real shot at controlling this maniac.
This jackass is ruining Americas reputation in record time. I feel embarrassed for all Americans even though I’m Canadian
The U.S. has always had a poor international reputation, he’s just exacerbated things to a whole new level. I find it repugnant that a large proportion of Americans continue to support this buffoon.
Hopefully not a large proportion…we shall see.
Ha ha. Serves the US right.
Sincerely,
every country who has suffered under a US-installed jackass.
amen sister.
As an American who is no longer surprised, I agree. Millions of Americans voted for him and continue to support him so yeah this is who America is. No one stops him or mounts any real pushback so again, this complicity is exactly who America is and has been. The buildup to make him happen was decades in the making.
There are a lot of countries that have been angry with America for doing the same thing Putin is doing. America isn’t the good guy in a lot of cases and has done heinous things around the globe. 45 is just the embodiment of it all. Well played Putin in some ways. He wanted to tarnish America and humiliate the country and he’s done a heckuva job.
Millions of people have suffer and died due to USA’s policies.
I wouldn’t mind it happening it them for once, but this is about Russia, and more power is the last thing Putin should ever be given.
Maybe he will embarass us enough that they will finally start working to get rid of him! Please, please, please
The guy whose responsibility is to initiate impeachment hearings is too busy bragging about the GOP tax cut this weekend to care what Trump is doing.
@ Lightpurple
I don’t believe Trump is the only politician under the Kremlin’s control. It is clear (to me), that a significant number of republicans (and maybe even some democrats) are also comprised and that’s why they can’t do anything.
Otherwise, it is blatantly clear for all to see that Vladimir Putin is currently running the US with its leaders frozen in a trap of their own making.
Champagne and bourbon ready for the day Ryan and McConnell go down. My previous comment, with more colorful details, was not accepted.
I imagine the G6 nations probably came together after he left and decided something needs to be done. Not to sound over the top or anything, but the US as it was once known is done. But I don’t think it’s permanent. Get Cheeto out of office and we can come back from this.
He acted like a big bully at that conference, trying to throw his (literal) weight around and bully the other leaders. Honesty, I wish the other countries would just pull the plug and do what’s necessary to show his dumbass that the U.S. is not all that.
Perhaps. I think of Rome, though, where the bad emperors became the norm, and came in a line. Once a society starts really going south with corruption, cheating and dirty tactics, you reach a critical point. It becomes harder for decent people to gain power in the normal manner. Corrupt, smallminded assholes have been let in by the bad ruler(s). They hold power and gatekeeper positions, and they prefer their own kind.
IMO, everything now depends on fresh, engaged Democrats making their way in, and the next several elections. It’s become shockingly clear that Trump will continue on for years yet. Congress is full of incompetent leeches, and half the American people either supports Trump or doesn’t care about politics. The world is certainly watching.
Agreed. The G6 knows they are fighting a group of global mobs, who have formed a loose alliance in the hopes of weakening the rule of law and taking over other nation states. Trump is just a lackey, and they don’t need him to do anything but keep showing his hand so they can justify their next moves. The richest democratic countries in the world are not out of cards in this game. They will win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, did anyone see his remarks regarding asking NFL players to recommend people for him to pardon? (I guess pardoning people is his new pastime)?
Direct Trump quote: “I am gonna ask all of those people to recommend to me—because that’s what they’re protesting—people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system, and I understand that.”
Orange anus admits to understanding the protests were never about the flag/military. He just used that as an excuse to rile us his base. And his supporters know it was never about the flag.
Yes, but he doesn’t truly get it, he’s just happy to have another reason to talk about pardons, his favorite new toy. Sigh.
FFS. He’s going to trade pardons for photo ops with pro players, isn’t he? Since they normally shun him.
He’s going to get the list of people the players most want out of prison, and then he’s going to make sure they never get out This is Trump we’re talking here. He’s a sadistic barbarian who delights in hurting people. We’ve seen it daily since he took office. He will take a special interest in the ones requested for pardon and it will only be to their and their families/loved ones detriment. I can’t believe anybody is fooled by this transparent manipulation of his. Seriously, who is going to trust him or believe a word he says, especially to his ‘enemies’?
” Just know that we really are trying to take care of this situation.” But we’re not. Congress isn’t. Senate isn’t. He’s not being held accountable at all and nothing is changing.
I took that comment to mean we as voters are looking to take care of it in the next elections. That’s pretty much all we can do with no checks and balances anymore.
They will just tamper with every election from now on. We have no reason to believe anything will change.
Sadly I’ve been following twitter and his supporters are whooping it up as he is standing up for America and they’ve never been so proud etc. I’ve recognised some of the same names polluting UK streams saying how we are overrun Muslim hellholes and a police state arresting people for free speech. (Don’t get me started, on that English Defence Asshole, or all the cockwombles who think that the UK justice system is identical to the US because they’ve watched a few episodes of Law and Order).
