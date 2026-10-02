Olivier Martinez received a temporary restraining order against Halle Berry

The backstory on this situation could easily be like fifty pages long. I’ll try to hit the highlights, since many of us are aware of Halle Berry’s history specifically. Halle spent years and hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting with Gabriel Aubry over their daughter Nahla. Then, years into that custodial and financial dispute, Halle began dating Olivier Martinez. They got married and had a son, Maceo, who is coming up on his 13th birthday in a few days. Olivier and Halle’s marriage barely lasted two years, and then they spent eight years (seriously) fighting over money and custody of Maceo. Early in their split, Halle claimed that Olivier has a temper and that he wasn’t a good father. In 2024, one year after the settled Maceo’s custody and child support (Halle was paying Olivier), Halle filed for sole custody, claiming all kinds of stuff about Olivier. It didn’t work. Well, now Olivier has filed for a temporary restraining order against Halle, claiming that she abused Maceo.
Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez has filed a temporary restraining order against her … alleging child abuse against the 12-year-old son they share … TMZ has learned. Olivier alleges Halle physically abused their son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him last Saturday.
He claims Maceo called him and claimed Halle had physically attacked him and put him in a chokehold. He says it’s not an isolated incident and there have been previous attacks.
On the same day, Olivier says Halle threatened to have their son deported to France by asking what Maceo is going to do “as a black man” to protect her from being robbed by Olivier … who he claims she called a “white bitch.”
The filing also mentions they were home with her boyfriend Van Hunt and Maceo was playing a VR game with goggles in his bedroom when Halle allegedly entered the room in a rage … and said he looks “so stupid” and is “such an idiot” for playing the game.
The situation allegedly escalated from there … when Olivier claims Halle jumped on Maceo and started physically fighting with him. He says she grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, “Who is dominant now?!”
The order states she must not drink or be under the influence of alcohol or other substances in the presence of their son. And she must undergo sobriety testing before, during or after any visitation.
Halle allegedly texted Olivier the next day … saying, “I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well.”
The filing also mentions past incidents … 5 years ago she allegedly struck him in the face. About 10 years ago, Olivier claims Halle had a violent outburst, throwing a plate with a knife and fork on top … and in 2023, while discussing child support, she told Maceo that Olivier was “a white bitch robbing money from a black woman.”
Olivier is requesting sole custody of their son and wants the court to force Halle to stay away from him and their son. But he doesn’t want their son not to have a relationship with Halle … Olivier just wants Maceo to have space after the alleged incident.
Predictably, this is already a huge mess of cross-filings and statements. Soon after all of these reports came out, an LA County judge granted Olivier’s request for a temporary restraining order on Halle, an order protecting both Olivier and Maceo. Halle will basically only have visitation with Maceo during the day, from 10 am to 8 pm, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. No overnights. Which is an odd framework for a restraining order, but hey, family courts are weird. This order will be in place throughout October, and a hearing is set for later this month. Halle’s lawyer also issued a statement on her client’s behalf:
Halle Berry is firing back at her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he accused her of abusing their 12-year-old son, and filed for a restraining order … and she’s raising Olivier’s own history of violence.
Halle’s attorney Marina Beck tells TMZ … “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry’s minor son Maceo – misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned.”
Beck adds, “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”
I don’t know what to say. Olivier is the same guy who put a beatdown on Gabriel Aubry. But Halle is the same woman who said that Gabriel started the altercation. A whole mess. I hope Maceo is okay. Did you know that Nahla is 18 years old now? She’s already out of the house and out of the state, in college.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid, BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com.
Halle has survived a lot of abuse in her life. I truly hope she has the mindset to protect her children from ever experiencing that kind of pain. I hope Maceo is safe.
Big mess, wow. It’s very detailed. Poor Maceo. I hope he’s doing better.
Poor kid will be traumatized fir life. Getting choked by a ranting raving lunatic. Here’s hoping he will be safe in the dad’s care. The media is saying he has sole custody. We can only hope the dad’s violent tendencies are only aimed at Halle’s exes.
It will end the way it usually does: a poor man and a bad woman. And it doesn’t matter who was at fault, because the wave of hate will be directed at her anyway.
She should let him have custody. She’s been publicly hinting at behavioral issues for years. If this stack is true then whatever non violent disciplinary measures she is taking clearly aren’t working. At his age, he’s away too big for physical discipline from her. She also seems to be unable to separate her son from the hatred she has for his father. Let’s his father do it. If he gets into trouble it’ll be on Olivier.
Gross! She alleged the father was getting in the way of therapy and education while getting child support. Saying she can’t separate her feelings from the two is disgusting.
Guess I’m gross. 👍
A restraining order would not have been granted unless something stone cold irrefutable was put in front of a judge.
Much as I love Halle’s work, this report of her actions tracks. I think she has a temper.
