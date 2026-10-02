Olivier Martinez received a temporary restraining order against Halle Berry

The backstory on this situation could easily be like fifty pages long. I’ll try to hit the highlights, since many of us are aware of Halle Berry’s history specifically. Halle spent years and hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting with Gabriel Aubry over their daughter Nahla. Then, years into that custodial and financial dispute, Halle began dating Olivier Martinez. They got married and had a son, Maceo, who is coming up on his 13th birthday in a few days. Olivier and Halle’s marriage barely lasted two years, and then they spent eight years (seriously) fighting over money and custody of Maceo. Early in their split, Halle claimed that Olivier has a temper and that he wasn’t a good father. In 2024, one year after the settled Maceo’s custody and child support (Halle was paying Olivier), Halle filed for sole custody, claiming all kinds of stuff about Olivier. It didn’t work. Well, now Olivier has filed for a temporary restraining order against Halle, claiming that she abused Maceo.

Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez has filed a temporary restraining order against her … alleging child abuse against the 12-year-old son they share … TMZ has learned. Olivier alleges Halle physically abused their son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him last Saturday. He claims Maceo called him and claimed Halle had physically attacked him and put him in a chokehold. He says it’s not an isolated incident and there have been previous attacks. On the same day, Olivier says Halle threatened to have their son deported to France by asking what Maceo is going to do “as a black man” to protect her from being robbed by Olivier … who he claims she called a “white bitch.” The filing also mentions they were home with her boyfriend Van Hunt and Maceo was playing a VR game with goggles in his bedroom when Halle allegedly entered the room in a rage … and said he looks “so stupid” and is “such an idiot” for playing the game. The situation allegedly escalated from there … when Olivier claims Halle jumped on Maceo and started physically fighting with him. He says she grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, “Who is dominant now?!” The order states she must not drink or be under the influence of alcohol or other substances in the presence of their son. And she must undergo sobriety testing before, during or after any visitation. Halle allegedly texted Olivier the next day … saying, “I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well.” The filing also mentions past incidents … 5 years ago she allegedly struck him in the face. About 10 years ago, Olivier claims Halle had a violent outburst, throwing a plate with a knife and fork on top … and in 2023, while discussing child support, she told Maceo that Olivier was “a white bitch robbing money from a black woman.” Olivier is requesting sole custody of their son and wants the court to force Halle to stay away from him and their son. But he doesn’t want their son not to have a relationship with Halle … Olivier just wants Maceo to have space after the alleged incident.

[From TMZ]

Predictably, this is already a huge mess of cross-filings and statements. Soon after all of these reports came out, an LA County judge granted Olivier’s request for a temporary restraining order on Halle, an order protecting both Olivier and Maceo. Halle will basically only have visitation with Maceo during the day, from 10 am to 8 pm, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. No overnights. Which is an odd framework for a restraining order, but hey, family courts are weird. This order will be in place throughout October, and a hearing is set for later this month. Halle’s lawyer also issued a statement on her client’s behalf:

Halle Berry is firing back at her ex-husband Olivier Martinez after he accused her of abusing their 12-year-old son, and filed for a restraining order … and she’s raising Olivier’s own history of violence. Halle’s attorney Marina Beck tells TMZ … “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry’s minor son Maceo – misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned.” Beck adds, “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

[From TMZ]

I don’t know what to say. Olivier is the same guy who put a beatdown on Gabriel Aubry. But Halle is the same woman who said that Gabriel started the altercation. A whole mess. I hope Maceo is okay. Did you know that Nahla is 18 years old now? She’s already out of the house and out of the state, in college.