True. And also, bots are feeding these narratives. Hamilton68 tracks Russian propaganda bots, and sure enough, in the last 48 hours, MAGA is the top trend. The terms “Trump” and “G7″ are also being pushed to amplify divisive messages.
It seems that new age will belong to Asia, namely China and Japan and the likes. Half of Russia is located in Asia and it has close relationships with China ATM, so it’ll collaborate with them. It seems Europe and US are on decline or just don’t know what to do.
Except some countries, like Germany, aren’t declining. They know what to do as well, which is to collaborate and trade as much as possible with other western countries. It’s just, you know…
How Germany will trade if US sanctions Germany and pretty much the whole Europe? And Canada? US and UK supposedly have those special relationships, but it’s bollocks, US still screws UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pee tape isn’t what scares him. With all we know it wouldn’t cause him much damage. There is something much worse out there. Rumours of him assaulting a victim of human trafficking is what is being discussed.
And he definitely owes money to Russian oligarchs.
Could anything damage him among his base and the GOP? Honestly?
There is also the alleged footage of him beating the daylights out of Melania in an elevator that TMZ helped cover up – this is what people suspect Avenhottie to have on the CD ROM that he posted on his Twitter account a while ago.
I think that there is more to the Stormy story than we know hence why she wants out of the NDA. Its more than the sex with a pron star, he apparently likes to be humiliated (or so the rumours around NYC go).
Footage of him abusing his wife or any other women can be released but it won’t turn his beloved base against him and am not even sure if being exposed as a traitor to his country would even turn them against him. As much as I would love him to be arrest for treason I think it will be the tax evasion and money laundering that will bring him down. Its always the money.
This was expected, he never keeps his word and he’s behaved like a toddler who’s throwing a tantrum because the other kids in the playground wouldn’t kiss his ring. It’s written all over his face, he felt ‘disrespected’ so chucked his toys out of the pram.
Can a historian please run the US? Someone who can remember why these organizations even exist and the US didn’t just join them under pressure for zero reason?
Hear, hear
From a foreign point of view : he sounds very ignorant, he is rude, insulting and nobody understands why he is so eager to piss off all the world leaders, especially the ones who are geographically close to him like Trudeau.
He is like an out of control child and honestly we are all waiting for you Americans to find a way to legally get rid of him.
His advisors are on tv saying that Trudeau has a special place in Hell. Honestly at this point I don’t care if the method of removing that orange ass is legal or not.
I don’t understand why everyone feels so helpless- the man is clearly failing. I don’t know if it is dementia or what but he is unstable, he constantly contradicts himself (sometimes in the same tweet or conversation) and anyone can see he is in over his head. We aren’t even sure if the man can READ. And that isn’t even touching all the ways he and his family are profiting illegally ever since he took office (in a sham election which he did not win!). Is there honestly no tactic to remove a mentally unstable person from this position? He is not a legitimate president in any way. We can’t afford to wait until November with the way things are going, we don’t have time for impeachment, and even if he is impeached there is no guarantee he would ultimately be removed from office.
WTF is going on? How is this allowed to continue??
Larry Kudlow is a tool. I don’t know why he wasn’t cut off, instead of being allowed to spout that crap.
I’m not religious, but I kinda hope there is a hell because Lardass-in-Chief and all his minions will certainly end up there. The sooner the better.
@Lorelei There is a way to remove a mentally unstable person from the Presidency. However it requires Congress, in particular The Speaker of the House, to do it. They are all, Dems too, too busy collecting their tax money and gloating to do anything worthwhile.
The 25th Amendment can only be applied by the Cabinet, and they are all corrupt GOP shills. It was done to one of Nixon’s Vice President’s, but it requires politicians with some moral gumption.
Everyone remember he still has lots of supporters in the USA who are gleefully clapping hands and smiling at his antics and that 90% of them have never travelled out of their OWN STATES!
They are quite happy being isolated and will continue accumulating guns and eating at McDonald’s!
@Jackie, that is sadly a pretty good summary of the situation. Every single person I know who is college-educated, or who has traveled to someplace other than Orlando, who watches the news and keeps up with current events — is humiliated and NEVER would have voted for this piece of trash. And obviously this is just anecdotal but I also do not know of a single person – aside from law enforcement- who owns a gun or hunts for sport. But the type of American you describe is unfortunately a very loud minority.
His base is 1/3 of the country. When the strikes start, the isolated states will feel it hardest, and when they lose everything, anarchy will follow. There must be more than Trump who want this, because no one is stopping him.
So true! What could damage him with those people? At this point it would be to tout progressive policies or pass progressive laws.
Welcome to the New Russia America.
We are now destabilized and cut off from our allies.
