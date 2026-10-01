Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris secretly married in 2025, two years after their affair began

In 2023, one of the underrated gossip stories of the year involved a torrid lesbian homewrecking. The backstory: first, Sophie Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, her husband of only thirteen months, and it was a big mystery as to why her new marriage crashed and burned so suddenly. Then the women’s soccer community was rocked when Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger soon after. Not even a week after Harris’s divorce filing, she and Sophia Bush were coupled up. Lesbian TikTok had the tea ahead of time and it was a major story in the women’s soccer and lesbian community. Well, Ashlyn and Sophia have been together ever since they jettisoned their respective spouses. And now Bush reveals that they secretly married last year! They’re really trying to put a bow on this.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are married! The actress, 44, reveals in her forthcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, that she and the former professional soccer player quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York in summer 2025.

Bush and Harris, who have been together for three years, were joined by Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, for the private celebration, the couple revealed to Vogue in a story published on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else,” Bush told the outlet of their decision to keep the milestone intimate.

The One Tree Hill alum reflected on how both she and Harris, 40, have spent much of their adult lives in the public eye — Bush as an actress and Harris as a professional athlete.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to perform as an athlete or an actor, but it also comes with certain costs,” Bush said.

For their wedding day, however, the pair stripped away the pressures that can come with a large celebration and focused on their family.

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them,” Harris recalled. “It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.”

Bush said the newlyweds ended the evening roasting marshmallows with their family.

“It was so precious, and zero pressure,” she recalled. “I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that.”

Rather than announcing their marriage publicly afterward, Bush and Harris traveled around the country to tell their loved ones the happy news in person. Once everyone close to them knew, Bush said she was ready to share their new status with the rest of the world, in part because she was tired of referring to Harris simply as her “partner.”

“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,” Bush told Harris. “And it feels so amazing to say that.”