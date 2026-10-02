Florence Pugh wore custom Vivienne Westwood to the NY East of Eden premiere: fierce?



All seven episodes of Zoe Kazan’s new adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden are now streaming on Netflix. The series, which centers on Cathy Ames, is getting great reviews. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Zoe, granddaughter of the original film’s controversial director Elia Kazan, comes closer to successfully adapting the novel than her grandfather. I’m excited to watch it this weekend.

Florence Pugh has been getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Cathy. Zoe recently told People that Florence was the “only person” she wanted for the role. It’s been a while since I’ve read the book, but I’m not surprised that Florence’s portrayal of Cathy absolutely slaps.

Florence wore custom Vivienne Westwood at East of Eden’s New York City premiere on September 30. She rocked an embroidered chartreuse corset with a matching bolero and a long gunmetal silk skirt. She had on Bulgari jewels, including their amazing Tubogas choker. I love it so much. The corset, the color, and the choker are fierce.

Florence changed into a custom Vivienne Westwood pale pink slip dress with a matching long scarf and diamond drop earrings for the after party. She also posed with her boyfriend, Finn Cole. This is an elegant dress with old Hollywood vibes.

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Zoe’s premiere dress was a Pre-Spring 2027 lacy black Erdem with hand-embroidered floral embellishments. I love the top half of her look, including her hair, makeup, and earrings. When you zoom out, however, it looks like a goth lampshade. No shade if you’re into that!

Zoe’s longtime partner, Paul Dano, also attended. I love me some Paul Dano. He wore a black suit with a navy button-up shirt. They looked so cute together.

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