I really don’t appreciate your comment, Jane. There are scores of Americans who despise Trump and all he stands for. There are also MANY Americans who have suffered because of the greedy men in charge of our country. I would never say “serves them right” to the people of another country based on the actions of their leaders. 99% of the world is just trying to get by and live a good life.
***whoops! This was meant to be a reply to Jane up thread.
Trump is not stupid. He is a great employee. Problem is, he doesn’t work for us. He works for Putin’s Russian mob. I assume this is to pay off debts, but he has always lived like a corrupt despot quite comfortably, so he is also an ideological fit. Trump has always been this way. He will be a mere footnote in history books some day. The U.S. GOP-led Congress is the true traitor here. Our constitution demands that they act to stop an imbalance of power. But they are complicit. Their actual constituents (U.S. Oligarchs) are benefiting from the chaos. They are robbing us blind. The G7 meeting gives me so much hope. Our true democratic allies are not going to abandon us. They are not going to let the petty dictators Putin and Xi Jinping take over the world. Americans have to agitate, keep calling our representatives, vote and stick together. I believe we’ll get through this, however dark it seems right now.
There’s a checkmate waiting for every legal proposal Emperor Zero is considering.
Pardon treasonweasels like Flynn and Manafort? STATE CHARGES
Mueller and his team were 8 steps ahead. They knew if they indicted Jared, Jr, or Ivanka, toddler-in-chief would auto-pardon.
EZ showed his hand and now Mueller will wait and drop a shitload of indictments at the same time against the trio above and Cadet Bone Spurs at the same time.
It’ll be glorious friends!
Yes, indicting the whole family at the same time is the only way to get rid of them. The question is will GOP step in to protect him or will the finally turn on him?
IMO, by now Mueller knows that Trump’s a traitor, and has some evidence to that effect. It’s just that if Mueller moves now, he knows that this Republican congress will go completely deaf and dumb. He’s going to wait longer, and hope for a different congress. Otherwise, it will all be for nothing.
From what i have read, both Trump and Kim are currently in Singapor. Are they planning to meet before the 12th in secret?
EZ is going to do a backroom deal with NK, one the benefit’s himself and his paymasters the Russians. EZ is too stupid and arrogant to realise the Kim is playing him like a fiddle and will humiliate him.
It’s not going to end well.
Yes, Trump and Kim will memorize their scripts and have a dress rehearsal. The deals are undoubtedly already worked out between Xi Jinping and Putin. The whole thing is just theater, designed to weaken democracy. Ask Japan and Australia what they think about these clowns deciding major changes in the region. And of course, South Koreans are being placed in grave danger. This is going to be a huge failure on parade.
He’s going to pull our troops out of South Korea and when he does,NK will invade them. If I was a South Korean citizen or resident of Seoul, I would start making plans to leave the country or at least evacuate.
I’m just bummed and pissed off my country is hosting this. It’s a waste of our manpower resource and tax money. If it’s election time here, the current government won’t dare to host this.
A word of advice to our American friends. This is to no one in particular as I don’t know any of you in person so it’s a general advice. Next election you all need to go and vote. I followed yr most recent election very closely and I was appalled at how many were saying how they didnt owe the Dems their vote. I listened when Obama campaigned for Hilary and warned people ” this election is critical, y’all need to go vote. Do not vote for the Green party, a vote for a party that will never form a govt. is a vote for Trump. Y’all need to remember that anyone that stays at home and doesn’t vote means thats a vote Trump as ALL his supporters will go out and vote for him in earnest”. And then I heard people saying how they’ll just write in their parents’, or vote for Jill, or just not vote at all because Hilary is a liar etc. The reason why Trump is in yr WH is because many of you refused to go vote. Another opportunity is coming up in 2020, Its your chance to vote him out of office. Christmas comes only once a year, this’ll be your Christmas. And also, go vote yr reps in other elections. Collectively, yr votes will win this battle. If you continue to not vote, y’all know what the consequences are.
@MASAMF I know this wasn’t your intention but this comment comes across as extremely patronizing.
Trust us, we know. And anyone with half a brain cell DID vote for Hillary, and voted in all of the smaller elections since.
It is so frustrating for all of us who did the right thing. It’s humiliating. We know.
@Lorelai–I’d argue that your country mostly DOESN’t know, as evidenced by the fact that masamf is accurately describing where the majority of your voters went wrong.
BO also said not to assume anything until the election was over. He said this as polls repeatedly showed HRC in the lead. He was exactly right. Every vote counts, and no one should have assumed a zero-experience buffoon could not ultimately win.
I hope its going to be G6 from now on. There is no point in talking to the US and including them as long as Trump is president
That Trump making Europe great again.
There’s a joke in Latin America
Do you know why there has never been a coup in United States?
Because there’s no US embassy in Washington.
