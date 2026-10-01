Ten people in FL & LA have died from flesh-eating bacteria found in raw oysters



Bacteria are thriving under the MAHA movement. Unfortunately, I don’t only mean that metaphorically. The cyclospora outbreak this summer was explosive, (unfortunately, I don’t only mean that metaphorically). This is what happens when non-medical professionals (in this case the DOGE boys) are given the authority to slash the CDC’s dedicated cyclospora team from 11 to three people. Then no sooner did it feel like cyclospora cases were finally calming down — though Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce was the only one of six outbreaks that was actually sourced — than Taylor Farms had to recall jalapeno products over fears of salmonella contamination. And now this: a flesh-eating bacteria called vibrio has killed five people in Florida (and another five in Louisiana). People usually contract vibrio by eating raw shellfish, especially oysters, although the bacteria can also be picked up by swimming in vibrio-infested coastal waters when you have an open wound, new tattoo or piercing, or recently shaved. If ingested through shellfish, symptoms are usually flu-like, with particularly bad stomach cramps. If vibrio enters through the skin, however, well… that’s where the “flesh-eating” bit comes into play.

A fifth person in Florida has died of a flesh-eating bacteria commonly linked to eating raw seafood as cases of Vibrio in the state continue to climb. A Pinellas County resident is the latest to die amid an increasing number of cases of Vibrio vulnificus, which has sickened 23 people this year, Florida Department of Health confirmed. Previous fatalities included residents from Bay, Broward, Marion and Palm Beach counties. This year’s death toll now meets that from 2025, when five died and 33 were sickened from the virulent bacteria. In 2024, the state saw a severe outbreak of Vibrio that sickened 82 and killed 19 people. Vibrio is a bacterium that naturally lives in coastal waters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of people are sickened by it after eating raw or undercooked shellfish, namely oysters, because the bacteria will “concentrate” inside the shellfish. However, it can also cause an infection if a swimmer has an open wound, recent tattoo or piercing. The bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. But it has earned the nickname “flesh-eating bacteria” due to the death of the skin around the cut where the bacteria entered the body. The Florida Department of Health has reportedly linked many of the state’s cases to the consumption of contaminated oysters, per WFLA. To avoid getting Vibrio vulnificus, the health department suggests avoiding raw oysters or other raw shellfish and cooking shellfish like oysters, clams, mussels thoroughly before ingesting them. They recommend boiling shucked oysters or frying them for at least 10 minutes at 375°F. Dr. Keith Schneider, a professor of food safety at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, told Serious Eats people should avoid eating shellfish in months that have the letter R in them. “Sometimes, the old adage is just true,” Schneider told the outlet. “Warmer waters mean that there are more pathogens in the water, and we have seen upticks in [Vibrio] illnesses in the summer for decades. These organisms just thrive in warmer water.”

[From People]

OK, I was seriously confused by Dr. Schneider saying vibrio thrives in warm water, meaning we should “avoid” eating shellfish in R months? So I went to the original Serious Eats article and confirmed that People Mag totally bungled the quote! His advice is to “stick to eating raw Gulf oysters in months with the letter ‘R’ in them,” like the cooler months of fall and winter. Stick, not avoid — that’s a very critical error! I just want everyone to be clear: warm months/water = time to lay off the raw oysters. And I’m sorry to say, this isn’t limited to Gulf states. My best friend was in Rhode Island in August, had raw oysters, and promptly came down with Vibrio vulnificus. (This was on the heels of his just getting over a different non-cyclospora gastro-intestinal parasite in July; he knows how to have fun.) After he recovered, he described the cramps as excruciating. I felt for him, I really did! …But he waxed on for so long, I simply had to make a sarcastic quip about his spending a couple days enjoying what women get to experience 12 times a year for much of our lives. He took it in good humor. We’re taking a trip to Louisiana in December, and I will be praying that the R month rule — which is 4,000 years old?? — holds true for him. I never mess with raw oysters to begin with, so I’m in the clear.

Be safe, y’all!