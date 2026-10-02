Florence Pugh wore custom Vivienne Westwood to the NY East of Eden premiere: fierce?

All seven episodes of Zoe Kazan’s new adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden are now streaming on Netflix. The series, which centers on Cathy Ames, is getting great reviews. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Zoe, granddaughter of the original film’s controversial director Elia Kazan, comes closer to successfully adapting the novel than her grandfather. I’m excited to watch it this weekend.
Florence Pugh has been getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Cathy. Zoe recently told People that Florence was the “only person” she wanted for the role. It’s been a while since I’ve read the book, but I’m not surprised that Florence’s portrayal of Cathy absolutely slaps.
Florence wore custom Vivienne Westwood at East of Eden’s New York City premiere on September 30. She rocked an embroidered chartreuse corset with a matching bolero and a long gunmetal silk skirt. She had on Bulgari jewels, including their amazing Tubogas choker. I love it so much. The corset, the color, and the choker are fierce.
Florence changed into a custom Vivienne Westwood pale pink slip dress with a matching long scarf and diamond drop earrings for the after party. She also posed with her boyfriend, Finn Cole. This is an elegant dress with old Hollywood vibes.
Zoe’s premiere dress was a Pre-Spring 2027 lacy black Erdem with hand-embroidered floral embellishments. I love the top half of her look, including her hair, makeup, and earrings. When you zoom out, however, it looks like a goth lampshade. No shade if you’re into that!
Zoe’s longtime partner, Paul Dano, also attended. I love me some Paul Dano. He wore a black suit with a navy button-up shirt. They looked so cute together.
Photo note by Celebitchy: Aubrey Plaza was also there! Credit: Ulices Ramales/T.Jackson/Backgrid, Darla Khazei/INSTARimages, Getty Images, Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix
Miss Flo has been killing it on this tour. I think this look might be my favourite. I am totally watching this this weekend.
Also Zoe and Paul…awww!
Love the outfit.
I love the red carpet look. That is a work of art. The pink slip dress is basic. But it’s fine.
The chest area is unflattering and further cheapened by a giant zipper. The skirt is a mess. The pink dress is much better.
Not loving either look. But watching East of Eden. Didn’t know she was with Paul Dano or I forgot.
Apropos of nothing, I had no idea Florence was British. I saw an interview with her the other day and I was shocked! LOL It’s so weird how Americans default to thinking everyone is American. As to this dress, that bodice is just not it.
If you only know people from movies where they do American accents (or also Russian in this case), it’s kind of natural you wouldn’t question it. Especially because I think her accent work is great. I had a friend who was convinced Alan tudyck was British because the first movie she saw him in was a knights tale.
Florence’s green dress is very Halloween coded and I love it.
Zoe and Paul are a really cute couple, aren’t they?
Love it. She looks amazing. Zoe’s dress is also great and she looks really pretty as well.