What Russia is doing to United States is the same thing United States has done all over the world for decades. If you don’t know what i’m talking about just google Pinochet and Operacion Condor. And btw when Obama visited Chile refused to apologise for the actions of the US government.
Now, what i’m truly surprised about is that Trump can get away with acting against the interests of his own country so openly and still be supported by republicans in Congress and his ermmm “base”.
He gave up US leadership in the west, he’s causing a trade war with US closest allies ( that will have consequences all over the world)..why? I mean sure we all know that he’s Putin’s footman and he’s acting as such but really, the press, the congress, the judiciary, the people are letting him get away with everything!
Honestly, poor Angela Merkel, Trudeau, Macron that have to deal with a 70 year old compromised toddler. Imagine how p*ssed off she must be to realese *that* picture. If the international community (beside the g7 and Russia) was a person in this picture, it would be Shinzō Abe, Japan PM: exhausted of this mess, knows this probaby will end badly and is already is considering his options.
The US were the only ones who did not sign on or contribute to the G7(6?)’s commitment of $3.7billion for girl’s education fund.
Of course all anyone can focus on from the meetings is that the giant orange man baby had another temper tantrum.
Another bit of evidence that Grifter Ivanka has no sway over her insane father. Her words about girl empowerment have always sounded tone deaf and phoney. But that’s beside the point because her faux interests have always been about HER. She is on the same level of evil and greed as 45 and the Trump boys. She tweeting some inane quote from an Irish folk singer just distract what a mess her nuts father created at the G7.
My most favorite thing from this whole debacle is that Justin Trudeau gave Cheetolini a framed photograph of his grandfather’s brothel in Canada and he did it ON STAGE in front of everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I observe that most Americans are polarized. This will only produce more people like Trump.
When you demolish the trust that sustain the global order and alliances, that is it. Every country for itself and bilateral deals will not result in a relatively stable world.
“I’m so sorry to the rest of the world. Just know that we really are trying to take care of this situation.” Except that you aren’t. The feeling I get is that only McCain is trying to limit the damage here. This is about more than Trump; this is an entire administration. Larry Kudlow is saying that Trudeau stabbed the US in the back, that we betrayed the US, that Canada is negotiating in bad faith (and there’s a special place in hell for Trudeau as a result), that we’re doing a disservice to the entire G7, etc. And for what? Because Trudeau said something in a press conference that he’s already said publically many time before — that we won’t let ourselves be pushed around? Because we’re not going to tollerate being called a national security risk for no reason?
I suspect this is just a distraction for the bad press Trump would otherwise get for showing up late to the a G7 meeting on women’s empowerment and gender equality and then contributing $0 to the $3.8 billion the other G7 countries are giving to the cause of education for women and girls around the world. Trump decided he needed a punching bag. He picked Canada. The rest of the US sits back and allows it to continue to happen.
Canada-U.S. relations are at an all time low. This isn’t just about American embarrassement. There are economic ramifications at play here that will damage both countries. Canada can no longer count on the US as an ally. The US is causing instability in North America and the rest of the world. The rest of the G7 are watching and listening to how you are treating your biggest ally. Even if Trump exits in the next election, your new president is going to have to work extra hard to get some goodwill back and restablish economic links.
I’m honestly worried that this will spiral down into a global war because your sh*t-for-brains president, emboldened by the links he has with Putin and Kim, will decide to attack us, not just verbally (which he’s already doing), but militarily. You are isolating yourselves is such a manner that is dangerous to more that just Americans.
https://i.imgur.com/BSBGd6O.jpg
Saw this, had to share.
Honestly think he wants to be a Russian puppet but no way did Putin invite him into his bed as an ally. Putin along the way has given Trump and his team hope crumbs. All of the meetings, scheming and so forth, Russia gave him nothing in the end but oh how Trump has/is still trying to woo them. He has been trying to win Russia over but Putin keeps kicking him out of the bed. Why? Putin wisely gave Trump a few compliments and the narcissist would lick Putins butt because of it. Threats won’t do a thing to Trump, what these world leaders need to do is stroke his fragile ego, give him one compliment and he will lick their hands forever like his little Putin’s doggie way.
Can someone explain to me please why Russia would want to get back in G7 at this stage? Clearly they don’t have any allies there, none of their suggestions would be accepted, they would have been reprimanded non-stop. They comment Trump’s suggestion as trolling both Merkel and Putin. I do believe that Russia has a better case, participating at G20, given current circumstances.
My perception is that President George W. Bush committed a war crime by invading a sovereign country under a false pretense. Do we really miss his reign? Is it even possible to compare Trump’s questionable diplomatic practices to a war crime?
@Kaiser don’t worry. We know that America is a deeply devided country and that half of you is suffering terribly. Internet hugs to you from europe. <3
I hope Canada don’t bomb the Baldwins
He’s an embarrassment, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Bush administration literally got thousands if not millions killed.
