Queen Letizia wore Carolina Herrera & the Spanish Floral tiara for the Macrons’ state visit

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron made a state visit to Spain. They were greeted and entertained by Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a big chunk of the state visit. The Spanish royals even hosted a huge gala reception – likely qualifying as a state dinner – for the Macrons in Madrid. As always, there’s fashion to discuss.
First, let me say this – I’ve always enjoyed Letizia’s style and styling, and I appreciate that she was a professional working woman before she ever became a princess and a queen. You can see her background in the real world in how she dresses. But in recent years, Letizia has been getting some work on her face and it’s like she’s morphing into a Disney cartoon villainess. Like, Spanish Maleficent. The eyebrows are bonkers!!
For the welcoming ceremony for the Macrons, Letizia wore one of the ugliest dresses I’ve ever seen!! This is from Pertegaz, a Spanish label. Absolutely awful! For the state dinner/gala, Letizia wore Carolina Herrera, a lovely pale blue-violet gown with caped sleeves and some illusion netting around the neckline. It’s really very nice on her. Letizia paired the dress with the Spanish Floral Tiara and her red sash. All in all, a very solid look. But again, Letizia needs to cool it with the injectables. Brigitte looked fine – a Barbie-looking suit for the welcome ceremony, and then a long-sleeved white gown which was very age-appropriate (Brigitte is only five years older than Madonna, did you ever realize that?).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Madrid, SPAIN King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron attend the official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, during their state visit. Pictured: Queen Letizia, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron – King Felipe BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron attend the official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, during their state visit. Pictured: Queen Letizia BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron attend the official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, during their state visit. Pictured: King Felipe – Queen Letizia BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain, Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI of Spain, Brigitte Macron BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain, Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI of Spain, Brigitte Macron BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Madrid, SPAIN King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She looks fabulous
Okay the welcome dress is not great but I have seen worse, lol. It either needs to lose the big bow or the appliques/embroidery. There’s just too much going on for a relatively simple dress.
and yes I agree she needs to take a little break from face work but that Carolina Herrera dress is gorgeous and she looks stunning in it. And the jewelry is on point for the dress as well.
Sometimes for looks like this I try to imagine what kate would have done – and her hair would have been down and a mess of ringlets, and her earrings would have been super long and dangly and it would have been too much.
Here, Letizia looks formal, fashionable and not fussy because of her styling choices.
ha! i love the welcome dress. i’m embracing maximalism.
Me too! Ready for the swing away from sedate greige. It’s fabulous.
Even with her hair up, Kate shows NO gravitas whatsoever. There isn’t any inner light in her, that emits a spark of intrerest or curiosity about whatever situation she is in. Combined with poor posture, lack of charm, and the most ungraceful movements, she schlumps everywhere, regardless of the outfit. She is a perpetual “girl”, not a woman with a “capital W”.
Letizia always looks elegant. The tiara is lovely, as is the gown, but the red sash is kind of jarring. The day dress looks like it’s upcycled from a bunch of other dresses.
I agree, Letizia does always look elegant and I’m here for it! She has long been my style and posture guru, she has a straight back like no other and when I see photos of her I’m always reminded to put my shoulders back. 🙂
The CH dress does look lovely. Letizia is also v v slim so I’d imagine that means less fullness in the face.
I may be in a minority here but I think the evening dress in hideous and reinforces the Malificent look. I think Brigitte Macron’s dress is much nicer. The day dress is equally awful.
The Carolina Herrera dress is stunning. Wes Gordon is the perfect successor to Carolina—his designs follow in her philosophy of ‘classic with contemporary touches’.
I still wish queens and princesses didn’t have to ruin their beautiful gowns with all of that ugly royal regalia. like sashes and pins.
Brigitte’s dress is gorgeous in its simplicity. Letizia wears the more flamboyant look well.
Letizia dresses for her shape, age and the appropriate ceremony. Her evening gown is stunning!
Brigitte always looks as though she has no neck. Her awful hairstyle and high necked clothes give the impression her short neck is non-existent. She needs a modern short haircut, and lower, draped necklines in her dresses and coats. And to drop her shoulders from her ears!
OMG that was my first thought as well, seeing her in that pink suit! Her shoulders looked like they touch her ears! The updo is a little better. I’m thinking she doesn’t want an elongating neckline due to aging (crepey skin), so she wears high neck clothes, and the hair draping to “cover” when she can.
She would look so much younger with a “bixie” cut, to show her neck a bit.
Letizia always gets a pass (as does Maxima) because they take fashion risks. The evening gown with illusion neckline, I saw it last night on social media in action with the light reflecting off of it and it was BEAUTIFUL.
Something is a bit off in the evening look, could just be the large bright red sash, but this is one of my favorite tiara’s. The delicate work done by the jewelers and the harmony of the full design is just a masterpiece. FYI most of the Windor’s tiaras are mediocre at best
Gorgeous evening gown spoiled by those silly sashes which they wear. Sounds of plates smashing in Forest Lodge? Kate could never …
The welcome dress looks like she was attacked by a horde of kindergartners wielding crocheted flowers.
Her Herrera gown is gorgeous. But yeah, her eyebrows are about to make an escape off her face and into her hair.
I almost never see the facial “work” that others here say they see, unless it’s super obvious and too tight. I can only imagine the pressure these royal women face (pun not intended) especially with the high resolution, close up shots that photographers get nowadays, to constantly look incredible and pretend that nature isn’t taking over yet. It would make me crazy and I’d probably never leave the house.
I like the bordado embroidery made maximal. It looks fresh to me and is a nice nod to Spanish artisanal textiles history.