Actually, that’s true for a restraining order but not for a temporary restraining order. The other party is not present at a TRO hearing nor do they file a response. Therefore, the burden of proof is much lower
That explanation of events doesn’t make any damn sense. It reads like a 13 year old boy’s (not entirely truthful) story. “I was just in my room, playing video games, minding my business when ALL OF A SUDDEN, out of NOWHERE, Mom just came in yelling and saying all this horrible stuff about you, Dad.”
Then, when more information comes out, there are all kinds of details that were conveniently left out of the first story.
Olivier gets the benefit of more child support if Maceo is with him full time. (And he already had his hand out in the past).
Halle ended up having children with two white men who expected her to take care of them financially. I’d be pissed, too.
I’m not saying this it true or he is telling the truth but my mom absolutely did stuff like this. she would fly into rages and spout stuff that didnt make sense. I was in my 50s when she died and it never stopped. I never could figure out how to placate her. again not saying Halle did any of this.
Wut? Parents absolutely do burst into their kids’ rooms and start raging, especially drinking parents. None of us know if that’s what happened here, but make no mistake — this happens all the time in households across the planet.
From the longer articles it reads like her son is being spoiled (or not proparly disciplined) by his father; and she took issues with him being absorbed in his video game. Whether out of frustration or alcohol, remains unclear. However she reacted physically, and it affected the son enough to contact his father, and she was then escalating the situation while her fiance was doing his best to deescalate.
Of course her ex husband may be blowing this out of proportion, and of course she is trying to minimize it. But in the midst seems to be a child with two bad parents. I hope he will be able to get the care he needs.
No matter who is right and who escalated the situation, this is sad and hard to read.
I’m Team Maceo, and I’m hoping he’ll be able to find a good therapist one day, or this will spiral completely out of control and carry over into the next generation.
I mean, both can be true, she had terrible men in her life and was abused. That doesn’t mean she can’t have a temper and if her text message to Oliver are real, she doesn’t deny it. On the other side, Maceo is 13 years old. He has parents who had separated in a bad way. Kids at this age can be very lazy and selfish and play the parents against each other (especially when separated parents who can’t stand each other, it is a easy game) if he doesn’t get what he wants or doesn’t want to do what Halle is expecting him to do ( clean up his room, doing his homework, stop playing Video games all the time etc.) I don’t know what to think but what i see online is that the hate against her was very quick, thats not what i saw when the allegations were against him. He didn’t even get this hate when he and Gabriel had a fist fight in front of everyone in the front yard. Men get excused a LOT! So i give her the benefit of the doubt. What i admire is that Halle openly talked about what happened to her with abusive men, many other women, especially celebrities, are not talking about that because of the kids and the public image ( i believe Angelina was like that too for some time) A woman who reports abuse is getting usually a lot of hate from society and even their own families.
This attitude is evident even in the posts above. People immediately assume it’s the woman’s fault, while the man is portrayed merely as the victim of a jealous, hateful ex—who supposedly hates the children she had with him, too, simply because they remind her of him.
As a mom of two young men that are now in their twenties, I can tell you that 13 year old boys are a handful. They can be big enough and strong enough at that age that corporal punishment from a female can be pointless and ineffective. You have to discipline them by removing their pleasures such as video games, cell phones etc. But they’re also smart enough to play parents against one another, ESPECIALLY parents that historically don’t get along.
Sometimes, in a case like Halle’s, you have to let the boy go with his father because then when he tries to buck the father physically, he learns that dads are not so easy to overpower. At some point point they are going to have to follow the parents’ rules. If both parents can agree on what the rules are and present a united front as far as discipline, they can recapture the control as parents. ‘No’ has to mean ‘no’ whether you’re at mom’s house or at dad’s. Otherwise the kid ends up running the show and ends up being a brat that becomes an obnoxious adult.
I said years ago I was waiting for her to do the same thing with him she did with Gabriel, act as if he’s somehow the bad guy when she goes from supporting them fully. I still say she set up her ex Gabriel to get beaten up by Martinez. She has raged for years online about having to pay child support so that tracks. And if she did text him to apologize about what happened….yeah. I do think she and Van Hunt drink and party a lot (if you follow her gram) so who knows what caused the whole thing, but she put her hands on him and hurt him enough he called his father. So this isn’t one of those Martinez is just trying to shake her down thing. Mess.
Whew! This is a lot. It sounds like there are issues with both parents and the boy may use this to his advantage. It’s tragic when a kid has to grow up in a chaotic environment with (possible) substance abuse issues affecting the parents. In any case, it’s now a family court matter and should remain private for the boy’s sake. Hopefully, Maceo will get whatever is best for him and whatever help he needs.
Re all the comments speculating that Halle is at fault/Olivier just wants money etc., I’m a lawyer and as someone mentioned above, restraining orders, whatever type they are, do not get granted without sufficient evidence. Note, I do not have a dog in this fight. I just hope that whatever happens it’s in Maceo’s best interests.