Ben Affleck is happily single: ‘I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything’

In early 2024, Ben Affleck just decided that he was done with his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. He quiet-quit the marriage, ghosting Jennifer for weeks at a time, and barely engaging with her when they were in the same place. There were rumors of an affair (with Robert Kennedy Jr’s daughter Kick Kennedy), and J.Lo certainly let people know that *she* believed he was fooling around. But mostly, it was like Ben simply decided he was done and he left Jennifer to decide when and how they would divorce. Since their divorce, Ben really hasn’t been seen with anyone else and he certainly hasn’t dated anyone officially. Well, as Ben promoted his latest film, Animals, he was asked about the state of his love life. He says he’s single and focused on his kids.

Ben Affleck revealed that he’s not focused on dating two years after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner was asked about his love life at the New York premiere for his new film, “Animals,” on Thursday, telling Entertainment Tonight that work and his three children come first. “There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around,” he said about dating. “It’s just not a big priority in my life.” Affleck, 54, insisted that he’s “good and happy” as a single man. “I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life,” he explained. “For me, that’s the kids. So that’s what that is. And then I have my work, which I love.” Affleck added, “I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.” Earlier in the interview, reporter Kevin Frazier asked Affleck about Ana Navarro claiming on Monday’s episode of “The View” that she tried to set the “Gone Girl” star up with Shakira after his and Lopez’s split in 2024. “I hear s–t like that, honestly, first from people like you,” Affleck said, adding, “I never heard that in my whole life. People gossip. Stuff gets made up.” Affleck insisted, “I don’t get set up.” The “Argo” director shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

[From Page Six]

Is it really news when a 54-year-old, twice-divorced man is single and keeping himself together? Sort of. Actually, it IS news when it’s Ben Affleck, who goes through extremely messy phases, then cleans himself up, then dives back into chaos. It’s a pattern, and if the pattern holds, he’s like a year away from throwing himself head-first into an inappropriate relationship with a much-younger woman. But until then, I’m happy for him and I hope this version of Ben sticks around. He seems content, focused, sober and happy. Maybe he got all of the love shambles out of his system.