Queen Letizia wore Carolina Herrera & the Spanish Floral tiara for the Macrons’ state visit

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron made a state visit to Spain. They were greeted and entertained by Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a big chunk of the state visit. The Spanish royals even hosted a huge gala reception – likely qualifying as a state dinner – for the Macrons in Madrid. As always, there’s fashion to discuss.

First, let me say this – I’ve always enjoyed Letizia’s style and styling, and I appreciate that she was a professional working woman before she ever became a princess and a queen. You can see her background in the real world in how she dresses. But in recent years, Letizia has been getting some work on her face and it’s like she’s morphing into a Disney cartoon villainess. Like, Spanish Maleficent. The eyebrows are bonkers!!

For the welcoming ceremony for the Macrons, Letizia wore one of the ugliest dresses I’ve ever seen!! This is from Pertegaz, a Spanish label. Absolutely awful! For the state dinner/gala, Letizia wore Carolina Herrera, a lovely pale blue-violet gown with caped sleeves and some illusion netting around the neckline. It’s really very nice on her. Letizia paired the dress with the Spanish Floral Tiara and her red sash. All in all, a very solid look. But again, Letizia needs to cool it with the injectables. Brigitte looked fine – a Barbie-looking suit for the welcome ceremony, and then a long-sleeved white gown which was very age-appropriate (Brigitte is only five years older than Madonna, did you ever realize that?).