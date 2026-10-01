Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris secretly married in 2025, two years after their affair began

In 2023, one of the underrated gossip stories of the year involved a torrid lesbian homewrecking. The backstory: first, Sophie Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, her husband of only thirteen months, and it was a big mystery as to why her new marriage crashed and burned so suddenly. Then the women’s soccer community was rocked when Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger soon after. Not even a week after Harris’s divorce filing, she and Sophia Bush were coupled up. Lesbian TikTok had the tea ahead of time and it was a major story in the women’s soccer and lesbian community. Well, Ashlyn and Sophia have been together ever since they jettisoned their respective spouses. And now Bush reveals that they secretly married last year! They’re really trying to put a bow on this.
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are married! The actress, 44, reveals in her forthcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, that she and the former professional soccer player quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York in summer 2025.
Bush and Harris, who have been together for three years, were joined by Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, for the private celebration, the couple revealed to Vogue in a story published on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else,” Bush told the outlet of their decision to keep the milestone intimate.
The One Tree Hill alum reflected on how both she and Harris, 40, have spent much of their adult lives in the public eye — Bush as an actress and Harris as a professional athlete.
“It’s such a privilege to be able to perform as an athlete or an actor, but it also comes with certain costs,” Bush said.
For their wedding day, however, the pair stripped away the pressures that can come with a large celebration and focused on their family.
“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them,” Harris recalled. “It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.”
Bush said the newlyweds ended the evening roasting marshmallows with their family.
“It was so precious, and zero pressure,” she recalled. “I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that.”
Rather than announcing their marriage publicly afterward, Bush and Harris traveled around the country to tell their loved ones the happy news in person. Once everyone close to them knew, Bush said she was ready to share their new status with the rest of the world, in part because she was tired of referring to Harris simply as her “partner.”
“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,” Bush told Harris. “And it feels so amazing to say that.”
I can hold two contradictory beliefs at once: when you know, you know and clearly Sophia and Ashlyn “knew” very quickly; and when you’re married to someone else, you should arguably behave with more respect and courtesy towards the person you already said your vows to. Sophia and Ashlyn clearly believe that they saved each other from the twin wreckages of their marriages, but I’d like to hear their exes’ thoughts on all of this.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Wasn’t Sophia’s last marriage her 2nd marriage? Wasn’t she married to Chad Michael Murray for about a year back in the aughts?
Not even, they were married about 5 months before she filed for divorce or something ridiculously short. I think he cheated on her. How they went on to star on the same show for several years after is beyond me. Sophia also dated Nathan Lafferty (the guy who played Chad Michael Murray’s brother on One Tree Hill) and some other guy who was also on the show. There was a lot of dating costars going on that set!
Ooh, tell me there’s a doc out there somewhere about the messiness on the One Tree Hill set!
More messiness. Sophia, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Morgan all had a OTH podcast. Now Hilarie has unfollowed first Bethany then Sophia on social media and apparently even blocked them.
Yes – at the time, the streets were saying that their marriage ended abruptly after CMM cheated on Sophia with Paris Hilton while they were filming “House of Wax.”
That line is edited/fixed!
Chad cheated on her, if i am remembering correctly onset, including with an extra. It must have been horrible to portray being in a relationship with him on screen in the years after. I always thought that is why they put Peyton with Lucas even though Brooke was a better character and I though Brooke and lucas had a better love story.
Well, in Sophia Bush’s case, it was her second marriage. She was married to Chad Michael Murray for three months while they were on One Tree Hill.
Oh wow, I had no idea they started dating while still married to other people! Or that there was very close overlap. I mostly thought “Good for her” when Sophia came out as queer. I also had never heard of Ashlyn so not familiar with her at all. It’s messy because there are kids involved.
Now it makes more sense as to why they kept their wedding private and didn’t tell the world at large for so long. I figured it was because Sophia had been married twice already and both her marriages had crashed and burned. But I think in a sense they knew how it looked and how messy their relationship started and wanted to be under the radar. I’m assuming Ashlyn’s ex-wife had to know given they share custody of the kids?
I did not hear about any of this messiness until now but if you click on the old link you can see a few people calling it in the comments. Also agree that her Glamour article was ill-conceived, cringe and all kinds of yikes.
That being said, they make a really cute couple but kinda look like sisters?
A LOT of things can be true at once, but I’ll admit, if my wife and partner and team mate of over a decade left me literal months after we adopted two children together, because she was cheating with an actress she just met, and then did a parade of interviews thanking that actress for saving her from a loveless passionless marriage (I wish I were joking, it was really gross) to then marry that actress and have her refer to those children as “ours” in an an interview with Vogue about their quickie wedding – I’d have a LOT of thoughts about that and I hope Ali K is having the best time of her life wherever she is.
👏👏👏
MTE. “Our daughter” is like a knife in the heart given the circumstances. I would be bitter, and would struggle mightily to not be petty as f***. I hope both of their jettisoned partners have lots of love and support and good people around them. I understand wanting to share your happiness with the world, but you can do so in a way that’s respectful of the people left in your wake.
The ‘our daughter’ struck me as well. It feels weird.
This part. I have always admired Sophia’s actvism and had a lot of sympathy for her after her first husband was unfaithful but the way she moved in this situation is all sorts of messy and unkind.
I’ve also been giving her the side-eye since the right wing billionare tech bro ideas chat she is on.
Good luck to their exes. I hope they have moved on and found joy as well.
I remember this mess. It was just good messy gossip at the time. I follow Sophia on IG and she posted her divorce and coming out in a story she wrote for Marie Claire (I think). She was trying to get ahead of it because the lesbian clock app gossip was going into other groups and gaining traction. Yeah, from what she wrote, Grant did not see this coming. She admitted to putting up a mask. I totally believe they were fooling around before Sophia married him. She still had time to end the engagement.
I wonder how Ali Krieger felt when hearing Ashley refer to her daughter as “our daughter”?
On the one hand, you’d be happy that your child’s stepmom loves them and wants to claim them. I’d be gritting my teeth all the same. It would definitely irritate me.
I’m happy for them.💝
As a side note Ali is on the amazing race (premiered yesterday). She’s racing alongside friend and former teammate Joanna Lohman.
I have a soft spot for Sophia. She dated a classmate of mine, Dan, who died in the Nepal earthquake in 2015. From what I understand, he was very much the one that got away and she never really got over his death.