Charles Spencer on King Charles: ‘The point is that this is a man with a temper’

We’re still talking about the forum event Charles Spencer did in NYC with Tina Brown. We discussed some of it yesterday– Spencer has been in New York, promoting his memoir of his sister, Swan Song. Tina Brown booked Spencer for this taped Q&A session, and I just saw that the entire video was published through Brown’s Fresh Hell YouTube channel. As I said yesterday, it was a choice for Spencer to sit down with Brown, who has spent a big chunk of the past decade carrying water for the Windsors. Still, Spencer isn’t afraid of her and he did well in her “hot seat.” He also spoke more in-depth about Buckingham Palace’s gaslighting attempts and how it’s well-known that Charles has a terrible temper.
In his conversation with Tina Brown, Charles Spencer called [the palace’s gaslighting statement] “a very aggressive response” and “a false reaction to the book as a whole.”
“I felt very frustrated, really, because anyone who reads the book will see that it’s a brother’s loving tribute to his sister,” he added. He added that the King had not denied his claims outright. Brown said his claims – including that the King was “giddily elated like a lottery winner” on the morning the Princess died – had caused “great debate” in the UK. The Earl responded: “I don’t know if it is a great debate. I’ll tell you why, [Charles] had the opportunity to not say anything or to deny it and he did neither.”
Asked about the Palace’s response, which raised questions about the legitimacy of his claims, he retorted: “He didn’t say ‘I didn’t say it’.
When Brown responded “No, he didn’t. He attributed it to your own fraternal grief,” he said: “Well, that’s called gaslighting.”
Speaking in a church in Manhattan, the Earl also claimed that the King had a “temper”. Referring to a conversation about whether Prince William and Prince Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin to her funeral, he said: “I knew the last thing she would want was to have those boys traumatised walking behind her body. I don’t think there’s a person on the planet who thinks now that was a good idea. So I was very calm, and we know Prince Charles can be not calm.”
In reference to a video of the King becoming frustrated with a leaking pen while signing a visitors book at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland in 2022, he added: “We all bow our heads in respect of what that pen had to endure when he had his tantrum. But the point is that this is a man with a temper, and I was very even that day. I was just saying she wouldn’t want it, and it’s wrong.”
At the end of the talk, Brown posed some questions from the audience to Spencer. One asked, “What would you say to the King if you ran into him?”
Spencer answered, “The Brits [are] very good at sort of catching each other’s eyes and operating in other parts of the room.”
Spencer was also asked an audience question about the life his late sister might have led if she had never become part of the British royal family. “What do you think Diana would have been if she hadn’t married the heir to the throne?” Brown asked.
“Happy,” Spencer answered.
I still love that Charles Spencer is calling out King Charles in this patrician way. Spencer is even-tempered, if a bit haughty, which also works in an exquisite way. Spencer is an aristocrat, a peer of the realm, and he’s saying that the current king is childish and temperamental and tantrum-prone. And that’s really it, isn’t it? The palace can’t deny what has been obvious for years – it’s completely in character for King Charles to hiss “we’ll forget her soon enough.”
Screencaps courtesy of Fresh Hell video and Spencer’s BBC interview.
“Happy.” Advantage Spencer.
As Meredith Constant said the other day, Charles is the same person who said in his engagement interview “whatever love is” so not unbelievable that he told Charles Spencer that Diana would soon be forgotten. Plus it’s not like the press hasn’t been telling us for years that Charles has a temper.
“We bow our heads in respect of what that pen had to endure …” I love this man’s shade. 🤌
“Happy”….. game, set and natch.
*Correction* match, not natch! 🤦🏻♀️
Bringing up the pen incident is diabolical. And so is continuing to call Charles a gaslighter.
We ALL saw then pen incident and Charlie Windsor’s nasty little temper-tantrum so how is it “diabolical for Heaven’s sake? And Charlie W plus all his flunkies ARE past masters of gaslighting be it to Diana or Harry or Earl Spencer……in FACT to anyone who doesn’t follow their dictats.
Diabolical in a hilarious way. We all saw it yes but him bringing it up again is perfect.
Exactly. It’s diabolical because it’s hilarious and we all saw it. The palace cant’ push back on that one really lol.
Why do I get the feeling that this last “audience question” came from Brown herself or Buckingham Palace?
I loathe the way certain reporters phrase questions in interviews to people they consider to be “on the other side” wholly through the lens of the interviewee’s antagonists and aggressors. He is not speaking to them, so she takes the opportunity to ask their questions and get a response that they can respond to, which further enriches those papers and their contacts. In that respect, I think Earl Spencer knew exactly who/what he would be dealing with when he agreed to participate in this hack’s forum.
She was trying to be Kuenssberg-lite, and like that other woman, failed miserably. From what I’ve seen, not many people are focussing on her narrative-loaded questions, but largely on the earl’s thoughtful, measured responses and his refusal to take the bait or respond to her barbs.
Why would you think that that wasn’t a question an audience member would have had? Recall that the audience is large, there are many, many questions and Brown chooses which ones to ask.
“Happy.” Diana’s brother said what he said.
Yeah, that really drove it all home. One word, HAPPY.
If Diana hadn’t married that dick she’d be ALIVE.
That part 👆.
I’m so glad she posted this on her YouTube channel. I’ll hold my nose and give it a view. But it sounds like she was being aggressive and not outright hostile. She’s capable of journalism when she puts her mind to it.
I also enjoyed hearing his response to Brown when she questioned Prince Harry’s return to England. Brown mentioned the adversarial relationship Harry has with the press. Spencer’s reply was (paraphrased) the relationship with the press has nothing to do with an Englishman wanting to come home. Which I agree with as long as it is a temporary return.
This makes me wonder what the aristocrats have to say about Charles Windsor in general. Spencer is referencing the well known pen incident but there must be so many more stories about his behavior when he’s NOT in public. My guess is the aristocrats are not as deferential to the royals as some might expect.
And yes, charles has a temper and he’s spoiled and entitled and privileged. I can only imagine the things he has said behind closed doors. and same with William.
And weren’t the aristos left off the guest list for the coronation? I imagine lots are still salty. More books, please!
This is a long standing old school aristo/royal family squabble and i am here for the drama. Its like the War of the Roses but older and better.
I love how when he basically tells her again and again that she doesn’t know what she is talking about, she acts like she is an equal authority on the subject. Him: You’ve been very hard on and wrong about my father. Her: Yes. Well, *my* opinion is based on reporting. Him: Dear. I was actually in the room.
Also, there was zero reason for her to continually take pot shots at Harry.
Charles Spencer is the kind of aristocrat Tina Brown yearns to be. His subtle put-downs of KC are perfect.
I mentioned the other day that at one point in his book, he calls KC a “bellowing buffoon,” and that’s a perfect description of that petulant, self-absorbed man-child.
I’ll definitely make time to watch this interview. I watched the CBC The National one last night and it was quite good.
I liked the CBC interview as well, the interviewer was really trying to get Spencer to provide a straight answer on his views of K Charles. A relevant question in Canada where Charles is head of state